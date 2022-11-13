Restaurant header imageView gallery

The dogos Coastland Center

1870 9th St N

Naples, FL 34102

Classic Dogo

$4.99

Bun, Wagyu Frank and choice of topping

Mc&Cheese Combo

$11.99

Eagle Combo

$7.99

Golden Combo

$11.99

Other

Wagyu Frank

$1.00

No Bun

Poppy seed Bun

Gourmet Dogos

Chicago Style

$6.99
New York Style

$6.99
Chilli Cheese

$6.99
Avocado Smash

$6.99

American Wagyu Dogo

$6.99

Soda Fountain

Coke

$2.49
Diet Coke

$2.49
Orange Fanta

$2.49
Sprite

$2.49
Lemonade

$2.49
Root Beer

$2.49
Sparkling water

$2.49

Apple Juice

$1.50

Cup

$0.93

Sodas Bottle

SweetTea

$3.00
Coke Zero

$3.00
Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Monster Energy

$3.00
Powerade

$3.00
Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00
Apple Juice

$3.00
Water Bottle

$2.49
Red Bull

$3.00
Fiji Water

$3.00

Evian Water

$3.00

Shakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla/Strawberry Mlshake

$6.00

Chocolate/Vanilla Milshake

$6.00

Chocolate/Strawberry

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Salads

Fusilli Salad

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Dogos is not fast food or fast casual: it is a new category that we created. Our quality ingredients, Kobe Beef, free of hormones made-to-order products and a health and fun atmosphere point to a different consumption pattern than fast food. At The Dogos, people stay to enjoy the dining experience, savoring the laid-back atmosphere.

1870 9th St N, Naples, FL 34102

