The Dogwood 3712 Washington Street
589 Reviews
$$
3712 washington st
jamaica plain, MA 02130
Popular Items
Appetizer
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts in Duck Fat tossed with Shaved Granny Smith Apple, Crispy Pancetta & Dijon Vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings
Tossed in our Spicy Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing & Veggie Sticks
Buffalo Cauliflower
Brick Oven Roasted Cauliflower tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese Mousse
Chicken Tenders
Choose from: Plain, Buffalo or Honey Hot
French Fries
Housemade Hand Cut French Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand Battered Pickle Chips & Hot Cherry Peppers Fried till Golden. Served with Ranch Dressing for Dipping
Honey Hot Wings
Tossed in our Spicy Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing & Veggie Sticks
New England Fried Calamari
New England Flash Fried Calamari with Banana Peppers. Served with Lemon Aiol
Pork Pot Stickers
Asian Style Dumplings pan-fried in the classic tradition. Served with the Spicy Soy dipping Sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins filled with Mashed Potatoes, Melted Jack Cheese & Crispy Bacon Served with a side of Sour Cream
Short Rib Poutine
Hand Cut French Fries topped with Beer Braised Short Ribs, Melted Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy & Crispy Onion Strings
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Baby Spinach & Artichoke Hearts baked with Goat & Cream Cheese. Served with Crispy Tortilla Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Taco Of The Day
Daily selection by Chef - check out our Daily Specials on Our Home Page
Salads
Arugula & Beet Salad
Baby Arugula tossed in Shallot Vinaigrette topped with Roasted Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Orange Segments, Honey Roasted Walnuts & a Crispy Goat Cheese Fritter
Classic Ceasar Salad
Classically prepared with Romaine, Pita Croutons, Fresh Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Mixed Greens Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Pita Croutons with your choice of Dressing
Spinach & Apple Salad
Apple Baby Spinach tossed in Apple Cider Vinaigrette topped with Roasted Butternut Squash, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Sliced Green Apple & Gorgonzola Cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Dogwood Burger**
8 oz. Certified Angus Burger grilled to your liking & topped with Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
Dogwood Veggie Burger
Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
New England Fish Sandwich
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Housemade Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
Roast Beef Panini
House Roasted Sliced Beef, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Chips & Horseradish Aioli served on Ciabatta Bread pressed Panini Style. Served with Crispy Fried Onion Strings
Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow Roasted Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Crispy Onion Strings & Jack Cheese
The Juicy Lucy**
8 oz. Certified Angus Burger filled with Chefs Daily selection on our Home Page Specials grilled to your liking & topped with Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle
Pasta
Bolognese
A Rich Sauce of Veal, Pork & Beef Ragu simmered with San Marzano Tomatoes, Red Wine & Fresh Herbs then finished with a touch of Cream Tossed with Hand Cut Fresh Tagliatelle
Butternut Squash Cannelloni
Fresh Pasta Filled with Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale & Seasoned Ricotta. Finished with Sage Cream Sauce, Sauteed Spinach & Toasted Walnuts
Chicken & Broccoli
Sautéed Chicken Breast, Broccoli Florets & Garlic in a White Wine Cream Sauce tossed with Penne. Served with Garlic Bread
Mac-N-Cheese
Cavatappi tossed with a blend of Fontina, Parmesan & White Cheddar Cheese topped with Herb Panko Breadcrumbs baked in a Cast Iron Skillet. Add Bolognese for an additional charge
Winter Tortellini
Tortellini 3 Cheese Tortellini tossed with Sautéed Chicken Breast, Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Butternut Squash & Crispy Applewood Bacon in a White Wine Cream Sauce
Entrees
Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon served over Sauteed Asparagus & Parmesan Risotto. Finished with a Lemon Caper Butter Sauce
Chicken Pot Pie
Tender White Chicken Meat cooked with Peas, Carrot & Celery baked in a Cast Iron Skillet in our Brick Oven, Topped with a Flaky Puff Pastry & Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Chicken Under A Brick
Crispy Statler Chicken Breast encrusted in Fresh Herbs topped with Peppery Pan Jus. Served over Roasted Butternut Squash & a Potato, Kale & Cauliflower Casserole
Coulotte Steak
8oz. Marinated Coulotte Steak grilled to perfection. Served over Crispy Potato Pancake, Sauteed Baby Spinach & Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Fish & Chips
Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.
Roasted Cod
Roasted Cod Filet with a Buttery Garlic Crumb topped with Lemon Beurre Blanc. Served with Roasted Red Bliss Potato Wedges & Sautéed Brussel Sprouts
Short Ribs
Beer Braised Short Ribs over Garlic Green Beans & Shallot Mashed Potato with Pan Jus
Steak Tips
House Pizza
Buckeye
Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Chestnut
Spinach, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Garlic, Basil, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Dogwood
Artichoke Hearts, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
Evergreen
Spinach, Broccoli, Pesto, Mozzarella, Feta & Garlic.
Hickory
Beer Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese & Mozzarella
Holly
Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
Magnolia
Pulled Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella. Edit
Maple
Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Redwood
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella
Spruce
Arugula, Mozzarella, Garlic, Chilled Prosciutto & EVOO.
Willow
Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
Witch Hazel
Diced Scampi Shrimp, Sliced tomato, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Mozzarella & chives
Pizza
Dessert
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
Housemade Multi-Layered Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Oreo topped with Chocolate & Caramel Sauces, Whipped Cream & Ice Cream
Chocolate Lava Cake
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Warm Fudge Center topped with Ice Cream & Whipped Cream. -Gluten Free
Ice Cream
Apple Crisp
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Burger
Kids Burger with your choice of one side.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Fingers with your choice of one side
Kids Grill Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of one side.
Kids Mac-N-Cheese
Our Blend of 3 Cheeses tossed with Cavatappi.
Kids Penne
Penne tossed with your choice of tomato sauce of butter. Served with Garlic Bread.
Kids Pizza
Our Brick Oven Pizza with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.
Kids Burger
Kids Burger with your choice of one side.
Side Apples
Side Carrot Sticks
Sides
Add Ons
American
Bacon
BBQ Sauce
Blue Cheese
Buffalo
Cheddar
Chipotle Aioli
Extra Pickle
Feta
Goat
Gorgonzola
Honey Mustard
Jack Cheese
Jalapeno
Lemon Aioli
Lettuce
Pepper Jack
Pickle
Ranch
Raw Onions
Root Beer BBQ
RRP Aioli
Sauteed Onions
Swiss
Teriyaki
Tomato
Specials
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Seasoned Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jalapeno & Roasted Red Pepper Baked & Served with Sour Cream
Salad Special
Baby Arugula & Spinach tossed in Italian Dressing topped with Sliced Mango, Black Olives, Butternut Squash, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds & Shaved Asiago Cheese
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed Chicken Breast tossed in a Lemon Caper Sauce with Spinach & Button Mushrooms Served over Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread
Pizza Special
Our Traditional Brick Oven Pizza topped with Roasted Cauliflower, Applewood Bacon, Spinach, Red Onions, San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Finished with Baby Arugula Finished with Baby Arugula Finished with Shaved Celery & Baby Arugula
Misc.
Fast LQ
No Bev
Bacardi
Bar Tequilla
Bar Vodka
Bombay
Bulliet Bourb
Bulliet Rye
Captain Morgan
Casa Migos
Chivas
Crown Royal
D'usse VSOP
Deep Eddy
Dewers
Don Julio
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Pear
Hendricks
J.W Black
J.W Red
Jack Daniels
Jamesons
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Orange
Kettle One
Knob Creek
Long Branch
Makers Mark
Malibu
Milagro
No Bev
Patron
Patron Anejo
Pearl Plum
Seagrams 7
Seagrams V.O
Sky
Soco
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Van
Tanqueray
Titos
Well Whiskey
Martini/Manhattan
Specialty Martini
Sugar & Spice
Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Agave, Pink Grapefruit & Fresh Lime Juice Topped with Soda Water
Blood Orange Cosmo
Frosted Cranberry
Empress Indigo Gin, St. Elder, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice & a Lemon Wheel Topped with a Splash of Soda *Try on the Rocks
Caramel Appletini
Tito’s Vodka, Peach Nectar, Fresh Lime Juice & White Cranberry Juice Topped with Sparkling White Wine
Tiramisutini
Lemon Drop Martini
Specialty Cocktails
Pomegranate Margarita
Blanco Tequila, Strawberry Puree, Domaine De Canton, Fresh Lime Juice & Agave Nectar Served on the Rocks with a Salt Rim
Winter Thyme
Tito’s Vodka, Blueberry Simple & Pink Lemonade Served on the Rocks
Dogwood Old Fashioned
Choice Bourbon, Blood Orange, Pomegranate Seeds, Orange Bitters & Sugar In The Raw Served on the Rocks
Rum Reindeer
Silver Rum, Strawberry Puree, Mint, Blueberry Simple, Fresh Lime Juice Served on the Rocks topped with Soda
JP Mule
Seasonal Sangria
Sangria Pitcher
Spec Marg
Glass Wine
Bottle Wine
A-C Cordials
D-Z Cordials
D'usse VSOP
Domain De Canton
Drambui
Frangellico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Montenegro
Peachtree
Pimms
Remy
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Sloe Gin
Southern Comfort
St Germain
Triple Sec
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
A-C Drinks
D-H Drinks
I-N Drinks
O-SI Drinks
SL-Z Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Beverages
Apple Juice
Choc Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Choc
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pineapple juice
Apple Juice Box
Shirley Temple
Soda
Sprite
Tea
Tonic
Vodka
Bar Vodka
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Pineapple Stoli
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Pear
Kettle One
Pearl Plum
Sky
Sky Blood Orange
Sky Citron
Stoli
Stoli Raz
Stoli Van
Three Olives Espresso
Tito
888 Blueberry
888 Cranberry
888 Orange
Western Watermelon
Western Cucumber
Western Blueberry
Western Orange
Tequila
Rum
Bourbon/Whisky/Scotch
Bar Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Buillet
Buillet Rye
Canadian Club
Chivas
Courvoisier VS
Crown Royal
Dewers
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Genfiddich 12
Glenlivet
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
JIm Beam Orange
JW Black
JW Plat
JW Red
JW Rye
Knob Creek
Jeffersons
Long Branch
Makers Mark
Tullamore Dew
Rams Peanut Butter
Seagram's 7
Seagrams V.O
Woodford
Wild Turkey Rare
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
