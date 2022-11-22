Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

The Dogwood 3712 Washington Street

589 Reviews

$$

3712 washington st

jamaica plain, MA 02130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Dogwood Burger**
Cheese
Atlantic Salmon

Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts in Duck Fat tossed with Shaved Granny Smith Apple, Crispy Pancetta & Dijon Vinaigrette

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Tossed in our Spicy Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing & Veggie Sticks

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Brick Oven Roasted Cauliflower tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese Mousse

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choose from: Plain, Buffalo or Honey Hot

French Fries

$5.00

Housemade Hand Cut French Fries

Fried Pickle Chips

$14.00

Hand Battered Pickle Chips & Hot Cherry Peppers Fried till Golden. Served with Ranch Dressing for Dipping

Honey Hot Wings

$16.00

Tossed in our Spicy Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing & Veggie Sticks

New England Fried Calamari

$16.00

New England Flash Fried Calamari with Banana Peppers. Served with Lemon Aiol

Pork Pot Stickers

$14.00

Asian Style Dumplings pan-fried in the classic tradition. Served with the Spicy Soy dipping Sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Deep Fried Potato Skins filled with Mashed Potatoes, Melted Jack Cheese & Crispy Bacon Served with a side of Sour Cream

Short Rib Poutine

$17.00

Hand Cut French Fries topped with Beer Braised Short Ribs, Melted Cheese Curds, Beef Gravy & Crispy Onion Strings

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Baby Spinach & Artichoke Hearts baked with Goat & Cream Cheese. Served with Crispy Tortilla Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Taco Of The Day

$16.00

Daily selection by Chef - check out our Daily Specials on Our Home Page

Salads

Arugula & Beet Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula tossed in Shallot Vinaigrette topped with Roasted Red Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Orange Segments, Honey Roasted Walnuts & a Crispy Goat Cheese Fritter

Classic Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Classically prepared with Romaine, Pita Croutons, Fresh Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Pita Croutons with your choice of Dressing

Spinach & Apple Salad

$14.00

Apple Baby Spinach tossed in Apple Cider Vinaigrette topped with Roasted Butternut Squash, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Sliced Green Apple & Gorgonzola Cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Dogwood Burger**

$15.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Burger grilled to your liking & topped with Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle

Dogwood Veggie Burger

$14.00

Housemade 7 oz. Spicy Veggie Burger served with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choose BBQ, Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo or Plain with Crispy Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle

New England Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Housemade Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce

Roast Beef Panini

$16.00

House Roasted Sliced Beef, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Chips & Horseradish Aioli served on Ciabatta Bread pressed Panini Style. Served with Crispy Fried Onion Strings

Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

Slow Roasted Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich topped with Crispy Onion Strings & Jack Cheese

The Juicy Lucy**

$17.00

8 oz. Certified Angus Burger filled with Chefs Daily selection on our Home Page Specials grilled to your liking & topped with Lettuce, Tomato & a Pickle

Pasta

Bolognese

$23.00

A Rich Sauce of Veal, Pork & Beef Ragu simmered with San Marzano Tomatoes, Red Wine & Fresh Herbs then finished with a touch of Cream Tossed with Hand Cut Fresh Tagliatelle

Butternut Squash Cannelloni

$22.00

Fresh Pasta Filled with Roasted Butternut Squash, Kale & Seasoned Ricotta. Finished with Sage Cream Sauce, Sauteed Spinach & Toasted Walnuts

Chicken & Broccoli

$22.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast, Broccoli Florets & Garlic in a White Wine Cream Sauce tossed with Penne. Served with Garlic Bread

Mac-N-Cheese

$17.00

Cavatappi tossed with a blend of Fontina, Parmesan & White Cheddar Cheese topped with Herb Panko Breadcrumbs baked in a Cast Iron Skillet. Add Bolognese for an additional charge

Winter Tortellini

$24.00

Tortellini 3 Cheese Tortellini tossed with Sautéed Chicken Breast, Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Roasted Butternut Squash & Crispy Applewood Bacon in a White Wine Cream Sauce

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon served over Sauteed Asparagus & Parmesan Risotto. Finished with a Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Tender White Chicken Meat cooked with Peas, Carrot & Celery baked in a Cast Iron Skillet in our Brick Oven, Topped with a Flaky Puff Pastry & Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Under A Brick

$24.00

Crispy Statler Chicken Breast encrusted in Fresh Herbs topped with Peppery Pan Jus. Served over Roasted Butternut Squash & a Potato, Kale & Cauliflower Casserole

Coulotte Steak

$26.00

8oz. Marinated Coulotte Steak grilled to perfection. Served over Crispy Potato Pancake, Sauteed Baby Spinach & Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fresh Cod lightly battered & fried. Served with Hand Cut French Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.

Roasted Cod

$25.00

Roasted Cod Filet with a Buttery Garlic Crumb topped with Lemon Beurre Blanc. Served with Roasted Red Bliss Potato Wedges & Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

Short Ribs

$26.00

Beer Braised Short Ribs over Garlic Green Beans & Shallot Mashed Potato with Pan Jus

Steak Tips

$25.00

House Pizza

Buckeye

$18.00

Root Beer BBQ Pulled Pork, Jalapeno, Red Onion, Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Chestnut

$17.00

Spinach, Sundried Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Garlic, Basil, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Dogwood

$18.00

Artichoke Hearts, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.

Evergreen

$17.00

Spinach, Broccoli, Pesto, Mozzarella, Feta & Garlic.

Hickory

$19.00

Beer Braised Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese & Mozzarella

Holly

$17.00

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.

Magnolia

$18.00

Pulled Chicken, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella. Edit

Maple

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Redwood

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce, & Mozzarella

Spruce

$18.00

Arugula, Mozzarella, Garlic, Chilled Prosciutto & EVOO.

Willow

$17.00

Spinach, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Garlic, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.

Witch Hazel

$19.00

Diced Scampi Shrimp, Sliced tomato, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Spread, Mozzarella & chives

Pizza

Brick Oven Pizza with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese

$13.00

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Housemade Multi-Layered Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie & Oreo topped with Chocolate & Caramel Sauces, Whipped Cream & Ice Cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Warm Fudge Center topped with Ice Cream & Whipped Cream. -Gluten Free

Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

Kids Burger with your choice of one side.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers with your choice of one side

Kids Grill Chicken

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of one side.

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$9.00

Our Blend of 3 Cheeses tossed with Cavatappi.

Kids Penne

$9.00

Penne tossed with your choice of tomato sauce of butter. Served with Garlic Bread.

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Our Brick Oven Pizza with San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella.

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Burger with your choice of one side.

Side Apples

$2.00

Side Carrot Sticks

$2.00

Sides

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Butternut Squash

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Onion Strings

$5.00

Potato,Kale Cassarole

$6.00

Risotto

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Veg Of Day

$5.00

Yukon Mashed

$5.00

Add Ons

American

$1.50

Bacon

$3.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.50

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Extra Pickle

$1.00

Feta

$3.00

Goat

$3.00

Gorgonzola

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Jack Cheese

$1.50

Jalapeno

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.50

Pickle

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raw Onions

$1.00

Root Beer BBQ

$1.00

RRP Aioli

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Swiss

$1.50

Teriyaki

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Specials

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Seasoned Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jalapeno & Roasted Red Pepper Baked & Served with Sour Cream

Salad Special

$14.00

Baby Arugula & Spinach tossed in Italian Dressing topped with Sliced Mango, Black Olives, Butternut Squash, Red Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds & Shaved Asiago Cheese

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Sautéed Chicken Breast tossed in a Lemon Caper Sauce with Spinach & Button Mushrooms Served over Penne Pasta with Garlic Bread

Pizza Special

$18.00

Our Traditional Brick Oven Pizza topped with Roasted Cauliflower, Applewood Bacon, Spinach, Red Onions, San Marzano Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese Finished with Baby Arugula Finished with Baby Arugula Finished with Shaved Celery & Baby Arugula

Misc.

To Go Bag

$0.10

Fast LQ

No Bev

Bacardi

$7.00

Bar Tequilla

$6.50

Bar Vodka

$6.50

Bombay

$9.00

Bulliet Bourb

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Casa Migos

$12.00

Chivas

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

D'usse VSOP

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$7.50

Dewers

$8.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

J.W Black

$11.00

J.W Red

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jamesons

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Orange

$7.50

Kettle One

$8.50

Knob Creek

$13.00

Long Branch

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Milagro

$10.00

No Bev

Patron

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Pearl Plum

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams V.O

$7.00

Sky

$7.00

Soco

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Van

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Martini/Manhattan

Appletini

$2.00

Chocolate Martini

$2.00

Cosmopolitan

$2.00

Espresso Martini

$2.00

Vodka Gimlet

$2.00

Gin Martini

$2.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Old Fashion

$1.50

Vodka Martini

$2.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$2.00

Flirtini

$13.00

Specialty Martini

Sugar & Spice

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Agave, Pink Grapefruit & Fresh Lime Juice Topped with Soda Water

Blood Orange Cosmo

$12.00

Frosted Cranberry

$14.00

Empress Indigo Gin, St. Elder, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice & a Lemon Wheel Topped with a Splash of Soda *Try on the Rocks

Caramel Appletini

$14.00

Tito’s Vodka, Peach Nectar, Fresh Lime Juice & White Cranberry Juice Topped with Sparkling White Wine

Tiramisutini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.00

Blanco Tequila, Strawberry Puree, Domaine De Canton, Fresh Lime Juice & Agave Nectar Served on the Rocks with a Salt Rim

Winter Thyme

$13.00

Tito’s Vodka, Blueberry Simple & Pink Lemonade Served on the Rocks

Dogwood Old Fashioned

$13.00

Choice Bourbon, Blood Orange, Pomegranate Seeds, Orange Bitters & Sugar In The Raw Served on the Rocks

Rum Reindeer

$13.00

Silver Rum, Strawberry Puree, Mint, Blueberry Simple, Fresh Lime Juice Served on the Rocks topped with Soda

JP Mule

$13.00

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Spec Marg

$14.00

Bottle Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hein00

$4.00

Cans

True North IPA

$8.00

Wachusett Blueberry

$7.00

Ten Bends

$10.00

Nutrl

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Glass Wine

GL Cigar Malbec

$12.00

GL Fox Cab

$8.00

GL Fox Char

$8.00

GL Josh Cab

$13.00

GL Kenwood Yulupa

$10.00

GL Merlot

$7.00

GL Petite Sirah

$11.00

GL Pino Grig

$7.00

GL Pino Noir

$12.00

GL Rose

$12.00

GL Sav Blanc

$12.00

Noble Vines

$10.00

Bar Dog GL

$7.50

Bottle Wine

BTL Fox Char

$10.00

BTL Pino Grig

$28.00

BTL Rose

$38.00

BTL Sav Blanc

$38.00

BTL Josh Cab

$40.00

BTL Cigar Malbec

$38.00

BTL Merlot

$10.00

BTL Petite Sirah

$35.00

BTL Pino Noir

$36.00

BTL Kenwood Yulupa

$45.00

A-C Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Bar Amaretto

$7.00

De Saronno Ameretto

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

B&B

$9.00

Chartruice Green

$10.00

Chartruice Yellow

$10.00

Butter Scotch Schnapps

$7.00

Chambourd

$8.00

Godiva

$7.00

Compari

$8.00

Coffee Brandy

$7.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Crm De Coca Dk

$7.00

Crm De Coca Wht

$7.00

Crm De Mint

$7.00

D-Z Cordials

D'usse VSOP

$12.00

Domain De Canton

$8.00

Drambui

$7.00

Frangellico

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Peachtree

$7.00

Pimms

$8.00

Remy

$8.50

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sloe Gin

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St Germain

$8.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Vermouth Dry

$7.00

Vermouth Sweet

$7.00

A-C Drinks

Alabama Slamma

$7.00

Almond Joy

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Cuke Cooler

$8.00

Baybreeze

$0.50

Black Russian

$1.00

Bloody Mary

$1.50

Brunch Punch

$9.00

Cape Codder

$0.50

Chambord Sour

$8.00

Courvoisier Sting

$8.50

D-H Drinks

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$1.00

Dogwood Sparkler

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Grape Crush

$1.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Greyhound

$0.50

Harvey Walb

$1.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

I-N Drinks

Kamakazee

$1.00

Kahlua Sombraro

$7.00

KIr Royal

$8.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$0.50

Margarita

$1.00

Marg Grand

$1.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$2.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mudslide

$1.50

Nutty Irish

$9.00

Negroni

$2.00

O-SI Drinks

Pearl Harbor

$1.00

Planters Punch

$7.00

Pomemosa

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$0.50

Sex On The Beach

$0.50

Side Car

$8.00

SL-Z Drinks

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$0.50

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Tom Collins

$0.50

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Vodka Collins

$0.50

Wake Up Call

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whisky Sour

$0.50

White Russian

$1.00

Woo Woo

$0.50

Coffee Drinks

Coffee W/

$7.00

Dutch Coffee

$8.00

French Coffee

$8.00

Greek Coffee

$8.00

Holland

$8.00

Irish

$8.00

Italian

$8.00

Jamaican

$8.00

Mexican

$8.00

Spanish

$8.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.75

Choc Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf

$2.95

Diet

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Choc

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple juice

$2.75

Apple Juice Box

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$2.75

Vodka

Bar Vodka

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.50

Pineapple Stoli

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Kettle One

$8.50

Pearl Plum

$7.00

Sky

$7.00

Sky Blood Orange

$9.00

Sky Citron

$7.50

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Van

$9.00

Three Olives Espresso

$8.00

Tito

$8.50

888 Blueberry

$10.00

888 Cranberry

$10.00

888 Orange

$10.00

Western Watermelon

$10.00

Western Cucumber

$10.00

Western Blueberry

$10.00

Western Orange

$10.00

Tequila

Bar Tequila

$6.50

Casa Migos

$12.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Herradura

$12.00

Milagro

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Empress

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Lemon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Seva Silver

$9.00

Selva Choco

$9.00

Selva Coconut

$9.00

Bourbon/Whisky/Scotch

Bar Whiskey

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blantons

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Buillet

$10.00

Buillet Rye

$10.50

Canadian Club

$7.00

Chivas

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dewers

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Fireball

$9.00

Genfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

JIm Beam Orange

$7.50

JW Black

$11.00

JW Plat

$16.00

JW Red

$9.00

JW Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jeffersons

$9.00

Long Branch

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Rams Peanut Butter

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Seagrams V.O

$7.00

Woodford

$13.00

Wild Turkey Rare

$10.00

Scotch/Whisky

Chivas

$12.00

Dewers

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glenfiddich 15

$12.00

JW Black

$11.00

JW Red

$9.00

Oban

$10.00

Macallan 12

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3712 washington st, jamaica plain, MA 02130

Directions

Gallery
The Dogwood image
The Dogwood image

