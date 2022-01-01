Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Donut Guy

review star

No reviews yet

1215 Lincoln St

Columbia, SC 29201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1215 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
The Donut Guy image
The Donut Guy image
The Donut Guy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Menkoi Ramen House - Gervais - 1004 Gervais Street
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Silk Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
902 Gervais Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Senate - 1022 Senate Street
orange starNo Reviews
1022 Senate Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Sky Bistro & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Washington St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1216 Washington St, Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Tios Mexican Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
921 Sumter Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston