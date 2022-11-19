A map showing the location of The Dooryard SA 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108View gallery
The Dooryard SA 4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108

No reviews yet

4503 DeZavala Rd. Suite 108

San Antonio, TX 78249

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel
Dooryard Nachos
Chopped Brisket Melt

Food

Beef Tenderloin Au Jus Sandwich

Beef Tenderloin Au Jus Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted Beef Tenderloin with provolone and grilled onions and delicious Au Jus sauce for dipping!

Candied Spicy Mixed Nuts

Candied Spicy Mixed Nuts

$5.00
Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$6.00

Served with spicy mustard. Add queso for $1.00

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla Chips with delicious salsa.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$8.00

Local tortilla chips with our delicious beer cheese "Queso".

Hummus and Chips

Hummus and Chips

$6.00

Classic hummus with paprika, sun-dried tomatoes, and herb olive oil with Pita Chips.

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Dill Pickle Popcorn

$4.00 Out of stock
Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$15.00

Assortment of Meats, Cheeses and Sweet and Savory Items.

Sardines & Saltines

Sardines & Saltines

$6.00

Just like the names says. A salty snack that pairs great with great beer.

Dooryard Nachos

Dooryard Nachos

$9.00

Classic bean and cheese nachos, refried beans, queso and smoked Cheddar. Served with pickled jalapeno, pico and sour cream. Add smoked brisket.

Soy/Ginger Babyback Ribs

Soy/Ginger Babyback Ribs

$13.00

Soy and ginger braised baby back ribs (5), house made spicy pickles.

Chopped Brisket Melt

Chopped Brisket Melt

$10.00

Lager Smoked Brisket, American cheese, Spicy Pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips

Italian Sub

$10.00 Out of stock

Salami, ham, and coppa served on a hoagie bun with provolone..

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Italian meatballs with Pomodoro sauce, Provolone cheese on a toasted Hoagie style bread.

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$11.00 Out of stock

House roasted corned beef, mustard sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on Rye bread. Served with Chips

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled pork tossed in spicy sweet BBQ sauce, Caramelized onion, slaw, toasted bun. Served with chips

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.00

Hand-carved rotisserie turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and homemade aioli on wheat bread.

Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under)

Kids Mac and Cheese (12 and under)

$4.00

Just your basic mac and cheese to keep them kiddos happy.

Uncrustables, peanut butter and jelly (for the kiddos)

$3.00

Something for the kids, good ol' peanut butter and jelly. Add Zapps if you'd like.

Bag of House-Seasoned Chips

$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50 Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.50
Tacos!

Tacos!

Out of stock
Brisket Mac and Cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$11.00 Out of stock

IPA smoked brisket, Smoked cheddar mac and cheese. It's OH SO GOOD!!!

6" Flatbread Pizza

6" Flatbread Pizza

Wines

LA Fiera Moscato (Glass)

$9.00

Joliessie Pinot Noir (Glass)

$9.00

Cycles Gladiator Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$9.00

Archer Roose Bubbly

$9.00

Archer Roose Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Seltzers and Extras

Michelada Set-up

Michelada Set-up

$4.00

*** PICK UP AT BAR *** Let us set you up for a delicious Michelada with our Bloody Mary base mix (contains 10% alcohol) house made spiced rim, celery and olives!

Deep Ellum Patio Water

$4.50

Austin Seltzer Mexican Martini Seltzer

$4.50

Austin Seltzer Mojito Seltzer

$4.50

Real Seltzer Peach Pomegranate

$4.50

Real Seltzer Melon Cucumber

$3.00

Real Seltzer Grapefruit Black Raspberry

$4.50

Real Seltzer Tangerine Yuzu

$3.00

Meridian Hive Black Berry

$6.00

Untitled Art Blood Orange Pomegranate

$7.00

Untitled Art Pineapple Mango

$7.00

Martn House Awesome Sauce Watermelon (19.2oz)

$7.00

Beer

Founders Backwoods Bastard

$8.50
Shiner Bock (Bottle)

Shiner Bock (Bottle)

$4.50
Shiner Bock (Bucket)

Shiner Bock (Bucket)

$18.00

Modelo (Can)

$4.50

Modelo (Bucket)

$18.00

Michelob (Bottle)

$4.50

Michelob (Bucket)

$18.00

Montucky Cold Snack (16oz Can)

$4.00

Montucky Cold Snack (Bucket)

$16.00

Sweetwater G13

$6.00

Spilled Starburst

$8.00

Non-Alcholic

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.50

Rambler Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

St. Arnold's Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Athletic Free Wave N/A

$5.00

Hazy IPA

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

$5.00

Golden Ale

Southside Craft Lemoncito

Southside Craft Lemoncito

$3.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.50 Out of stock

Dooryard "SHOTS"

A variety of beer based "shots".
Dooryard HotShot

Dooryard HotShot

$4.00

A spicy mix of our Best Maid michelada mix and Austin Hard Seltzer Mexican Martini.

Sake Blaster

$4.00 Out of stock

Sake(Rice wine) mixed with Japanese beer and ready to shoot.

Jello Shot

$2.00

Apparel

Dooryard T-Shirt (Blue)

$25.00

Women's T-Shirt (White)

$25.00

Women's T-Shirt (Grey)

$25.00

Women's Crop Tank Top (Pink)

$20.00 Out of stock

Women's Tank Top (Grey)

$20.00

Women's Tank Top (White)

$20.00

Women's Midriff (Grey)

$20.00

Women's Midriff (Blue)

$20.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Masks

Large/XtraLarge

$25.00

Small/Medium

$25.00

Other

Dooryard Glass

Dooryard Glass

$4.00

Dooryard logo'd mini nonic bubble glass.

Pig Roast Ticket

$17.00 Out of stock

Pig Roast, Annual Fall Bash

Sunday
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
