Breakfast & Brunch
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1,219 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Dor-Stop Restaurant is a “diner lover’s dream” as its renowned home-style cooking was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
