Breakfast & Brunch

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1,219 Reviews

$

1430 Potomac Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Top Sirloin center cut steak with two eggs, fresh cut homefries or grits and toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.75

Flour tortilla filled with mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and salsa served with sour cream

Italian Jumbot

Italian Jumbot

$9.75

Ham, onions, green peppers, eggs, potatoes, tomatoes, American cheese and Italian toast

Guy’s Version

Guy’s Version

$10.25

Hot sausage, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, eggs, potatoes and Italian toast

Potato Pancake Breakfast

Potato Pancake Breakfast

$7.75

Fresh grated German potato pancakes with two eggs, served with applesauce or sour cream and toast

Egg Combo

Egg Combo

$9.75

Short stack of regular hot cakes or French toast with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Egg Breakfast

Egg Breakfast

$6.75

Two eggs, fresh cut home fries or grits, choice of bacon, sausage and toast

Brkfst Sand. (Bacon)

Brkfst Sand. (Bacon)

$7.25

Egg with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Italian bread

Brkfst. Sand (Sausage)

$7.25

Egg with sausage, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Italian bread

Brkfst Sand. (Ham)

$7.75

Egg with ham, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato on grilled Italian bread

Benedicts*

Egg Benedict

Egg Benedict

$10.95

Ham from the bone with two over medium eggs on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries.

West Coast Benedict

West Coast Benedict

$11.95

Sliced turkey breast with two over medium eggs, spinach and tomato on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries

Crab Benedict

$13.95

Crab meat with two over medium eggs, spinach and tomato on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries.

Irish Benedict

Irish Benedict

$11.95

Corned beef with two over medium eggs on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries.

Vegetarian Benedict

$9.95

Onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, with two over medium eggs on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries.

Surf & Turf Benny

Surf & Turf Benny

$21.45

Top Sirloin and crab meat with two over medium eggs on Italian toast covered with hollandaise sauce and fresh cut home fries.

Omelettes*

Meat & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$10.25

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and American cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$11.25

Steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast.

Spicy

$10.25

Hot sausage, jalapenos and pepperjack cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast

Cheese

Cheese

$9.15

Fresh made omelette with American cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast

Western

Western

$10.25

Ham, diced onions, peppers, and American cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast

Vegetarian & Cheese

Vegetarian & Cheese

$9.75

Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and American cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$11.25

Bacon, sausage, ham and American cheese. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast.

South Of The Border

South Of The Border

$10.25

Sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with salsa. Served with choice of fresh cut home fries or grits and toast.

Hot Cakes*

Plain Hotcakes

$6.75

Oatmeal

$6.95

Pumpkin

$6.95

Single Hotcakes*

Single Plain Hotcake

Single Plain Hotcake

$3.00

Single Oatmeal

$4.00
Single Pumpkin

Single Pumpkin

$4.00

French Toast*

Raspberry French Toast

Raspberry French Toast

$10.25
Walnut French Toast

Walnut French Toast

$7.25
Texas French Toast

Texas French Toast

$6.75

Lunch

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$11.25

Tender corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on marble rye with potato pancakes

Rachel Reuben Sandwich

$11.25

Roast turkey, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marble rye with potato pancakes

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.45
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.25

Our homemade recipe meatloaf with fresh cut home fries or French Fries and gravy

Meatloaf Melt Sandwich

Meatloaf Melt Sandwich

$11.25

Hot homemade meatloaf, sautéed onions, green peppers, and melted Swiss cheese on grilled Italian bread with home fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.25

Turkey with crisp bacon, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato served with French fries

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$11.95

Buffalo chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese and lettuce wtih French fries

Bacon Chicken Cheddar Wrap

Bacon Chicken Cheddar Wrap

$11.25

Chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce and tomato basil dressing served with onion ring

Dor - Stop Burger

$11.25

Sautéed onions, green peppers, and melted American cheese on two thick slices of grilled Texas toast. Served with choice of French fries, homemade chips, applesauce, or coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.45

Boneless breaded chicken planks with French fries

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.25
Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$11.25

Thin slices of steak, sautéed onions, green peppers, melted Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes served with French fries

Extras*

Add Egg

$1.00

Bowl of Grits

$3.35

Bowl of Grits w Cheese

$4.15

Cup of Grits

$2.35

Cup of Grits w Cheese

$3.15

Bowl of Oatmeal

$3.55

Applesauce

$2.35

Banana

$1.00

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$3.75

Hot Rope

$3.75

Turkey Sausage

$3.75

Ham

$4.60

French Fries

$2.75

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$3.55

O'Brien Potatoes

$3.55

Potato Pancakes

$4.95

Home Fries

$2.75

Bagel

$2.20

Bagel w Cream Cheese

$2.95

Muffin

$2.25

Toast

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$3.55

Side of Holly

$1.00

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Raspberry Filling

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.75

Additional Cream Cheese

$0.75

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.55

Iced Coffee

$3.55

Hot Tea

$2.55

Hot Chocolate

$2.55

Iced Tea

$2.55

Milk (Small)

$2.55

Milk (Large)

$3.55

Choc. Milk (Small)

$2.55

Choc. Milk (Large)

$3.55

Fountain Drinks

$2.55

Tomato Juice (Small)

$2.55

Tomato Juice (Large)

$3.55

Orange Juice (Small)

$2.55

Orange Juice (Large)

$3.55

Apple Juice (Small)

$2.55

Apple Juice (Large)

$3.55

Cranberry Juice (small)

$2.55

Cranberry Juice (Large)

$3.55

Lemonade

$2.55

Mocha Latte

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$3.55

Kid's

Kids 1 Egg Kids Breakfast

$4.35

Kids Reg HC/FT Breakfast

$4.65
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Dor-Stop Restaurant is a “diner lover’s dream” as its renowned home-style cooking was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Website

Location

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Directions

