DOUGHNUT MENU

BOXES

Order a Half Dozen Doughnut Box

Order a Full Dozen Doughnut Box

BRIOCHE

A LIGHT AND FLUFFY ( LIKE A PILLOW) DOUGH , FILLED WITH OUR SCRATCH MADE FILLINGS!
LEMON MERANGUE

$4.00
CREME BRULEE

$4.00
BOSTON CREME

$4.00
VELVETY CHOCOLATE

$3.50
STRAWBERRY JAM

$2.75
PASSION FRUIT FILLED

$4.00
GLAMP FIRE

$4.00

VANILLA BEAN

$3.50

OLE FASHIONED

Crunchy, cracked, and crispy on the edges with a dense buttery inside, made just right so the glaze gets in all the nooks and crannies
LEMON POPPY

$3.00
HONEY GLAZED

$3.00
PISTACHIO

$3.00
GERMAN CHOCOLATE GLAZED (contains nuts)

$4.00

SPECIALITY CAKE

Moist and crumbly on the inside, kinda like a cake!
MAPLE PECAN

$3.50
LOTUS COOKIE

$3.50
BIRTHDAY CAKE

$3.50

CLASSIC CAKE

CINNAMON SUGA DIPPED

$1.50
CHOCOLATE FROSTED W/SPRINKLES

$2.50
STRAWBERRY FROSTED W/SPRINKLES

$2.50

MAPLE GLAZED WITH PECANS

$2.50

LOTUS GLAZED

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$2.50

BLUEBERRY WITH TOASTED COCONUT

$2.50

COOKIE CRUMBLE

$2.50

VANILLA GLAZED WITH SPRINKLES

$2.50

Cider doughnut

$2.00

DRINK MENU

HOT BEVERAGES

DRIP COFFEE- DARK ROAST

$2.35+

SMALL BATCH AND LOCALLY ROASTED BY BREWTUS ROASTERS.

DRIP COFFEE-MEDIUM ROAST

$2.35+

SMALL BATCH AND LOCALLY ROASTED BY BREWTUS ROASTERS.

HARNEY & SONS TEA

$2.25+

COLD BEVERAGES

COLD BREW

$4.50+

COLD BREW COFFEE BY BREWTUS ROASTERS

ICED TEA

$3.50+
16.9 OZ SMART WATER

$1.85
HOMEMADE LEMONADE

$3.50+
WHOLE MILK

$1.85

14 OZ DAIRY PURE CHUGZ

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.85

14OZ DAIRY PURE CHUGZ

SIMPLY APPLE, APPLE JUICE

$2.00