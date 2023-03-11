Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Doughroom 3409 Overland Ave

review star

No reviews yet

3409 Overland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

12'' Classic
16'' Classic
Chicken Wings

TO GO

Antipasti

Beef Meatballs

Beef Meatballs

$14.00

marinara, parmesan, grilled bread

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

sweet and sticky buffalo sauce, ranch dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

goat cheese, balsamic

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00
Grilled Broccolini

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00
Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$7.50
Spiedini (Italian meat skewers)

Spiedini (Italian meat skewers)

$15.50

beef skewers, fennel, balsamic bbq

Tuscan Fries

Tuscan Fries

$7.00

parmesan, chili flake, parsley

Salad

Pizzeria Chopped

Pizzeria Chopped

$15.00

salami, provolone, olives, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, red pepper, ceci, oregano red wine vin

Tri Colore & Farro

Tri Colore & Farro

$14.00

feta, currants, pickled fennel, green apple, breakfast radish, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parm

Beet & Citrus

Beet & Citrus

$14.00

goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, arugula, white balsamic

Pasta

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$18.00

cherry tomato, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$18.00

pork sausage ragu, broccolini, pecorino

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$19.00

beef bolognese, ricotta, calabrian chili, herbs

Rigatoni Alfredo

Rigatoni Alfredo

$18.00

roasted garlic cream, mixed mushrooms, herbs

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$15.00

traditional tomato sauce, garlic, cherry tomato, basil, chili oil

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Spaghetti with your choice of sauce: butter, butter & cheese, or red sauce

Burger

double patty, smoked cheddar, arugula, pickles, caramelized onions, roasted tomato mayo
Doughroom Burger

Doughroom Burger

$17.00

double patty, smoked cheddar, arugula, caramelized onions, roasted tomato mayo

Pizza 12''

12'' Classic

12'' Classic

$15.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

12'' Baked Potato

12'' Baked Potato

$18.00

smoked cheddar, bacon, chives, crème fraîche

12'' Bianco

12'' Bianco

$18.00

spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil (no sauce)

12'' Bird is the Word

12'' Bird is the Word

$19.50

BBQ chicken, mushroom, pickled red onion, cilantro, crème

12'' Elote

12'' Elote

$18.00

fresh corn, poblano pepper, crema, cilantro, feta, tajin

12'' Flying Pig

12'' Flying Pig

$18.50

sausage, piquillo pepper, onion

12'' Hawaiian Punch

12'' Hawaiian Punch

$18.50

Italian ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeno

12'' Naked Lady

12'' Naked Lady

$14.00

double sauce, oregano, garlic, olive oil

12'' Parma

12'' Parma

$19.00

fontina, prosciutto, arugula, parm, lemon

12'' Sausage Party

12'' Sausage Party

$20.00

pepperoni, sausage, sopressata

12'' She"s My Cherry Tomato Pie

12'' She"s My Cherry Tomato Pie

$19.50

cherry tomato, garlic, burrata, basil, olive oil

12'' Spicy Bear

12'' Spicy Bear

$19.50

pepperoni, calabrian chili, ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey, basil

12'' Van Damme

12'' Van Damme

$19.00

brussels sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, crème fraîche

12'' ‘Shroom

12'' ‘Shroom

$19.50

mixed mushroom, onions, crème fraîche, herbs

Pizza 16''

16'' Classic

16'' Classic

$20.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella

16'' Baked Potato

16'' Baked Potato

$25.50

smoked cheddar, bacon, chives, crème fraîche

16'' Bianco

16'' Bianco

$25.50

spinach, ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil (no sauce)

16'' Bird is the Word

16'' Bird is the Word

$27.00

BBQ chicken, mushroom, pickled red onion, cilantro, crème

16'' Elote

16'' Elote

$25.50

fresh corn, poblano pepper, crema, cilantro, feta, tajin

16'' Flying Pig

16'' Flying Pig

$26.00

sausage, piquillo pepper, red onion

16'' Hawaiian Punch

16'' Hawaiian Punch

$26.00

Italian ham, pineapple, pickled jalapeno

16'' Naked Lady

16'' Naked Lady

$18.50

double sauce, oregano, garlic, olive oil

16'' Parma

16'' Parma

$26.50

fontina, prosciutto, arugula, parm, lemon

16'' Sausage Party

16'' Sausage Party

$28.00

pepperoni, sausage, sopressata

16'' She’s My Cherry Tomato Pie

16'' She’s My Cherry Tomato Pie

$27.00

cherry tomato, garlic, burrata, basil, olive oil

16'' Shroom

16'' Shroom

$27.50

mixed mushroom, onions, crème fraîche, herbs

16'' Spicy Bear

16'' Spicy Bear

$27.50

pepperoni, calabrian chili, ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey, basil

16'' Van Damme

16'' Van Damme

$26.50

brussels sprouts, bacon, goat cheese, crème fraîche

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$8.50

seasonal fruit, cinnamon graham crust

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Sides

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$1.50

Side of Grilled Country Bread

$4.50

Side of Calabrian chili

$2.00

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$2.00

Side of Bolognese

$2.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side of Jalapeno

$1.50

Side of Pesto

$2.50

Side of White Balsamic Vin

$1.50

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.75

Side of Burrata

$4.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$4.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Wine TO-GO

BTL Val' D'Oca Prosecco

$24.00

BTL Altamonte Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Stephen Ross Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Renaudie Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00
BTL Scarpetta Field Blend

BTL Scarpetta Field Blend

$26.00
BTL Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00
BTL Belles Roches Chardonnay

BTL Belles Roches Chardonnay

$28.00
BTL Stolpman Rosé

BTL Stolpman Rosé

$28.00
BTL Alberti Malbec

BTL Alberti Malbec

$28.00
BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde

BTL Broadbent Vinho Verde

$24.00

CATERING

Garlic Knots (MEDIUM)

$35.00

Garlic Knots (LARGE)

$65.00

Meatballs (MEDIUM)

$70.00

Meatballs (LARGE)

$120.00

Chicken Wings (MEDIUM)

$60.00

Chicken Wings (LARGE)

$110.00

Grilled Broccolini (MEDIUM)

$50.00

Grilled Broccolini (LARGE)

$85.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (MEDIUM)

$50.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts (LARGE)

$85.00

Roasted Cauliflower (Medium)

$50.00

Roasted Cauliflower (Large)

$85.00

Pizzeria Chopped (MEDIUM)

$65.00

Pizzeria Chopped (LARGE)

$100.00

Tri Colore & Farro (MEDIUM)

$60.00

Tri Colore & Farro (LARGE))

$95.00

Classic Caesar (MEDIUM)

$50.00

Classic Caesar (LARGE)

$85.00

Beet & Citrus (MEDIUM)

$60.00

Beet & Citrus (LARGE)

$95.00

Lasagna (MEDIUM)

$75.00

Lasagna (LARGE)

$125.00

Orecchiette (MEDIUM)

$75.00

Orecchiette (LARGE)

$125.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro (MEDIUM)

$60.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro (LARGE)

$95.00

Rigatoni Alfredo (MEDIUM)

$75.00

Rigatoni Alfredo (LARGE)

$125.00

Chicken Pesto (MEDIUM)

$75.00

Chicken Pesto (LARGE)

$125.00

Marinara Sauce (PINT)

$6.00

Ranch Dressing (PINT)

$7.00

Marinated Olives

$12.00

Gioia Burrata

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles, The Doughroom is a local pizzeria serving craft beer, artisanal wine, and rustic food made with local and seasonal ingredients.

Location

3409 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
The Doughroom image
The Doughroom image
The Doughroom image

Similar restaurants in your area

C & M Cafe - 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
10640 Woodbine Street Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Overland Avenue #100 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10428 1/2 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
The Irish Times pub and restaurant - 3267 Motor Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3267 Motor Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Al's Hot Chicken - West LA
orange starNo Reviews
10821 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
10306 Venice Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston