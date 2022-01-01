Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dover Brickhouse

review star

No reviews yet

2 Orchard St

Dover, NH 03820

Order Again

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS PLATE

$14.00

Carrots | Tomato | Cucumber | Pepperoncini | Pickled Onion | Extra Virgin Olive Oil | Toasted Pita

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

Garlic | Hot Honey | Pine Nuts | Shaved Asiago

STEAK & CHEESE EGG ROLLS

$13.00

Shaved Steak | Mozzarella | Served with Honey Sriracha Ketchup

RANGOONS

$12.00

Cream Cheese | Imitation Crab | Scallion Garnish | Served with Thai Chili Sauce

NACHOS

$9.00

Fresh Pico de Gallo | Refried Black Beans | Cheddar Jack Cheese Blend | Bacon Crumbles | Chipotle Crema

PRETZEL RODS

$11.00

Butter Basted & Served with House Made Cheese Sauce or House Made Honey Mustard

TENDERS

$14.00

WINGS

$14.00Out of stock

1.5 LBS Deep Fried Chicken Wings | Tossed in Any Of Our House Made Sauces or Dry Rubs

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

BASKET CHIPS

$4.00

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

STEAK & CHEESE PANINI

$16.00

Braised Short Rib | Sautéed Peppers & Onions | Sharp Cheddar | On Grilled Sourdough

NASHVILLE HOT CHIX WRAP

$14.00

Fried Chicken | Hot Sauce | Lettuce | Diced Tomatoes | Shredded Cheddar | Pickles

REUBEN

$15.00

Corned Beef Brisket | Sweet Apple Sauerkraut | Thousand Island Dressing | Swiss Cheese | On a Grilled Marble Rye

ABCLT

$14.00

Fresh Guacamole | Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Spicy Mayo | Toasted Sourdough

BURGERS

THE BRICK BURGER

$17.00

Angus Patty | Fresh Guacamole | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Candied Bacon | Sunnyside up Egg | Fried Onions | Served on a Brioche Bun

CHORIZO SLIDERS

$14.00

3 Chorizo & Beef Blend Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Chimichurri | Cheddar Cheese

THE CLASSIC BURGER

$14.00

Char Grilled Patty | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Black Bean Veggie Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Grilled Red Onion | Gluten Free Brioche Bun

SALADS

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.00

Mixed Greens | Cheddar Cheese | Cucumber | Bacon | Hard Boiled Egg | Tomato | Onion | Tossed in House Made Avocado Ranch

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce | Asiago Caesar Dressing | Sour Dough Croutons

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$14.00

Mixed Greens | Whipped Goat Cheese | Spiced Walnuts | Candied Bacon | Malden Salt | Balsamic Drizzle

Tacos, Bowls, Quesadillas

TINGA CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Tinga Marinated Pulled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, served with Chipotle Lime Crema

CERDO TACOS

$9.00

Braised Pulled Pork | Mango Salsa | Lettuce | Chipotle Crema | Cotija

FISH TACOS

$9.00

Crispy Fried Haddock | Spicy Slaw | Pico De Gallo | Lettuce | Chipotle | Lime Crema

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACOS

$9.00

Deep Fried Shrimp | Chili Aioli | Lettuce | Spicy Slaw

BRAISED PORK QUESADILLA

$12.00

Tender Braised Pork, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, with Chipotle Lime Crema

FRIED AVO TACOS

$9.00

Fried Avocado | Pico | Lettuce | Chipotle Crema | Cotija | Black Bean Puree

BURITTO BOWL

$9.00

Rice & Beans | Pico | Lettuce | Jack Cheese | Chipotle Crema

MACS

BUFFALO MAC

$15.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken | Bleu Cheese Crumbles | House Made Cheese Sauce | House Buffalo Sauce

PHILLY MAC

$16.00

Braised Short Rib | Sautéed Peppers & Onions | House Made Cheese Sauce

PULLED PORK MAC

$15.00

Pulled Pork | Smoked Bacon | Red Onion | Bourbon BBQ Sauce | Fried Jalapenos | House Made Cheese Sauce

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$10.00

Coconut Crusted Fried Vanilla Ice Cream | Cointreau Caramel Sauce | Whipped Cream

LAVA CAKE

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake | Served with a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream | Whipped Cream Garnish

CHURROS

$10.00

Fried Churros | Dipped in Cinnamon & Sugar | Vanilla Ice Cream | Chocolate Drizzle | Whipped Cream

SIDES

SD RANCH

$0.50

SD BC

$0.50

SD MAYO

SD CHEESE SAUCE

$4.00

SD HOUSE BUFFALO

$0.50

SD HOT HOUSE BUFF

$0.50

SD HOUSE BBQ

$0.50

SD KOREAN BBQ

$0.50

SD SMOKEY BOURBON BBQ

$0.50

SD JAMESON HONEY

$0.50

SD JAMAICAN JERK DR

$0.50

SD APPLEWOOD DR

$0.50

SD MAPLE SRIRACHA DR

$0.50

SPECIALS

KOREAN BBQ TACOS

$12.00

TINGA CHICKEN ENCHILADA STACKS

$16.00

STEAK KNIFE BURGER

$17.00

KIDS MENU (Copy)

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Orchard St, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

Gallery
The Dover Brickhouse image
The Dover Brickhouse image
The Dover Brickhouse image

