The Dover Brickhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2 Orchard St, Dover, NH 03820
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
603 Bar and Lounge Dover - 368 Central Avenue
No Reviews
368 Central Avenue Dover, NH 03820
View restaurant