  • Home
  • /
  • Cullman
  • /
  • The Downtown Grill - 108 4th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055
A map showing the location of The Downtown Grill 108 4th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055View gallery

The Downtown Grill 108 4th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055

review star

No reviews yet

108 4th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055

Cullman, AL 35055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

DOWNTOWN RANCH SHROOMS

$8.99

FRIED DILL PICKLES

$7.49

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.99

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.29

ONION RINGS

$7.49

POTATO SKINS

RANCH FRIES

CORN NUGGETS

$6.29

FRIED SHROOMS

$8.99

SALADS

BLACKENED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

CHEF SALAD

$9.49

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$10.29

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

SPECIALTY BURGERS

ALL THE WAY BURGER

$10.99

CAJUN BURGER

$10.99

CHILI BURGER

$10.99

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$9.99

PATTY MELT

$9.99

BYOB

SINGLE BYOB

$9.99

DOUBLE BYOB

$10.99

TRIPLE BYOB

$12.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES & BASKETS

BUFFALO BASKET

$9.49

CHICKEN BACON RANCH SANDWICH

$9.29

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET

$8.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.99Out of stock

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.29

CLASSIC BLT

$8.49

PHILLY SANDWICH

$10.29

REUBEN SANDWICH

$9.99Out of stock

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$9.49

SIDES

SIDE OF CHEESE FRIES

$4.29

SIDE OF CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.29

SIDE OF FRIED SHROOMS

$4.29

SIDE OF FRIES

$2.49

SIDE OF ONION RINGS

$4.29

SIDE OF RANCH FRIES

$4.29

RANCH SHROOMS

$4.29

SIDE OF DRESSING

SIDE OF SAUCE

SDE OF CORN NUGGETS

$4.29

SIDE OF CHILI

$1.99

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$2.99

VEGGIE BASKET

$2.79

WINGS

6 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$8.99

10 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.99

16 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$18.99

24 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$25.99

6 BONELESS WINGS

$7.99

10 BONELESS WINGS

$10.99

16 BONELESS WINGS

$15.99

24 BONELESS WINGS

$21.99

PARTY PACK

50 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$59.99

75 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$84.99

100 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$109.00

50 WINGS

$59.99

75 WINGS

$84.99

100 WINGS

$109.00

KIDS MENU

CORN DOG

$4.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

HOT DOG

$4.99

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

$5.29

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.29

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.99

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.29

KIDS TRADITIONAL WINGS

$5.29

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$4.99

ICE CREAM

$0.99

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$3.49

FRIED BANANA PUDDING

$4.79

FRIED OREO

$5.99

FRIED STRAWERRY SHORTCAKE

$3.99Out of stock

FRIED TWINKIE

$4.29

T-SHIRTS-ITEMS

T-SHIRT

$20.00

GIFT CARD

SWEATSHIRT

$25.00

HATS

$20.00

KOOZIES

$4.00

SPECIALS

6 TRADTIONAL WINGS

$4.50

10 TRADITONAL WINGS

$7.50

16 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$12.00

24 TRADITIONAL WINGS

$18.00

CORN DOG

$2.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.00

HOT DOG

$2.00

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

$2.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$2.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$2.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$2.00

KIDS HAMBURGER

$2.00

KIDS TRADITIONAL WINGS

$2.00

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY SANDWICH

$2.00

HAMBURGER STEAK

$8.99

BLACKEND CHICKEN BREAST

$8.99

HAMBURGER STEAK

$9.99

BLACKEND CHICKEN BREAST

$9.99

PHILLY SANDWICH

$10.28

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE

$2.29

DIET COKE

$2.29

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.29

LEMONADE

$2.29

PIBB

$2.29

SPRITE

$2.29

WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.29

UNSWEET TEA

$2.29

COFFEE

$0.99

RED BULL

$3.25

Bottle Beer

BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.25

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

$4.00

BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$3.25

COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.25

CORONA LIGHT BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA PREMIER BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA SELTZER

$4.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE

$4.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE BOTTLE

$3.25

MILLER LITE BOTTLE

$3.25

PBR BOTTLE

$3.25

STELLA ARTOIS BOTTLE

$4.25

TRULY

$4.00

ULTRA BOTTLE

$3.25

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

COORS BANQUET

$3.25

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.00

MODELO

$4.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$3.25

Draft Beer

BLUE MOON DRAFT

$4.25

GOAT ISLAND DRAFT

$6.50

PBR DRAFT

$4.25

YUENGLING DRAFT

$5.50

ULTRA DRAFT

$4.25

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$4.25

FAT TIRE DRAFT

$4.25

MILLER LITE DRAFT

$4.25

GHOST TRAIN DRAFT

$6.50

SWEET WATER DRAFT

$6.50

$2 DRAFT

$2.00

Wine

BUBO PINOT GRIGO

$6.00

BUBO CABERNET

$6.00

120 CABERNET

$7.00

RIUNITE MOSCATO

$6.00

BUBO PINOT NOIR

$6.00

BERINGER CHARDONNA

$6.50

Liquor

SKOL (WELL)

$5.00

SMIRNOFF

$6.25

ABSOLUT

$6.25

TITOS

$6.25

PINNACLE

$6.25

KETEL ONE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

DOUBLE-WELL

$7.00

DOUBLE-SMIRNOFF

$8.25

DOUBLE-ABSOLUT

$8.25

DOUBLE-TITOS

$8.25

DOUBLE-PINNACLE

$8.25

DOUBLE-KETEL ONE

$10.50

DOUBLE-GREY GOOSE

$12.50

WELL

$5.00

SAILOR (SPICED RUM)

$6.25

BACARDI

$6.25

MALIBU

$6.25

CAPTAIN

$7.00

DOUBLE-WELL

$7.00

DOUBLE-SAILOR JERRY

$8.25

DOUBLE-BACARDI

$8.25

DOUBLE-MALIBU

$8.25

DOUBLE-CAPTAIN

$9.50

EVAN WILLIAMS (WELL)

$5.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.25

JIM BEAM

$6.25

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.25

SCREWBALL

$6.25

WILD TURKEY

$6.25

JAMESON

$6.25

FIREBALL

$6.25

MAKERSMARK

$7.50

SEAGRAMS

$7.55

WOODFORD RESERVE

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.55

CROWN PEACH

$7.55

CROWN APPLE

$7.55

CROWN VAN.

$7.55

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

BULLIET BURBON

$9.00

DOUBLE-WELL

$7.00

DOUBLE-JACK DANIELS

$8.25

DOUBLE-JIM BEAN

$8.25

DOUBLE-SOUTHERN COMFORT

$8.25

DOUBLE-SCREWBALL

$8.25

DOUBLE-WILD TURKEY

$8.25

DOUBLE-JAMESON

$8.25

DOUBLE-FIREBALL

$8.25

DOUBLE-MAKERS MARK

$10.00

DOUBLE-SEAGRAMS

$10.05

DOUBLE-WOODFORD

$9.50

DOUBLE-CROWN

$10.05

DOUBLE-KNOB CREEK

$11.50

DOUBLE-BULLIET BURBON

$11.50

PEPE (WELL)

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO

$6.25

1800

$7.00

PATRON

$9.00

DONJULIO

$9.00

DOUBLE-WELL

$7.00

DOUBLE-JOSE CUERVO

$8.25

DOUBLE-1800

$9.50

DOUBLE-PATRON

$11.50

DOUBLE-DONJULIO

$11.50

WELL

$5.00

BOMBAY

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$8.00

DOUBLE-WELL

$7.00

DOUBLE-BOMBAY

$9.50

DOUBLE-TANQUERAY

$10.50

DEWARS

$8.10

DOUBLE-DEWARS

$10.60

BAILEYS

$5.00

CITRUS VODKA

$6.00

FIREBALL

$6.25

JAGER

$5.00

WILD TURKEY

$5.00

HIGH NOON

$5.25

Mixed Drinks

ALABAMA SLAMMER

$5.50

AMARETTO SOUR

$5.25

ANGRYBALLS

$8.50

BAHAMA MAMA

$7.15

GIN N JUICE

$8.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$5.35

LEMONDROP

$5.00

LONG ISLAND

$6.50

MARGARITA

$5.65

SCREWDRIVER

$5.50

SEX ON THE BEACH

$5.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.35

Pitchers

ANGRY ORCHARD PITCHER

$16.95

BLUE MOON PITCHER

$11.25

BUD LIGHT PITCHER

$9.25

COORS LIGHT PITCHER

$9.25

GHOST TRAIN PITCHER

$16.45

GOAT ISLAND PITCHER

$17.25

MILLER LITE PITCHER

$9.25

ULTRA PITCHER

$9.25

SWEET WATER PITCHER

$17.25

YUENGLING PITCHER

$14.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 4th St SW, Cullman, AL 35055, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Grumpy's Italian Grill
orange star4.3 • 722
402 5th St SW Cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
Karma's Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
103 1st Ave NE Cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-015 - Cullman, AL
orange starNo Reviews
1900 MarktPlatz Center SW Cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Cullman, AL
orange starNo Reviews
303 A 2nd ave n.w. cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
Ledger's Steakhouse at Stone Bridge Farms - Stone Bridge Farms
orange starNo Reviews
281 Co Rd 717 Cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
The Freight House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
200 Railroad St SW Hartselle, AL 35640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cullman

Grumpy's Italian Grill
orange star4.3 • 722
402 5th St SW Cullman, AL 35055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cullman
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston