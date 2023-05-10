Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Draft Room

review star

No reviews yet

6855 Georgia 16

Senoia, GA 30276

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Pork Candy

$12.00

Firecracker Shrimp & Calamari

$16.00

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Loaded Meatballs

$12.00

Fried Combo

$15.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Spinach and Arugula Salad

$13.00

On the Green

$13.00

NY Ceasar

$12.00

Sub Garden Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Atlanta Hot Chicken

$13.00

Bronx Bomber

$14.00

Blackened Grouper Sandwich

$16.00

Meatball Parm

$13.00

Salmon Club

$16.00

Po Boy

$17.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sausage and Peppers

$15.00

Chicago Dog

$13.00

Wings & Fingers

Wings

$9.00+

Fingers

$12.00

Burgers

All American Burger

$13.00

Beer Cheese Stack Burger

$14.00

Spring Training Burger

$14.00

Mac & Cheese Smash Burger

$15.00

K Town Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Bacon Bacon Burger

$15.00

Philly Philly

$16.00

Chorizo Burger

$17.00

Flatbread Pizza

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$13.00Out of stock

Meatball Parm

$12.00Out of stock

Margherita

$12.00Out of stock

Campania

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

KC Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Brazilian Steak

$28.00

Lobster and Crab Mac and Cheese

$24.00

Pasta of the Week

$28.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cookies & Cream Pie

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$7.00

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00

Extras

Sd Ranch

$1.00

Sd Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Sd Fig Vinagrette

Sd Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sd Tortilla Chips

$3.00

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Draft Room Sauce

$0.50

Sd Remolaude

$0.50

Sd Bacon Dressing

$1.00

Sd Bacon Jam

$2.00

2 Pieces Bacon

$3.00

Sd Ranch

$1.00

Sd Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Sd Fig Vinagrette

$0.50

Sd Bacon Dressing

$1.00

Sd Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sd Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Sd Draft Room Sauce

$0.50

Sd Remolaude

$0.50

Sd Beer Cheese

$2.00

Sd Bacon Jam

$3.00

Sd Mayo

Sd Mustard

SD Buffalo Sauce

Sd Ketchup

Sd Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Sd Bacon

$3.00

Sd Toast Points

$3.00

Sd Brioche Bun

Kids

Kid Fingers

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid Meatballs

$6.00

Cinco de Mayo

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$24.00

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Surf & Turf Burrito

$26.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your premier place to watch sports and smash some burgers and wings in Coweta County. Oh and beers, we have 28 beers on tap with most of them being local.

Location

6855 Georgia 16, Senoia, GA 30276

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Porto di Venezia - 8080 Wells Street, Units IJ
orange starNo Reviews
8080 Wells Street, Units I and J Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Maguires
orange starNo Reviews
42 Main Stree LL Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Senoia - N&N Senoia, GA
orange starNo Reviews
20 Main Street Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Retail
orange starNo Reviews
20 Main Street Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Lisa's Crêperie & Café
orange starNo Reviews
48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276 Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Senoia Smokehouse - 70 Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
70 Main St. Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Senoia

McMaster BBQ & Catering
orange star4.5 • 193
1 Main St Senoia, GA 30276
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Senoia
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
No reviews yet
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston