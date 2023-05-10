The Draft Room
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your premier place to watch sports and smash some burgers and wings in Coweta County. Oh and beers, we have 28 beers on tap with most of them being local.
Location
6855 Georgia 16, Senoia, GA 30276
Gallery
