Bars & Lounges
American

The Draft Bar & Grill

669 Reviews

$

34 Harvard Ave

Allston, MA 02134

Popular Items

Wings
Truffle Fries
Tacos

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts, Soy ginger glaze, pickle red onion, topped with sesame seeds.

Bufflo Cauliflower

$14.00

Pickled Cauliflower, sautéed in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese for dipping

Sweet Chilli Bites

$15.00

Asian marinated chicken thigh, breaded, fried in our home-made sweet chili sauce and tossed with sesame seeds

Chips And Dip

$9.00

Cheese, Jalapenos, chopped slab of bacon, with house made tortilla chips

Wings

$15.00

10 Wings, tossed in any one of our sauces: BBQ, Cooperstown, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Honey Hot, Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, and Salt & pepper. served with Blue cheese or ranch, carrots & celery

Nacho

$14.00

House fried corn tortillas, cheese sauce, shredded romaine, pico De Gallo, pickled Jalapenos, butter milk ranch... ADD: Steak $4 or Chicken $4

Tacos

$14.00

3 Soft Shell Taco's crispy Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, spicy corn relish jalapeno' , and Chipotle aioli

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Our perfectly cut french fries, tossed in Parmesan cheese, and truffle oil, served with a dipping Sriracha Mayo

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese blend,, served with Mexican Salsa, cilantro and lime Aioli Add: Steak $4 Add Chicken $4

Soup and Salads

Simple Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, cucumber, pickled red onion, celery, and feta cheese, tossed in our house red wine vinaigrette. ADD steak $4 or Chicken $4

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese house caesar dressing ADD: Steak $4 or Chicken $4

Chilli Cup

$8.00

Burgers

Basic Burger

$12.00

8oz, Steak Burger, shredded romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, perfectly fit between a toasted bun served with fries

House Burger

$15.00

8oz, Steak Burger, aged cheddar, slab of bacon, shredded romaine, tomato, pickled red onion, our house sauce perfectly fit between a toasted bun served with fries

Entrees

Tips

$19.00

13oz Bourbon marinated steak tips, cooked to perfection, with sides of street corn and fries

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Fried Boneless Chicken strips, served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce.

fish and chip

$17.00

Beer Battered Haddock, fried, served with french fries and our homemade Jalapeno' slaw

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Marinated grilled Chicken breast, served with Mashed potatos and steamed broccoli

Corn Beef Cabbage

$18.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Steak Bomb Pizza

$13.00

Half & Half Pizza

$13.00

Bacon & Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Peppers & onion Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Sandwiches

Reuben Sandwhich

$15.00

Corn Beef, served in-between two slices of toasted Rye bread, with swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and a house made sauerkraut, served with fries

Local Dogs

$9.00

2 locally sourced hot dogs, tossed onto brioche rolls choose from: deli mustard, house made pickle relish, cheese $1, chili $1, bacon $1 house made Sauerkraut $1 Served with fries

Steak Bomb Sanwhich

$15.00

House smoked roast beef, peppers and onion, cheese sauce, or american cheese tossed on a sub roll and served with fries

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$15.00

Shredded Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, tossed in our house caesar dressing wrapped up in a tortilla served with french fries

Fish Sandwhich

$15.00

Sides

Corn

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Slaw

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Salad

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Carrots/celery

$1.75

White Rice

$5.00

Extras

Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Siracha Mayo

$0.25

Side Of Mayo

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals. We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am. Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!

Website

Location

34 Harvard Ave, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

