Dragon Room

Banchan

Family-style side dishes of rice, soy-pickled mushrooms, napa cabbage kimchi, sichuan cucumbers, pickled radish, and seasonal vegetables. Share or don’t, banchan can accompany any dish or be eaten on its own.

BANCHAN

$12.00

Family-style side dishes with rice, soy-pickled mushrooms, napa cabbage kimchi, sichuan cucumbers, pickled radish, marinated bean sprouts, seasonal vegetables, & sauces

Ban-Rice

$5.00

Ban-Mushrooms

$5.00

Ban-Kimchi

$5.00

Ban-Cukes

$5.00

Ban-Radish

$5.00

Ban-Veg

$5.00

Drinking Snacks

KOREAN MEATBALLS

$8.00

PHO BOILED PEANUTS

$6.00

FRIED GARLIC

$4.00

Yakitori-Ish

CHICKEN YAKITORI

$12.00

Mirin-marinated chicken thigh, scorched bourbon teriyaki glaze

TUNA TATAKI

$13.00

Togarashi seasoned yellowfin, saffron mayo, charred scallion

BBQ MUSHROOMS

$9.00

Ssamjang sauce, sesame seed, mustard seeds (pickled)

Dumplings

PORK POTSTICKERS

$11.00

Pork & Chive with vinegar dipping sauce

VEGAN POTSTICKERS

$11.00

Mushroom & cabbage, seasonal soy sauce (v)

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$11.00

Shrimp Shumai with Ponzu

PORK GYOZA

$11.00

Rando

EGG ROLLS

Smoked pork shoulder, marinated cabbage & mirepoix, sweet & sour

OKONOMIYAKI

$11.00

Kewpie mayo & black bean bbq sauce, farm fresh egg (V)

STEAM BUNS

$10.00

Peking Quail with pickled carrot & Paul’s lettuce, Sichuan Shrimp with pickled cucumbers & remoulade, Caramelized Pork Belly with pickled red onion & kewpie mayo,Soy-marinated tofu with mushroom gravy (v)

SCALLION PANCAKE PIZZA

$13.00

Braised cabbage, smoked pork shoulder, pickled red onion, cilantro, kewpie mayo (V)

TOFU HUMMUS

$9.00

Tofu Hummus with spicy pork ragu with fried shallots, scallion, naan

KILLED WEDGE SALAD

$8.00

grilled iceberg lettuce, sesame-ginger dressing, fried shallots & garlic, radish, tempura flake, nori (v)

LOBSTER RANGOON

$14.00

maine knuckle & claw, curried ginger & scallion cream cheese, sweet n spicy sauce

Sandos

SICHUAN HOT CHICKEN

$14.00

Milk bread, house pickles, cilantro

BAHN MI

$16.00

Smoked pork loin with drippings, pate, pistollete bread, pickled vegetables & jalapenos, Paul’s lettuce. (V) sub tofu

BULGOGI JOE

$12.00

Korean braised beef, milk bread, puffed rice, pickled cabbage

TEMAKI CRUNCHWRAP

$14.00

Yellowfin tuna, nori taco shell, sushi rice, pickled vegetables, bean sprouts, white sauce

DRAGON ROOM BLT

$10.00

Slurp

RAMEN

$15.00

Smoked chicken dashi, kimchi, soy pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, bok choy (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

MAZEMAN RAMEN

$15.00

Chilled noodles, charred scallion & ginger tare, kimchi, scallions, soy-pickled mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, (add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

DANDAN NOODLES

$15.00

Peanut sauce, broccolini, caramelized onion,(add smoked pork, grilled tofu, , or grilled chicken $5, sichuan shrimp $8) (V)

PAD KEE MAO

$15.00

Thai drunken noodles, oyster sauce, bird's eye chili, Thai basil, greens

Fried Rice

BOKKEUMBAP

$8.00

Korean fried rice with kimchi

DIN THAI FUNG

$8.00

Taiwanese fried rice with egg

Sweet

RICE PUDDING

$7.00

Candied lemongrass, palm sugar & coconut, lime & caramel

BAO CLAW

$7.00

MISO COOKIES

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Orangeburg
