Restaurant header imageView gallery

Draught Horse Pub & Grill Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Chipotle Chicken
Boneless Buffalo Wings (10 Ct.)

Take Out Beer

12pk 12oz Spiked Arnold Palmer Tea's

$20.00

12pk 12oz Yards PPA

$21.00Out of stock

12pk Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$20.00

12pk Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime

$20.00

15pk Golden Road Wolf Pup

$22.00

15pk Goose Island IPA

$22.00Out of stock

4pk Old Speckled Hen

$10.00

4pk PBR Cold Brew Coffee

$14.00

6pk 12oz Naturday's

$7.00

6Pk 16oz Miller Lite

$13.00

6pk 16oz Naturday's

$9.00

6pk 16oz Yuengling

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk 16oz. Bud Light Can

$13.00Out of stock

6pk Angry Orchard Btl

$16.00Out of stock

6pk Bud Light Btl

$13.00Out of stock

6pk Budweiser

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Coors Light

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Corona

$15.00Out of stock

6pk Heineken

$15.00Out of stock

6pk Emergency Drinking Beer (watermelon)

$17.00Out of stock

6pk Stella Cidre 16oz Can

$16.00

6pk Strongbow 16oz Can

$16.00Out of stock

6pk White Claw Blk Cherry

$14.00

6pk White Claw Mango

$14.00Out of stock

4pk Redbull

$9.00Out of stock

WEDS 6pk Miller TOGO

$9.00Out of stock

Take Out Cocktails

32oz Baewatch

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Immune Booster

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Liacouras Lemonade

$15.00

32oz LiT

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Marg

$15.00

32oz Pandemic Punch

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Schuylkill Juice

$15.00Out of stock

32oz Trash Can

$20.00Out of stock

Baewatch

$8.00

Immune Booster

$8.00

Liacouras Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

LIT

$8.00Out of stock

Margarita

$8.00

Pandemic Punch

$8.00Out of stock

Schuylkill Juice

$8.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Assorted Red Bull flavors

$4.00

Pineapple

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Cranberry

$2.49

CBDelight Ginger Beer

$5.00

Starters - ONLINE

3lbs. Chipotle Marinated Wings

$26.99Out of stock

Boneless Buffalo Wings (10 Ct.)

$10.49

Boneless Buffalo Wings (20 Ct.)

$18.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chipotle Marinated Wings

$10.99Out of stock

Fiesta Nachos

$11.99

Four Cheese Mac

$8.99Out of stock

Hummus

$9.79

Iladelphia Cheesesteak Fries

$10.99

Loaded Horse Fries

$10.99

Tijuana Street Fries

$13.99Out of stock

Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.99Out of stock

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99Out of stock

Salads - ONLINE

DH House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Side Caesar salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Soups - ONLINE

Guinness Onion

$5.99Out of stock

Pails - ONLINE

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.49

Breaded Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.49Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$6.49

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.49Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Chips & Dips

$9.99

Fried Arancini

$8.49

Fries

$4.99

Spicy Green Beans

$8.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Veggie Fried Dumplings

$9.99Out of stock

Waffle Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Sandwiches - ONLINE

Chicken BLT

$10.49

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Philly Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.49

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.49

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.99Out of stock

Angus Burgers - ONLINE

Beyond Meat Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

DH Patty Melt

$12.99

Draught Horse Burger

$12.99

J.A.W.N. Burger

$12.99

N. Broad Street Bully

$13.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

Supreme Burger Box

$55.00

Wraps - ONLINE

Avocado XBLT

$11.49

Chipotle Chicken

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Tacos - ONLINE

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$12.49

Texas BBQ Short Rib Taco

$13.99Out of stock

California Tacos

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Temple University's legendary college pub since 2001. Great food, service and drinks serving Temple University, Sports, campus and faculty needs.

Website

Location

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Directions

Gallery
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saxbys - Temple University
orange starNo Reviews
1902 Liacouras Walk Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Crunchik’n - Temple University
orange starNo Reviews
1428 Cecil B Moore Ave Philadelphia, PA 19121
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Temple Fox
orange starNo Reviews
1810 N 13th St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Libertee Grounds
orange star5.0 • 293
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5 Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
orange star4.4 • 436
699 N Broad St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
underground concepts - the daily
orange starNo Reviews
699 N Broad St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston