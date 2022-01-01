Draught Horse Pub & Grill Philadelphia
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Temple University's legendary college pub since 2001. Great food, service and drinks serving Temple University, Sports, campus and faculty needs.
Location
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
