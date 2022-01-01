Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drift on Lake Wylie

review star

No reviews yet

Lanyard Lane

Belmont, NC 28012

APPETIZERS

Al's Blackened Oysters

$18.00

1/3 pound of atlantic blackened oysters, aleppo pepper beurre blanc, charred lemon

Beef Tartare

$20.00

waffle chips, whole grain mustard aioli, radish, blistered grape tomatoes, caperberries, salt & pepper cured egg yolk

Black & Bleu Beef

$21.00

grilled baguette, horseradish mousse, gorgonzola stuffed peppadew peppers, balsamic reduction

Burrata Stracciatella

$18.00

pickled strawberries, tomato concasse, dressed arugula, grilled baguette, balsamic reduction

Crispy Calamari Fries

$18.00

flash fried peperonata, citrus aioli, lemon zest, fines herbes

Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

aleppo pepper beurre blanc, herb salad, chili oil

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

citrus & old bay boiled jumbo gulf shrimp, fresh-grated horseradish cocktail sauce, carolina white sauce, charred lemon

Ceviche

$13.00Out of stock

SOUPS & SALADS

Caesar

$12.00

parmesan, red chili flake croutons, white anchovies

Iceberg Wedge

$12.00

iceberg, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, roquefort blue, creamy garlic dressing, balsamic reduction

Lake House Salad

$12.00

greens, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, bacon, cucumbers, carrots, creamy garlic dressing

Seasonal Greens

$12.00

arugula, kale, pickled red onions, strawberries, radish, chèvre, candied almonds, honey balsamic vinaigrette

S-Caesar

Out of stock

S-Creamy Garlic

S-Honey Balsamic

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

maine lobster, citrus crème fraîche, lobster broth, chili oi

Soup of the Day

$10.00

house-made with local, fresh ingredients

MEAT

Pan-Seared Filet Mignon, 8 oz

$44.00

fresh thyme, garlic butter

Pan-Seared Filet Mignon, 12 oz

$52.00

fresh thyme, garlic butter

The Drift Signature

$60.00

8oz filet mignon, garlic butter, lump crab cake, sautéed asparagus, béarnaise sauce

NY Strip

$48.00

14oz, USDA Prime

Ribeye 14oz

$46.00

14oz

Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye

$65.00

22oz, chef’s favorite, garlic butter

Traditional Prime Rib, 12 oz

$42.00

natural au jus, horseradish mousse

Traditional Prime Rib, 16 oz

$50.00

natural au jus, horseradish mousse

Bone-In Pork Chop

$36.00

14 day dry aged heritage pork, bourbon & pancetta pork jus

Braised Lamb Shank

$36.00

14oz, natural jus, mint gremolata, cucumber crème fraîche

Meat Feature

$50.00

Add Lobster Tail

$26.00

5oz, blackened butter

Add Oscar Style

$16.00

lump crab cake, asparagus, béarnaise

Add U-10 Scallop

$10.00

pan-seared, fresh thyme, garlic butter

Add Shrimp

$12.00

marinated & grilled

Add Humbolt Fog Fondue

$8.00

garlic, shallot, white wine cream

SEAFOOD

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

white wine & saffron cream, blistered grape tomatoes, crispy asparagus

Fish Feature

$36.00

Lowcountry Boil

$42.00

lobster, scallops, shrimp, broccolini, potatoes, corn, jalapenos, white wine tomato broth, toasted baguette

Mahi-Mahi

$38.00

marinated gulf shrimp, fresh herb salad, roasted red pepper coulis, chive oil

Pan-Seared U-10 Scallops

$42.00

carrot purée, buttered spring peas & pancetta, citrus crème fraîche, pea tendrils

Stuffed NC Mountain Trout

$34.00

lump crab cake, citrus, creole mustard aioli, tasso ham cream sauce, chili oil

Wester Ross Salmon

$36.00

crispy skin, cucumber agrodolce, aleppo pepper beurre blanc, tobiko caviar

PASTA

Braised Lamb Pappardelle

$34.00

roasted mushrooms, braised cippolini onions, blistered grape tomatoes, wilted arugula, brown butter & madeira lamb jus

Lobster Tail Fettuccine

$48.00

house-made saffron pasta, spring peas, crispy pancetta, sambuca cream, herbed breadcrumbs

Pasta Feature

Vegetable Pasta

$25.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$11.00

hollandaise

Broccolini

$11.00

chili flake & lemon butter, blistered grape tomatoes

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

calabrian chili & vermont maple glaze

Corn Ribs

$12.00

habanero & carolina reaper pepper aioli, parmesan, cilantro

French Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

butter, chives

Roasted Mushrooms

$12.00

madeira, brown butter

Spinach Mac

$12.00

fusilli, white cheddar mornay, parmesan, toasted breadcrumb

Truffle Fries

$13.00

truffle sottocenere, white truffle oil, parsley

Brioche Toast

$4.00

DESSERT

Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$10.00

seasonal berries, house-made cookie

Carrot Cake

$10.00

sweet potato mousse, rum caramel, candied walnuts, candied carrot shavings

Exotic Bomba

$10.00

mixed berry sauce, seasonal berries, chantilly cream, fresh mint

Celebration

$3.00

House-Churned Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$9.00

House-churned Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Seasonal Sorbet

$9.00

house-churned, seasonal flavor

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$10.00

strawberry coulis, fresh strawberries, vanilla bean chantilly cream, shortbread crumble

Smore's Donut

$10.00

honey graham cake donut, chocolate sauce, house-churned smore’s ice cream, homemade marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumble

Seasonal Ice Cream

$9.00

House-churned, seasonal flavor

KID'S MENU

Dessert - Kid Bear

RECEPTION PLATTERS

Black & Bleu Beef

$36.00

Candied Bourbon Bacon

$40.00

Caprese Skewers

$25.00

Charcuterie Board

$90.00

Crispy Calamari Fries

$30.00

Deviled Eggs

$36.00

Fruit

$45.00

Mini Lobster Crab Cakes

$48.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

$34.00

Salmon & Cucumber Tea Sandwiches

$48.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$48.00

Vegetable Crudite

$35.00

Wagyu Beef Tartare

$60.00

BEVERAGE SERVICE

Mimosa Bar

$60.00

Additional Mimosa Bottle

$30.00

Dessert Wines, Ports & Cordials

$20.00

Coffee & Espresso

$5.00

Soft Beverage

$3.50
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
A chef-inspired lakeside chophouse on the shores of Lake Wylie.

Lanyard Lane, Belmont, NC 28012

