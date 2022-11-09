A map showing the location of The Drink Station League CityView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Drink Station League City

review star

No reviews yet

3729 E LEAGUE CITY PKWY 100

league city, TX 77573

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Keto

KETO No-Sin'ammon Roll

$2.89+

KETO Thumbprint Cookies

$1.89

KETO-Saurus

$2.29+

KETO Mini Cheesecake Pies

$3.29+

KETO Lemon Cakeball

$1.89Out of stock

Asian Snacks

CHIPS

SOUPS

MOCHI

HELLO PANDA

POCKY STICKS

Mini Cakes Ube/Pandan

$0.99

YanYan

$1.99

Jelly Bank

$3.99

Dried Squid Snack

$2.99

Seaweed

$0.99

Snack Peas

$0.79

Pororo

$1.29

BIG Roll Seaweed

$1.29

Regular

CocoMoon Cookies

$1.59

Mango Crumble

$1.59

TDS Rice Crispies

$2.49

Smore'Crispies

$2.99

Cake Balls

Cookie Sammich

$2.99

TDS Brownie

$2.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.29

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.29

Fortune Cookie

$0.99

SUS Cookie

$1.99

Squid Gamee Cookie

$1.99

Twink Stars

$1.79

Pumpkin Spice Twink Star

$1.79
Cosmic Kitty Keyk

Cosmic Kitty Keyk

$2.49Out of stock

2 Cosmic Kitty Keyks

$4.49

OREO Cinnmn Roll

$2.49

Banana :D

$0.75

Holiday Decorated Cookie

$2.49

XL Decorated Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Meteor / Comet Cookies

Out of stock

Elderberry

KETO Elderberry 8oz

$28.99

Elderberry 8oz

$21.99

Dine IN

Noodles

$2.99

KETO SLUSHIE/SMOOTHIES

KETO SB Cheessecake Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Nut Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Vanilla Mint Dreamcicle Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Matcha Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Banana Pudding Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Key Lime Smoothie

$6.99

KETO French Toast Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Pandan Mint Chip Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Ube Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Pandan Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Cookies N' Cream Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Berry Berry Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Phwapaccino

$6.99

KETO Blueberry Slushie

$6.99

KETO Star Berry Burst Slushie

$6.99

KETO Cosmic Coconut

$6.99

KETO Chocolate Strawberry

$6.99

KETO Pumpkin Spice

$6.99

KETO Queen Anne Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Protein Blueberry Donut Smoothie

$7.99

KETO Peanut Butter Blueberry Breakfast

$7.99

KETO WIDE AWAKE Phwap

$6.99

KETO PCB

$6.99

KETO Fruity Birthday Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Mocha Coffee Crunch Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Cherry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

KETO Watermelon Slush

$6.99

CREATE KETO SMOOTHIE

$6.99

KETO TEAS/MILK TEAS

KETO Classic Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Thai Tea

$5.75

KETO Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Pandan Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO PB Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Raspberry Sunrise Fruit Tea

$5.75

KETO Arnold Palmer

$5.75

KETO Texas Peach Tea

$5.75

KETO Strawberry Green tea

$5.75

KETO Queen Anne Tea

$5.75

KETO Butt'a Bear Milk Tea

$5.75

KETO Pink Drink

$5.75

Keto Elderberry Hibiscus Tea 16oz ONLY

$5.89

MILK TEAS

Classic Milk Tea

$4.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.65

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.50

Taro Root Milk Tea

$4.50

Almond Milk Tea

$4.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50

Chai Milk Tea

$4.50

Honey Dew Milk Tea

$4.50

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50

Pandan Milk Tea

$4.50

CREATE Milk Tea

$3.50

Romantic Rose Milk Tea

$4.50

Bantha Milk Tea

$4.50

Butt'a Bear Milk Tea

$4.50

FRUIT TEAS

Raspberry Sunrise Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Peach Passion Green Tea

$4.50

Tropical Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.50

Texas Peach Tea

$4.50

CREATE Tea

$3.25

Young Frankenstein Tea

$4.50

Romulan Ale Tea

$4.50

Pink Drink

$4.50

LOVE POTION 16oz Only

$4.25

Serena's Cherry Limeade

$4.50

CaraCinna APPLE CIDER 16oz ONLY

$4.25

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.50

Berry Berry Smoothie

$6.50

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.50

Citrus Blast Smoothie

$6.50

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$6.50

Chocolate Nut Smoothie

$6.50

PCB Smoothie

$6.50

Matcha Smoothie

$6.50

Cosmic Coconut Smoothie

$6.50

Unicorn Dream Smoothie

$6.50

Cookies N' Cream Smoothie

$6.50

Bahama Mama Smoothie

$6.50

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.50Out of stock

Sour Apple Smoothie

$6.50

Apple Pie Smoothie

$6.50

Peaches n' Cream Smoothie

$6.50

Honey Dew Smoothie

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$6.50

Shelby Shortcake Smoothie

$6.50

Team Pineapple Smoothie

$6.50

CREATE Smoothie

$5.25

Birthday Baddie Smoothie

$6.50

Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream Smoothie

$6.50

Run Forrest, Run Smoothie

$6.50

Dread Pirate Roberts Smoothie

$6.50

Lucky Fortune Smoothie

$6.50

SLUSHIES

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Pineapple Orange Banana Slushie

$6.50

Georgia The Jungle Slushie

$6.50

Tropical Slushie

$6.50

Citrus Berry Slushie

$6.50

Ahoy Chamoy!

$6.50

Sour Apple Slushie

$6.50

Apple Pie Slushie

$6.50

CREATE Slushie

$5.00

Red Is SUS Slushie

$6.50

Never Let Go, Rose Slushie

$6.50

Nuke Mars Slushie

$6.50

Starship Slushie

$6.50

WATERMELON

$6.50Out of stock

The Grinch Slushie

$6.50

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$1.29

Espresso (2 Shots)

$2.49

ONE Espresso Shot

$1.99

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.99

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cold Brew

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.29

PHWAPS

Mocha Phwap

$6.50

Cinnamon Dolce Phwap

$6.50

Cara-Miel Phwap

$6.50

WIDE AWAKE! Phwap

$6.50

CREATE Phwap

$5.00

WATER/BOBA CUPS

16 oz Filtered Ice Water

$0.75

24 oz Filtered Ice Water

$0.99

Boba In Cup

Bottled Water

$1.25

Employee TDS Cup

$0.23

Tent Event Drink

$5.00

Water Bottle

$0.99

HEMP

Hemp Wellness Tea

$4.99

KETO Hemp Wellness Tea

$5.39

Ultimate Wellness Tea

$5.99

KETO Ultimate Wellness Tea

$6.39

Hemp Wellness MILK Tea

$5.99

KETO Hemp Wellness MILK Tea

$5.99

Hemp Wellness Coffee

$5.29

KETO Hemp Wellness Coffee

$5.69

Hemp Tea PACKET

$3.99

NEW THEME DRINKS

Young Frankenstein Fruit Tea

$4.50

Run Forrest, Run Smoothie

$6.50

Never Let Go, Rose Slushie

$6.50

Romulan Ale Fruit Tea

$4.50

Red Is SUS Slushie

$6.50

Dread Pirate Roberts Smoothie

$6.50

Nuke Mars Slushie

$6.50

Starship Slushie

$6.50

Bantha Milk Tea

$4.50

Butta' Bear Milk Tea

$4.50

BAHFL OFF MENU DRINKS

Mr.Kimchi Smoothie

$6.50

Romulus & Remus Smoothie

$6.50

ALL MERCH

Bubble Tea Key Chain

$6.99

Space Animal Keychain

$6.99

Sticker

$3.99

Asian Surprise Snack Box

$4.29

Lolita Bunny Keychain

$7.99

Poppy Playtime

$7.99

SpaceShip Keychain

$6.99

Meow'Ruto Blind Ball

$3.99

TDS Cat Cup

$19.99

Assisted Chopsticks

$6.99

Cat PaperBoy Hat

$23.99

Back Pack

$19.99

TDS T-Shirt

$17.99+

80 sus cookies

$80.00

iCode Melissa

100 Decor Cookies (3boxes)

$160.00

50 Sus Cookies

$80.00

Covfefe

Bunch of Coffee

$115.00

Cane Sugar

$2.99

Heavy cream

$4.87

Tiffany 75 Coffee

$106.00

Cheryl

Cake Cakeballs 45

$45.00

Cake Cakeballs 65

$65.00

Cake Cakeballs 85

$85.00

Cake Cakeballs 100

$100.00

Cake Cakeballs 125

$125.00

Cake Cakeballs 135

$135.00

Cake Cakeballs 155

$155.00

BAHFL CARD

BAHFL CARD

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3729 E LEAGUE CITY PKWY 100, league city, TX 77573

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Grace Pizza & Shakes - 113 E Sealy St
orange star4.0 • 72
113 E Sealy St Alvin, TX 77511
View restaurantnext
Grizzaffi Coffee Catering - 708 Telephone rd suite E
orange starNo Reviews
708 Telephone rd suite E houston, TX 77023
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
515 Elgin St Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Earthcraft Juicery - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
midtown Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1340 Westheimer Rd Ste D Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Blonde Biscotti - Montrose
orange star4.8 • 296
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in league city

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
orange star4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
orange star4.4 • 1,166
2700 marina bay dr league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 084 - Pinnacle Park
orange star4.7 • 960
2515 Gulf Freeway S League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Legends Sports Grill - League City
orange star4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near league city
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston