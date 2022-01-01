A map showing the location of The Drink Station Pearland 8209 Broadway St Ste 103View gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

The Drink Station Pearland 8209 Broadway St Ste 103

review star

No reviews yet

8209 Broadway St Ste 103

Pearland, TX 77581

Popular Items

CREATE Tea

Keto

No-Sin'ammon Roll

$2.89+

KETO Thumbprint Cookies

$1.89

KETO-Saurus

$2.29+

KETO Mini Cheesecake Pies

KETO Lemon Cakeball

$1.89

KETO Banana Cakeball

$1.89Out of stock

Asian Snacks

SOUPS

CHIPS

MOCHI

HELLO PANDA

POCKY STICKS

YanYan

$1.99

Mini Cakes Ube/Pandan

$0.99

Bank Jellies

$3.99

Dried Squid Snack

$2.99

Kit Kat Mini

$0.75

RAMUNE Mints

$1.99

Ube Polvoron

$0.75

Big Roll Seaweed

$1.29

Seaweed Sheets

$0.99

Boy Bawang Corn Nuts

$1.99

Snacking Peas

$0.79

HI-CHEW

$1.79

Puchao

$1.69

Big Chip Bags

$5.99

Regular

Banana

$0.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.29

Cake Balls

TDS Rice Crispies

$2.49

Smore'Crispies

$2.99

CocoMoon Cookies

$1.59

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.29

Cookie Sammich

$2.99

Fortune Cookies

$0.99

Mango Crumble

$1.59

Squid Gamee Cookie

$1.99

SUS Cookie

$1.99

TDS Brownie

$2.99

Twink Stars

$1.79

Pumpkin Spice Twink Star

$1.79

OREO Cinnmn Roll

$2.49

Holiday Decorated Cookie

$2.49

1 count

$0.89

2 count

$1.49

1 count

$0.89

2 count

$1.49

Elderberry

KETO Elderberry 8oz

$28.99

Elderberry 8oz

$21.99

TDS COMBO

Thirst & Noods Combo (Sm Tea, Sm Noods, Bag O' Chips)

$7.00

KETO SLUSHIE/SMOOTHIES

Keto Vanilla Mint Dream Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Matcha Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Nut Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Key Lime Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Blueberry Slushie

$6.99

Keto Banana Pudding Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Phwapaccino

$6.99

Keto Star Berry Burst Slushie

$6.99

Keto Berry Berry Smoothie

$6.99

Keto French Toast Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Cookies N Cream Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Pandan Mint Chip Smoothie

$6.99

Keto UBE Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Pandan Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Cosmic Coconut Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Queen Anne Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Protein Blueberry Donut

$7.99

Keto Peanut Butter Blueberry Breakfast

$7.99

Keto PCB

$6.99

Keto Fruity Birthday Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Mocha Coffee Crunch Smoothie

$6.99

Keto Cherry Cheesecake Smoothie

$6.99

KETO TEAS/MILK TEAS

KETO Classic Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Thai Tea

$5.25

KETO Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Pandan Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Peanut Butter Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Raspberry Sunrise Fruit Tea

$5.25

KETO Arnold Palmer

$5.25

KETO Texas Peach Tea

$5.25

KETO Strawberry Green Tea

$5.25

KETO Queen Anne Tea

$5.25

KETO Butt'a Bear Milk Tea

$5.25

KETO Pink Drink

$5.25

KETO Elderberry Hibiscus Tea 16oz ONLY

$5.89

MILK TEAS

Classic Milk Tea

$3.75

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.75

Thai Tea

$3.85

Vanilla Milk Tea

$3.50

Taro Root Milk Tea

$3.50

Almond Milk Tea

$4.00

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.00

Chai Milk Tea

$4.00

HoneyDew Milk Tea

$4.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.00

Pandan Milk Tea

$3.75

CREATE Milk Tea

$3.50

Romantic Rose Milk Tea

$4.00

Bantha Milk Tea

$4.00

Butt'a Bear Milk Tea

$4.00

FRUIT TEAS

Raspberry Sunrise Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Peach Passion Green Tea

$4.00

Tropical Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.00

Texas Peach Tea

$4.00

CREATE Tea

$3.25

Young Frankenstein Tea

$4.00

Romulan Ale Tea

$4.00

Pink Drink

$4.00

Elderberry Hibiscus Tea 16oz ONLY

$4.39

LOVE POTION 16oz ONLY

$4.25

CaraCinna APPLE CIDER 16oz ONLY

$4.25

Serena's Cherry Limeade

$4.00

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75

Berry Berry Smoothie

$5.75

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.75

Citrus Blast Smoothie

$5.75

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.75

Chocolate Nut Smoothie

$5.75

PCB Smoothie

$5.75

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75

Cosmic Coconut Smoothie

$5.75

Unicorn Dream Smoothie

$5.75

Cookies N' Cream Smoothie

$5.75

HoneyDew Smoothie

$5.75

Bahama Mama Smoothie

$5.75

Sour Apple Smoothie

$5.75

Apple Pie Smoothie

$5.75

CREATE Smoothie

$4.50

Team Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75

Shelby Shortcake Smoothie

$5.75

Birthday Baddie Smoothie

$5.75

Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream Smoothie

$5.75

Run Forrest, Run Smoothie

$5.75

Dread Pirate Roberts

$5.75

Johnny Boo

$5.75

Peaches N Cream

$6.49

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.75

Lucky Fortune Smoothie

$5.75

SLUSHIES

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Pineapple Orange Banana Slushie

$5.75

Georgia The Jungle Slushie

$5.75

Tropical Slushie

$5.75

Citrus Berry Slushie

$5.75

Watermelon Slushie

$5.75

Watermelon Slushie-No Sugar Added

$5.75

Sour Apple Slushie

$5.75

Apple Pie Slushie

$5.75

CREATE Slushie

$4.50

The Grinch Slushie

$5.75

Never Let Go, Rose Slushie

$5.75

Red Is SUS Slushie

$5.75

Nuke Mars Slushie

$5.75

Starship Slushie

$5.75

Ahoy Chamoy Slushie

$5.75

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$1.29

2 Espresso Shots

$2.99

1 Espresso Shot

$1.29

Americano

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caffe Latte

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Cold Brew

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.29

Machiatto

$2.75

PHWAPS

Mocha Phwap

$6.00

Cinnamon Dolce Phwap

$6.00

Cara-Miel Phwap

$6.00

WIDE AWAKE! Phwap

$6.00

CREATE Phwap

$5.50

WATER/BOBA CUPS

16 oz Filtered Ice Water

$0.50

24 oz Filtered Ice Water

$0.99

Boba In Cup

Bottled Water

$1.29

Employee TDS Cup

$0.23

Tent Event Drink

$5.00

Tent Event Snack

$1.00

NEW THEME DRINKS

Young Frankenstein Fruit Tea

$4.00

Run Forrest, Run Smoothie

$5.75

Never Let Go, Rose Slushie

$5.75

Romulan Ale Fruit Tea

$4.00

Red Is SUS Slushie

$5.75

Dread Pirate Roberts Smoothie

$5.75

Nuke Mars Slushie

$5.75

Starship Slushie

$5.75

Bantha Milk Tea

$4.00

Butta' Bear Milk Tea

$4.00

BAHFL OFF MENU DRINKS

Mr.Kimchi Smoothie

$6.50

Romulus & Remus Smoothie

$6.50

HEMP

Hemp Wellness Tea

$4.99

Keto Hemp Wellness Tea

$5.39

Ultimate Wellness Tea

$5.99

Keto Ultimate Wellness Tea

$6.39

Hemp Wellness Milk Tea

$5.99

KETO Hemp Wellness Milk Tea

$5.99

Hemp Tea Coffee

$5.29

KETO Hemp Tea Coffee

$5.69

Hemp Tea PACKET

$3.99

ALL MERCH

Suprise Asian Mystery Box

$4.29

Bubble Tea Key Chain

$6.99

Space Animal Keychain

$6.99

Meow'Ruto Blind Ball

$3.99

TDS Cups

$19.99

TDS Sticker

$3.99

Lolita Bunny Keychain

$7.99

Poppy Playtime

$7.99

SpaceShip Keychain

$6.99

Assisted Chopsticks

$6.99

Cat PaperBoy Hat

$23.99

TDS Shirts

$17.99

Young Life

20 Cookie/Brownie Bomb Cakes

$380.00

BAHFL CARD

BAHFL CARD

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8209 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

