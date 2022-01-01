Dripolator 221 W State St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Espresso

Americano

$2.50

Breve

$4.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Baristas Choice

$4.25

Carmelatto

$4.50

Cubano

$4.25

Espresso with raw sugar, sea salt, half &half

Flat White

$4.00

Golden Milk Latte

$4.75

tumeric, ginger, cinnamonm hint of pepper

Hazed & Infused

$4.50

French Broad Drinking Chocolate & Hazelnut Syrup

Killer Bee

$4.50

Latte infused with honey & cinnamon

Mayan Mocha

$4.50

French broad chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne

Mocha

$4.50

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50

caramel sauce, sea salt

Stress Away Latte

$5.25

Coffee

Butter Coffee

$5.00+

16oz drip + MCT Oil + Grass fed butter

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Drip Coffee

$1.65+

Refill

$0.93+

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$2.75

Iced Barista's Choice

$4.25

Iced Breve

$4.50

Iced Carmelatto

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Iced Cubano

$4.25

Iced Golden M‎ilk Latte

$4.75

Iced Hazed & Infused

$4.50

Iced Killer Bee

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Mayan Mocha

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50

Iced Stress Away Latte

$5.75

Milk

Iced Water

$1.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.25

Mocha Frappe

$4.75

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.75

Caramel Frappe

$4.75

Funky Monkey

$4.75

Steamed Milk

Drinking Chocolate

$3.50

Rich, dessert beverage made with local French Broad Chocolate - add cinnamon and cayenne

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Steamer

$3.95

Golden Milk Steamer

$3.95

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Smoothies

Berrylicious

$5.95

Goodness Greens

$5.95

Love Me Ginger

$5.95

Mango Tango

$5.95

Bakery

Bagel

$2.95

Bread/Muffin

$3.50

Cookie/Biscotti

$3.00

Almond Croissant/Chocolate

$4.75

Blueberry Danish

$5.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50

Croissant

$4.00

GF Pumpkin Muffin/Oatmeal Bar

$3.95

Biscuit

$2.25

Oatmeal

$3.50

Fruit Crumb Bar

$3.75

Banana

$1.00

Bar Brownie/Drip/PBJ

$3.50

Dolci Lemon Bar

$5.00

Brownie/Grasshopper/Cookie Dough/Buckeye

$4.00

Oatmeal Crème/Hostees Cupcake

$4.95

Pound Cake

$3.50

Tart

$4.50

Dolci Cake

$5.00

Berry Tart/Apple Tart

$5.00

NY Crumb Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Esp Cookie

$3.00

Almond Tea Cake

$3.75

Cake

$5.00

GF Spinach Quiche

$4.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00

Local, organic, Appalachai with milk

London Fog

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial Matcha

$5.00

Organic, ceremonial grade, Japanese matcha green tea

Tea

$2.95

Tea Bag (No cup/Lid)

$1.50

Bulk Bean

Ethiopia

$18.00

Sumatran

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Guatemala

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Honduras

$18.00

Mexico

$18.00

Sulawesi

$18.00

Large coffee jar

$31.00

Small Jar Refill

$7.50

Large coffee jar refill

$21.00

Small coffee jar

$19.00

Espresso

$18.00

Decaf espresso

$18.00

Rwanda

$18.00

Peru

$18.00

Colombia

$18.00

Vinces Blend

$18.00

Chocolate Bars

Qantu

$10.00

GoodNow Farms

$10.00

Mirzam

$11.00

Fruition

$8.99

French Broad

$10.25

Cacaosuyo

$9.50

Mark ham & Fitz

$10.25

Conjure

$7.99

Mini conjure

$1.99

Hats

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Mugs

Travel Mug

$23.95

Indestructible Mug

$15.00

Handmade Mug

$37.00

Ball Jar

$2.00

Stickers

Travis Sticker

$4.00

Bumper Sticker

$0.75

Travis Patch

$8.00

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve T

$23.00

Women’s Tank

$20.00

Womens Raglan Off Shoulder

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Totes

Logo Tote

$17.00

Bottled Beverages

Perrier

$2.00

Buchi

$4.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Emergen-C

$0.65

Orange Juice

$2.25

Rishi Botanicals

$3.25

Yogurt

$2.00

Izzys Soda

$2.25

Coke/Diet Coke

$2.25

Seasonal

Blue Ginger Matcha

$5.00

Additional Charge

.50

$0.50

.75

$0.75

1.00

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

909 Smokey Park Highway, Candler, NC 28715

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
