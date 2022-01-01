Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tha Drippin Crab

review star

No reviews yet

1219 West Jefferson Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Famous Drippin Apps

Seafood Eggrolls

$13.00Out of stock

Hot crab spread, cheese, crab, onions, peppers, lobster, mango chutney

Smoked Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Served with sweet chili cocktail sauce

Drippin Sushi

$15.00

Deep fried spicy crab crunch roll finished with spicy crabmeat, drippin bang bang sauce, and crunch topping

Drippin Fries

$12.00

Thinly shaved steak fries seasoned with parmesan garlic and herbs, topped with shrimp & smoked salmon, then finished with housemade cheese sauce, pico de gallo

Veggie Egg Rolls (4)

$11.00

Deep Vegetarian Egg Rolls, Sweet Chili Dumpling Sauce, Cilantro

Garlic Oysters (6)

$13.00

Garlic Oysters (12)

$23.00

Seafood Potato Skins

$12.00

Drippin Salads

Drippin Wedge

$11.00

Greens, candied bacon, tomatoes, onions, grippo egg, smoked blue cheese, brown sugar honey mustard ranch, croutons, avocado

Drippin Caesar

$10.00

Greens, roasted red peppers, onions, parmesan, charred lemon, caesar dressings, croutons, garlic parm egg

Vegan Options

Served with Drippin Fries

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded Vegan Chicken, Brown Sugar Slaw, Cajun Mayo, on Toasted Bun.

Plant Drip

$20.00

2 Pieces Fried Corn, 1/2 Pound Cajun Potatoes 1/2 Carrots & Brocollini, 2 Split Vegan Sausage

Drip Bowls

(Healthy Lunch Option)

Drip Bowls

$16.00

Rice, Brocolini, Corn, Peppers, Onions, Sauteed Spinach. Choose your protein and Signature Drip.

Drippin Sandwiches

(Served with Drippin Fries)

6oz Surf & Turf Burger

$14.00

Short rib patty, sauteed spinach, lemon pepper crispy shrimp, alfredo sauce, red pepper relish

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried shrimp, cajun mayo, hot crab spread, brown sugar slaw, tossed in hot sauce

Crazy Legs/Crazy Tails

Crazy Tails

$24.00

Fried lobster tails with your choice of sauce

Specialties

Seafood Birria Tacos

$16.00

Flour tortilla onions, cheese, shrimp, salmon, cilantro. Served with Drippin soup (GF Option available)

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Fried Cod

$16.00

3 pieces of fried cod, tartar sauce, honey heat sauce, cheddar biscuit, hush puppies, and brown sugar slaw

Drippin Chicken

$13.00

Meal comes with 4 whole wings. Chicken is breaded and comes w/fries

Seafood Pizza

$28.00

Seafood Lasagna

$28.00

Side Items

Rice

$3.00

Side Fries (Not Drippin)

$5.00

Smoked shrimp, Crab, Smoked Salmon

Drippin Corn

$5.00

Corn, garlic aoli, bourbon smoked paprika, candied bacon, cotija cheese, cilantro.

Super Street Style Corn

$5.00

Corn, Louisville Drip, Grippo Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese.

Superchef’s Sweet & Spicy Greens

$5.00

Granny Adelaide’s Cheddar Biscuit Hushpuppies (6)

$5.00

Drippin Potatoes

$5.00

Drippin Sausage

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Egg

$3.00

Side Of Spinach

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

3 Cheese Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Combos

Signature Drip Combo

$39.00

1lb snow crab, sausage of choice, corn of choice, crispy potatoes, egg

Little Drip Combo

$29.00

1/2 lb snow crab, 3 smoked or fried shrimp, choice of sausage, choice of corn, crispy potatoes, egg

Big Drip Combo

$49.00

1 lb snow crab, 6 smoked or fried shrimp, choice of sausage, choice of corn, crispy potatoes, egg

Crazy Drip Combo

$61.00

1 lobster tail, 1lb snow crab, 6 smoked or fried shrimp, sausage of choice, choice of corn, crispy potatoes, egg

Create Your Own Combo

XXTRA

Tha Baller Drip Combo

$300.00

4 lobster tails, 2 lbs snow crab, 2 king crab legs, 1 lb smoked shrimp, 12 garlic parmesan oysters, choice of corn, choice of sausage, egg, crispy potatoes.

Tha Drippin Crab Leg Flight

$95.00

24K Wings (6)

$50.00

Strawberry Cake

$10.00

Drippin Waffle

$10.00

Reese's Cake

$10.00

Boil Bag

$20.00

Bday Ice Cream Chocolate Sauce

Bday Ice Cream Strawberry Sauce

Bday Ice Cream Caramel Sauce

Ice Cream (Caramel)

$5.00

Ice Cream (Chocolate)

$5.00

Ice Cream (Strawberry)

$5.00

Sides of Drip

Large side Louisville Drip

$5.00

Small side Louisville Drip

$3.00

Large side Lemon Pepper Drip

$5.00

Small side Lemon Pepper Drip

$3.00

Large Side Garlic Drip

$5.00

Small side Garlic Drip

$3.00

Large side Korean BBQ Drip

$5.00

Small side Korean BBQ Drip

$3.00

Large side Italian Drip

$5.00

Small side Italian Drip

$3.00

Large side Caribbean

$5.00

Small side Caribbean Drip

$3.00

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

5 Oz Mornay Cheese Side

$3.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Tyas Attitude

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

COCKTAILS

POMEGRANATE SEX ON THE BEACH

$23.00

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS

$23.00

LIQUID MAGNUM

$23.00

SHIPWRECK

$23.00

Henny Creeper

$14.00

Lemon Drippin

$10.00

Whiskey Sunset

$12.00

Louisville Layers

$12.00

Jack Berry

$12.00

Tha Drippin Crab Margarita

$14.00

Drippin Dragonberry

$10.00

Super Island

$13.00

Surprise It's Dusse

$14.00

Berry Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Bourbon Street

$15.00

Ketucky Derby

$15.00

Bourbon Street

$15.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

New Fashioned

$15.00

Remy Punch

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Sandy Cheeks

$13.00

NON-ALCHOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

FLAVORED TEA

$3.75

Water

Red Bull

$3.00

Employee Cup

$1.50

KIDS COCKTAILS

Mocktail Shirley Temple

$10.00

Mocktail Fish Bait

$10.00

Mocktail Shark Water

$10.00

Mocktail Oh Mr. Sun

$10.00

SPIRITS

Jim Beam

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whisky

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Mitchers

$14.00

Brough Brothers

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Old Forrester

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800

$8.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Ecuarenta Blanco

$7.00

Ecuarenta Reposado

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$10.00

Dusse

$12.00

Remy 1738

$12.00

Henny

$10.00

Capitan Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Gosling Black Rum

$5.00

Bacardi White Rum

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

BEER

WHITE CLAW BLOOD ORANGE

$7.00

WHITE CLAW CRANBERRY

$7.00

WHITE CLAW BLACKBERRY

$7.00

WHITE CLAW LIME

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

SAM ADAMS SEASONAL

$7.50

IPA AGAINST THE GRAIN

$8.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

HAPPY HOUR COCKTAILS

MILLER LITE

$3.00

LIME TEQUILA MARGARITA

$6.00

TYCOON SUNSET

$7.00

VS CREEPER

$8.00

CHILLED SHOT SILVER

$5.00

CHILLED SHOT RESPOSADO

$5.50

BUD LITE CAN

$2.50Out of stock

CORONA BOTTLE

$3.00

HEINEKEN CAN

$2.50

WINE

Castlerock Chardonnay

$8.50

Castlerock Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Castlerock Pinot Noir

$9.50

Oliver Moscato

$9.50

Blue Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

2XLarge

$28.00

3XLarge

$28.00

Black Shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

2XLarge

$28.00

3XLarge

$28.00

Apron

One Size Fits Most

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Seafood restaurant that got its name from its different flavored butter sauces, but offer much more like seafood Lasagna, great priced lunch items!

Location

1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40203

Directions

Gallery
Tha Drippin Crab image
Tha Drippin Crab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bristol Bar & Grille - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
614 W. Main St., #4211 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Mussel and Burger Bar - 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
113 S 7th St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Bluegrass Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
300 W Main St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
ATG Sandwich Emporium
orange starNo Reviews
119 South 7th Street Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
The Table - Louisville
orange star4.8 • 773
1800 Portland Ave Louisville, KY 40203
View restaurantnext
Chef Shaq Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
612 South 5th Street louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
The Village Anchor
orange star4.7 • 3,431
11507 Park Road Louisville, KY 40223
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Derby City Pizza Co. - PRP
orange star4.6 • 2,819
5603 Greenwood Rd Louisville, KY 40258
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston