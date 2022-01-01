Tha Drippin Crab
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Seafood restaurant that got its name from its different flavored butter sauces, but offer much more like seafood Lasagna, great priced lunch items!
Location
1219 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40203
Gallery