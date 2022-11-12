Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Duplex

46 Reviews

$$

3137 W Logan Blvd

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

*Lobster Omelette
*Shrimp & Grits
Croissant Sandwich

The Duplex

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes

Oatmeal Banana Pancakes

$15.00Out of stock

Two specialty pancakes served with fresh bananas, pecans, seasonal fruit, maple syrup.

Snickers Stuffed French Toast

Snickers Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

*Wake me up

$15.00

Any style eggs, choice of meat, and toast served with savory potatoes. *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado smash, spinach, tomato, poached egg, topped with pepita pesto hollandaise, on wheat toast, served with savory potatoes.

Mushroom Omelette

$16.00

Spinach, Maitake mushrooms, goat cheese, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast.

*Lobster Omelette

$18.00

White cheddar cheese, Lobster, bacon, Champagne Béchamel sauce, served with savory potatoes and choice of toast. *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Corn tortillas smothered in house red salsa, grilled chicken, black bean, crema, cotija, avocado, scallions, topped with two any style eggs

Logan Burrito

Logan Burrito

$16.00

White rice, black beans, carrots, avocado smash, spinach, tomato basil wrap, served with savory potatoes. *no modifications

Duplex Burrito

Duplex Burrito

$17.00

Three Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, cilantro-lime cream, cotija cheese, tomato basil wrap, served with savory potatoes.

*Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Bacon, mushrooms, sauteed shrimp, scallions, white wine cream sauce, served over cheesy grits. *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

*Shrimp & Chorizo

$19.00

Sautéed Cajun shrimp, chorizo, bacon, topped with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, 2 eggs any style, and choice of toast. *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, wild shrimp, cherry tomatoes, corn, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy garlic vinaigrette.

Veggie Croissant

Veggie Croissant

$16.00

Toasted croissant with American cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado and garlic aioli with two eggs any style served with savory potatoes.

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$16.00

P.B.L.T.

$17.00

Pork belly, Boston lettuce, roasted tomato, serrano cilantro aioli, on Texas toast, served with house fries

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$18.00

Challah bread French toast, muenster cheese, bacon shoulder, sunny side egg, maple syrup, served with choice of house fries.

*Brunch Burger

$18.00

Two patties, bacon, white American cheese, spinach, tomato, avocado, sunny side up egg, chipotle hollandaise on a brioche bun served with fries *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Beer battered shrimp, lettuce, tomato, special sauce. Served on a hoagie bun with side of fries

Lobster Benedict

Lobster Benedict

$18.00

Lobster Cakes, spinach, poached eggs, lemon herb hollandaise, served with savory potatoes

Fried Chicken Wings

$18.00

8-10 wings tossed in nashville hot or bbq sauce

Tinga Hash

Tinga Hash

$16.00

Shredded chicken in stew, lettuce, cilantro-lime cream, queso fresco, two any style eggs topped with tortilla strips, served over savory potatoes and choice of toast

*Steak Truffle Hash

$26.00

8oz Hanger Steak cooked to temperature, parmesan cheese, truffle aioli, two eggs any style, served over savory potatoes and choice of toast. *These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$5.00

Single French Toast

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

seasonal berries

House Side Salad

$7.00

Savory Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$7.00

FRESH CUT FRIES, CHOICE OF CAJUN, RANCH, OR GARLIC PARM, SERVED WITH SIDE OF KLUCKER SAUCE.

Toast

$4.00

*Two Eggs Any Style

$6.00

*These items can be ordered raw or undercooked or may contain raw or uncooked ingredients. The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness.

Bacon

$5.00

3 pieces of thick cut bacon

Bacon Shoulder

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

2 pieces

Pork Sausage

$5.00

2 pieces of natural pork sausage

PASTRIES

Apple Cinnamon Roll

Apple Cinnamon Roll

$15.00

freshly baked Cinnamon Roll, Apple pie filling, cream cheese frosting, Oat Streusel, Bay leaf butterscotch.

Red Velvet Cheesecake Tart

Red Velvet Cheesecake Tart

$10.00

Mascarpone Cheesecake, White chocolate whipped Ganache, Red velvet cake, Fresh Raspberries.

FOOD PACKAGE

PLATED DINNER

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Community-driven restaurant bringing people together through good food & cocktails.

Website

Location

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

