Restaurant info

Our beer garden is an inviting and social indoor/outdoor space dedicated to the enjoyment of beer, food, and camaraderie. We offer a refreshing and casual atmosphere for patrons to unwind and savor a variety of beers. Patrons can expect to find a diverse selection of beers, ranging from local craft brews to international favorites, served in an array of styles also featuring wine, seltzers, and non alcoholic options. The beer garden experience is not only about the beverage itself but also about the social experience it fosters. Friends and strangers alike come together to share stories, laughter, and good times over a cold beer. DBG has elements of nature, with ample outdoor/indoor seating, your favorite games, as well as pub fare served late night.