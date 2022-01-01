Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dutchie Koffie House

24510 Eastex Freeway

Kingwood, TX 77339

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Honey Lavender Latte
Ube Coconut Latte

Coffee, Lattes and Cold Brews

Latte

$4.40+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Flat White

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Macchiato

$5.60+

Ube Coconut Latte

$6.00+

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Matcha green tea latte

$6.00+

Chai Tea latte

$5.40+

Pour Over

$6.00

Daily Roast

$3.00

Med. Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Med. Nitro Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$6.80

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Sweet cream cold brew

$5.80+

Americano

$3.50+

Toasted Marsh Coconut

$6.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Baklava Latte

$7.00

Bag of beans

$15.00

Refreshers and Frappes

Holland Soda "Pretty in Pink"

$4.99

Lotus flavor of the month

$5.00+

Caramel Frappe

$5.00+

Seasonal Frappe

$5.00+

Breakfast

Bacon Gouda Sandwich

$4.75

Plant Based Sausage egg and cheese sandwich

$4.25

Smoked ham & swiss

$3.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Assorted Croissants

$3.50

Assorted Coffee Cakes

$3.25

Assorted Pastries

$3.25

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Assorted Macaroon

$2.50

price per each

Old Fashioned Donut

$2.50

Assorted Bagels

$2.25

Snack Bar

Kids Z bar

$1.50

Cliff energy bar

$2.00

$2.00

Ancho Chile Brownie

$5.00

*GLUTEN FREE ITEM*Made with 72% organic bittersweet dark chocolate, and the perfect amount of ancho chili powder and cinnamon to spice them up.

Tea Cakes

Lemon Lavender Tea Cake

$4.50

*GLUTEN FREE ITEM*-Vanilla buttercream loaf cake topped with lemon icing drizzle and lavender flowers. It’s light and fluffy with lemon, butter and lavender in every bite.

Maple Carrot Tea Cake

$4.50

CONTAINS NUTS-Grated organic carrot and Its mellow sweetness and bright spice flavors of this loaf cake topped with maple icing drizzle make it the perfect end of the meal or dessert for a morning snack.

Chocolate Espresso Tea Cake

$4.50

Organic bittersweet dark cocoa makes this loaf the perfect chocolate indulgence. It has a rich dark chocolate buttercream flavor with notes of molasses and coffee. Topped with espresso or peppermint icing drizzle.

Cookies

Gingerdoodle

$3.50

This is a gluten-free item

Salted Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Made with a hearty amount of 72% organic dark bittersweet chocolate and garnished with sea salt.

Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie

$3.50

*CONTAINS NUTS*-Hearty and packed with gluten-free oats, pecans, coconut and 72% organic dark bittersweet chocolate.

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50
Super Seed Crackers-Bag

$10.00

This is a vegan and gluten-free item- These crackers are made with a variety of 7 organic seeds. Every perfectly salted cracker is vegan, 100% organic, and high in fiber and protein.

Stroop Wafel

Single Stroop Wafel

$2.00

Stroop Wafel Tin

$13.00

Teas

Earl Grey

$3.00

Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Jasmine Green

$3.00

Blueberry Hibiscus

$3.00

Pellegrino

Pellegrino flavored

$2.50

Pellegrino plain

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A modern coffee shop with a relaxing atmosphere that serves handcrafted coffees and delicious pastries.

Location

24510 Eastex Freeway, Kingwood, TX 77339

Directions

