The Dylan Social Eatery imageView gallery

The Dylan Social Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

190 S State College Blvd

Brea, CA 92821

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

190 S State College Blvd, Brea, CA 92821

Directions

Gallery
The Dylan Social Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire Wings
orange starNo Reviews
985 E. Birch St Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
orange starNo Reviews
955 E Birch St unit K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Brea, CA
orange star4.3 • 356
975 E. Birch St. #K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
XLB Dumpling Bar Brea - XLB Brea
orange star4.5 • 209
437 S Associated Rd Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
orange starNo Reviews
796 N Brea Blvd. Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
orange star4.4 • 240
2500 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brea

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
orange star4.2 • 5,377
101 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Bruxie - Brea
orange star4.3 • 3,977
215 W Birch St Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Brea, CA
orange star4.6 • 1,183
375 W Birch St. Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Brea, CA
orange star4.3 • 356
975 E. Birch St. #K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
orange star4.4 • 240
2500 E Imperial Hwy Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
XLB Dumpling Bar Brea - XLB Brea
orange star4.5 • 209
437 S Associated Rd Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brea
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston