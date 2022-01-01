- Home
The Earle Restaurant
3,931 Reviews
$$
121 W Washington St Ste 101
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Appetizers
Roasted Garlic
Served with crostini and a variety of accompaniments including tapenade and goat cheese.
Goat Cheese (GF)
French goat cheese rolled in sesame seeds and baked...served on arugola tossed in a walnut vinaigrette
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce
Mushroom Caps (GF)
Mushroom caps with a stuffing of sausage, garlic and sweet pepper...baked with Parmesan cheese
Ginger Shrimp (GF)
Sauteed shrimp in a ginger sauce
Calamari
Deep fried squid rings with a garlic aioli.
Tortellini with Prosciutto
Cheese filled tortellini baked with prosciutto, cream, Parmesan and freshly grated nutmeg
Risotto Croquettes
Risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and deep fried, served with a tomato basil sauce
Bruschetta
Toasted Earle bread rubbed with garlic and topped with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and blistered cherry tomatoes.
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded slices of eggplant topped with mozzarella and pesto...served on a tomato basil sauce.
Escargots
Sautéed escargots in a puff pastry shell with shallots, garlic, white wine, chives, butter... and a hint of pernod.
Salads & Soups
French Onion Soup
Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler
Bean Soup
A hearty white bean soup simmered with vegetables, pork, and pasta... topped with parmesan cheese.
Panzanella Salad
Cucumber, onions, tomatoes and Tuscan-style bread, olive oil and vinegar with basi, capers and anchovies
House Salad (GF)
Romaine, red leaf, radicchio with tomato wedges
Gorgonzola Salad (GF)
Romaine lettuce tossed with gorgonzola, walnuts and vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with a dressing of olive oil, egg, garlic, anchovies and parmesan
Beet Salad (GF)
Red and golden beets, chopped pecans, goat cheese with thyme and dijon vinaigrette...served on greens
Entrees
Whitefish
Fresh fillet of whitefish coated with ground hazelnuts and breadcrumbs, sauteed and sauced with a chive beurre blanc...on a bed of sauteed spinach...served with potatoes
Beef Bourguignon
Sauteed beef tenderloin with a rich red wine sauce . . . served with pearl onions, carrots and mushrooms on egg noodles
Duck Breasts
Sautéed boneless duck breasts… pan sauced with applejack brandy, cider, apples, and brown sugar… with rum-plumped raisins.
Sea Scallops (GF)
Sea scallops sauteed with mushrooms and garlic...pan sauced with sherry and cream...served with rice
Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes
Pepper Beef Tenderloin (GF)-
Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin rolled in coarsely ground black pepper...sauteed and served in a brandy sauce...garnished with wild mushrooms...served with redskin potatoes
Dijonnaise Beef Tenderloin (GF)
Cross-cut sections of beef tenderloin, sauteed and served with a Dijon-cream sauce with green peppercorns and tarragon. Served with potatoes.
Lamb Chops (GF)
Double cut lamb chops sautéed medium rare… with a port tarragon sauce. Served with potato turnip purée, grilled asparagus and roasted carrot and shallot.
Veal Scallopini
Veal scallopini lightly breaded and sautéed with garlic and mushrooms…deglazed with marsala and finished with cream. Served with orzo.
Grilled Salmon with Shrimp (GF)
Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes
Roasted Chicken
Chicken breasts roasted with honey-glazed carrots, parsnips, red-skin potatoes, shallots, garlic cloves and rosemary.
Stuffed Acorn Squash
Fresh filet of salmon rubbed with dijon mustard in puff pastry with a mushroom duxelle. Served with a tarragon-cream sauce.
Skirt Steak (GF)
7 oz. skirt steak marinated in balsamic vinegar, garlic, Dijon and fresh rosemary and then grilled...with potatoes and vegetables
Earle Sliders (2)
Two sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries
Earle Sliders (3)
Three sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries
Pastas
Linguine with Garlic Sausage
Linguine tossed with crumbled garlic sausage, capocolla ham, sliced hot peppers, olive oil and Romano cheese
Linguini with Shrimp
Linguine tossed with sautéed shrimp, julienned sun dried tomatoes and pesto…with parmesan and romano cheese.
Penne with Chicken
Tube shaped pasta tossed with sauteed chicken in a sweet pepper tomato sauce with kalamata olives and basil...with romano cheese
Four Cheese Penne
Penne tossed with a bechamel cream sauce, with four cheeses (Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola, Fontina and Gruyére), topped with bread crumbs.
Winter Squash Penne
With sauteed mushrooms, spinach, butternut squash and a splash of cream… enhanced with nutmeg and topped with goat cheese and breadcrumbs.
Bistro Specials
Chicken Paillard
Chicken breast..butterflied and pounded... marinated in a dijon vinaigrette. Grilled and served with a salad of kale, tri-color quinoa, butternut squash, dried cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, red onion and thyme.
Desserts/Breads
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in Cognac and layered with mascarpone cheese. Topped with shaved Callebaut (Belgian) chocolate (enough for two).
Raspberry Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse flavored with Chambord, a French Raspberry liqueur
Pumpkin Cheesecake
A seasonal rendition of our classic cheesecake. Made with pumpkin puree, pecan crust, and white chocolate topping.
Loaf of our Fresh Bread (baked daily)
Day old loaf of bread (great for French Toast)
Available Wednesday-Saturday
Sparkling Wines
Cava - Miquel Pons
NV Brut - Cava, Spain
Champagne - Bruno Paillard
NV Extra Brut "Premier Cuvee" - Champagne, France
Champagne - Moutard
NV Brut Blanc de Blancs "Champ Persin" - Champagne, France
Cremant de Bourgogne - Albert Bichot
NV Brut Rose - Burgundy, France
Cremant de Bourgogne - Simonnet Febvre
NV Brut - Burgundy, France
Franciacorta - Ca'del Bosco
NV Brut "Cuvee Prestige" - Lombardy Italy
Jansz Brut
NV Brut - Tasmania
Moscato d'Asti - San Silvestro
2018 "Dulcis" - Piedmont, Italy - Frizzante
Champagne - Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"
NV Brut - Champagne, France
Champagne - Veuve Clicqout Demi Sec
NV Demi-Sec - Champagne, France
White Wines
Albarino - Morgadio
2020 - Rias Baixas, Spain
Bordeaux Blanc - Chateau Carbonnieux
2014 - Pessac Leognan, Bordeaux, France - 75% Sauvignon Blanc, 25% Semillon
Chardonnay - Catena
2016 - Mendoza, Argentina
Chardonnay - Chalk Hill
2017 - Sonoma Coast, CA
Chardonnay - Cotiere
2017 - Murmur Vineyard - Santa Barbara County, CA
Chardonnay - Ferrari Carano
2017 - Sonoma Valley, CA
Chardonnay - Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
2015 "Karia" - Napa Valley, CA
Cotes du Jura - Jean Bourdy
2012 - Jura, France - Chardonnay
Cotes du Rhone Blanc - La Font du Loup
2018 "Signature" - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache Blanc, Viognier and Clairette
Friulano - Gradis Ciutta
2016 - Collio, Friuli, Italy
Gavi di Gavi - Olim Bauda
2017 - Piedmont, Italy
Gewurztraminer - Frey Sohler
2015 "Vieilles Vignes" - Alsace, France - slightly sweet
Grechetto Montefalco - Scacciadiavoli
2016 - Umbria, Italy
Gruner Veltliner - Domaine Wachau
2018 "Federspiel Terrassen" - Wachau, Austria
Muscat - Frey Sohler
2013 "Reserve" - Alsace, France - Dry
Pinot Grigio - Abbazia Di Novacella
2018 - Valle Isarco, Alto Adige, Italy
Pinot Grigio - La Giareta
2019 - Delle Venezie, Italy
Pinot Gris - Elk Cove
2018 - Oregon
Pouilly Fuisse - Domaine J. A. Ferret
2016 - Burgundy France - Chardonnay
Riesling - Mari
2016 "Scriptorium" - Old Mission Peninsula, MI - Off Dry
Riesling Kabinett - Dr. Thanisch
2015 Bernkasteler Badstube - Mosel, Germany - Slightly Sweet
Riesling Late Harvest - Black Star Farms
2019 "Arcturos" - Old Mission Peninsula, MI - Sweet
Riesling Spatlese - Schloss Lieser
2007 Niederberg Heldon - Mosel, Germany - Medium Sweet
Riesling Trocken - Pfeffingen
2015 - Pfalz, Germany - Dry
Sancerre - Domaine Daulny
2020 - Loire, FR - Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc - Ferrari Carano
2018 - Sonoma Valley, CA
St. Joseph Blanc - Guigal
2011 "Lieu Dit" - Northern Rhone, France - Marsanne, Roussanne
Verdelho - Forlorn Hope
"Que Saudade" - CA
Vernaccia di San Gimignano - Toscolo
2018 - Tuscany, Italy
White Blend - Big Little
2016 "Mix Tape" - Leelanau Peninsula, MI - Off Dry - Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir
Red Wines
*1/2 BOTTLE* Margaux - Chateau Marquis de Terme
*1/2 BOTTLE* 2014 - Bordeaux, France - Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot
Amarone della Valpolicella - Righetti
2015 "Capitel De Roari" - Veneto, Italy
Barbera d'Alba - Stefano Farina
2016 - Piedmont, Italy
Barolo - Stefano Farina
2012 - Piedmont, Italy - Nebbiolo
Blaufrankisch - Zantho
2017 - Burgenland, Austria
Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley Vineyards
2018 - Alexander Valley, Sonoma, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon - Crossbarn
2015 Paul Hobbs - Napa Valley, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon - Dr. Konstantin Frank
2013 - Finger Lakes, NY
Cabernet Sauvignon - Inglenook "1882"
2014 Niebaum Estate - Napa Valley, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon - Trim
2016 - California
Carmenere - Terra Pura
2018 "Reserva" - Colchagua, Chile
Castelli Romani - Via Castello 19
2014 - Lazio, Italy - Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Merlot
Chateauneuf du Pape - Eddie Feraud
2011 - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault, Vaccarese
Chianti Classico Riserva - Castello di Monsanto
2013 - Tuscany, Italy - Sangiovese, Colorino, Canaiolo
Cotes du Rhone - Domaine de l'Espigouette
2017 "Vieilles Vignes" - Southern Rhone, France - ORGANIC - 70% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault
Crozes Hermitage - J. Denuziere
2015 - Northern Rhone, France - Syrah
Gigondas - Domaine de l'Espigouette
2015 - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre
Malbec - Gougenheim
2017 "Reserva" - Mendoza, Argentina
Medoc - Chateau Potensac
2009 - Bordeaux, France - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc
Merlot - "Montiano" Falesco
1997 - Lazio, Italy
Merlot - Duckhorn
2016 - Napa. California
Merlot - Matanzas Creek
1999 - Sonoma Valley, California
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Cantina Zaccagnina
2017 - Abruzzo, Italy
Pinot Noir - Balletto
2016 - Russian River Valley, CA
Pinot Noir - Elk Cove
2017 - Willamette Valley Oregon
Pinot Noir - Marimar
2014 "Mas Cavalls" - Sonoma Coast, CA
Priorat - Ferrer Bobet
2012 "Vinyes Velles" - Spain - Carignane, Grenache
Red Blend - Decoy
2016 Duckhorn - California - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot
Red Blend - Fabre Montmayou
2011 "Grand Vin" - Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
Red Blend - Meerlust "Rubicon"
2015 - Stellenbosch, South Africa - Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot
Ribera del Duero - Condado de Haza
2012 "Crianza" - Spain - Tempranillo
Rioja - Muga
2016 "Reserva" - Spain - 70% Tempranillo, 15% Garnacha, 15% other
Rioja - Sierra Cantabria
2011 - Spain - Tempranillo
Shiraz - Torbreck "Woodcutter's"
2018 - Barossa Valley, Australia
St. Emilion - Chateau Daugay
2011 - Bordeaux, France - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Syrah - Novy
2010 "Gary's Vineyard" - Santa Lucia Highlands, CA
Zinfandel - Girard
2016 "Old Vine" - Napa Valley, California
Zinfandel - Scotto
2016 "Old Vine" - Lodi, CA
Zinfandel - Seghesio
2017 - Sonoma Valley, CA
Beer
Weihenstephaner
Original Premium lager Germany
Hacker Pschorr Weiss
Wheat, Germany
Guinness
Pub Draft, Stout, Ireland
Dogfish Head 90 Minute
Imperial IPA, Delaware
Bell's Amber Ale
Michigan
Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale
England
New Holland Dragon's Milk
Bourbon Barrel Stout, Michigan
Stella Artois
Lager, Belgium
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home. Our full wine list is available for take out. We also offer to-go cocktails
121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor, MI 48104