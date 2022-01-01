Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
French
Italian

The Earle Restaurant

3,931 Reviews

$$

121 W Washington St Ste 101

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Order Again

Popular Items

Dijonnaise Beef Tenderloin (GF)
House Salad (GF)
Mushroom Caps (GF)

Appetizers

Roasted Garlic

Roasted Garlic

$14.95

Served with crostini and a variety of accompaniments including tapenade and goat cheese.

Goat Cheese (GF)

$12.95

French goat cheese rolled in sesame seeds and baked...served on arugola tossed in a walnut vinaigrette

Crab Cakes

$16.95

Crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper sauce

Mushroom Caps (GF)

Mushroom Caps (GF)

$13.95

Mushroom caps with a stuffing of sausage, garlic and sweet pepper...baked with Parmesan cheese

Ginger Shrimp (GF)

$14.95

Sauteed shrimp in a ginger sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Deep fried squid rings with a garlic aioli.

Tortellini with Prosciutto

$13.95

Cheese filled tortellini baked with prosciutto, cream, Parmesan and freshly grated nutmeg

Risotto Croquettes

$12.95

Risotto balls stuffed with mozzarella, breaded and deep fried, served with a tomato basil sauce

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$16.95

Toasted Earle bread rubbed with garlic and topped with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, and blistered cherry tomatoes.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Breaded slices of eggplant topped with mozzarella and pesto...served on a tomato basil sauce.

Escargots

$15.95

Sautéed escargots in a puff pastry shell with shallots, garlic, white wine, chives, butter... and a hint of pernod.

Salads & Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.95

Traditional French onion soup enhanced with shallots and chives, served with a crostini and a slice of gruyere for you to finish under a broiler

Bean Soup

$7.95

A hearty white bean soup simmered with vegetables, pork, and pasta... topped with parmesan cheese.

Panzanella Salad

$6.95

Cucumber, onions, tomatoes and Tuscan-style bread, olive oil and vinegar with basi, capers and anchovies

House Salad (GF)

$4.95

Romaine, red leaf, radicchio with tomato wedges

Gorgonzola Salad (GF)

$9.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with gorgonzola, walnuts and vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine tossed with a dressing of olive oil, egg, garlic, anchovies and parmesan

Beet Salad (GF)

Beet Salad (GF)

$13.95

Red and golden beets, chopped pecans, goat cheese with thyme and dijon vinaigrette...served on greens

Entrees

Whitefish

Whitefish

$29.95

Fresh fillet of whitefish coated with ground hazelnuts and breadcrumbs, sauteed and sauced with a chive beurre blanc...on a bed of sauteed spinach...served with potatoes

Beef Bourguignon

$34.95

Sauteed beef tenderloin with a rich red wine sauce . . . served with pearl onions, carrots and mushrooms on egg noodles

Duck Breasts

$36.95

Sautéed boneless duck breasts… pan sauced with applejack brandy, cider, apples, and brown sugar… with rum-plumped raisins.

Sea Scallops (GF)

Sea Scallops (GF)

$41.95

Sea scallops sauteed with mushrooms and garlic...pan sauced with sherry and cream...served with rice

Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)

Roquefort Beef Tenderloin (GF)

$44.95

Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin deglazed with Madeira and pan sauced with cream and Roquefort, topped with walnuts and pine nuts. Served with redskin potatoes

Pepper Beef Tenderloin (GF)-

Pepper Beef Tenderloin (GF)-

$43.95

Cross cut sections of beef tenderloin rolled in coarsely ground black pepper...sauteed and served in a brandy sauce...garnished with wild mushrooms...served with redskin potatoes

Dijonnaise Beef Tenderloin (GF)

$42.95

Cross-cut sections of beef tenderloin, sauteed and served with a Dijon-cream sauce with green peppercorns and tarragon. Served with potatoes.

Lamb Chops (GF)

Lamb Chops (GF)

$47.95

Double cut lamb chops sautéed medium rare… with a port tarragon sauce. Served with potato turnip purée, grilled asparagus and roasted carrot and shallot.

Veal Scallopini

$41.95

Veal scallopini lightly breaded and sautéed with garlic and mushrooms…deglazed with marsala and finished with cream. Served with orzo.

Grilled Salmon with Shrimp (GF)

$29.95

Fresh fillet of salmon grilled with shrimp on sautéed spinach…in a white wine, shallot and lemon sauce…with fresh tarragon and chives...served with potatoes

Roasted Chicken

$27.95

Chicken breasts roasted with honey-glazed carrots, parsnips, red-skin potatoes, shallots, garlic cloves and rosemary.

Stuffed Acorn Squash

$25.95

Fresh filet of salmon rubbed with dijon mustard in puff pastry with a mushroom duxelle. Served with a tarragon-cream sauce.

Skirt Steak (GF)

$25.95

7 oz. skirt steak marinated in balsamic vinegar, garlic, Dijon and fresh rosemary and then grilled...with potatoes and vegetables

Earle Sliders (2)

$14.00

Two sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries

Earle Sliders (3)

Earle Sliders (3)

$18.00

Three sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries

Pastas

Linguini tossed with grilled vegetables (leeks, asparagus, zucchini), blistered cherry tomatoes, arugula, rosemary, garlic and Romano cheese.

Linguine with Garlic Sausage

$23.95

Linguine tossed with crumbled garlic sausage, capocolla ham, sliced hot peppers, olive oil and Romano cheese

Linguini with Shrimp

$25.95

Linguine tossed with sautéed shrimp, julienned sun dried tomatoes and pesto…with parmesan and romano cheese.

Penne with Chicken

Penne with Chicken

$24.95

Tube shaped pasta tossed with sauteed chicken in a sweet pepper tomato sauce with kalamata olives and basil...with romano cheese

Four Cheese Penne

Four Cheese Penne

$25.95

Penne tossed with a bechamel cream sauce, with four cheeses (Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola, Fontina and Gruyére), topped with bread crumbs.

Winter Squash Penne

$22.95

With sauteed mushrooms, spinach, butternut squash and a splash of cream… enhanced with nutmeg and topped with goat cheese and breadcrumbs.

Bistro Specials

Skirt Steak (GF)

$25.95

7 oz. skirt steak marinated in balsamic vinegar, garlic, Dijon and fresh rosemary and then grilled...with potatoes and vegetables

Earle Sliders (3)

Earle Sliders (3)

$18.00

Three sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries

Earle Sliders (2)

$14.00

Two sliders grilled and topped with Fontina cheese, caramelized onions and bacon on a brioche bun with creamy pepper. Served with a side of fries

Chicken Paillard

$18.95

Chicken breast..butterflied and pounded... marinated in a dijon vinaigrette. Grilled and served with a salad of kale, tri-color quinoa, butternut squash, dried cherries, toasted pumpkin seeds, red onion and thyme.

Desserts/Breads

Ladyfingers soaked in Cognac with mascarpone and topped with shaved chocolate.
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.75

Ladyfingers soaked in Cognac and layered with mascarpone cheese. Topped with shaved Callebaut (Belgian) chocolate (enough for two).

Raspberry Chocolate Mousse

$8.75

Chocolate mousse flavored with Chambord, a French Raspberry liqueur

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.95

A seasonal rendition of our classic cheesecake. Made with pumpkin puree, pecan crust, and white chocolate topping.

Loaf of our Fresh Bread (baked daily)

$5.00Out of stock

Day old loaf of bread (great for French Toast)

$2.00Out of stock

Available Wednesday-Saturday

Sparkling Wines

Cava - Miquel Pons

$20.00

NV Brut - Cava, Spain

Champagne - Bruno Paillard

$75.00

NV Extra Brut "Premier Cuvee" - Champagne, France

Champagne - Moutard

$60.00

NV Brut Blanc de Blancs "Champ Persin" - Champagne, France

Cremant de Bourgogne - Albert Bichot

$34.00

NV Brut Rose - Burgundy, France

Cremant de Bourgogne - Simonnet Febvre

$28.00

NV Brut - Burgundy, France

Franciacorta - Ca'del Bosco

$60.00

NV Brut "Cuvee Prestige" - Lombardy Italy

Jansz Brut

$33.00

NV Brut - Tasmania

Moscato d'Asti - San Silvestro

$22.00

2018 "Dulcis" - Piedmont, Italy - Frizzante

Champagne - Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"

$70.00

NV Brut - Champagne, France

Champagne - Veuve Clicqout Demi Sec

$70.00

NV Demi-Sec - Champagne, France

White Wines

Albarino - Morgadio

$24.00

2020 - Rias Baixas, Spain

Bordeaux Blanc - Chateau Carbonnieux

$60.00

2014 - Pessac Leognan, Bordeaux, France - 75% Sauvignon Blanc, 25% Semillon

Chardonnay - Catena

$28.00

2016 - Mendoza, Argentina

Chardonnay - Chalk Hill

$28.00

2017 - Sonoma Coast, CA

Chardonnay - Cotiere

$35.00

2017 - Murmur Vineyard - Santa Barbara County, CA

Chardonnay - Ferrari Carano

$27.00

2017 - Sonoma Valley, CA

Chardonnay - Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

$38.00

2015 "Karia" - Napa Valley, CA

Cotes du Jura - Jean Bourdy

$42.00

2012 - Jura, France - Chardonnay

Cotes du Rhone Blanc - La Font du Loup

$26.00

2018 "Signature" - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache Blanc, Viognier and Clairette

Friulano - Gradis Ciutta

$30.00

2016 - Collio, Friuli, Italy

Gavi di Gavi - Olim Bauda

$28.00

2017 - Piedmont, Italy

Gewurztraminer - Frey Sohler

$30.00

2015 "Vieilles Vignes" - Alsace, France - slightly sweet

Grechetto Montefalco - Scacciadiavoli

$28.00

2016 - Umbria, Italy

Gruner Veltliner - Domaine Wachau

$30.00

2018 "Federspiel Terrassen" - Wachau, Austria

Muscat - Frey Sohler

$24.00

2013 "Reserve" - Alsace, France - Dry

Pinot Grigio - Abbazia Di Novacella

$27.00

2018 - Valle Isarco, Alto Adige, Italy

Pinot Grigio - La Giareta

$18.00

2019 - Delle Venezie, Italy

Pinot Gris - Elk Cove

$28.00

2018 - Oregon

Pouilly Fuisse - Domaine J. A. Ferret

$70.00

2016 - Burgundy France - Chardonnay

Riesling - Mari

$25.00

2016 "Scriptorium" - Old Mission Peninsula, MI - Off Dry

Riesling Kabinett - Dr. Thanisch

$32.00

2015 Bernkasteler Badstube - Mosel, Germany - Slightly Sweet

Riesling Late Harvest - Black Star Farms

$25.00

2019 "Arcturos" - Old Mission Peninsula, MI - Sweet

Riesling Spatlese - Schloss Lieser

$34.00

2007 Niederberg Heldon - Mosel, Germany - Medium Sweet

Riesling Trocken - Pfeffingen

$23.00

2015 - Pfalz, Germany - Dry

Sancerre - Domaine Daulny

$34.00

2020 - Loire, FR - Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc - Ferrari Carano

$22.00

2018 - Sonoma Valley, CA

St. Joseph Blanc - Guigal

$45.00

2011 "Lieu Dit" - Northern Rhone, France - Marsanne, Roussanne

Verdelho - Forlorn Hope

$32.00

"Que Saudade" - CA

Vernaccia di San Gimignano - Toscolo

$23.00

2018 - Tuscany, Italy

White Blend - Big Little

$26.00

2016 "Mix Tape" - Leelanau Peninsula, MI - Off Dry - Riesling, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir

Rose Wines

Coriolis Rose of Pinot Noir

$76.00

2015 - Oregon

Red Wines

*1/2 BOTTLE* Margaux - Chateau Marquis de Terme

$42.00

*1/2 BOTTLE* 2014 - Bordeaux, France - Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot

Amarone della Valpolicella - Righetti

$52.00

2015 "Capitel De Roari" - Veneto, Italy

Barbera d'Alba - Stefano Farina

$20.00

2016 - Piedmont, Italy

Barolo - Stefano Farina

$65.00

2012 - Piedmont, Italy - Nebbiolo

Blaufrankisch - Zantho

$24.00

2017 - Burgenland, Austria

Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley Vineyards

$35.00

2018 - Alexander Valley, Sonoma, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon - Crossbarn

$70.00

2015 Paul Hobbs - Napa Valley, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon - Dr. Konstantin Frank

$34.00

2013 - Finger Lakes, NY

Cabernet Sauvignon - Inglenook "1882"

$58.00

2014 Niebaum Estate - Napa Valley, CA

Cabernet Sauvignon - Trim

$22.00

2016 - California

Carmenere - Terra Pura

$20.00

2018 "Reserva" - Colchagua, Chile

Castelli Romani - Via Castello 19

$20.00

2014 - Lazio, Italy - Sangiovese, Montepulciano, Merlot

Chateauneuf du Pape - Eddie Feraud

$56.00

2011 - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache, Mourvedre, Cinsault, Vaccarese

Chianti Classico Riserva - Castello di Monsanto

$36.00

2013 - Tuscany, Italy - Sangiovese, Colorino, Canaiolo

Cotes du Rhone - Domaine de l'Espigouette

$24.00

2017 "Vieilles Vignes" - Southern Rhone, France - ORGANIC - 70% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre, 5% Carignan, 5% Cinsault

Crozes Hermitage - J. Denuziere

$35.00

2015 - Northern Rhone, France - Syrah

Gigondas - Domaine de l'Espigouette

$48.00

2015 - Southern Rhone, France - Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre

Malbec - Gougenheim

$22.00

2017 "Reserva" - Mendoza, Argentina

Medoc - Chateau Potensac

$80.00

2009 - Bordeaux, France - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc

Merlot - "Montiano" Falesco

$55.00

1997 - Lazio, Italy

Merlot - Duckhorn

$42.00

2016 - Napa. California

Merlot - Matanzas Creek

$70.00

1999 - Sonoma Valley, California

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo - Cantina Zaccagnina

$24.00

2017 - Abruzzo, Italy

Pinot Noir - Balletto

$45.00

2016 - Russian River Valley, CA

Pinot Noir - Elk Cove

$40.00

2017 - Willamette Valley Oregon

Pinot Noir - Marimar

$48.00

2014 "Mas Cavalls" - Sonoma Coast, CA

Priorat - Ferrer Bobet

$76.00

2012 "Vinyes Velles" - Spain - Carignane, Grenache

Red Blend - Decoy

$30.00

2016 Duckhorn - California - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot

Red Blend - Fabre Montmayou

$50.00

2011 "Grand Vin" - Mendoza, Argentina - Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Red Blend - Meerlust "Rubicon"

$55.00

2015 - Stellenbosch, South Africa - Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot

Ribera del Duero - Condado de Haza

$36.00

2012 "Crianza" - Spain - Tempranillo

Rioja - Muga

$40.00

2016 "Reserva" - Spain - 70% Tempranillo, 15% Garnacha, 15% other

Rioja - Sierra Cantabria

$20.00

2011 - Spain - Tempranillo

Shiraz - Torbreck "Woodcutter's"

$38.00

2018 - Barossa Valley, Australia

St. Emilion - Chateau Daugay

$64.00

2011 - Bordeaux, France - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Syrah - Novy

$36.00

2010 "Gary's Vineyard" - Santa Lucia Highlands, CA

Zinfandel - Girard

$44.00

2016 "Old Vine" - Napa Valley, California

Zinfandel - Scotto

$20.00

2016 "Old Vine" - Lodi, CA

Zinfandel - Seghesio

$24.00

2017 - Sonoma Valley, CA

Beer

Weihenstephaner

$3.00

Original Premium lager Germany

Hacker Pschorr Weiss

$3.00

Wheat, Germany

Guinness

$3.00

Pub Draft, Stout, Ireland

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$4.00

Imperial IPA, Delaware

Bell's Amber Ale

$3.00

Michigan

Samuel Smith Nut Brown Ale

$4.00

England

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$5.00

Bourbon Barrel Stout, Michigan

Stella Artois

$3.00

Lager, Belgium

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian and French cuisine. Let us prepare some delicious food for you to enjoy at home. Our full wine list is available for take out. We also offer to-go cocktails

Website

Location

121 W Washington St Ste 101, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
The Earle Restaurant image
The Earle Restaurant image

South University Ann Arbor
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
