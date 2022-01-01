Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

1,359 Reviews

$$

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd

Nashville, TN 37221

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Drunken Noodles
Spring Rolls-

Starters

Calamari Salt & Pepper

Calamari Salt & Pepper

$13.50

Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix

Crab Rangoon-

Crab Rangoon-

$9.00

Cream cheese, carrots, onion, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.50

Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce

Gyoza-

Gyoza-

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Lettuce Wraps-

Lettuce Wraps-

$12.00

A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles

Sampler Platter (Fried)

Sampler Platter (Fried)

$16.00

Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces

Seaweed Salad-

Seaweed Salad-

$7.00

Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber

Spring Rolls-

Spring Rolls-

$7.00

Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)

Steamed Dumplings-

Steamed Dumplings-

$9.00

Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$14.00

Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice

Thai Chicken Larb-

Thai Chicken Larb-

$12.00

Ground chicken, fragrant lemongrass, roasted rice powder, shallots, mint leaves, roasted thai chilies, cilantro, and scallions; flavored with lime-based dressing and wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$13.50

Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce

Wok Edamame-

$7.00

Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and salt.

Sake Yakitori-

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon and scallion skewer lightly brushed with a delighful Kushiyaki sauce.

Soups -Salad

Tossed Green Salad

Tossed Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts, wontons, and boiled egg

Spicy Crab Salad-

Spicy Crab Salad-

$14.00

Spicy crab, avocados, radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg

Shrimp Avocado Salad

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad

Seared Tuna Salad

$16.00

Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$6.50

Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic

Miso Soup-

Miso Soup-

$3.50

Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions

Tom Kha Chicken

Tom Kha Chicken

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)

$7.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Stir Fry Dinner

Broccoli and Beef

Broccoli and Beef

$16.00

Stir fry beef with broccoli, garlic, and mushrooms.

Cashew Nuts

$14.00

Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$15.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$14.00

A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Thai Basil

Thai Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice

Vegetarian Delight-

$14.00

An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Specialty

Basil Duck

$19.00

Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili

Crispy Pork Combo

Crispy Pork Combo

$16.00

Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.

Japanese Curry

$12.00

A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge

Katsu Don

Katsu Don

$15.00

A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds

Curry Dinner

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Green curry paste blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Japanese Curry

$12.00

A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Red curry paste mixed with a blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Roasted Duck Curry

$19.00

Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Fried Rice Dinner

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro

BBQ Cha-Chu Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with BBQ Cha-Chu Pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, garlic and our special sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg

Thai Fried Rice-

Thai Fried Rice-

$12.00

Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro

Tropical Fried Rice

Tropical Fried Rice

$14.50

Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, cashews and curry powder, topped with scallions and cilantro

Noodles Dinner

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions

Lo Mein Noodle

Lo Mein Noodle

$14.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime

Soy Sauce Noodles

$14.00

Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce

Entrees

Served with one bowl of Jasmine white rice (+1.50 for substitution of fried rice or brown rice). Your choice of miso soup or side salad. Add grilled shrimp for 7.

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Grilled Thai Steak

Grilled Thai Steak

$26.00

10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with sticky rice, grilled sauteed vegetables, and tamarind sauce

Miso Salmon

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Steak Teriyaki

$26.00

10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sushi Combos

Served with your choice of a cup of miso soup or side salad. (No substitutions, please)

Salmon Don

$18.00

Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice

Roll Roll Combo

$18.00

Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$25.00

California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi

Chirashi

Chirashi

$24.00

A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

$48.00

Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice

Fried/Wrap Rolls

Tsunami Roll

$11.50

Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

J.B. Tempura Roll-

$11.50

Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Kanisu

$12.00

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)

Miami Nice Roll

$13.50

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00
California Roll-

California Roll-

$9.00

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll-

$11.00

Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce

Futomaki Roll

$11.00

Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon and scallions

Spicy Crab Roll-

Spicy Crab Roll-

$10.00

Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy salmon aburi and scallions

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds

Spider Roll

$11.50

Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna and scallions

Veggie Roll

$7.50

Cucumber, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko.

Yellow Tail Roll

$8.00

Yellow tail and scallions

Nigiri

One piece of sushi

Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri

$7.50
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri

$2.50

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri

$3.00
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri

$3.50

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri

$3.50

Ika (Squid) Nigiri

$3.50
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

$3.50

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$3.50

Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri

$3.00
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri

Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri

$3.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$3.00

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri

$3.00

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri

$3.50
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

$3.50
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri

Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri

$2.50
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

$3.50

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri

$3.50

Sashimi

Three pieces of sliced raw fish

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Sashimi

$10.00

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi

$11.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$11.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi

$8.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$10.00

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Sashimi

$10.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$11.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi

$11.00

Signature Roll

Beauty and Beast Roll

$16.50

Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crab Dragon Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.

Dancing Eel Roll

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko

Eastern Peak Roll

$16.00

Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce

Hamachi Cheese Roll

$16.00

Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo

Hawaii Roll

Hawaii Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha

Philadelphia Roll

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish

Red Dragon Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce

Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll

Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll

$16.00

Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce

TNT Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Fried Rice with Chicken

$7.50

Kids Lo Mein

$7.50

Side of Sauce

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Sunset Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

Ginger Dressing (Large)

$7.00

Ginger Dressing (Small)

$0.75

Grilled Asparagus-

$6.00
Miso Soup-

Miso Soup-

$3.50

Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions

Mixed Vegs

$6.00

Side LoMein Noodle Only

$3.50

Side of Bok Choy

$6.00

Side Salad Ginger Dressing

$3.50

Side Salad Honey Mustard

$3.50

Side Salad Ranch

$3.50

Side Salad Sesame Dressing

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00
Steamed Thin Noodles-

Steamed Thin Noodles-

$3.50
Steamed Wide Noodle-

Steamed Wide Noodle-

$3.50
Sticky Rice-

Sticky Rice-

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Beverages TOGO

Coffee

$2.75

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.75

Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Lime Honey Iced Tea

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
