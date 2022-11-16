- Home
- /
- Nashville
- /
- Downtown
- /
- Asian Fusion
- /
- The Eastern Peak - Gulch
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
397 Reviews
$$
133 12th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Thai
Beef Teriyaki-LU
Sliced tender beef, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Cashew Nuts-LU
Cashew nuts stir-fried with carrots, roasted chili, onions, water chestnuts, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry -LU
Sliced chicken breasts, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Drunken Noodles-LU
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Green Curry-LU
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Orange Chicken-LU
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Pad Thai-LU
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Red Curry-LU
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Sesame Chicken-LU
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Soy Sauce Noodles-LU
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Sweet and Sour-LU
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Thai Basil-LU
Fresh ground chicken stir-fried with garlic, bell peppers, Thai Chili, fresh basil leaves, and onions; served with a fried egg and Jasmine Rice.
Thai Fried Rice-LU
Jasmine rice, egg, garlic, onions, green peas, carrots, and tomatoes; topped with scallions
Vegetarian Delight-LU
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Sushi
Hosomaki Combo-LU
Pick two from the following rolls: California, spicy crab, spicy tuna, crunchy shrimp, spicy salmon, and eel roll (No substitutions, please.)
Shrimp Avocado Salad-LU
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice ginger, ranch, sesame, or honey mustard dressing
Spicy Crab Salad-LU
Spicy crab, avocados, radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg
Sushi Mori Combo-LU
4 pieces of sushi with a California roll or tuna roll (No substitutions, please.)
Sushi Sashimi California-LU
3 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and a California Roll. (No Substitutions, please)
Beverages TOGO
Starters
Beef Tataki-
Seared New York strip, truffle mayo, cucumber, garlic chips, scallions, and radishes
Calamari Salt & Pepper-
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Classic Crab Rangoon-
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Classic Edamame-
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried Brussel Sprouts, sea salt, garlic chips, and soy sauce balsamic reduction
Gyoza-
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Hamachi Jalapeno Carpaccio-
Hamachi, jalapeno, grapefruit, ponzu sauce, and basil oil
Lettuce Wraps-
A combination of ground chicken or tofu, shiitake mushrooms, garlic and diced water chestnuts, topped with scallions: wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy rice noodles
Pork Belly Yakitori-
Braised pork belly, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds
Sake Yakitori-
Grilled Salmon and scallion skewer lightly brushed with a delighful Kushiyaki sauce.
Sampler Platter (Fried)-
Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoons and three gyozas: served with our house sauce
Seaweed Salad-
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
Spring Rolls-
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)
Steamed Dumpling
Sushi Appetizer-
Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on sushi rice [maguro, salmon, tiger shrimp, and two types of white fish]
Tuna Tataki-
Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce and spicy mayo
Wagyu Aburi-
Thin sliced wagyu beef aburi, ikura, yuzu kosho, and kabayaki
Wok Fried Edamame-
Stir Fry Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, sea salt, and special spice mix.
Soup- Salad
Tossed Green Salad-
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts, crispy wontons and a boiled egg
Shrimp Avocado Salad-
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice of ginger, ranch, sesame, or honey mustard dressing
Seared Tuna Salad-
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
Spicy Crab Salad-
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Tom Kha Chicken
Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Chicken Dumplings-
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumpling, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, and fried garlic
Bento Boxes
Salmon Teriyaki Bento-
Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce, mixed greens, Japanese side dishes, served with a side of Jasmine rice and miso soup
Steak Teriyaki Bento-
Tender New York strip, teriyaki sauce, mixed greens, Japanese side dishes, served with a side of Jasmine rice and miso soup
Sushi & Sashimi Bento-
Chef’s selection of six pieces of sashimi and three pieces of sushi, served with Japanese side dishes, mix greens, and a side of miso soup
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki-
Grilled chicken, sesame seed, scallions, teriyaki sauce, served with Jasmine rice and pan-fried broccoli
Crispy Pork Combo-
Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, and bok choy.
Katsu Don-
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
Miso Salmon-
Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus and Jasmine rice.
Orange Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-
Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice
Sesame Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Fried Rice Dinner
Basil Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Kimchi Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes
Thai Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice, egg, garlic, onions, green peas, carrots, and tomatoes; topped with scallions
Tom Yum Fried Rice-
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions.
Crab Fried Rice-
Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg
Stir Fry Dinner
Cashew Nuts-
Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.
Sweet & Sour Sauce-
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Thai Basil-
Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice
Buddha Delight-
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Spicy Eggplant-
Stir-Fried eggplant, garlic, bell peppers, fresh chili, black soy, chili bean sauce, fresh basil leaves and onions
Noodles Dinner
Crispy Pork Belly Pasta-
Capellini, crispy pork belly, Thai basil, garlic, onions, chives, roasted chili, and soy sauce
Drunken Noodles-
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle-
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Pad Thai-
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Soy Sauce Noodles
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Curry Dinner
Green Curry-
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, eggplant, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Red Curry-
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Japanese Curry-
A stew-like dish with onions, tender beef, carrots, potatoes, cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge
Classic Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll-
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Cucumber Roll
Futomaki Roll-
Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu
Philadelphia Roll-
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko
Rainbow Roll-
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
Salmon Roll-
Spicy Crab Roll-
Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise
Spicy Tuna Roll-
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Spider Roll-
Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce
Tuna Roll-
Tuna and scallions
Yellow Tail Roll-
Yellow tail and scallions
Signature Sushi Roll
Beauty and Beast Roll-
Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crab Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.
Eastern Peak Roll-
Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Garden Roll-
Asparagus tempura, roasted red bell peppers, kampyo, cucumber, and avocados topped with kiwi sauce
Green Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce
Gulch Roll
Wagyu beef, shrimp tempura, unagi, avocados, asparagus, topped with truffle mayo, kabayaki, and crispy garlic
Music City Roll-
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocados, cucumbers, topped with spicy scallop, black tobiko, spicy mayo, crunchy and kabayaki
Predator Roll
Spicy tuna, avocados, scallions, masago, topped with hamachi, kimchi sauce, and jalapeno
Red Fire Dragon-
Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Sunset Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce
Tiger Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, tiger shrimp, avocados masago, garlic mayo, and kabayaki
Titan Roll-
Deep fried roll with spicy crab, avocados, asparagus, cream cheese, masago, spicy mayo, kabayaki, and scallions
TNT Roll-
Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions
Sushi Specialty
Chirashi-
A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Roll Roll Combo-
Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll
Salmon Don-
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Tekka Don-
Six pieces of yellow fin tuna, nigiri, edamame, kampyo on a bed of sushi rice
Nigiri
Botan Ebi [Spot Prawn] N-
Ebi [Tiger Prawn] N-
Hamachi [Yellow Tail] N-
Hirame [Fluke] N-
Hotate-gai [Scallop] N-
Ika [Squid] N-
Ikura [Salmon Roe] N-
Kani [Crab Stick] N-
Maguro [Yellow Fin Tuna] N-
Sake [Salmon] N-
Sake Aburi [Salmon Broiled] N-
Sake Kunsei [Smoked Salmon] N-
Sake Toro [Fatty Salmon] N-
Shime Saba [Wild Mackerel] N-
Tako [Octopus] N-
Tamagoyaki [Japanese Omelette] N-
Toro [Fatty Tuna] N-
Unagi [Fresh Water Eel] N-
Sashimi
Toro [Fatty Tuna]-
Maguro [Yellow Fin Tuna]-
Hirame [Fluke]-
Hamachi [Yellow Tail]-
Hotate-gai [Scallop]-
Sake Toro [Fatty Salmon]-
Sake Aburi [Salmon Broiled]-
Sake Kunsei [Smoked Salmon]-
Tako [Octopus]-
Ika [Squid]-
Sake [Salmon]-
Shime Saba [Wild Mackerel]-
Sides Items
Desserts
Side of Sauce
Chili Fresh-
Dumpling Sauce
Eel Sauce-
Garlic Mayo-
Ginger Dressing (1.5)
Ginger Dressing (12oz)
Gyoza Sauce-
Honey Mustard Dressing-
Honey Packet-
Kimchi Sauce-
Kiwi Sauce-
Orange Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Ranch Dressing-
Sake Butter-
Sesame Dressing-
Sesame Sauce
Spicy Mayo-
Sunset Sauce
Sushi Vinegar
Sweet & Sour Sauce FOH
Teriyaki Sauce
Truffle Mayo Sauce
Beverages TOGO
Coffee-
Coke Cola-
Cranberry Juice-
Diet Coke-
Double Latte
Ginger Ale-
Green Tea-
Hibiscus Tea-
Jasmine Tea-
Latte
Lemonade-
Lime Honey Iced Tea
Lord Bergamont Tea-
Meadow Tea-
Oolong Tea
Red Bull
Soda Water
Sprite-
Thai Iced Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
133 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203