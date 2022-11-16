Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

397 Reviews

$$

133 12th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37203

Pad Thai-
Drunken Noodles-
Red Curry-

Thai

Beef Teriyaki-LU

$13.00

Sliced tender beef, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Cashew Nuts-LU

$10.50

Cashew nuts stir-fried with carrots, roasted chili, onions, water chestnuts, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of jasmine rice

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry -LU

$12.00

Sliced chicken breasts, mushrooms, and onions cooked hibachi-style, topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with a bowl of jasmine rice

Drunken Noodles-LU

$10.50

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions

Green Curry-LU

$10.50

Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice

Orange Chicken-LU

Orange Chicken-LU

$12.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Pad Thai-LU

$10.50

Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime

Red Curry-LU

$10.50

Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice

Sesame Chicken-LU

$12.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Soy Sauce Noodles-LU

$10.50

Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce

Sweet and Sour-LU

$10.50

A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers; served with a bowl of jasmine rice

Thai Basil-LU

$12.00

Fresh ground chicken stir-fried with garlic, bell peppers, Thai Chili, fresh basil leaves, and onions; served with a fried egg and Jasmine Rice.

Thai Fried Rice-LU

$10.50

Jasmine rice, egg, garlic, onions, green peas, carrots, and tomatoes; topped with scallions

Vegetarian Delight-LU

$10.50

An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Sushi

Hosomaki Combo-LU

$16.00

Pick two from the following rolls: California, spicy crab, spicy tuna, crunchy shrimp, spicy salmon, and eel roll (No substitutions, please.)

Shrimp Avocado Salad-LU

$12.50

Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice ginger, ranch, sesame, or honey mustard dressing

Spicy Crab Salad-LU

$11.50

Spicy crab, avocados, radish, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with ginger dressing and boiled egg

Sushi Mori Combo-LU

$18.00

4 pieces of sushi with a California roll or tuna roll (No substitutions, please.)

Sushi Sashimi California-LU

$21.00

3 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and a California Roll. (No Substitutions, please)

Beverages TOGO

Coffee-

$2.50

Coke Cola-

$3.50

Cranberry Juice-

$3.50

Diet Coke-

$3.50

Green Tea-

$4.00

Hibiscus Tea-

$4.00

Jasmine Tea-

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade-

$3.50

Lime Honey Iced Tea

$3.50

Lord Bergamont Tea-

$4.00

Meadow Tea-

$4.00

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite-

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$3.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Starters

Beef Tataki-

$14.00

Seared New York strip, truffle mayo, cucumber, garlic chips, scallions, and radishes

Calamari Salt & Pepper-

Calamari Salt & Pepper-

$14.50

Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix

Classic Crab Rangoon-

Classic Crab Rangoon-

$9.50

Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce

Classic Edamame-

Classic Edamame-

$6.50

Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy fried Brussel Sprouts, sea salt, garlic chips, and soy sauce balsamic reduction

Gyoza-

Gyoza-

$9.50

Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Hamachi Jalapeno Carpaccio-

$16.00

Hamachi, jalapeno, grapefruit, ponzu sauce, and basil oil

Lettuce Wraps-

Lettuce Wraps-

$13.00

A combination of ground chicken or tofu, shiitake mushrooms, garlic and diced water chestnuts, topped with scallions: wrapped with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy rice noodles

Pork Belly Yakitori-

$12.00

Braised pork belly, teriyaki sauce, and sesame seeds

Sake Yakitori-

$11.00

Grilled Salmon and scallion skewer lightly brushed with a delighful Kushiyaki sauce.

Sampler Platter (Fried)-

Sampler Platter (Fried)-

$17.00

Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoons and three gyozas: served with our house sauce

Seaweed Salad-

Seaweed Salad-

$7.50

Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber

Spring Rolls-

Spring Rolls-

$7.50

Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)

Steamed Dumpling

Steamed Dumpling

$9.50

Sushi Appetizer-

$16.50

Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on sushi rice [maguro, salmon, tiger shrimp, and two types of white fish]

Tuna Tataki-

$14.50

Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce and spicy mayo

Wagyu Aburi-

Wagyu Aburi-

$16.00

Thin sliced wagyu beef aburi, ikura, yuzu kosho, and kabayaki

Wok Fried Edamame-

Wok Fried Edamame-

$7.50

Stir Fry Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, sea salt, and special spice mix.

Soup- Salad

Tossed Green Salad-

Tossed Green Salad-

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts, crispy wontons and a boiled egg

Shrimp Avocado Salad-

Shrimp Avocado Salad-

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, boiled egg and mixed greens; topped with glazed pecan nuts and served with your choice of ginger, ranch, sesame, or honey mustard dressing

Seared Tuna Salad-

Seared Tuna Salad-

$16.50

Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing

Spicy Crab Salad-

$15.00

Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, and mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg

Miso Soup-

Miso Soup-

$4.00

Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions

Tom Kha Chicken

Tom Kha Chicken

$6.50

Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-

$6.50

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-

$7.50

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Chicken Dumplings-

Chicken Dumplings-

$6.50

Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumpling, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, and fried garlic

Bento Boxes

Salmon Teriyaki Bento-

$24.50

Grilled salmon, teriyaki sauce, mixed greens, Japanese side dishes, served with a side of Jasmine rice and miso soup

Steak Teriyaki Bento-

Steak Teriyaki Bento-

$28.00

Tender New York strip, teriyaki sauce, mixed greens, Japanese side dishes, served with a side of Jasmine rice and miso soup

Sushi & Sashimi Bento-

$35.00

Chef’s selection of six pieces of sashimi and three pieces of sushi, served with Japanese side dishes, mix greens, and a side of miso soup

Entrees

Served with one bowl of Jasmine white rice (+1.50 for substitution of fried rice or brown rice).

Chicken Teriyaki-

$17.00

Grilled chicken, sesame seed, scallions, teriyaki sauce, served with Jasmine rice and pan-fried broccoli

Crispy Pork Combo-

Crispy Pork Combo-

$17.50

Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, and bok choy.

Katsu Don-

Katsu Don-

$16.00

A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds

Miso Salmon-

Miso Salmon-

$19.00

Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce; served with grilled asparagus and Jasmine rice.

Orange Chicken-

Orange Chicken-

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-

Seared Duck, Red Curry Sauce-

$22.00

Seared duck with lychee, pineapples, tomatoes, sweet peppers, in red curry sauce, and served with a side of Jasmine rice

Sesame Chicken-

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Fried Rice Dinner

Basil Fried Rice-

$13.50

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro

Kimchi Fried Rice-

$13.50

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, kimchi, bell peppers, gochujang, garlic, onions, scallions, and chili flakes

Thai Fried Rice-

Thai Fried Rice-

$12.50

Jasmine rice, egg, garlic, onions, green peas, carrots, and tomatoes; topped with scallions

Tom Yum Fried Rice-

$13.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions.

Crab Fried Rice-

$18.00

Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg

Stir Fry Dinner

Cashew Nuts-

$15.00

Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.

Sweet & Sour Sauce-

$15.00

A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Thai Basil-

$15.00

Stir-fried garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with Jasmine rice

Buddha Delight-

$15.00

An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Spicy Eggplant-

$15.00

Stir-Fried eggplant, garlic, bell peppers, fresh chili, black soy, chili bean sauce, fresh basil leaves and onions

Noodles Dinner

Crispy Pork Belly Pasta-

Crispy Pork Belly Pasta-

$16.50

Capellini, crispy pork belly, Thai basil, garlic, onions, chives, roasted chili, and soy sauce

Drunken Noodles-

$15.00

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions

Lo Mein Noodle-

Lo Mein Noodle-

$15.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions

Pad Thai-

Pad Thai-

$15.00

Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime

Soy Sauce Noodles

$15.00

Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce

Curry Dinner

Green Curry-

Green Curry-

$16.00

Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, eggplant, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Red Curry-

Red Curry-

$16.00

Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves

Japanese Curry-

$13.50

A stew-like dish with onions, tender beef, carrots, potatoes, cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add a fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet for an additional charge

Classic Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.50
California Roll-

California Roll-

$9.50

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll-

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Futomaki Roll-

$11.50

Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu

Philadelphia Roll-

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and black tobiko

Rainbow Roll-

Rainbow Roll-

$17.50

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish

Salmon Roll-

$7.50

Spicy Crab Roll-

$10.50

Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise

Spicy Tuna Roll-

$10.50

Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds

Spider Roll-

$15.00

Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce

Tuna Roll-

$8.50

Tuna and scallions

Yellow Tail Roll-

$8.50

Yellow tail and scallions

Signature Sushi Roll

Beauty and Beast Roll-

$18.50

Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crab Dragon Roll-

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.

Eastern Peak Roll-

$16.50

Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Garden Roll-

Garden Roll-

$14.00

Asparagus tempura, roasted red bell peppers, kampyo, cucumber, and avocados topped with kiwi sauce

Green Dragon Roll-

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce

Gulch Roll

Gulch Roll

$27.00

Wagyu beef, shrimp tempura, unagi, avocados, asparagus, topped with truffle mayo, kabayaki, and crispy garlic

Music City Roll-

$19.50

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocados, cucumbers, topped with spicy scallop, black tobiko, spicy mayo, crunchy and kabayaki

Predator Roll

Predator Roll

$18.50

Spicy tuna, avocados, scallions, masago, topped with hamachi, kimchi sauce, and jalapeno

Red Fire Dragon-

Red Fire Dragon-

$18.50

Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce

Sunset Roll-

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab and sunset sauce

Tiger Shrimp Roll-

Tiger Shrimp Roll-

$17.50

Shrimp tempura, tiger shrimp, avocados masago, garlic mayo, and kabayaki

Titan Roll-

Titan Roll-

$14.50

Deep fried roll with spicy crab, avocados, asparagus, cream cheese, masago, spicy mayo, kabayaki, and scallions

TNT Roll-

$17.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions

Sushi Specialty

Served with your choice of a cup of miso soup or side salad. (No substitutions, please)
Chirashi-

Chirashi-

$28.00

A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice

Roll Roll Combo-

$18.50

Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll

Salmon Don-

$18.50

Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice

Tekka Don-

$23.00

Six pieces of yellow fin tuna, nigiri, edamame, kampyo on a bed of sushi rice

Nigiri

One piece of sushi

Botan Ebi [Spot Prawn] N-

$7.50

Ebi [Tiger Prawn] N-

$3.00
Hamachi [Yellow Tail] N-

Hamachi [Yellow Tail] N-

$4.00

Hirame [Fluke] N-

$4.00

Hotate-gai [Scallop] N-

$4.00

Ika [Squid] N-

$3.50

Ikura [Salmon Roe] N-

$3.50

Kani [Crab Stick] N-

$3.00

Maguro [Yellow Fin Tuna] N-

$4.00

Sake [Salmon] N-

$3.50

Sake Aburi [Salmon Broiled] N-

$3.50

Sake Kunsei [Smoked Salmon] N-

$3.50

Sake Toro [Fatty Salmon] N-

$4.00

Shime Saba [Wild Mackerel] N-

$3.00

Tako [Octopus] N-

$3.50

Tamagoyaki [Japanese Omelette] N-

$2.50

Toro [Fatty Tuna] N-

$8.50

Unagi [Fresh Water Eel] N-

$3.50

Sashimi

Three pieces of sliced raw fish

Toro [Fatty Tuna]-

$25.00

Maguro [Yellow Fin Tuna]-

$12.00

Hirame [Fluke]-

$12.00

Hamachi [Yellow Tail]-

$12.00

Hotate-gai [Scallop]-

$12.00

Sake Toro [Fatty Salmon]-

$12.00

Sake Aburi [Salmon Broiled]-

$11.00

Sake Kunsei [Smoked Salmon]-

$11.00

Tako [Octopus]-

$11.00

Ika [Squid]-

$11.00

Sake [Salmon]-

$11.00

Shime Saba [Wild Mackerel]-

$9.00

Sides Items

Brown Rice

$3.00

Crispy Potatoes-

$5.00

Fried Potato

$5.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus-

$6.50

Kimchi Side-

$2.00

Mixed Vegs-

$6.50

Side Salad-Ginger Dressing

$3.50

Side Salad-Honey Mustard

$3.50

Side Salad-Ranch

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli-

$6.50

Steamed Noodles-

$3.50

Sushi Rice-

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Wok Bok Choy-

$6.50

Desserts

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.50

Deep-fried cheesecake drizzled with chocolate syrup; served with whipped cream and strawberry sauce

Tiramisu

$7.50

Mascarpone cheese, cognac, powdered sugar, a hint of espresso, and chocolate; topped with whipped cream dusted with cocoa.

Side of Sauce

Chili Fresh-

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce-

$0.50

Garlic Mayo-

$0.50

Ginger Dressing (1.5)

$0.75

Ginger Dressing (12oz)

$7.00

Gyoza Sauce-

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing-

$0.75

Honey Packet-

$0.50

Kimchi Sauce-

$0.50

Kiwi Sauce-

$0.50

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Dressing-

$0.75

Sake Butter-

$0.50

Sesame Dressing-

$0.75

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo-

$0.50

Sunset Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Vinegar

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce FOH

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Truffle Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

133 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image
The Eastern Peak image

