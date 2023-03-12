Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Battlefield Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

213 W. Main st

sackets harbor, NY 13685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Club Salad
SM Ham and Pineapple Pizza
CAN-AM (turkey and corned beef)

LUNCH/DINNER

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Battlefield Greens Salad (Veggie)

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Ceasar Salad

$11.99

Club Salad

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Quesadillas

BBQ Bacon Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.99

Chipotle Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Corned Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.99

Quesa-philly

$12.99

Turkey Pesto Quesadilla

$12.99

Subs\Sandwiches

6" CYO Sub

$7.99

6" The Club

$7.99

6" Ham and Roast Beef

$7.99

6" Italian

$7.99

6" The Tam

$7.99

6" Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.99

12" The Club

$13.99

12" Ham and Roast Beef

$13.99

12" Italian

$13.99

12" The Tam

$13.99

12" Turkey Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese, provolone cheese, swiss cheese, mayo and sundried tomato on garlic toasted sourdough bread

Battlefield Philly

$11.99

Seared roast beef, green bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served on a toasted 6” roll

BLT

$9.99

Brie Bacon and T

$10.99

Melted Brie cheese, cranberry chutney, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and red onion on toasted sourdough.

CAN-AM (turkey and corned beef)

$9.99

Corned beef, turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island on marble rye

French Dip

$10.99

Seared roast beef, provolone cheese on a 6” roll served with au jus

Reuben Sub

$11.99

Steak and Brie

$10.99

Seared roast beef, melted brie, and onions on a toasted 6” roll

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Turkey Philly

$11.99

Seared turkey, green bell peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served on a toasted 6” roll

Steph’s Turkey Pesto

$9.99

Turkey Cran

$9.99

Turkey, cranberry chutney, cream cheese, red onion and lettuce on sourdough bread

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99

Big Bleu Burger

$9.99

Cannon Ball Burger

$9.99

Cran and Brie Burger

$9.99

Fuse Burger

$7.99

Howitzer Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Kids\seniors

Kids Garden Salad

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pb & J

$4.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Eggs and Such (Copy)

Breakfast Sandwich (Grunt)

$6.99

2 Eggs any Style (LT)

$6.99

2 Eggs with 2 Bacon (CPT)

$9.99

(MAJ) 2 Eggs with 1 Sausage Patty

$9.99

(GEN) 2 Eggs And Hash

$12.99

One Egg N'bacon

$6.00

(COL) 2 Eggs with 1 sausage patty and 2 bacon

$11.99

Avo Toast

$5.99

The Ranger (all meat breakfast sandwich)

$8.99

Omelettes (Copy)

All The Meat Omelet

$12.99

Create Your Own Omelet

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Pork Fritter Omelet

$9.99

Soup and Sandwich

Soup with Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Soup with BLT

$15.00

Soup with Adult Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Flat Bread

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

buffalo chicken, blue cheese and red onion

BBQ Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

BBQ chicken, red onion and cheese

Chipotle Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

Chipotle chicken, roasted red peppers, red onion, cheese and topped with chipotle ranch

Philly n'Pep Flat Bread

$8.99

roast beef, banana peppers, onions and cheese

Pizza Flat Bread

$8.99

pepperoni, salami, red onion and cheese with marinara

Avocado Chicken Flat Bread

$8.99

chicken, avocado, red onion, cheese and topped with ranch

Pesto n'Motz Flat Bread

$8.99

pesto, tomato, and cheese topped with balsamic glaze

PIZZA

Small

SM BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$9.25

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.00

SM Caprese Pizza

$8.75

SM Carnivore Pizza

$9.50

SM Cheese Pizza

$8.00

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.25

SM Cowboy

$9.75

SM Ham and Pineapple Pizza

$9.25

SM Pepperoni Pizza

$8.75

SM Philly

$9.00

SM Roasted Red Chicken Pizza

$9.25

SM Rueben Pizza

$9.00

SM Supreme Pizza

$9.75

SM Veggie Pizza

$8.75

SM Wytee Pizza

$8.75

Large

LG BBQ Bacon Chicken Pizza

$19.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

LG Caprese Pizza

$19.00

LG Carnivore Pizza

$20.00

LG Cheese Pizza

$16.00

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

LG Cowboy Pizza

$21.00

LG Ham and Pineapple Pizza

$18.00

LG Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

LG Philly Pizza

$19.00

LG Roasted Red Chicken Pizza

$20.00

LG Rueben Pizza

$20.00

LG Supreme Pizza

$22.00

LG Veggie

$20.00

LG Wytee Pizza

$18.00

DRINKS

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.75

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Energy

$3.75

Prime

$3.50

Glass Of Milk

$1.50

Kids Juice Box

$0.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Snapple

$2.25

Soda

$2.50

Perrier

$2.00

Small Water

$1.50

Sport Top Water

$2.50

Sweetened Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

V8 Juice

$1.50

Soda Float

$4.50

Box Of Joe

$0.50

Egg Nog

$3.50

Fireball

$3.00

Wine

White Zin

$4.75

Riesling

$4.75

Cabernet

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, lunch, grab and go options, pizza and a full coffee bar

Location

213 W. Main st, sackets harbor, NY 13685

Directions

Gallery
The Battlefield Eatery image
The Battlefield Eatery image
The Battlefield Eatery image
The Battlefield Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

1812 Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Main St Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
View restaurantnext
The Sandwich Bar
orange starNo Reviews
113 W Main Street Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
View restaurantnext
Valley Peetza - 11329 Circle Drive
orange starNo Reviews
11329 Circle Drive Chaumont, NY 13622
View restaurantnext
SHORTYS PLACE - 1280 Coffeen St
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Coffeen St Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Craft 836 Canteen
orange starNo Reviews
836 Coffeen Street Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
PieZano's Pizza - 1322 Washington St
orange star4.4 • 240
1322 Washington St Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Map
More near sackets harbor
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston