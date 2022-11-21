Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street

Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
Turkey Sandwich
Greek Salad

COFFEE

Coffee

$1.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee/ Full Cambro

$60.00

Coffee/ Half Cambro

$35.00

Coffee/ Box

$17.00

Hot Chocolate/ Box

$23.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Powerade, vitamin water

$3.00

BREAKFAST

Bagel

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwich on Bagel

$5.50

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Cheese Omelet

$7.00

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

Two Egg Breakfast

$5.50

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Choice of toast with avocado, EVOO and fried egg.

SOUP & SALADS

Low carb Stew with steak, ground beef, chicken, pork and bacon.

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$12.00

A burger and bacon on a bed of shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle with your choice of dressing and cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Cobb Salad

$12.00

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, oniion, tomato, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with fried chicken and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$11.00

I'd do that Salad

$11.00

Bed of mixed greens with tomato, red onion, cucumber, banana peppers served with grilled chicken and a choice of dressing

Cheese Burger soup

$5.00+

Ravioli soup

$5.00+

APPETIZERS

Pizza Logs

$9.00

5 logs served with marinara

French Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Mozz sticks

$8.00

6 Battered mozz sticks with a side of marinara

FINGERS

3 Fingers

$8.00

5 Fingers

$13.00

10 Fingers

$23.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Our Sandwiches and Burgers come with french fries

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Tiffany Burger

$13.00
Stinger Burger

$14.00

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, a buffalo chicken finger, creamy blue cheese served on your choice of bread

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
BLT

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Your basic grilled cheese with your choice of cheese and bread with the option of adding your choice of meat

Grilled cheese and soup

$10.00

Grilled cheese with a bowl of soup

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, romano cheese, grilled chicken with caesar dressing

New Items

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Green & red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, feta, & low fat/low cal balsamic dressing all in the wrap of your choice.

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.00

Breaded Chicken covered with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Kaiser roll served with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a kaiser roll. Your choice of side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla made with chicken and cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$12.00

$12.00

Pick 2

Soup and Salad

$8.00

Bowl of soup and a house salad served with a bread stick

Soup and Half sandwich

$8.00

Bowl of soup served with your choice of a half sandwich

Salad and Half sandwich

$8.00

Half sandwich of your choice with a house salad and a bread stick

BREAKFAST

Small/ Bagels and Muffins (6)

$16.00

Large/ Bagels and Muffins (12)

$28.00

Small/ Parfait

$22.00

Large/ Parfait

$42.00

BEVERAGES

Coffee/ Full Cambro

$60.00

Coffee/ Half Cambro

$35.00

Coffee/ Box

$17.00

Hot Chocolate/ Box

$23.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Gallon/ Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon/ Unsweetened Tea

$6.50

Gallon/ Lemonade

$6.50

BUFFETS

Breakfast Buffet

$11.00

Taco Buffet

$11.50

Pork Buffet

$10.50

Pasta Buffet

$11.00

Assorted Sandwich Buffet

$15.00

3 entree

$18.00

Cookies

$2.00

Dinner Buffet #1

$36.00

Dinner Buffet #2

$42.00

Dinner Plated

$65.00

Pizza Buffet

$15.00

Platters

Fruit Platter

$200.00

Cheese/Veggie Platter

$200.00

Apps

Buff ckn sliders

$150.00

Beef wellington

$225.00

Stuffed Shrooms

$175.00

2 Meat Dinner buffet

$38.95

$38.95

12 oz strip dinner

$40.00

$40.00

Desserts

Assorted Cookies

$3.00

Homemade cookies!! the flavors change and there are mutiple kinds daily

Assorted Dipped Oreo's

$2.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Salad

Fried shrimp tossed in a spicy cream sauce on top of a bed of romaine with onions, peppers, banana peppers, cukes and shredded cheddar

Boom Boom Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Chicken Riggies

Chicken Riggies

$12.00

Pie Flavors

Pumpkin Pie

$16.00

Cherry Pie

$16.00

Blueberry Pie

$16.00

Apple Pie

$16.00

Chocolate Pie

$16.00

Banana Cream Pie

$16.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Directions

