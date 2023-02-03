Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Eating Establishment 317 Main Street

2 Reviews

$$

317 Main Street

Park City, UT 84060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

3 Egg Omelette

$19.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$16.00

Potato Omelette

$18.00

Corned Beef Hash

$20.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Shakshuka Skillet

$18.00

Noodle Scramble

$17.00

Pork Hash

$20.00

Huevos Rancheros

$19.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Benny

$20.00

Oats and Quinoa

$15.00

Hungry Miner

$18.00

Steak and Eggs

$39.00

Light Breakfast

Fruit Cup

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$16.00

1 Biscuit with gravy

$5.00

Half Biscuit and gravy

$7.00

Waffles, Pancakes and French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$14.00

Short Stack

$14.00

Tall Stack

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

SD French Toast

$7.00

Side Pancake

$7.00

Side Orders

Ham

$5.50

Bacon

$5.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.50

One Egg

$3.00

Two Eggs

$6.00

Three Eggs

$9.00

Toast

$4.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Homemade Chips

$6.00

Olives

$6.00

Sweet Sausage

$5.00

Spicy Sausage

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Crispy Bacon

$4.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$9.00

Side Twice Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$4.00

Side Vegetable

$5.00

Side Mixed Green

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Pancake

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Side Of Gravy

$3.00

Heirloom Tomato

$4.00

Real Maple

$3.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$8.00

Bowl of Soup

$11.00

Cup of Chili

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$11.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$22.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Wedge

$14.00

Chopped

$15.00

Anchovies

$1.00

Appetizers

Burrata

$18.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Irish Nachos

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Meat and Cheese Board

$24.00

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Cheese curds

$12.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Apple Tart

$13.00

Berry Tart

$13.00

Pecan Pie

$13.00

Special Dessert

$13.00

Scoop Vanilla Icecream

$3.00

Lunch

Burger

$22.00

Jeff's Burger

$22.00

Impossible Burger

$21.00

Fish Tacos

$23.00

BLT

$19.00

Cobb Sandwich

$19.00

Reuben

$20.00

Dip

$20.00

Grilled Veggie

$17.00

Half Rack

$24.00

Full Rack

$39.00

Dinner

Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

Ravioli

$27.00

Seafood Pasta

$34.00

Salmon Florentine

$31.00

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Bolognese

$30.00

NY Strip Steak

$46.00

Ribeye

$65.00

2 Lobster Tails

$45.00

1 Lobster Tail no sides

$15.00

Surf and Turf

$85.00

Beverage

Coffee

$4.50

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

Shengwu Black Tea

$5.00

Kukicha Green Tea

$5.00

Walnut Green Tea

$5.00

Fruity Vanilla Rooibos

$5.00

Evening Medley

$5.00

Fentimans Soda

$7.00

Soda

$4.00

Kombucha

$7.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Small Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Fiji

$8.00

Milk

$5.00

Kids

Kids Pancake

$13.00

Kids French Toast

$13.00

Kid Buttery Noodles

$12.00

Tenders

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kid Burger

$13.00

Kids Bacon & EGGS

$13.00

Merch

Aardvark

$10.00

Coffee Mug

$13.00

Hugo Coffee

$13.00

Lemon Curd

$10.00

T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Gallery
The Eating Establishment image
The Eating Establishment image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chimayo
orange starNo Reviews
368 Main Street Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Old Town Cellars - Main
orange starNo Reviews
408 Main Street Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's
orange starNo Reviews
438 Main St. Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Pine Cone Ridge - 577 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
577 Main Street Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Yuki Yama Sushi
orange star4.6 • 3,208
586 Main St Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Tina's Bakery - Old Town Park City
orange star4.7 • 56
136 Heber ave park city Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Park City

Yuki Yama Sushi
orange star4.6 • 3,208
586 Main St Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
orange star4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Hill
orange star4.5 • 2,280
1153 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Park City
orange star4.6 • 1,413
1784 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
orange star4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Flying Sumo
orange star4.1 • 552
838 Park Avenue Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Park City
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston