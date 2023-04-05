Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech

No reviews yet

22531 County Road 18

Goshen, IN 46528

Single Serve Coffee

K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)

Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)

Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

Women-produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)

Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)

Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)

Variety Pack K-Cup (box of 12)

$7.49

Brazil

$7.49

Bald Brothers

$7.49

2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)

$10.00

Drinks

Hot Drinks

25th Anniversary Coffee Refill

$1.50

Americano

$2.10
Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)

Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)

$14.98

Breve

$3.80

Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast) MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua) TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil) WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend) THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda) FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico) SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)

Bullet Proof

$3.21

Cafe Aulait

$2.65
Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$2.48

Cambrick

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.81

Caramel Macchiato

$4.23
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.87

Cortado

$3.11

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Dirty Chai

$4.40
Espresso

Espresso

$1.87

Flat White

$3.70
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.11

Hot Eye Opener

$4.60

Hot Tea

$2.39
Latte

Latte

$3.48
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.33
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.48

Red Eye

$2.95

Steamer

$3.00

Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23
Mocha

Mocha

$4.23

Traditional Macchiato

$2.48

This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.41

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Cold Drinks

CUP of WATER

$0.28

32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)

$5.48

Lotus Drink

$3.50

Lotus Cream

$4.25

Lotus Lemonade

$3.65

Arnold Palmer

$2.03

Blended Chai

$4.88

Blended Matcha

$5.52

Cremosa

$3.15

Cup of Milk

$1.75

Iced Eye Opener

$4.82
Frappe

Frappe

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Iced Americano

$2.60

Iced Breve

$4.54
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.54
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.54

Iced Chai

$4.54
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.80

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.28
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.79

Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$2.35
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.54
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Red Eye

$3.80
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.88

Italian Soda

$2.63

Frozen Lemonade

$2.15
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.03
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$3.80
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.75

Soft Drink (Can)

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Strawberry Sunrise

$3.65

Syrup

Add a Syrup

Extra Shot

Extra Shot of Espresso

$0.50

Food

Breakfast

12oz Parfait

$3.95
Muffin Egg Sandwich

Muffin Egg Sandwich

$4.25
Croissant Egg Sandwich

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$5.50

KETO Breakfast Bowl

$5.08

Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato (side of Salsa)

Triple SSS KETO Bowl

$5.08

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Swiss Cheese, and Spinach

Bacon Lover Burrito

$3.50

Country Burrito

$3.50

Tripple SSS Burrito

$3.50

Veggie Burrito

$3.27

Two Cheese Burrito

$3.27

Three Cheese and Veggie Burrito

$3.50

Bowl of Granola

$3.65

Lunch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.98Out of stock

Cubano Panini

$5.95

Ham And Swiss Panini

$5.95

Pepper Jack Club Panini

$6.50

Bacon Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.95

Turkey Pesto Panini

$5.95

Three Cheese Pesto Panini

$5.95

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$5.95

Ham and Cheddar Wrap

$5.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.95Out of stock

Bowl Of Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$5.85

Bowl of Broccoli Soup

$5.85

Fruit Cups/Chia Pudding

Fruit Cup (8oz cup)

$3.85

Chia Pudding

$3.85Out of stock

Baked Goods

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.20

Sugar Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Frosted Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Choc. Rasp. Whoopie Pies

$4.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$2.94Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Kiss

$0.65Out of stock

Molasses Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Monster Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

Mini Cheesecakes/Tarts

Bourbon Pecan Mini Tarts

$3.95Out of stock

Bagels

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$3.21
Other Topping Bagel

Other Topping Bagel

$3.21

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.35Out of stock

Baked Oatmeal

Raspberry Baked Oatmeal

$2.94Out of stock

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

$2.94Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Crisp Coffee Cake

$3.21

Triple Chocolate Coffee Cake

$3.21

Birthday Coffee Cake

$3.21

Boysenberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21

Crumb Lovers Coffee Cake

$3.21

Gooseberrry Cream Cheese Coffe Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Brown Sugar Pecan Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Quince Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Layered Cake

Cookies n Cream Layered Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Cake

Orange Cardimom Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Chocolate Whiskey Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Apple Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Bars

Oreo Cheesecake Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Pecan Bars

$3.21

Double Chocolate Chip M&M Bars

$3.21

Blackberry Pie Bars

$3.21Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Chocolate Crunch Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Pistachio Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Sugar Cookie Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chunk Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Brownie

Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Bourbon Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

German Chocolate Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Espresso Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Biscottis

Almond Biscottis

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Scones

$2.84

Fresh Lemon Scone

$2.84

Specialty Bread

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$2.10Out of stock

Granola

Bag of Homemade Granola

Bag of Homemade Granola

$5.30

Gluten Free Homemade Granola (quart)

$5.89Out of stock

Rolls

Red Velvet Cake Roll

Red Velvet Cake Roll

$2.62Out of stock

Muffins

Muffins

$2.94Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Muffins

$2.94Out of stock

Party Mix

Party Mix

$4.95Out of stock

Dining Room Merch

Brew Logo Merchandise

12 oz Double Walled Thermos

$19.95

16 oz Double Walled Thermos (bike)

$19.95

16oz Brew Mugs

$9.95

16oz Tumbler

$19.95

24oz Tumbler

$27.95

25th Anniversary Mugs

$45.00

Brew Hats

$24.95

Ceramic Thermos

$29.95

Electric Brew Beanies

$10.00

Employee discount Shirt

$14.00
New Brew Shirts

New Brew Shirts

$20.00

Old Brew Shirts

$15.00

DIY Coffee (TEA) Stuff

8 Cup Pour Over

$22.00

AirTight Containers

$14.95

Eileen Bodum French Press

$50.00

Bodum Thermos French Press

$89.95

Electric Kettle

$26.00

Hand Grinder

$89.95

Stainless Steel Straws

$2.45

Tea Filters (paper)

$7.25

Tea for One

$16.00

Travel French Press

$29.95

Tea bags

$4.00

Coffee Filters #2

$6.00

Coffee Filters #4

$6.00

Single cup pour over (Melitta)

$9.00

Pour Over (Bodum)

$20.00

Porcelain Brewing Cone and Carafe(Melitta)

$35.00

Small Hand grinder

$10.00

Handmade Mugs

Bruce’s handmade mugs

$34.95

White handmade Mugs

$29.95

Miscellaneous

Espresso Art

$1.00

Brew Bucks

$5.00

Burlap Bags

$4.00

Brew Stickers

Brew STICKER

$0.93

4 Brew Stickers

$2.57

Bulk Orders

Gold Bag of Christmas Blend

$6.10
Sealed Bag of Beans

Sealed Bag of Beans

$13.90
Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee

Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee

$13.90
Flavored Coffee Beans

Flavored Coffee Beans
$14.90

$14.90

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will txt you when it is ready. Pick-up times are Mon-Sat 8am-2pm (269)-332-1466

Flavored Ground Coffee Beans

Flavored Ground Coffee Beans
$14.90

$14.90

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will txt you when it is ready. Pick-up times are Mon-Sat 8am-2pm (269)-332-1466

Christmas Blend (1 Pound)

$15.90
12oz Double Walled Thermos

12oz Double Walled Thermos
$19.95

$19.95

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz China GunPowder

4oz China GunPowder
$8.30

$8.30

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Jasmine pearls

4oz Jasmine pearls
$16.10

$16.10

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Organic Matcha

4oz Organic Matcha
$15.80

$15.80

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz English Breakfast

4oz English Breakfast
$8.30

$8.30

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Earl Grey

4oz Earl Grey
$8.30

$8.30

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Cinnamon Apple

4oz Cinnamon Apple
$8.30

$8.30

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Masala Chai

4oz Masala Chai
$11.40

$11.40

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Hawaiian Paradise

4oz Hawaiian Paradise
$11.90

$11.90

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Peppermint

4oz Peppermint
$14.70

$14.70

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Mint Chamomile

4oz Mint Chamomile
$10.40

$10.40

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Lavender

4oz Lavender

$10.10

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Ginger Orange

4oz Ginger Orange
$11.90

$11.90

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Key West

4oz Key West
$8.20

$8.20

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Red Rooibos

4oz Red Rooibos
$8.20

$8.20

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Mandarin Silk

4oz Mandarin Silk
$19.30

$19.30

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Tropical White

4oz Tropical White
$14.70

$14.70

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz White Lagoon

4oz White Lagoon
$10.70

$10.70

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

4oz Organic Pai Mu

$19.30

4oz Moroccan Mint

$14.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22531 County Road 18, Goshen, IN 46528

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

