The Electric Brew at Ivy Tech
22531 County Road 18
Goshen, IN 46528
Single Serve Coffee
K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee
Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)
El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)
Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)
Women-produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)
Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)
(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)
Variety Pack K-Cup (box of 12)
Brazil
Bald Brothers
2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)
Drinks
Hot Drinks
25th Anniversary Coffee Refill
Americano
Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)
Breve
Brewed Coffee
Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast) MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua) TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil) WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend) THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda) FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico) SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
Bullet Proof
Cafe Aulait
Cafe Cubano
Cambrick
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Chai Tea
Cortado
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
Hot Eye Opener
Hot Tea
Latte
Matcha Latte
Pour Over
Red Eye
Steamer
Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Mocha
Traditional Macchiato
This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)
Vietnamese Coffee
White Chocolate Mocha
Cold Drinks
CUP of WATER
32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)
Lotus Drink
Lotus Cream
Lotus Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Blended Chai
Blended Matcha
Cremosa
Cup of Milk
Iced Eye Opener
Frappe
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Iced Americano
Iced Breve
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Chai
Cold Brew
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Latte
Iced Loose Leaf Tea
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Red Eye
Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade
Nitro Coffee
Smoothie
Soft Drink (Can)
Specialty Drinks
Syrup
Extra Shot
Food
Breakfast
12oz Parfait
Muffin Egg Sandwich
Croissant Egg Sandwich
Bagel Egg Sandwich
KETO Breakfast Bowl
Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato (side of Salsa)
Triple SSS KETO Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Swiss Cheese, and Spinach
Bacon Lover Burrito
Country Burrito
Tripple SSS Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Two Cheese Burrito
Three Cheese and Veggie Burrito
Bowl of Granola
Lunch
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Cubano Panini
Ham And Swiss Panini
Pepper Jack Club Panini
Bacon Grilled Cheese Panini
Turkey Pesto Panini
Three Cheese Pesto Panini
Chicken Salad Croissant
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Ham and Cheddar Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Bowl Of Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Bowl of Broccoli Soup
Fruit Cups/Chia Pudding
Baked Goods
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies
Frosted Cookies
Choc. Rasp. Whoopie Pies
Triple Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
Toasted Coconut Kiss
Molasses Cookies
Monster Cookies
Mini Cheesecakes/Tarts
Cinnamon Rolls
Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Crisp Coffee Cake
Triple Chocolate Coffee Cake
Birthday Coffee Cake
Boysenberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Crumb Lovers Coffee Cake
Gooseberrry Cream Cheese Coffe Cake
Brown Sugar Pecan Coffee Cake
Quince Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Blueberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake
Layered Cake
Cake
Bars
Oreo Cheesecake Bars
Pecan Bars
Double Chocolate Chip M&M Bars
Blackberry Pie Bars
White Chocolate Raspberry Bars
Chocolate Crunch Bars
Pistachio Bars
Sugar Cookie Bars
Peanut Butter Chunk Bars
Oreo Cheesecake Bars
Brownie
Biscottis
Specialty Bread
Party Mix
Dining Room Merch
Brew Logo Merchandise
DIY Coffee (TEA) Stuff
8 Cup Pour Over
AirTight Containers
Eileen Bodum French Press
Bodum Thermos French Press
Electric Kettle
Hand Grinder
Stainless Steel Straws
Tea Filters (paper)
Tea for One
Travel French Press
Tea bags
Coffee Filters #2
Coffee Filters #4
Single cup pour over (Melitta)
Pour Over (Bodum)
Porcelain Brewing Cone and Carafe(Melitta)
Small Hand grinder
Handmade Mugs
Miscellaneous
Brew Stickers
Bulk Orders
Gold Bag of Christmas Blend
Sealed Bag of Beans
Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee
Flavored Coffee Beans
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will txt you when it is ready. Pick-up times are Mon-Sat 8am-2pm (269)-332-1466
Flavored Ground Coffee Beans
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will txt you when it is ready. Pick-up times are Mon-Sat 8am-2pm (269)-332-1466
Christmas Blend (1 Pound)
12oz Double Walled Thermos
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz China GunPowder
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Jasmine pearls
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Organic Matcha
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz English Breakfast
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Earl Grey
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Cinnamon Apple
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Masala Chai
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Hawaiian Paradise
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Peppermint
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Mint Chamomile
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Lavender
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Ginger Orange
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Key West
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Red Rooibos
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Mandarin Silk
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Tropical White
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz White Lagoon
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
4oz Organic Pai Mu
4oz Moroccan Mint
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
22531 County Road 18, Goshen, IN 46528