The Edison
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving indulgent, American eats and nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist. Our space captures the spirit of Milwaukee’s Third Ward, melding raw, architectural accents with warm wood and tall windows, while remaining contemporary and inviting. The cuisine is creative, new American, serving coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, as well as other classic dishes. The Speakeasy-inspired bar highlights a curated selection of distilled spirits, offering expertly crafted cocktails, local draft beers and an approachable wine list.
Location
322 North Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
FreshFin - MKE Third Ward - 316 N Milwaukee St
No Reviews
316 N. Milwaukee St. Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant
Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
No Reviews
217 North Broadway Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant