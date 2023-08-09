Restaurant info

Serving indulgent, American eats and nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist. Our space captures the spirit of Milwaukee’s Third Ward, melding raw, architectural accents with warm wood and tall windows, while remaining contemporary and inviting. The cuisine is creative, new American, serving coal-fired butcher’s cuts and seafood, as well as other classic dishes. The Speakeasy-inspired bar highlights a curated selection of distilled spirits, offering expertly crafted cocktails, local draft beers and an approachable wine list.