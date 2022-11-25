Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
The Edward - Sharon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
WEEKENDER BAGS may be picked up from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, September 2nd.
Location
19 West Main Street Unit 2, Sharon, CT 06069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Industry Kitchen & Bar - 14 Railroad Street
No Reviews
14 Railroad Street North Canaan, CT 06018
View restaurant