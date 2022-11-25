Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

The Edward - Sharon

review star

No reviews yet

19 West Main Street Unit 2

Sharon, CT 06069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

WEEKENDER BAGS may be picked up from 4:30pm to 8pm on Friday, September 2nd.

Website

Location

19 West Main Street Unit 2, Sharon, CT 06069

Directions

Gallery
The Edward image
The Edward image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kingsley Tavern
orange star4.5 • 435
14 North Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Fife n Drum Restaurant and Inn
orange star4.0 • 266
53 N Main St Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Swyft
orange starNo Reviews
3 Maple Street Kent, CT 06757
View restaurantnext
Industry Kitchen & Bar - 14 Railroad Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 Railroad Street North Canaan, CT 06018
View restaurantnext
Saltwater Grille
orange starNo Reviews
26 Commons Drive Litchfield, CT 06759
View restaurantnext
Brinx
orange starNo Reviews
53 Main Street Torrington, CT 06790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sharon
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Litchfield
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Torrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston