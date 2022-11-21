The Egg Bistro imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Egg Bistro

5,107 Reviews

$$

501 Kempsville Road

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Popular Items

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
The Don
Chicken & Waffles

Fountain Drinks & Tea

Fountain Drinks & Tea

$2.95

Juice

Large Juice

$2.95

Small Juice

$2.25

Milk

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Coffee Bag

$10.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.95

Virgin

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Water

NC Water

Bistro Breakfast

The Don

$7.99

Two eggs*any style, choice of two bacon strips or two links (turkey or pork sausage) or patties, served with hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

8oz cut of tender sirloin* lightly seasoned and grilled to your liking, served with 2 eggs* any style, hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.

2E's Two Step

$11.99

Two of our peppered bacon wrapped asparagus, grilled to perfection, and topped with hollandaise. Served with two eggs* any style, hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Tender pork carnitas, scrambled eggs*, housemade pico de gallo and sriracha aioli in a flour tortilla. Served with hash browns or grits.

Country Ham

$11.99

Grilled salt cured country ham served with two eggs* any style, your choice of hashbrowns or grits and toast or biscuit. **Please keep in mind this is a salt cured ham so it will be salty.

BLT

$7.99

Traditional BLT with peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Topped with two eggs* any style on your choice of toast. Add cheese for 99¢

BYO Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Choice of bread topped with two eggs* any style, your choice of bacon, peppered bacon, turkey links, sliced turkey, pork sausage links/patties or ham, topped with your choice of cheese

Breakfast Bowls

Dig In

$13.99

Three eggs* scrambled with green peppers, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of housemade home fries. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic and pepper sauce.

Steak Bowl

$18.99

Sliced tender 8oz sirloin cooked to your liking, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms with a chimichurri aioli.

Cuban Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, diced ham, cilantro, diced pickle, melted swiss cheese, diced green and roasted red peppers grilled in a housemade Cuban inspired sauce of peaches, apricots, Dijon mustard and spices. Topped with shaved parmesan and swiss cheese

Carnitas Bowl

$12.99

Pork carnitas, housemade pico de gallo, sriracha aioli, and fresh cilantro. (Jalapeños available upon request).

Beyond Bowl

$13.99

Vegan beyond bratwurst grilled with green peppers, mushrooms, pico da gallo and black beans. Topped with fresh salsa, avocado and Dave's creamy roasted jalapeño sauce.

Chorizo Bowl

$13.99

Split and grilled spicy chorizo sausage, with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, scallions, fresh cilantro and chimichurri aioli

Healthy Living

Burrito Light

$11.99

Egg whites, tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, spinach and your choice of cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with fresh fruit, a whole grapefruit, cup of oatmeal or arugula salad

Health Nut

$11.99

Sliced grilled chicken, egg whites, tomatoes and avocado. Served on toasted wheat berry bread with fresh fruit, whole grapefruit, cup of oatmeal or arugula salad.

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Toasted baguettes topped with a blended spread of avocado, goat cheese and fresh lemon juice then topped with cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, chia seeds and roma tomatoes. Drizzled with olive oil and our housemade balsamic dressing. Served with hard-boiled egg slices on a bed of arugula

Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Vanilla Greek yogurt served with housemade granola, chia seeds, strawberries and blueberries.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Friends with Benedicts

Black & Bleu Benedict

$18.99

8oz sliced blackened sirloin cooked to order, crumbled bleu cheese, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce atop French baguette slices

Perry's Benedict

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled asparagus, crumbled bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce atop an english muffin.

Corsica Benedict

$12.99

Spinach, garlic, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce atop French baguette slices.

Traditional Benedict

$10.99

Canadian bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce atop an english muffin.

Bennie & the Grits Benedict

$14.99

Stone ground grit cakes mixed with a blend of three cheeses, sausage and fried golden brown. Topped with cajun grilled shrimp, smoked surry sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Surf and Turf Benedict

$21.99

Tender sliced sirloin cooked to your liking topped with seasoned grilled shrimp, poached egg, and hollandaise on a toasted baguette

Southern Bistro Benedict

$15.99

Omelets

Denver

$11.99

Ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers

$12.99

Loaded with bacon, three kinds of sausage and your choice of cheese

Firecracker

$13.99

Grilled chicken, smoked surry sausage, housemade pico de gallo, roasted red peppers and jalapeños topped with pepper jack cheese. Goes great with locally made Speedy’s hot sauce!

Sandbridge

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, garlic and mozzarella cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Veggie Lovers

$11.99

Tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms, onions, spinach and your choice of cheese.

Philly Philly

$12.99

Your choice of shaved Philly style beef or chicken, onions, green peppers and provolone cheese.

Southwestern

$12.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, housemade pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa and side of sour cream.

Spanish

$11.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese, topped with housemade pico de gallo.

Mediterranean

$11.99

Spinach, basil, tomatoes and garlic with feta and provolone cheeses.

Reuben's Rueben

$14.99

Slow roasted corned beef brisket, house made corned beef hash, swiss cheese and a hint of sauerkraut. Topped with a drizzle of our house made roasted garlic thousand island aioli.

CYO Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese (Additional meats 1.99 each •Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)

CYO Omelet

$11.99

Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)

Sweet Up & Down

Pancakes

$11.99

Two large buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.

Infused Pancakes

$12.99

Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes

$12.99

Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with fresh pineapple and topped with a creamy vanilla drizzle, whipped cream, and cherries. Warm syrup on the side

Waffle

$10.99

Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.99

Two extra thick slices of local baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with powder sugar and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup on the side

Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$12.99

Housemade banana nut bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with a drizzle of vanilla cream and caramel bourbon sauces with butter.

Churro Crullers

$12.99

Belly Belly Nice

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Lightly breaded fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs*any style and your choice of hash browns or grits and toast or a biscuit.

Bob's Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two buttermilk biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs*any style and your choice of hash browns or grits

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits

Chicken & Biscuits

$12.99

Fresh hand-battered and fried chicken breast with two-fold in scrambled eggs and housemade sausage gravy atop a split biscuit with your choice of hash browns or grits.

Housemade Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Housemade corned beef brisket roasted daily, chopped and mixed with fresh cut potatoes, onions and house seasonings. Served with two eggs any style, with your choice of hash browns or grits and toast or biscuit.

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Ham, bacon and provolone cheese stuffed between our signature cinnamon swirl french toast, with warm syrup and powdered sugar. Served with hash browns or grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Grilled shrimp in a New Orleans style etouffee sauce of roasted red peppers, onions, butter and seasoning on top of a heaping serving of smoked gouda grits. Served with old bay cauliflower crostinis.

Breakfast Chimichanga

$14.99

Your choice of chorizo or blackened chicken with Pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, housemade home fries and scrambled eggs stuffed in a tortilla and deep fried. Topped with Pico de gallo, scallions, cotija cheese and chimichurri. 14.99 Goes great with Gator Hot Sauce!

Music City Hot

$14.99

Breakfast Additions

Stone Ground Grits

$2.99

Cubed Hash Browns

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Hand Breaded Chicken

$4.99

Biscuit

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Toast

$1.59

Half Order Toast

$0.89

Small Flour Tortillas

$1.59

Pancake One

$3.99

Pancake Two

$5.99

Waffle

$6.99

Cup Oatmeal

$2.39

Bowl Oatmeal

$3.59

Half Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$4.99

Whole Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$7.99

Half Banana Nut Bread French Toast

$4.99

Whole Banana Nut French Toast

$7.99

Hollandaise

$1.39

8oz Sirloin

$12.99

Churro Cruller a la carte

$5.99

(2) Pumpkin Pancakes a la carte

$6.99

Shredded Hash Browns

$2.99

Housemade Home fries

$3.99

Surry Sausage Links

$3.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Edwards Sausage Links

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Links

$3.99

Bacon

$2.99

Peppered Bacon

$3.99

Chorizo

$3.99

Peppered Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$4.99

Country Ham

$6.99

Ham Steak

$4.99

Plant Based Vegan Patties

$3.99

Plant Based Vegan Bratwurst

$3.99

Two Eggs

$2.39

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Fruit/Topping Add On

$1.49

Ruby Red Grapefruit

$2.99

Fresh Sliced Tomatoes

$2.49

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Dressed Greens

$4.99

Gluten Free Multi-Grain toast

$2.29

Salsa

$1.29

Pico De Gallo

$1.29

Kids Breakfast Entree

Kid Whipped Cream Smiley Pancake

$5.50

Kid Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$5.50

Kid Oatmeal

$5.50

Kid Cheese Omelet

$5.50

Kid Biscuit and Gravy

$5.50

Kid Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$5.50

Kid BLT

$5.50

Kid Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Limited Time Offer

LTO Sweet Potato Hash Bowl

$15.99

LTO Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.99

Chili & Salads

Cup House Chili

$4.25

Served with a toasted baguette. Onions, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream available upon request.

Bowl House Chili

$6.25

Served with a toasted baguette. Onions, cheddar cheese, Jalapeños, & Sour Cream available upon request.

Small House Garden Salad

$5.99

Arugula and romaine lettuce with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, sprouts, carrots and red onions. Topped with housemade seasoned croutons

Large House Garden Salad

$9.99

Arugula and romaine lettuce with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green pepper, sprouts, carrots and red onions. Topped with housemade seasoned croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and housemade seasoned croutons tossed in our caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese and housemade seasoned croutons tossed in our caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Arugula and romaine lettuce topped with avocado, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled egg, peppered bacon topped with grilled or hand-battered fried chicken

Popeye Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spinach topped with red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, peppered bacon topped with grilled or hand-battered fried chicken

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.99

Arugula and romaine lettuce, crunchy chow mein noodles, sliced almonds, cucumber slices, Mandarin oranges, Roma tomatoes, carrots, and sprouts topped with grilled or handbattered fried chicken tossed in a teriyaki soy sauce. Served with a creamy sesame ginger dressing

Dressing No $

Burgers

Steakhouse Burger

$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms and onions grilled with A1 sauce, topped melted swiss and provolone cheese and a mound of fried onion frazzles

Cali Burger

$13.99

Pepper jack cheese, house made avocado spread, bacon, lettuce, tomato and a spicy ranch drizzle

Farmhouse Burger

$13.99

Grilled apple slices, bacon, goat cheese and roasted jalapeño raspberry drizzle

Egg Bistro Burger

$13.99

American cheese, bacon and a fried egg on a toasted English muffin.

Western Burger

$13.99

Cattleman’s barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and two fried onion rings

BYO Burger

$11.99

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Sandwiches

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$7.99

White toast with cheddar, swiss, provolone, and american cheeses with bacon slices. Tomato by request

Gaucho

$10.99

Sliced turkey breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced tomatoes and sriracha aioli. Grilled and served on sourdough

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Lightly seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with avocado spread, bacon, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese crumbles and Dave's roasted red pepper cream sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.99

A grilled chicken breast with ham, melted swiss cheese and topped with dijon mustard.

#41

$9.99

Housemade chicken salad topped with peppered bacon and your choice of cheese. Served on marble rye and grilled to perfection

New York Reuben

$12.99

Sliced house cooked corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing. Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye, or sourdough

Buffalo Soldier

$11.99

Hand battered and fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of mild, hot, or suicide Buffalo sauce

Chicken Fried Club

$12.99

Hand battered and fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and a poached egg. Side of spicy ranch

Virginia Beach Cheese Steak

$12.99

Grilled steak or chicken with mushrooms, onions and green peppers, topped with provolone cheese and served on a hoagie roll. Lettuce, tomato, mayo and hot peppers are available upon request.

Vegan Bratwurst Sandwich

$11.99

Vegan beyond bratwurst grilled with onions, green peppers, and roasted red peppers. Served on a sub roll. Try it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic and pepper sauce

Signature Sandwiches

Deli thin sliced ham and turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, thick peppered bacon and mayo. Served traditionally as a club or as a wrap

Fan Club

$11.99

So Right

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with havarti cheese, avocado, roasted red peppers and sprouts on focaccia bread with a red pepper mayo

Back Bay

$11.99

Housemade chicken salad, avocado, bacon, tomato and arugula served on a toasted herb focaccia bread

Build Your Own Cold Sandwich

$12.99

Signature Wraps

Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of bbq, mild, or hot wing sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing

Tidewater Wrap

$11.99

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper, pico de gallo and red pepper mayo.

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Loaded with lettuce, diced tomato, sprouts, carrots, cucumber, avocado, onion, green peppers, feta cheese and house italian dressing

Dixie Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Portsmouth Wrap

$11.99

Build Your Own Wrap

$12.99

Lunch A La Carte

Half Chicken Breast

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99

Grilled Asparagus

$4.99

Red Potato Salad

$3.99

Housemade Coleslaw

$3.99

Housemade Chicken Salad

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Housemade Potato Chips

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

8oz Sirloin

$12.99

House made Bacon Jam

$1.99

Plant Based Chick'n

$5.99

Kids Lunch Entree

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Kids Hand Battered Chicken

$5.50

Kids Peanut Butter and Jelly

$5.50

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.50

Kids Turkey and Cheese Wrap

$5.50

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Kids Small House Salad

$5.50

Kids Plant Based Chick’n tenders

$5.50

Kids Plant Based Chick’n Sandwich

$5.50

Bottle & Juice

Bottle Verdi with Juice Pitcher

$45.00

Wine Splits

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Prosecco

$9.00Out of stock

Feature Mimosas

Red Sangria (Glass)

$5.00Out of stock

Red Sangria (Carafe)

$10.00Out of stock

Event Wine/Verdi

Event Verdi Bottle

$25.00

Event Bottled Wine

$21.00

Retail

Wine Glass

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Coffee Bag

$10.00

Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

Egg Bistro Zip Jacket

$25.00

Brunch So Hard Logo T

$15.00

Keep Calm Egg On T

$15.00

Egg Logo T

$15.00

Female Screen Print T

$16.00

Male Sweat Resistent T

$25.00

Retro Breakfast T

$15.00

Egg Bistro Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

October of 2007 Doug Stumpf & Mike Touhey set out to change people’s perception of breakfast food forever. Firm believers that breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day they made it our mission to convince the world of that. Being lifelong Dave Matthews Band fans has allowed them to travel the country to see shows, the one thing that stood out most was the lack of quality breakfast restaurants. The goal was to design a menu with quality ingredients from start to finish and include local products as much as possible. The Egg is constantly working on new food items as well as adding fun and funky drinks to the bar menu. Featuring 12 rotating local craft beers on tap and the best bloody Marys & mimosas in Virginia. Now with three convenient locations including our newest in the Strawbridge section of Virginia Beach, Virginia. We look forward for the opportunity to make you a lifelong guest and remember to Eat, drink and be merry!

Website

Location

501 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

