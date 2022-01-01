Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, the Moline & Poynter families have been proudly serving the Yampa Valley since 2003. The Egg- Steamboat Springs was rebranded in 2019 to continue its Colorado tradition of providing friendly service and delicious comfort food in a relaxed environment. Our staff takes pride in the details from pouring locally roasted coffee, slicing and juicing the seasons freshest fruit and making everything to order, so you can have it just the way you like it! Thanks for letting us be a part of your day, we appreciate your visit.

