The Egg Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Specials
Bashor Bowl
Roasted brussels sprouts, hardwood cooked bacon, roasted onions, crimini mushrooms and lemon vinaigrette topped with two eggs* any style, feta cheese crumbles and fresh herbs. Served with a side of creamy hollandaise and an English Muffin.
Bud's Breakfast Tacos
Three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, carnitas, fresh avocado mash and housemade Pico de gallo served on corn tortillas. Served with choice of side
Steak Wrap
Two poached eggs with smoked ham on top of an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
Cinnamon Chip Waffle
We bake cinnamon chips right into our golden Belgian waffle and top it with our house-made cinnamon butter and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Chip Waffle Combo
We bake cinnamon chips right into our golden Belgian waffle and top it with our house-made cinnamon butter and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and two strips of smoked-pecan bacon or sausage patties.
Johnny Mac Omelette
A three egg omelette filled with creamy mac-n-cheese, diced bacon and jalapenos. Served with green chili, your choice of side and an English muffin.
Eggs-Clusives
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of pecan-smoked bacon, smoked ham, or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with choice of side and an English muffin.
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of pecan-smoked bacon, smoked ham or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with your choice of a large whole-wheat pancake, Belgian waffle or two pieces of our house made French toast.
Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs
Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.
Huevos Rancheros
A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh smashed avocado. Served with choice of side.
Sunshine Chili Rellenos
Whole Roasted green chile strips filled with your choice of chorizo sausage or pork carnitas and Pepper Jack cheese, folded inside lightly cooked whipped eggs. Topped with salsa or green chili, lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side.
Healthier Side
Garden Frittata
An open-faced omelette with green peppers, fresh spinach, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with Jack and Cheddar.
Avocado Toast
Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.
Mediterranean Frittata
An open-faced egg-white omelette filled with dicked chicken, roasted tomatoes, artichoke herts, Swiss and Parmesan.
Fresh Fruit & Yogurt
Topped with granola and served with your choice of toast.
Berry Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Topped with fresh berries and granola. Served with brown sugar, fresh fruit and an English muffin.
Burritos
BreakfastBurrito
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, roasted onions, green chilies, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a large chili flavored torilla and topped with salsa or green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and your choice of side.
Sleeping Giant Burrito
Scrambled eggs with diced bacon, pork sausage, smoked ham, ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese inside our large chili flavored tortilla. Topped with Sausage Gravy and served with your choice of side.
Hand-Held Burrito
Our famous handheld burritos wrapped in foil. Scrambled eggs, ranch potatoes, diced sausage, green chilies and roasted onions inside a flour tortilla. Great to stock up in the freezer!
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon & Avocado Egg Sandwich
An over-hard egg, Cheddar cheese and pecan-smoked bacon served on a grilled brioche bun with fresh avocado mash. Served with choice of side.
Breakast Croissant
Scrambled eggs, diced ham, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served on a bakery croissant with your choice of side.
Deluxe Egg Sandwich
Fried eggs, pecan-smoked bacon, shaved ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough. Served with choice of meat.
Benedicts
Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs with smoked ham on top of an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.
Hikers Benedict
Two poached eggs with smoked ham, asparagus, roasted crimini mushrooms and tomatoes all pilled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy dill hollandaise sauce.
Parisian Benedict
Two poached eggs with smoked ham, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss all pilled high on a bakery croissant half, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs with roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts and asparagus all piled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.
Omelettes
Create Your Own Omelette
Build your own omelette, with up to three ingredients.
Denver Omelette
Smoked ham, roasted onions, green peppers and melted Jack and Cheddar.
Egg-Ceptional Omelette
Sausage, smoked ham, bacon, roasted tomatoes, onions and crimini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo, green chilies, roasted onions Jack and Cheddar. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with choice of side and a flour tortilla.
Piggy Omelette
A three egg omelette filled with diced pork sausage, hardwood smoked bacon, ham Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of side and an English muffin.
Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette
Spinach, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
Yampa Omelette
An egg-white omelette with diced chicken, green chilies, roasted tomatoes, onions, Jack and Cheddar, topped with fresh avocado mash.
Veggie Omelette
A three egg omelette filled with green peppers, fresh spinach, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with Jack and Cheddar.
Scrambles
Bacon Avocado Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with bacon, fresh spinach, roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado mash and Pepper Jack. Served with a side of salsa, choice of side and an English muffin.
Colorado Jack Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with smoked ham, green peppers, roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted Pepper Jack and diced tomatoes. Served with choice of meat, salsa or green chili and an English muffin.
Athena Scramble
Eggs scrambled with feta, asparagus, roasted tomatoes and crimi mushrooms. Served with your choice of side and an English Muffin
Wisconsin Scramble
Eggs scrambled with Swiss, Jack, Cheddar and cream cheese, topped with fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.
Skillets & Hashes
Cambridge Skillet
Smoked ham, bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with an English muffin.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Housemade corned beef mixed with seasoned ranch potatoes and roasted onions. Topped with two eggs and style. Served with creamy hollandaise sauce and an English muffin.
Mexican Skillet
Chorizo, refried beans, green chilies, roasted tomatoes, and onions on seasoned ranch potatoes. Topped with salsa or green chili, Pepper Jack and two eggs any style. Served with a flour tortilla.
Texas Skillet
Shaved steak, roasted cimini mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style. Served with an English muffin.
Veggie Skillet
A bed of ranch potatoes, topped with roasted tomatoes, onions, crimini mushrooms, green peppers and spinach. Topped with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese with two eggs any style.
Country Skillet
Ranch potatoes, diced bacon, sausage, ham, melted cheese, two scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. Served with a warm biscuit.
Green Chili Chicken Hash
All-natural white chicken mixed with ranch potatoes, jalapenos, green peppers, and roasted onions. Topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green chili, two eggs* any style, sour cream and avocado mash. Served with a flour tortilla.
Pancakes, Waffles & More
Apple Cinnamon Cake
Fresh apple slices and crunchy granola baked into our large whole-wheat pancake, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with cinnamon butter.
Apple Cinnamon Combo
Fresh apple slices and crunchy granola baked into one large whole-wheat pancake, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with cinnamon butter. Served with two eggs any style and choice of meat.
Blueberry Cake
One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with blueberries, topped with butter.
Blueberry Combo
One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with blueberries, topped with butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.
Chocolate Chip
One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with butter.
Chocolate Chip Combo
One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.
French Toast
Three pieces of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Oatmeal Cake
Our gluten-friendly pancake is housemade with freshly ground oats, topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar.
Oatmeal Pancake Combo
Our gluten-friendly pancake is housemade with freshly ground oats, topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and choice of meat.
Patriot Waffle
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar.
Patriot Waffle Combo
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and your choice of meat.
Whole Wheat Pancake
One of our famous large whole-wheat pancakes, topped with butter.
Strawberry Banana Combo
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and your choice of meat.
Strawberry Banana Waffle
A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Whole-Wheat Combo
Choose one of our large signature pancake breakfasts. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.
Sandwiches
Premium Lunch Combo
Choose any two of the following
Arizona Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, Jack and Cheddar on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Apple Walnut Sandwich
A blend of our all-natural chicken, apples, toasted walnuts, celery mayonnaise and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomato on a grilled bakery croissant.
Club Sandwich
Layers of ham, turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted whole-grain bread. Served with choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled thick-cut sourdough bread with Cheddar, Monterey and Pepper Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of side.
Reuben
Corned Beef, melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye bread.
Tacos Carnitas
Three pork carnitas tacos with housemade Pico de Gallo on corn tortillas. Served with fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and lettuce and a side of refried beans.
California Turkey Wrap
Shaved turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, tomato, honey mustard dressing, shredded lettuce and Cheddar cheese inside a chipotle flavored tortilla. Served with choice of side.
Ranch Wrap
All-natural chicken, Pepper-Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped inside our large chipotle tortilla. Served with choice of side.
BLT
Thick whole grain wheat bread toasted with bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo. Served with choice of side.
Boat Burgers
Emerald Mountain
Monterey Jack, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, lettuce and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun.
Morning Side
One over hard egg, pecan-smoked bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.
Olympian
Roasted crimini mushrooms, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, Swiss, lettuce and tomato served on a grilled brioche bun.
Why Not
Keep it simple. Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce. Served on a grilled brioche bun.
Create Your Own Burger
Monterey Jack, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, lettuce and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun.
Salads
CAW Salad
A bed of our fresh mixed salad greens, topped with our famous Chicken Apple Walnut Salad, diced tomatoes and toasted walnuts. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Spinach Salad
Spinach, all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins, Bleu Cheese, red onions, apples and lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
COBB Salad
Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and Bleu Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
All-natural chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes, tossed with fresh mixed salad greens and our house-made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
Chef Salad
Shaved turkey breast, smoked ham, Jack and Cheddar, sliced hard-boiled egg and fresh vegetables served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with choice of dressing.
Southwest Steak Salad
Seasoned steak strips, fresh cut bell and poblano peppers, onion, Pepper Jack cheese and our housemade pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens. Served with avocado ranch dressing.
Kids Menu
Kid's Chocolate Chipper Pancake
One whole-wheat pancake with chocolate chips and choice of meat.
Kid's French Toast
One piece of French toast served with a slice of pecan-smoked bacon.
Kid's Omelete
A ham and Cheddar Jack omelette served with thick-cut whole grain toast and seasoned ranch potatoes.
Kid's Pancake
One whole-wheat pancake served with choice of meat.
Kid's Scramble
Scrambled egg, one slice of pecan-smoked bacon, thick-cut, whole-grain toast, seasoned ranch potatoes.
Maddy's Waffle
A half a Belgian waffle. Served with one scrambled egg and choice of meat.
Kid's Mac N Cheese
Macaroni and cheese served with fresh fruit.
Parker's Quesadilla
Cheddar and Jack quesadilla served with seasoned ranch potatoes.
Colton's PB&J
Sides
The Egg
2 Eggs
Bacon
3 Slices of pecan-smoked bacon
Sausage
2 Pork sausage patties
Ham
A slice of our smoked ham
Ranch Potatoes
Seasoned ranch potatoes cubes topped with a dollop of sour cream.
Loaded Ranch Potatoes
Our famou ranch potatoes topped with diced bacon, green chili, Cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream and fresh herbs.
Belgian Waffle
Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and butter.
Biscuits & Gravy Side
Two bisquit halves topped with sausage gravy.
Toast
Cinnamon Roll
Dressed Greens
Mixed salad greens lightly tossed in our housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.
French Toast (1pc)
A single piece of thick-cut sourdough dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown.
Fresh Fruit
Fresh cut seasonal fruit.
Grits
Kettle Chips
Oatmeal
Served with cranberries, golden raisins and brown sugar.
Single Whole-Wheat Pancake
A large whole-wheat pancake. Served with butter and syrup.
Soup Cup
Soup Bowl
Soup Quart
Toreado
Family Meal Kits
Benedict Buffet
1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Package of English Muffins (6ct) 1 Lb of Pre-Sliced Smoked Ham 1 ½ Cups of Creamy Hollandaise Sauce 1 Qt of Seasoned Ranch Potatoes or Fresh Fruit
Burrito Buffet
1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Dozen Flour Tortillas 1 Qt of Seasoned Ranch Potatoes ½ Cup of Diced Green Chilies ½ Cup of Roasted Onions 1 Pound of Diced Meat (Sausage, Chorizo or Bacon) 1 Cup of Cheddar Jack Cheese 1 ½ Cups of Green Chili or Roasted Salsa 1 Cup of Sour Cream ½ Cup of Avocado Mash
French Toast Buffet
1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Qt of Our House-Made French Toast Batter 1 Loaf of Thick Cut Sourdough Bread (14pcs) 8 Slices Of Smoked-Pecan Bacon 8 Pork Sausage Patties ½ Cup Of Whipped Butter ½ Cup of Powdered Sugar 1 ½ Cups Maple Syrup
Pancake Buffet
1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Qt of Famous Wheat Pancake Batter (aprox 10 cakes) 1 Cup of Chocolate Chips 1 Cup of Blueberries 8 Pork Sausage Patties 8 Slices Of Smoked-Pecan Bacon ½ Cup Of Whipped Butter 1 ½ Cups Maple Syrup
Hot Beverage
Coffee
Locally roasted Steamboat Coffee Company Guatemala Single Origin
Decaf Coffee
Locally roasted Steamboat Coffee Company Guatemala Single Origin
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Topped With Whipped Cream
Hot Tea
Choice of black, green or herbal tea.
Almond Milk Sub
Oat Milk Sub
Soy Milk Sub
Box Of Coffee
96oz Box of locally roasted coffee.
Espresso
Cold Beverage
Arnold Palmer
A blend of our unsweetened Iced Tea and Lemonade.
Cold Brew Ice Coffee
Our in-house cold brew coffee blended with whole milk.
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed unsweeted Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk
Oat Milk
2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk
Almond Milk
2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk
Soy Milk
2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk
Chocolate Milk
Raspberry Iced Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Soda
Coke, Diet Coke, Rootbeer, Sprite or Pibb Extra
Juice
Orange Juice
100% Pure Squeezed Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Kale Refresher
Juiced daily in-house. Kale, Cucumber, Apples, and Lime Juice
Lemon Elixir
Juiced daily in-house. Lemon juice, Cane sugar, Ginger, Turmeric
Kale Refresher 32oz
Pomegranate Passion
Pomegranate, black tea, cranberry juice, cinnamon, and honey.
Pomegranate Passion 32oz
Pomegranate, black tea, cranberry juice, cinnamon, and honey.
Adult Beverages
My Mimosa
Bubbly with your choice of Lemonade, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple or Cranberry Juice
Mimosa Party Pack
A bottle of bubbly with 32oz of your choice of juice.
Limoncello-Mosa
Bubbly, OJ, Lemon Juice, Limoncello
Orange Dream Mimosa
Bubbly, OJ, and a splash of Grand Marnier
St Germaine-Mosa
Bubbly, OJ, Lemon Juice, St Germaine
Summer Splash Mimosa
Bubbly, Choice of Juice, Splash of Aperitif
Man-Mosa
Ski Town Vodka, Bubbly and Orange Juice
Beer-Mosa
Locally Crafted Storm Peak Brewing with Orange Juic
Patty's Bloody Mary
Just like grandma's made with Ski Town Vodka
Bloody Fun Pack
A bottle of Ski Town Vodka and 32oz of our Bloody Mark Mix with all the fixings.
Screwdriver
Ski Town Vodka and Pure Squeezed Orange Juice
Cold Brew Hot Toddy
Steamboat Coffee Company Cold Brew, Warrior Whiskey, Honey and Lemon
Wine
Choice of Red or White Wine
Beer
Locally Crafted Storm Peak Brewing
Margarita
Big Daddy's Margaritta
Michelada
Mountain Paloma
Tequila, Agave, Grapefruit and Bubbly
Tequila Sunrise
Adult Hot Chocolate
Irish Coffee
Mexican Coffee
Apple Cider Whiskey
Apple Cider and Whiskey
Hot Grasshopper
Mountain White Hot Cocoa, Vodka, Creme de Menthe, And Whipped Cream
Virgin Bloody
Kale Kicker
Six Pack To Go
Ski Town Seasonal Juice
Our Seasonal Fresh Juice mixed with your choice of mixer.
Adult Soda
Ski Town Rum Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company
Ski Town Vodka Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company
Steamboat Lemoncello
Warrior Whiskey Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company
Add Shot
Bottle of Bubbly
4 Pack of Wine To Go
Mulled Apple Cider
Hot apple cider, with aged dark rum and cinnamon.
Giddy Up
Sriracha Bloody Mary Bottle
Prosecco Glass
Sticker
Sweatshirt
T-Shirt
Men's Small Red
Men's Small Black
Men's Medium Red
Men's Medium Black
Men's Large Red
Men's Large Black
Men's X-Large Red
Men's X-Large Black
Women's Small Red
Women's Small Black
Women's Medium Red
Women's Medium Black
Women's Large Red
Women's Large Black
Family owned and operated, the Moline & Poynter families have been proudly serving the Yampa Valley since 2003. The Egg- Steamboat Springs was rebranded in 2019 to continue its Colorado tradition of providing friendly service and delicious comfort food in a relaxed environment. Our staff takes pride in the details from pouring locally roasted coffee, slicing and juicing the seasons freshest fruit and making everything to order, so you can have it just the way you like it! Thanks for letting us be a part of your day, we appreciate your visit.
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487