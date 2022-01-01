Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

The Egg Steamboat Springs

review star

No reviews yet

325 Anglers Dr #881966

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Popular Items

Hand-Held Burrito
Bacon & Avocado Egg Sandwich
BreakfastBurrito

Specials

Bashor Bowl

$16.99Out of stock

Roasted brussels sprouts, hardwood cooked bacon, roasted onions, crimini mushrooms and lemon vinaigrette topped with two eggs* any style, feta cheese crumbles and fresh herbs. Served with a side of creamy hollandaise and an English Muffin.

Bud's Breakfast Tacos

Bud's Breakfast Tacos

$15.99

Three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, carnitas, fresh avocado mash and housemade Pico de gallo served on corn tortillas. Served with choice of side

Steak Wrap

$17.49

Two poached eggs with smoked ham on top of an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.

Cinnamon Chip Waffle

$10.99

We bake cinnamon chips right into our golden Belgian waffle and top it with our house-made cinnamon butter and powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Chip Waffle Combo

Cinnamon Chip Waffle Combo

$14.99

We bake cinnamon chips right into our golden Belgian waffle and top it with our house-made cinnamon butter and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and two strips of smoked-pecan bacon or sausage patties.

Johnny Mac Omelette

$15.99

A three egg omelette filled with creamy mac-n-cheese, diced bacon and jalapenos. Served with green chili, your choice of side and an English muffin.

Eggs-Clusives

Two Egg Breakfast

$12.99

Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of pecan-smoked bacon, smoked ham, or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with choice of side and an English muffin.

Classic Breakfast

$14.99

Two eggs made fresh to order with your choice of pecan-smoked bacon, smoked ham or sausage patties (pork or turkey). Served with your choice of a large whole-wheat pancake, Belgian waffle or two pieces of our house made French toast.

Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs

$14.49

Flaky biscuit halves topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of side.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.49

A flour tortilla layered with refried beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese and two eggs any style. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh smashed avocado. Served with choice of side.

Sunshine Chili Rellenos

$16.49

Whole Roasted green chile strips filled with your choice of chorizo sausage or pork carnitas and Pepper Jack cheese, folded inside lightly cooked whipped eggs. Topped with salsa or green chili, lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side.

Healthier Side

Garden Frittata

$14.99

An open-faced omelette with green peppers, fresh spinach, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with Jack and Cheddar.

Avocado Toast

$13.49

Our thick-cut whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made to order.

Mediterranean Frittata

$14.99

An open-faced egg-white omelette filled with dicked chicken, roasted tomatoes, artichoke herts, Swiss and Parmesan.

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$11.99

Topped with granola and served with your choice of toast.

Berry Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$11.99

Topped with fresh berries and granola. Served with brown sugar, fresh fruit and an English muffin.

Burritos

BreakfastBurrito

$15.49

Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, roasted onions, green chilies, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a large chili flavored torilla and topped with salsa or green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado and your choice of side.

Sleeping Giant Burrito

$17.49

Scrambled eggs with diced bacon, pork sausage, smoked ham, ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar cheese inside our large chili flavored tortilla. Topped with Sausage Gravy and served with your choice of side.

Hand-Held Burrito

$6.99

Our famous handheld burritos wrapped in foil. Scrambled eggs, ranch potatoes, diced sausage, green chilies and roasted onions inside a flour tortilla. Great to stock up in the freezer!

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Avocado Egg Sandwich

$13.99

An over-hard egg, Cheddar cheese and pecan-smoked bacon served on a grilled brioche bun with fresh avocado mash. Served with choice of side.

Breakast Croissant

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, diced ham, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served on a bakery croissant with your choice of side.

Deluxe Egg Sandwich

$13.99

Fried eggs, pecan-smoked bacon, shaved ham, Monterey Jack, tomato and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough. Served with choice of meat.

Benedicts

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.99

Two poached eggs with grilled lump crab cakes and tomato piled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.

Eggs Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs with smoked ham on top of an English muffin, topped with creamy hollandaise.

Hikers Benedict

$15.49

Two poached eggs with smoked ham, asparagus, roasted crimini mushrooms and tomatoes all pilled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy dill hollandaise sauce.

Parisian Benedict

$15.49

Two poached eggs with smoked ham, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss all pilled high on a bakery croissant half, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.

Veggie Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs with roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, artichoke hearts and asparagus all piled high on an English muffin and topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side.

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelette

$15.49

Build your own omelette, with up to three ingredients.

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Smoked ham, roasted onions, green peppers and melted Jack and Cheddar.

Egg-Ceptional Omelette

$15.99

Sausage, smoked ham, bacon, roasted tomatoes, onions and crimini mushrooms with melted Jack and Cheddar. Topped with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.

Mexican Omelette

$15.49

Chorizo, green chilies, roasted onions Jack and Cheddar. Topped with salsa or green chili, sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with choice of side and a flour tortilla.

Piggy Omelette

$15.49

A three egg omelette filled with diced pork sausage, hardwood smoked bacon, ham Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of side and an English muffin.

Spinach Bacon Mushroom Omelette

$15.49

Spinach, bacon, roasted crimini mushrooms and melted Swiss, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.

Yampa Omelette

$14.99

An egg-white omelette with diced chicken, green chilies, roasted tomatoes, onions, Jack and Cheddar, topped with fresh avocado mash.

Veggie Omelette

$14.99

A three egg omelette filled with green peppers, fresh spinach, roasted crimini mushrooms, tomatoes and onions, topped with Jack and Cheddar.

Scrambles

Bacon Avocado Scramble

$15.99

Three eggs scrambled with bacon, fresh spinach, roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado mash and Pepper Jack. Served with a side of salsa, choice of side and an English muffin.

Colorado Jack Scramble

$15.99

Three eggs scrambled with smoked ham, green peppers, roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted Pepper Jack and diced tomatoes. Served with choice of meat, salsa or green chili and an English muffin.

Athena Scramble

$14.99

Eggs scrambled with feta, asparagus, roasted tomatoes and crimi mushrooms. Served with your choice of side and an English Muffin

Wisconsin Scramble

$13.99

Eggs scrambled with Swiss, Jack, Cheddar and cream cheese, topped with fresh herbs. Served with your choice of side and an English muffin.

Skillets & Hashes

Cambridge Skillet

$14.99

Smoked ham, bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise. Served with an English muffin.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$15.49

Housemade corned beef mixed with seasoned ranch potatoes and roasted onions. Topped with two eggs and style. Served with creamy hollandaise sauce and an English muffin.

Mexican Skillet

$14.99

Chorizo, refried beans, green chilies, roasted tomatoes, and onions on seasoned ranch potatoes. Topped with salsa or green chili, Pepper Jack and two eggs any style. Served with a flour tortilla.

Texas Skillet

$15.99

Shaved steak, roasted cimini mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style. Served with an English muffin.

Veggie Skillet

$14.99

A bed of ranch potatoes, topped with roasted tomatoes, onions, crimini mushrooms, green peppers and spinach. Topped with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese with two eggs any style.

Country Skillet

$15.99

Ranch potatoes, diced bacon, sausage, ham, melted cheese, two scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. Served with a warm biscuit.

Green Chili Chicken Hash

$15.49

All-natural white chicken mixed with ranch potatoes, jalapenos, green peppers, and roasted onions. Topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green chili, two eggs* any style, sour cream and avocado mash. Served with a flour tortilla.

Pancakes, Waffles & More

Apple Cinnamon Cake

$11.49

Fresh apple slices and crunchy granola baked into our large whole-wheat pancake, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with cinnamon butter.

Apple Cinnamon Combo

$15.49

Fresh apple slices and crunchy granola baked into one large whole-wheat pancake, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with cinnamon butter. Served with two eggs any style and choice of meat.

Blueberry Cake

$10.99

One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with blueberries, topped with butter.

Blueberry Combo

$15.49

One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with blueberries, topped with butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

Chocolate Chip

$11.49

One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with butter.

Chocolate Chip Combo

$15.49

One of our large whole-wheat pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

French Toast

$10.99

Three pieces of thick-cut sourdough bread dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown. Topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Oatmeal Cake

$12.49

Our gluten-friendly pancake is housemade with freshly ground oats, topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar.

Oatmeal Pancake Combo

$15.49

Our gluten-friendly pancake is housemade with freshly ground oats, topped with strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and choice of meat.

Patriot Waffle

$11.49

A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Patriot Waffle Combo

$15.49

A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and your choice of meat.

Whole Wheat Pancake

$10.49

One of our famous large whole-wheat pancakes, topped with butter.

Strawberry Banana Combo

$15.49

A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream. Served with two eggs made fresh to order and your choice of meat.

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$11.49

A golden Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, bananas and toasted walnuts. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Whole-Wheat Combo

$14.99

Choose one of our large signature pancake breakfasts. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

Sandwiches

Premium Lunch Combo

$13.99

Choose any two of the following

Arizona Turkey Sandwich

$15.49

Turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, Jack and Cheddar on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Apple Walnut Sandwich

$14.49

A blend of our all-natural chicken, apples, toasted walnuts, celery mayonnaise and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomato on a grilled bakery croissant.

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Layers of ham, turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted whole-grain bread. Served with choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled thick-cut sourdough bread with Cheddar, Monterey and Pepper Jack cheeses. Served with your choice of side.

Reuben

$15.49

Corned Beef, melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut on grilled marble rye bread.

Tacos Carnitas

Tacos Carnitas

$15.99

Three pork carnitas tacos with housemade Pico de Gallo on corn tortillas. Served with fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and lettuce and a side of refried beans.

California Turkey Wrap

$14.49

Shaved turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, tomato, honey mustard dressing, shredded lettuce and Cheddar cheese inside a chipotle flavored tortilla. Served with choice of side.

Ranch Wrap

$13.99

All-natural chicken, Pepper-Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped inside our large chipotle tortilla. Served with choice of side.

BLT

$11.99

Thick whole grain wheat bread toasted with bacon, lettuce tomato and mayo. Served with choice of side.

Boat Burgers

Emerald Mountain

$16.49

Monterey Jack, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, lettuce and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun.

Morning Side

$16.49

One over hard egg, pecan-smoked bacon, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.

Olympian

$16.99

Roasted crimini mushrooms, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, Swiss, lettuce and tomato served on a grilled brioche bun.

Why Not

$14.49

Keep it simple. Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

Create Your Own Burger

$16.49

Monterey Jack, pecan-smoked bacon, fresh avocado mash, lettuce and mayonnaise on a grilled brioche bun.

Salads

CAW Salad

$14.99

A bed of our fresh mixed salad greens, topped with our famous Chicken Apple Walnut Salad, diced tomatoes and toasted walnuts. Served with your choice of salad dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.29

Crisp Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Spinach Salad

$14.49

Spinach, all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins, Bleu Cheese, red onions, apples and lemon-vinaigrette dressing.

COBB Salad

$15.49

Fresh mixed salad greens, topped with all-natural chicken, pecan-smoked bacon, tomatoes, fresh avocado, chopped egg and Bleu Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.99

All-natural chicken, red onions, artichoke hearts, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and tomatoes, tossed with fresh mixed salad greens and our house-made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.

Chef Salad

$14.99

Shaved turkey breast, smoked ham, Jack and Cheddar, sliced hard-boiled egg and fresh vegetables served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with choice of dressing.

Southwest Steak Salad

$15.99

Seasoned steak strips, fresh cut bell and poblano peppers, onion, Pepper Jack cheese and our housemade pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens. Served with avocado ranch dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid's Chocolate Chipper Pancake

$6.49

One whole-wheat pancake with chocolate chips and choice of meat.

Kid's French Toast

$6.49

One piece of French toast served with a slice of pecan-smoked bacon.

Kid's Omelete

$6.49

A ham and Cheddar Jack omelette served with thick-cut whole grain toast and seasoned ranch potatoes.

Kid's Pancake

$6.49

One whole-wheat pancake served with choice of meat.

Kid's Scramble

$6.49

Scrambled egg, one slice of pecan-smoked bacon, thick-cut, whole-grain toast, seasoned ranch potatoes.

Maddy's Waffle

$6.49

A half a Belgian waffle. Served with one scrambled egg and choice of meat.

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.49

Macaroni and cheese served with fresh fruit.

Parker's Quesadilla

$6.49

Cheddar and Jack quesadilla served with seasoned ranch potatoes.

Colton's PB&J

$6.49

Sides

The Egg

$2.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon

$4.49

3 Slices of pecan-smoked bacon

Sausage

$4.49

2 Pork sausage patties

Ham

$4.49

A slice of our smoked ham

Ranch Potatoes

$4.49

Seasoned ranch potatoes cubes topped with a dollop of sour cream.

Loaded Ranch Potatoes

$7.49

Our famou ranch potatoes topped with diced bacon, green chili, Cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream and fresh herbs.

Belgian Waffle

$10.49

Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and butter.

Biscuits & Gravy Side

$7.49

Two bisquit halves topped with sausage gravy.

Toast

Cinnamon Roll

$7.99

Dressed Greens

$4.49

Mixed salad greens lightly tossed in our housemade lemon vinaigrette dressing.

French Toast (1pc)

$5.49

A single piece of thick-cut sourdough dipped in our housemade batter and griddled golden brown.

Fresh Fruit

$4.49+

Fresh cut seasonal fruit.

Grits

$4.49+

Kettle Chips

$3.49

Oatmeal

$4.49+

Served with cranberries, golden raisins and brown sugar.

Single Whole-Wheat Pancake

$10.49

A large whole-wheat pancake. Served with butter and syrup.

Soup Cup

$4.49

Soup Bowl

$6.49

Soup Quart

$9.99

Toreado

$1.99+

Family Meal Kits

Build Your Own Benedicts! 1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Package of English Muffins (6ct) 1 Lb of Pre-Sliced Smoked Ham 1 ½ Cups of Creamy Hollandaise Sauce 1 Qt of Seasoned Ranch Potatoes or Fresh Fruit

Benedict Buffet

$49.99

1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Package of English Muffins (6ct) 1 Lb of Pre-Sliced Smoked Ham 1 ½ Cups of Creamy Hollandaise Sauce 1 Qt of Seasoned Ranch Potatoes or Fresh Fruit

Burrito Buffet

$49.99

1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Dozen Flour Tortillas 1 Qt of Seasoned Ranch Potatoes ½ Cup of Diced Green Chilies ½ Cup of Roasted Onions 1 Pound of Diced Meat (Sausage, Chorizo or Bacon) 1 Cup of Cheddar Jack Cheese 1 ½ Cups of Green Chili or Roasted Salsa 1 Cup of Sour Cream ½ Cup of Avocado Mash

French Toast Buffet

$49.99

1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Qt of Our House-Made French Toast Batter 1 Loaf of Thick Cut Sourdough Bread (14pcs) 8 Slices Of Smoked-Pecan Bacon 8 Pork Sausage Patties ½ Cup Of Whipped Butter ½ Cup of Powdered Sugar 1 ½ Cups Maple Syrup

Pancake Buffet

$49.99

1 Dozen Hayden Farm Fresh Eggs 1 Qt of Famous Wheat Pancake Batter (aprox 10 cakes) 1 Cup of Chocolate Chips 1 Cup of Blueberries 8 Pork Sausage Patties 8 Slices Of Smoked-Pecan Bacon ½ Cup Of Whipped Butter 1 ½ Cups Maple Syrup

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.49

Locally roasted Steamboat Coffee Company Guatemala Single Origin

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Locally roasted Steamboat Coffee Company Guatemala Single Origin

Hot Apple Cider

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Topped With Whipped Cream

Hot Tea

$2.49

Choice of black, green or herbal tea.

Almond Milk Sub

$0.79

Oat Milk Sub

$0.79

Soy Milk Sub

$0.79

Box Of Coffee

$21.99

96oz Box of locally roasted coffee.

Espresso

$3.99

Cold Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

A blend of our unsweetened Iced Tea and Lemonade.

Cold Brew Ice Coffee

$3.99

Our in-house cold brew coffee blended with whole milk.

Iced Tea

$2.49

Freshly brewed unsweeted Iced Tea

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.79+

2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk

Oat Milk

$3.49+

2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk

Almond Milk

$3.49+

2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$3.49+

2%, Whole, Chocolate or Soy Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.89+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.59

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.59

Soda

$2.49

Coke, Diet Coke, Rootbeer, Sprite or Pibb Extra

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.59+

100% Pure Squeezed Juice

Apple Juice

$2.79+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.59+

Cranberry Juice

$2.79+

Tomato Juice

$2.79+

Kale Refresher

$4.99

Juiced daily in-house. Kale, Cucumber, Apples, and Lime Juice

Lemon Elixir

$4.99

Juiced daily in-house. Lemon juice, Cane sugar, Ginger, Turmeric

Kale Refresher 32oz

$15.99

Pomegranate Passion

$4.99

Pomegranate, black tea, cranberry juice, cinnamon, and honey.

Pomegranate Passion 32oz

$15.99

Pomegranate, black tea, cranberry juice, cinnamon, and honey.

Adult Beverages

Must be 21 or older to order. It's our policy to require ID for ALL our guests. Thanks for your understanding.

My Mimosa

$8.49

Bubbly with your choice of Lemonade, Orange, Grapefruit, Apple or Cranberry Juice

Mimosa Party Pack

$26.99

A bottle of bubbly with 32oz of your choice of juice.

Limoncello-Mosa

$12.49

Bubbly, OJ, Lemon Juice, Limoncello

Orange Dream Mimosa

$12.49

Bubbly, OJ, and a splash of Grand Marnier

St Germaine-Mosa

$12.49

Bubbly, OJ, Lemon Juice, St Germaine

Summer Splash Mimosa

$12.49

Bubbly, Choice of Juice, Splash of Aperitif

Man-Mosa

$10.49

Ski Town Vodka, Bubbly and Orange Juice

Beer-Mosa

$9.99

Locally Crafted Storm Peak Brewing with Orange Juic

Patty's Bloody Mary

$10.49

Just like grandma's made with Ski Town Vodka

Bloody Fun Pack

$36.99

A bottle of Ski Town Vodka and 32oz of our Bloody Mark Mix with all the fixings.

Screwdriver

$9.99

Ski Town Vodka and Pure Squeezed Orange Juice

Cold Brew Hot Toddy

$10.49

Steamboat Coffee Company Cold Brew, Warrior Whiskey, Honey and Lemon

Wine

$6.99

Choice of Red or White Wine

Beer

$6.99

Locally Crafted Storm Peak Brewing

Margarita

$9.99

Big Daddy's Margaritta

Michelada

$9.99

Mountain Paloma

$10.99

Tequila, Agave, Grapefruit and Bubbly

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Adult Hot Chocolate

$8.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Mexican Coffee

$11.99

Apple Cider Whiskey

$12.49

Apple Cider and Whiskey

Hot Grasshopper

$12.49

Mountain White Hot Cocoa, Vodka, Creme de Menthe, And Whipped Cream

Virgin Bloody

$7.99

Kale Kicker

$9.99

Six Pack To Go

$14.99

Ski Town Seasonal Juice

$9.99

Our Seasonal Fresh Juice mixed with your choice of mixer.

Adult Soda

$7.99

Ski Town Rum Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company

$26.00

Ski Town Vodka Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company

$25.00

Steamboat Lemoncello

$33.00

Warrior Whiskey Bottle- Steamboat Whiskey Company

$50.00

Add Shot

Bottle of Bubbly

$17.99

4 Pack of Wine To Go

$17.99

Mulled Apple Cider

$9.99

Hot apple cider, with aged dark rum and cinnamon.

Giddy Up

$14.99

Sriracha Bloody Mary Bottle

$9.99

Prosecco Glass

$7.99

Hat

The Egg Snap-Back

$25.00

Steamboat Coffee

1 LB Guatemala Single Origin Ground

$16.00

Steamboat Coffee Retail Bag

$16.00

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatshirt

X-Small Black Hoodie

$32.00

Small Black Hoodie

$32.00

Medium Black Hoodie

$32.00

Large Black Hoodie

$32.00

X-Large Black Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

Men's Small Red

$22.00

Men's Small Black

$22.00

Men's Medium Red

$22.00Out of stock

Men's Medium Black

$22.00Out of stock

Men's Large Red

$22.00

Men's Large Black

$22.00Out of stock

Men's X-Large Red

$22.00

Men's X-Large Black

$22.00

Women's Small Red

$22.00

Women's Small Black

$22.00

Women's Medium Red

$22.00

Women's Medium Black

$22.00

Women's Large Red

$22.00

Women's Large Black

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:59 am, 9:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, the Moline & Poynter families have been proudly serving the Yampa Valley since 2003. The Egg- Steamboat Springs was rebranded in 2019 to continue its Colorado tradition of providing friendly service and delicious comfort food in a relaxed environment. Our staff takes pride in the details from pouring locally roasted coffee, slicing and juicing the seasons freshest fruit and making everything to order, so you can have it just the way you like it! Thanks for letting us be a part of your day, we appreciate your visit.

Website

Location

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
The Egg - Steamboat Springs image
The Egg - Steamboat Springs image
The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

