Bars & Lounges
American

The Eleanor DC 100 Florida Ave NE

896 Reviews

$$

100 Florida Ave NE

Washington DC, DC 20002

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

The Burger
Loaded Tots
Hushpuppies Eloté Loco

Appetizers

Roasted Mussels

$15.00

Tomato or White Wine, with fries

Hummus with Grilled Chiles

$14.00Out of stock

garlic, olive oil, lemon, tahini, garlic pita

Fancy Nachos

Fancy Nachos

$11.00

corn tortilla, pico, crema, cotija cheese, radish, cilantro, lime, black bean purée

Hushpuppies Eloté Loco

Hushpuppies Eloté Loco

$9.00

chilis, lime, cilantro, cotija cheese

G. Tso Wings

$14.00

With Japanese Cowboy Sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00Out of stock

pimento cheese, corn relish

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

lime, BBQ spice, garlic butter, grilled bread, calabrian chili, cilantro

Beef Tartare with House Potato Chips

$14.00

cornichon, caper, lemon, evoo, dijon, shallot, cured yolk

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00Out of stock

garlic skordalia, olive oil, lemon, grilled chickpea socca

Sandwiches

Spaghetti Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

baguette, tomato sauce, grana padano, butter, carbs

Fried Chicken Thigh

$14.00

Szechuan peppercorn, gochujang, napa cabbage slaw, kaiser bun

Po'Boy

$16.00

fried shrimp or catfish, mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, crispy baguette

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, cucumber slaw, tzatziki, red onion, feta cheese

'Shroom Pastrami

$15.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut,Swiss, Pickles, Black Marble Rye

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Tomato Jam, Harissa-Feta Spread, Tzatziki, Arugula

Fondue Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Smothered in Fontina & Gruyere, Ham, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion

Mario Burger

$17.00Out of stock

mozzarella, marinated tomato, herb aioli

The Burger

The Burger

$15.00

custom beef blend, American & Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, house special sauce

Bistro Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Brie Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

Loaded Halfsmoke

$15.00

Reuben/Rachel

$15.00

choice of turkey or pastrami russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss, pickles, marble rye

Rossini-Foie Burger

$25.00

beef burger, seared foie gras, onion marmalade, black truffle mayo

Salads

Greek

$13.00

feta, red onion, olive, tomato, cucumber

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, white anchovy, croutons, grana padano

Beet & Apple Salad

$14.00

blue cheese, baby kale, brown butter pecans, apple cider vinagrette

Raddichio

$14.00Out of stock

six minute egg, watercress, bacon lardon, green goddess dressing, grana

Entrées

N.E. Shellfish Boil

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Narragansett, Tomato, Potato, Corn, Halfsmoke, Onion, Old Bay

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$16.00

old bay fries, hushpuppies, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, slaw

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

tomato sauce, handcut spaghetti, grana padano, mozarella, herb pesto

Chicken Parm

$21.00

tomato sauce, handcut spaghetti, grana padano, mozarella, herb pesto

Steak Frites

$27.00

Denver Steak, parmesan fries, garlic-herb butter, house steak sauce

Kvaroy Arctic Circle Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

pan-roasted, summer succotash, corn on the cob sauce

Shellfish Stew

$26.00

fried catfish, shrimp, clams, mussels, in a rich tomato-shellfish broth, rouille, mirepoix, grilled bread, lemon

Seared Ahi Tuna

$25.00Out of stock

pan-roasted, summer succotash, corn on the cob sauce

Pasta

Half-Smoke Spaghetti

$16.00

Stracciatella cheese, Fresno chili, tomato sauce, Parmesan, breadcrumb

Sweet Corn & Garlic Cavatelli

$16.00Out of stock

white cream sauce, green beans, tomato, grana, breadcrumb, herbs

Linguini & Clam

$24.00Out of stock

little necks, chopped clams, garlic, white wine, cream, herbs, grana padano

Summer Vegetable Gnocchi

$18.00Out of stock

Pesto cream sauce, green beans, squash, tomato, shallot, white wine, garlic butter, bread crumb, grana

Buccatini Salsa Verde

$15.00Out of stock

cilantro, jalapeno, lime, onion, cojita, crema, breadcrumb, olive oil

Delicata & Garlic Cavatelli

$16.00

white cream sauce, tomato, grana, breadcrumbs, herbs

Braised Chicken Rigatoni

$19.00

red wine, tomato, mirepoix, lemon, breadcrumb, grana, evoo

Buccatini Cacio E Pepe

grana, black pepper, garlic butter

Autumn Vegetable Minestrone

$18.00

tomato, mushroom, squash, carrot, celery, garlic chips

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Bacon, Herbs

Delicata Squash

$9.00

chermoula, watercress, feta cheese

Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

garlic, thyme, butter, breadcrumb

Braised Greens

$9.00

apple cider vinegar, fish sauce, onion

Kimchi

$8.00

cucumber, nori furikake, sesame oil

Desserts

Individual Fruit Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Rotating Flavors

Cheesecake Mousse

$7.00

graham cracker, berries, fresh whipped cream

Gelato

$3.00

Ask your server for today's flavor selection (per scoop)

Caramel Brownie Sundae

$7.00

warm brownies, caramel, vanilla gelato, chopped chocolate, whipped cream

Kid Items (ages 12 and under)

Kids Cheese Flatbread Pizza

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Bow tie pasta, tomato sauce or butter

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella,grana,padano,arugula, evoo

Beet and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

white sauce, mozzarella, garlic chips, grana

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parm

Cajun Shrimp Flatbread

$16.00

braised greens, tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana

Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

roasted mushrooms, mornay, thyme, lemon zest

check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

100 Florida Ave NE, Washington DC, DC 20002

Directions

