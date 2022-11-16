The Electric Brew in Elkhart

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Croissant Egg Sandwich
Cold Brew
Latte

K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)

Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)

Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

Women-produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)

Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)

Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)

Variety Pack K-Cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

Brazil

$7.49Out of stock

Bald Brothers

$7.49Out of stock

2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)

$10.00

Merchandise

New Brew Shirts

New Brew Shirts

$20.00
AirTight Containers

AirTight Containers

$14.95

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

French Press Brewer

French Press Brewer

$29.95
Brew Bucks

Brew Bucks

$5.00
12oz Double Walled Thermos

12oz Double Walled Thermos

$19.95

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

Travel French Press

Travel French Press

$29.95

Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466

Gift box

Gift box

$40.00

Brew Mug, pound of coffee, t-shirt

Hot Drinks

25th Anniversary Coffee Refill

$1.50

Hot Pumpkin French Toast Latte

$4.23

Hot Lumberjack Latte

$4.23

Hot White Pumpkin Mocha

$4.23

Americano

$2.10
Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)

Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)

$14.98

Breve

$3.80

Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast) MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua) TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil) WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend) THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda) FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico) SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)

Bullet Proof

$3.21

Cafe Aulait

$2.65
Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$2.48

Cambrick

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.81

Caramel Macchiato

$4.23
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.87

Cortado

$3.11

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Dirty Chai

$4.40

Eggnog Latte

$4.35Out of stock

Eggnog Steamer

$3.72Out of stock
Espresso

Espresso

$1.87

Flat White

$3.70
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.11

Hot Eye Opener

$4.60

Hot Tea

$2.39
Latte

Latte

$3.48
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.33
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.48

Red Eye

$2.95

Steamer

$3.00

Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23
Mocha

Mocha

$4.23

Traditional Macchiato

$2.48

This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.41

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Hot Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte

$4.32

Hot Pumpkin Praline Latte

$4.32

Hot Kettle Corn Latte

$4.32

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$4.32

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.95

Cold Drinks

CUP of WATER

$0.28

32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)

$5.48

Lotus Drink

$3.50

Lotus Cream

$4.25

Lotus Lemonade

$3.65

Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer

$2.63

Passion Fruit Arnold Palmer

$2.78

Iced Pumpkin French Toast Latte

$4.58
Banana Spinach Smoothie

Banana Spinach Smoothie

$5.50

Iced Lumberjack Latte

$4.54

Iced White Pumpkin Mocha

$4.54

Arnold Palmer

$2.03

Blended Chai

$4.88

Blended Matcha

$5.52

Cremosa

$3.15

Cup of Milk

$1.75

Iced Eye Opener

$4.82
Frappe

Frappe

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Iced Americano

$2.60

Iced Breve

$4.54
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.54
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.54

Iced Chai

$4.54
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.80

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.28
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.79

Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$2.35
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.54
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Red Eye

$3.80
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.88

Italian Soda

$2.63

Frozen Lemonade

$2.15
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.03
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$3.80
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.75

Soft Drink

$1.73

Iced Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte

$4.65

Iced Pumpkin Praline Mocha

$4.65

Iced Kettle Corn Latte

$4.65

Bippity Boppity Boo Italian Soda

$2.72

Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte

$4.65

Iced Spiced Cider

$4.95

Syrup

Add a Syrup

Extra Shot

Extra Shot of Espresso

$0.50

Breakfast

16oz Parfait

16oz Parfait

$4.95

12oz Parfait

$3.95

8oz Parfait

$2.95
Muffin Egg Sandwich

Muffin Egg Sandwich

$4.25
Croissant Egg Sandwich

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Veggie Croissant Sandwich

$4.25

2 eggs, herb cream cheese spread, tomato, spinach, swiss cheese on a croissant.

KETO Breakfast Bowl

$5.08

Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato (side of Salsa)

Triple SSS KETO Bowl

$5.08

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Swiss Cheese, and Spinach

Egg Bake

$4.55Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy (Homemade)

$4.50

Full Quiche

$4.95Out of stock

Half Quiche

$2.95Out of stock

Veggie Quesadilla

$4.25

Cream Cheese Spread, provolone cheese, red onions, assorted bell peppers, spinach, tomato, and scrambled eggs.

Bacon Breakfast Quesadilla

$5.08

Cream Cheese Spread, provolone cheese, red onions, assorted bell peppers, spinach, tomato, scrambled eggs, and BACON

Bacon Lover Burrito

$3.50

Country Burrito

$3.50

Tripple SSS Burrito

$3.50

Veggie Burrito

$3.27

Two Cheese Burrito

$3.27

Three Cheese and Veggie Burrito

$3.50

Bowl of Granola

$3.65

Lunch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.98Out of stock

Ham And Swiss Panini

$5.95
Salad ‘n Wheels

Salad ‘n Wheels

$8.45Out of stock

Pepper Jack Club Panini

$6.50

Bacon Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.95

Turkey Pesto Panini

$5.95

Three Cheese Pesto Panini

$5.95

Italian Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Half Chicken Salad Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Veggie Pizza Quesadilla

$5.95Out of stock

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, onions, and peppers.

Meat Lovers Pizza Quesadilla

$5.95Out of stock

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, sausage, and bacon.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.95Out of stock

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$5.95

Ham and Cheddar Wrap

$5.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.95Out of stock

Cup of Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$4.25

Bowl Of Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.85

Cup of 3 Bean Chili

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl of 3 Bean Chili

$5.85Out of stock

Half House salad

$4.75

Spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, and cheese.

Full House Salad

$6.75

Spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, and cheese.

Fruit Cups/Chia Pudding

Fruit Cup (8oz cup)

$3.85

Chia Pudding

$3.85

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.20

Rauger Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Frosted Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Choc. Rasp. Whoopie Pies

$4.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$2.94Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Kiss

$0.65Out of stock

Molasses Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Monster Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

Mini Cheesecakes/Tarts

Bourbon Pecan Mini Tarts

$3.95Out of stock

Bagels

Cheese Bagel

Cheese Bagel

$3.21Out of stock
Other Topping Bagel

Other Topping Bagel

$3.21Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25Out of stock

Baked Oatmeal

Raspberry Baked Oatmeal

$2.94

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

$2.94Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Toffee Nut Coffee Cake

$3.21

Boysenberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21

Cinnamon Roll Coffee Cake

$3.21

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.21

Pecan Buttermilk Coffee Cake

$3.21

Cranberry Orange Coffee Cake

$3.21

Blackberry Lemon Lavender Coffee Cake

$3.21

Raspberry Marzipan Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Zucchini Coffee Cake

$3.21

Peach Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Melba Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Yummy Pumpkin Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Layered Cake

Cookies n Cream Layered Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Cake

Nutella Swirl Bunt Cake

$3.21Out of stock

French Apple Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Blueberry Butter Cake

$3.21

Earthquake Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Preacher's Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Bars

Apple Crisp Shortbread Bars

$3.21

Frosted Sugar Cookie Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Granola Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Raspberry Pie Bars

$3.21

Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Bar

$3.21

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bars

$3.21Out of stock

No Bake Crunch Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Monster Cookie Bar

$3.21Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownies

$3.48

Simple Walnut Brownies

$3.48

Andes Mint Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Horchata Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Biscottis

Almond Biscottis

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

Apricot White Chocolate Walnut Scones

$2.84Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Scone

$2.84Out of stock

Specialty Bread

Orange Cardamon

$2.10Out of stock

Granola

Bag of Homemade Granola

Bag of Homemade Granola

$5.30Out of stock

Gluten Free Homemade Granola (quart)

$5.89Out of stock

Rolls

Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$2.62Out of stock

Muffins

Muffins

$2.94Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Muffins

$2.94Out of stock

Party Mix

Party Mix

$4.95Out of stock

Brew Logo Merchandise

12 oz Double Walled Thermos

$19.95

16 oz Double Walled Thermos (bike)

$19.95

16oz Brew Mugs

$9.95

16oz Tumbler

$19.95

24oz Tumbler

$27.95

25th Anniversary Mugs

$45.00

Brew Hats

$24.95

Ceramic Thermos

$29.95