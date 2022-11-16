The Electric Brew in Elkhart
113 E Lexington Ave
Elkhart, IN 46516
Popular Items
K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee
Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)
El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)
Peruvian K-cup (box of 12)
Women-produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)
Mid Dark K-cup (box of 12)
(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)
Variety Pack K-Cup (box of 12)
Brazil
Bald Brothers
2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)
Merchandise
New Brew Shirts
AirTight Containers
Orders will be shipped the next day, and if you would like to pick up your order we will let you know when it is ready, but it will be ready in our Goshen location. 269-332-1466
French Press Brewer
Brew Bucks
12oz Double Walled Thermos
Travel French Press
Gift box
Brew Mug, pound of coffee, t-shirt
Hot Drinks
25th Anniversary Coffee Refill
Hot Pumpkin French Toast Latte
Hot Lumberjack Latte
Hot White Pumpkin Mocha
Americano
Box of brewed Coffee (74 oz)
Breve
Brewed Coffee
Coffee Schedule (first option is dark roast, and second option is medium roast) MONDAY (Colombia, Nicaragua) TUESDAY (Midwest, Brazil) WEDNESDAY (Colombia, Greenblock Blend) THURSDAY (Midwest, Rwanda) FRIDAY (Colombia, Mexico) SATURDAY (Midwest, Brazil)
Bullet Proof
Cafe Aulait
Cafe Cubano
Cambrick
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Chai Tea
Cortado
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Dirty Chai
Eggnog Latte
Eggnog Steamer
Espresso
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
Hot Eye Opener
Hot Tea
Latte
Matcha Latte
Pour Over
Red Eye
Steamer
Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Mocha
Traditional Macchiato
This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)
Vietnamese Coffee
White Chocolate Mocha
Hot Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte
Hot Pumpkin Praline Latte
Hot Kettle Corn Latte
Maple Cinnamon Latte
Spiced Apple Cider
Cold Drinks
CUP of WATER
32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)
Lotus Drink
Lotus Cream
Lotus Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer
Passion Fruit Arnold Palmer
Iced Pumpkin French Toast Latte
Banana Spinach Smoothie
Iced Lumberjack Latte
Iced White Pumpkin Mocha
Arnold Palmer
Blended Chai
Blended Matcha
Cremosa
Cup of Milk
Iced Eye Opener
Frappe
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Iced Americano
Iced Breve
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Chai
Cold Brew
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Latte
Iced Loose Leaf Tea
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Red Eye
Iced Tea
Italian Soda
Frozen Lemonade
Lemonade
Nitro Coffee
Smoothie
Soft Drink
Iced Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte
Iced Pumpkin Praline Mocha
Iced Kettle Corn Latte
Bippity Boppity Boo Italian Soda
Iced Maple Cinnamon Latte
Iced Spiced Cider
Syrup
Extra Shot
Breakfast
16oz Parfait
12oz Parfait
8oz Parfait
Muffin Egg Sandwich
Croissant Egg Sandwich
Bagel Egg Sandwich
Veggie Croissant Sandwich
2 eggs, herb cream cheese spread, tomato, spinach, swiss cheese on a croissant.
KETO Breakfast Bowl
Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato (side of Salsa)
Triple SSS KETO Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Swiss Cheese, and Spinach
Egg Bake
Biscuits and Gravy (Homemade)
Full Quiche
Half Quiche
Veggie Quesadilla
Cream Cheese Spread, provolone cheese, red onions, assorted bell peppers, spinach, tomato, and scrambled eggs.
Bacon Breakfast Quesadilla
Cream Cheese Spread, provolone cheese, red onions, assorted bell peppers, spinach, tomato, scrambled eggs, and BACON
Bacon Lover Burrito
Country Burrito
Tripple SSS Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Two Cheese Burrito
Three Cheese and Veggie Burrito
Bowl of Granola
Lunch
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Ham And Swiss Panini
Salad ‘n Wheels
Pepper Jack Club Panini
Bacon Grilled Cheese Panini
Turkey Pesto Panini
Three Cheese Pesto Panini
Italian Grilled Cheese Panini
Chicken Salad Croissant
Half Chicken Salad Croissant
Veggie Pizza Quesadilla
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, spinach, onions, and peppers.
Meat Lovers Pizza Quesadilla
Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, sausage, and bacon.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Ham and Cheddar Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Cup of Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Bowl Of Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Cup of 3 Bean Chili
Bowl of 3 Bean Chili
Half House salad
Spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, and cheese.
Full House Salad
Spinach, tomato, onion, peppers, and cheese.