- Home
- /
- Goshen
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- The Electric Brew - Goshen
The Electric Brew - Goshen
No reviews yet
118 E Washington St
Goshen, IN 46528
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee
Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)
El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)
Guatemala K-cup (box of 12)
Women-Produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)
Bald Brothers K-cup (box of 12)
(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)
Brazil K-cup (box of 12)
MidWest Dark K-cup (box of 12)
Variety Pack K-cup (box of 12)
2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)
Merchandise
25th Anniversary Mugs
will be ready for pick up after 6pm on August 6th, 2021
“Cup” Brew Shirts
Gift Box #1
This Gift box includes a ceramic Brew Mug, a 12oz Double walled Thermos and an Airtight Container.
Gift Box #2
This Gift Box includes a Handmade Brew Mug, a Brew T-shirt, and 2 (1/3)pounds of Christmas Blend.
Gift Box #3
This gift box includes a Ceramic Brew Mug, 1 pound of coffee, and 1 Brew T-Shirt.
AirTight Container
French Press Brewer
Brew Bucks
12oz Double Walled Thermos
Travel French Press
Burlap Bags
I'm Hungry Lets Eat Cookbook
Hot Drinks
Snickers Latte
Caramel Apple Chai
Maple White Mocha
Americano
Breve
Brewed Coffee
Pour Over
Bullet Proof
Cafe Aulait
Cafe Cubano
Two shots of espresso with two packs of raw sugar.
Traditional Macchiato
This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)
Cambrick
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Chai Tea
Cortado
Baby Latte (8oz)
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Flat White
Hot Chocolate
Hot Eye Opener
Hot Tea
Latte
Matcha Latte
Mocha
White Chocolate Mocha
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Red Eye
Steamer
Vietnamese Coffee
Box of Brewed Coffee (74oz)
Spiced Apple Cider
Campfire Mocha
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew GROWLER (64oz)
64oz of our own Cold Brew, bring in your own growler or our for a refill and get $5 off.
Growler Refill
32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)
Lotus Drink
Lotus Cream
Lotus Lemonade
Pink Lotus Drink
Peach Lavender Pink Lotus
Iced Snickers Latte
Iced Maple White Mocha
Root Brew Float
Orange Rose Mimosa
Strawberry Melba Refresher
Arnold Palmer
Blended Chai
Blended Matcha
Cremosa
Frappe
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Cup of Milk
Iced Americano
Iced Breve
Iced Cambrick
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Chai
Cold Brew
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Eye Opener
Iced Latte
Iced Loose Leaf Tea
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Red Eye
Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha
Iced Tea
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Italian Soda
Lemonade
Nitro Coffee
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Smoothie
Soft Drink
Iced Spiced Cider
Syrup
Extra Shot
Summer reading Coupon
Breakfast
Parfait
Homemade yogurt, fruit and homemade granola.
Muffin Egg Sandwich
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Croissant Egg Sandwich
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Bagel Egg Sandwich
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Tomato Spinach Egg Sandwich
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Order of Waffles (2 waffles, comes with butter and syrup)
KETO Breakfast Bowl
Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese, side of salsa. Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato, side of salsa.
Quiche
Egg Bake
Triple S Burrito
Scrambled Egg, Spinach, Ground Sausage, Swiss cheese.
Country Burrito
Egg and Cheese Burrito
Bowl of Granola
Croissant
English Muffin
Lunch Menu
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Homemade pulled pork served on a homemade bun with coleslaw, served with kettle chips, corn chips or pretzels!
Personal Pizza
Chipotle Wrap
Chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, crushed jalapeno chips,Southwest chipotle sauce, tomato, and spinach.
Ana's Wrap
Ham, onions, spinach, tomato, provalone, Mayo,Greek dressing
Turkey Pesto Wrap
Brat Pasta
Half Spinach Salad (Greens When Availab!e)
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, and olives.
Whole Spinach Salad (On Greens When Available)
Mac Attack Mac and Cheese
Stacy's Panini
Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and tomato
Bacon Lover Panini
Bacon, tomato, mayo, spinach, and Swiss cheese
Southwest Panini
Turkey, cheddar, tomato, jalapeño, Southwest sauce, and spinach
Holiday Panini
Tomato, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, and basil.
Chipotle Bean Muffin
Tomato, Spinach, Cheddar cheese and spicy bean patty.
Turkey Bacon Quesadilla
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and spinach
Three Cheese Quesadilla
Mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and Swiss cheese
Cup Of Rustic Tortellini
Bowl Of Rustic Tortellini
Bowl Of Fire & Ice Chili
Cup Of Fire & Ice Chili
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich (14 And Under Only)
Kids Cheese Quesadilla (14 And Under Only)
Extra Lunch Side
Evening Menu
Chipotle Bean Muffin
Tomato, Spinach, Cheddar cheese and spicy bean patty.
Sofifis Sandwich
NA
Homemade chicken salad, provolone cheese , tomato spinach/spring mix (changes depending on what is available)
Herb Turkey Muffin
Chipotle Wrap
Bacon Lover Wrap
Muffin Egg Sandwich
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Croissant Egg Sandwich
Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese
Fruit Cups/Chia Pudding
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Sprinkle Sugar Cookies
2.95 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies
Molasses Cookies
SMALL Monster Cookies
5.75 Cookies
.65 Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookies
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Cinnamon Rolls
Special Baked Goods
Mini Cheesecakes/Pies
Bread
Baked Oatmeal
Coffee Cake
Melba Coffee Cake
Maple Walnut Coffee Cake
Cocoa Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Toffee Nut Coffee Cake
Berry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
Chocoolate Chip Coffee Cake
Raspberry Orange Coffee Cake
Cherry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake
Layered Cake
Cake
Bars
Brownies
Scones
HOMEMADE Yogurt
GLUTEN Free Options
Party Mix
Bulk Orders
Christmas Blend
Gold Bag of Regular Coffee
1/3 of a pound in a golden bag, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking stuffers.
Gold Bag of FLAVORED Coffee
1/3 of a pound in a golden bag, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking stuffers. We will flavor your order right away, but will have to wait 4 hours before grinding it so the flavor has time to concentrate. We will have it ready for you in the morning after the day you order it. Call us at 574.533.5990 with any questions.
Sealed Bag of Beans
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
Flavored Coffee Beans
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
Flavored Ground Coffee Beans
We will flavor your order right away, but will have to wait 4 hours before grinding it so the flavor has time to concentrate. We will have it ready for you in the morning after the day you order it. Call us at 574.533.5990 with any questions.
4 Pounds of Beans
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
4 Pounds of Ground Coffee
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
6 Pounds of Ground Coffee
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
6 Pounds of Beans
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
Flight of Women Owned Coffee
This Flight is 4 pounds one of each of the women owned and operated farms. Guatemala, Sumatra, Colombia and Rwanda.
10 pound Special
For pick up in Goshen on Friday. If you would like different kinds of coffee specify which ones and how many in the special request.
Airtight and 1lb of Coffee
Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!
AirTight Container
Travel French Press
French Press Brewer
12oz Double Walled Thermos
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (half a pound)
Our own roasted Espresso Beans covered in chocolate by Steve’s Gourmet Confections.
4oz Darjeeling
4oz English Breakfast
4oz Earl Grey - De La Creme
4oz Earl Grey
4oz Masala Chai
4oz China Matcha
4oz China GunPowder
4oz Jasmine Pearls
4oz Moroccan Mint
4oz Peach Green
4oz Ginger Orange
4oz White Lagoon
4oz White Chai
4oz Blueberry Pomegranate
4oz Peppermint Tea
4oz Hawaiian Paradise Tea
4oz Mint Chamomile
4oz Rooibos
4oz Lady Red Rooibos
4oz Key West
4oz Mint Mate
4oz Mango Mate Energizer
4oz Lavender Mint Tea
4oz Raspberry Lavender
4oz Evening Comfort
4oz Herbal Energizer
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
118 E Washington St, Goshen, IN 46528