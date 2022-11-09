Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Electric Brew - Goshen

118 E Washington St

Goshen, IN 46528

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Mocha

K-Cup Compatible Single Serve Coffee

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

Nicaragua K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

El Recreo Estate (Hint of Chocolate and Toffee)

Guatemala K-cup (box of 12)

Guatemala K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

Women-Produced (Chocolatey, smooth, citrus, roasted nuts)

Bald Brothers K-cup (box of 12)

Bald Brothers K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

(A sweet earthy Breakfast Blend)

Brazil K-cup (box of 12)

Brazil K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49

MidWest Dark K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

Variety Pack K-cup (box of 12)

$7.49Out of stock

2 for $10 (2 boxes of 12)

$10.00Out of stock

Merchandise

25th Anniversary Mugs

25th Anniversary Mugs

$45.00

will be ready for pick up after 6pm on August 6th, 2021

“Cup” Brew Shirts

“Cup” Brew Shirts

$20.00
Gift Box #1

Gift Box #1

$45.00

This Gift box includes a ceramic Brew Mug, a 12oz Double walled Thermos and an Airtight Container.

Gift Box #2

Gift Box #2

$65.00

This Gift Box includes a Handmade Brew Mug, a Brew T-shirt, and 2 (1/3)pounds of Christmas Blend.

Gift Box #3

Gift Box #3

$45.00

This gift box includes a Ceramic Brew Mug, 1 pound of coffee, and 1 Brew T-Shirt.

AirTight Container

AirTight Container

$14.95
French Press Brewer

French Press Brewer

$29.95
Brew Bucks

Brew Bucks

$5.00
12oz Double Walled Thermos

12oz Double Walled Thermos

$19.95
Travel French Press

Travel French Press

$29.95

Burlap Bags

$4.00

I'm Hungry Lets Eat Cookbook

$20.00Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Snickers Latte

$4.63

Caramel Apple Chai

$4.62

Maple White Mocha

$4.63

Americano

$2.10

Breve

$3.80

Brewed Coffee

$2.50
Pour Over

Pour Over

$3.48

Bullet Proof

$3.21

Cafe Aulait

$2.65
Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$2.48

Two shots of espresso with two packs of raw sugar.

Traditional Macchiato

$2.48

This traditional macchiato is two shots of espresso with just a dab of foam on top. (only about 3oz)

Cambrick

$3.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$2.81

Caramel Macchiato

$4.23
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.87

Cortado

$3.11

Baby Latte (8oz)

$3.11

Dirty Chai

$4.40
Espresso

Espresso

$1.87

Flat White

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.11

Hot Eye Opener

$4.60

Hot Tea

$2.39
Latte

Latte

$3.48
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.33

Mocha

$4.23

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.23

Red Eye

$2.95

Steamer

$3.11

Vietnamese Coffee

$3.41
Box of Brewed Coffee (74oz)

Box of Brewed Coffee (74oz)

$14.98

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.48

Campfire Mocha

$4.63

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew GROWLER (64oz)

Cold Brew GROWLER (64oz)

$13.45

64oz of our own Cold Brew, bring in your own growler or our for a refill and get $5 off.

Growler Refill

$8.45

32oz Cold Brew to GO (plastic bottle)

$5.48

Lotus Drink

$3.50

Lotus Cream

$4.25

Lotus Lemonade

$3.65

Pink Lotus Drink

$3.65

Peach Lavender Pink Lotus

$3.65

Iced Snickers Latte

$4.94

Iced Maple White Mocha

$4.95

Root Brew Float

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Rose Mimosa

$3.07Out of stock

Strawberry Melba Refresher

$3.10Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.03

Blended Chai

$4.88

Blended Matcha

$5.52

Cremosa

$3.15
Frappe

Frappe

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cup of Milk

$1.75

Iced Americano

$2.60

Iced Breve

$4.54

Iced Cambrick

$3.56
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.54
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.54

Iced Chai

$4.54

Cold Brew

$2.80

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.28

Iced Eye Opener

$4.82
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.79

Iced Loose Leaf Tea

$2.35
Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.54

Iced Red Eye

$3.80

Iced Sugar-Free Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.54
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.88
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.54

Italian Soda

$2.63
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.03
Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$3.80
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.32

Apple Juice

$2.32
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.75

Soft Drink

$1.73

Iced Spiced Cider

$4.95

Syrup

Add a Syrup

Extra Shot

Extra Shot of Espresso

$0.50

Summer reading Coupon

Free Lemonade

Out of stock

Free Iced Tea

Free Soft Drink

Out of stock

Breakfast

Parfait

Parfait

$4.20

Homemade yogurt, fruit and homemade granola.

Muffin Egg Sandwich

Muffin Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese

Croissant Egg Sandwich

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese

Bagel Egg Sandwich

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$5.50Out of stock

Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese

Tomato Spinach Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$7.50

Order of Waffles (2 waffles, comes with butter and syrup)

$3.95
KETO Breakfast Bowl

KETO Breakfast Bowl

$5.08

Very-Veggie Bowl: eggs, spinach, onion, bell peppers, tomato, mozzarella cheese, side of salsa. Super-Bowl: eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, tomato, side of salsa.

Quiche

$3.95

Egg Bake

$4.55Out of stock

Triple S Burrito

$3.50

Scrambled Egg, Spinach, Ground Sausage, Swiss cheese.

Country Burrito

$3.50

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$2.99

Bowl of Granola

$3.65

Croissant

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.13

Lunch Menu

Ham, cheddar cheese, herbed cream cheese spread, and spinach.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.98Out of stock

Homemade pulled pork served on a homemade bun with coleslaw, served with kettle chips, corn chips or pretzels!

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$5.95Out of stock
Chipotle Wrap

Chipotle Wrap

$6.75

Chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, crushed jalapeno chips,Southwest chipotle sauce, tomato, and spinach.

Ana's Wrap

Ana's Wrap

$5.95

Ham, onions, spinach, tomato, provalone, Mayo,Greek dressing

Turkey Pesto Wrap

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$6.50

Brat Pasta

$5.95Out of stock
Half Spinach Salad (Greens When Availab!e)

Half Spinach Salad (Greens When Availab!e)

$4.75

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, and olives.

Whole Spinach Salad (On Greens When Available)

Whole Spinach Salad (On Greens When Available)

$6.75

Mac Attack Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Stacy's Panini

$5.95
Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$6.50

Turkey, pesto, mozzarella cheese, spinach, and tomato

Bacon Lover Panini

Bacon Lover Panini

$5.95

Bacon, tomato, mayo, spinach, and Swiss cheese

Southwest Panini

$6.75

Turkey, cheddar, tomato, jalapeño, Southwest sauce, and spinach

Holiday Panini

Holiday Panini

$5.95

Tomato, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, and basil.

Chipotle Bean Muffin

$5.95

Tomato, Spinach, Cheddar cheese and spicy bean patty.

Turkey Bacon Quesadilla

Turkey Bacon Quesadilla

$5.95

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and spinach

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$4.55

Mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and Swiss cheese

Cup Of Rustic Tortellini

$4.25

Bowl Of Rustic Tortellini

$5.85

Bowl Of Fire & Ice Chili

$5.85Out of stock

Cup Of Fire & Ice Chili

$4.25Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich (14 And Under Only)

$3.75

Kids Cheese Quesadilla (14 And Under Only)

$3.75

Extra Lunch Side

$1.50

Evening Menu

Chipotle Bean Muffin

$5.95

Tomato, Spinach, Cheddar cheese and spicy bean patty.

Sofifis Sandwich

$4.50Out of stock
NA

NA

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade chicken salad, provolone cheese , tomato spinach/spring mix (changes depending on what is available)

Herb Turkey Muffin

$5.45Out of stock

Chipotle Wrap

$5.45

Bacon Lover Wrap

$5.45Out of stock
Muffin Egg Sandwich

Muffin Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese

Croissant Egg Sandwich

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg patty, choice of sausage, ham or bacon, and cheddar cheese

Fruit Cups/Chia Pudding

Fruit Cup

$3.85Out of stock

Chia Pudding

$3.83

Grape and Cheese Cups

$3.85Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.20

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Sprinkle Sugar Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

2.95 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$2.95Out of stock

Molasses Cookies

$2.20

SMALL Monster Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

5.75 Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

.65 Cookie

$0.65Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.20Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls

$2.85
Maple Frosting Cinnamon Rolls

Maple Frosting Cinnamon Rolls

$2.85

Small Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls

$2.14
Small Maple Frosting Cinnamon Rolls

Small Maple Frosting Cinnamon Rolls

$2.14

Bagels

Cheese Bagel

$3.21Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.21Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.21Out of stock

Special Baked Goods

Rice Krispie Treats

$3.21Out of stock

Mini Cheesecakes/Pies

Mini Cheesecakes

$3.95Out of stock

Mini Bourbon Pecan Pies

$3.31Out of stock

Bread

Mocha Bread (Slice)

$2.62Out of stock

Orange Cardamom Bread (Slice)

$2.62Out of stock

Bread

$5.25Out of stock

Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

$2.94

Baked Oatmeal

$2.94Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Melba Coffee Cake

$3.21

Maple Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.21

Cocoa Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$3.21

Toffee Nut Coffee Cake

$3.21

Berry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Chocoolate Chip Coffee Cake

$3.21

Raspberry Orange Coffee Cake

$3.21

Cherry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

$3.21

Layered Cake

7 Layer

$4.25Out of stock

Cake

French Apple Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Chocolate Earthquake Cake

$3.21

Preachers Cake

$3.21

Irish Stout Cake

$3.21Out of stock

Bars

Monster Cookie Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Lemon Cheesecake Bars

$3.21

White Chocolate Raspberry Bars

$3.21

Frosted Sugar Cookie Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Peaches & Cream Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Pumpkin Bars

$3.21Out of stock

Brownies

German Chocolate Brownies

$3.48

Fudgy Nut Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Blackberry Liquor Brownies

$3.48

Brownies

$3.48Out of stock

Biscottis

Almond Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Andes Mint Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Scones

Fresh Orange Scones

$2.83Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Scones

$2.83Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Hazelnut Scones

$2.83Out of stock

HOMEMADE Granola

Homemade Granola (Quart)

Homemade Granola (Quart)

$4.55

Gluten Free Homemade Granola (Quart)

$5.89

HOMEMADE Yogurt

Homemade Yogurt Quart

Homemade Yogurt Quart

$5.08Out of stock

We will contact you when it is ready to be picked up.

Homemade Yogurt Pint

$2.95Out of stock

GLUTEN Free Options

Gluten Free Raspberry Orange Coffee Cake

$3.64Out of stock

Party Mix

Party Mix

$4.95

Rolls

Pumpkin Roll

$2.62Out of stock

Bulk Orders

Christmas Blend

$14.90Out of stock

Gold Bag of Regular Coffee

$5.25Out of stock

1/3 of a pound in a golden bag, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking stuffers.

Gold Bag of FLAVORED Coffee

$5.60Out of stock

1/3 of a pound in a golden bag, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking stuffers. We will flavor your order right away, but will have to wait 4 hours before grinding it so the flavor has time to concentrate. We will have it ready for you in the morning after the day you order it. Call us at 574.533.5990 with any questions.

Sealed Bag of Beans

Sealed Bag of Beans

$13.90

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee

Sealed Bag of Ground Coffee

$13.90

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

Flavored Coffee Beans

Flavored Coffee Beans

$14.90

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

Flavored Ground Coffee Beans

Flavored Ground Coffee Beans

$14.90

We will flavor your order right away, but will have to wait 4 hours before grinding it so the flavor has time to concentrate. We will have it ready for you in the morning after the day you order it. Call us at 574.533.5990 with any questions.

4 Pounds of Beans

4 Pounds of Beans

$55.60

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

4 Pounds of Ground Coffee

4 Pounds of Ground Coffee

$55.60

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

6 Pounds of Ground Coffee

6 Pounds of Ground Coffee

$83.40

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

6 Pounds of Beans

6 Pounds of Beans

$83.40

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

Flight of Women Owned Coffee

Flight of Women Owned Coffee

$55.60

This Flight is 4 pounds one of each of the women owned and operated farms. Guatemala, Sumatra, Colombia and Rwanda.

10 pound Special

10 pound Special

$120.00

For pick up in Goshen on Friday. If you would like different kinds of coffee specify which ones and how many in the special request.

Airtight and 1lb of Coffee

Airtight and 1lb of Coffee

$27.95

Orders can be placed at any time, we will ship those out right away or contact you about estimated delivery times. Please put your address in the special request section. Thank you for your support!!!

AirTight Container

AirTight Container

$14.95
Travel French Press

Travel French Press

$29.95
French Press Brewer

French Press Brewer

$29.95
12oz Double Walled Thermos

12oz Double Walled Thermos

$19.95
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (half a pound)

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (half a pound)

$8.50

Our own roasted Espresso Beans covered in chocolate by Steve’s Gourmet Confections.

4oz Darjeeling

$8.30
4oz English Breakfast

4oz English Breakfast

$8.30

4oz Earl Grey - De La Creme

$8.30
4oz Earl Grey

4oz Earl Grey

$8.30
4oz Masala Chai

4oz Masala Chai

$11.40
4oz China Matcha

4oz China Matcha

$15.80
4oz China GunPowder

4oz China GunPowder

$8.30
4oz Jasmine Pearls

4oz Jasmine Pearls

$16.10

4oz Moroccan Mint

$14.50

4oz Peach Green

$14.70
4oz Ginger Orange

4oz Ginger Orange

$11.90
4oz White Lagoon

4oz White Lagoon

$10.70

4oz White Chai

$10.70

4oz Blueberry Pomegranate

$10.70
4oz Peppermint Tea

4oz Peppermint Tea

$14.70
4oz Hawaiian Paradise Tea

4oz Hawaiian Paradise Tea

$11.90
4oz Mint Chamomile

4oz Mint Chamomile

$11.40
4oz Rooibos

4oz Rooibos

$8.40
4oz Lady Red Rooibos

4oz Lady Red Rooibos

$8.30Out of stock
4oz Key West

4oz Key West

$8.30

4oz Mint Mate

$10.30

4oz Mango Mate Energizer

$8.70

4oz Lavender Mint Tea

$11.40

4oz Raspberry Lavender

$10.70

4oz Evening Comfort

$10.70

4oz Herbal Energizer

$10.70
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

118 E Washington St, Goshen, IN 46528

Directions

Gallery
The GOSHEN Brew image
The GOSHEN Brew image
The GOSHEN Brew image

