The Electric Brew - Goshen

Gold Bag of FLAVORED Coffee

$5.60 Out of stock

1/3 of a pound in a golden bag, perfect for Christmas presents or stocking stuffers. We will flavor your order right away, but will have to wait 4 hours before grinding it so the flavor has time to concentrate. We will have it ready for you in the morning after the day you order it. Call us at 574.533.5990 with any questions.