The Electric Palm imageView gallery

The Electric Palm

review star

No reviews yet

12745 Sea Ray Lane

Woodbridge, VA 22192

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

-APPS-

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Seasoned crab meat hand-mixed with panko bread crumbs then fried, served with chipotle ranch

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

4 shrimp wrapped in rice paper, fried, served with thai chili sauce

South West Egg Rolls

South West Egg Rolls

$13.50

Fried and served with chipotle ranch

Jalapeno Dip

$13.00

Hand diced jalapeno peppers, bacon & onion baked with spices and cheese

Spiced Shrimp

$16.00

1/2 pound served with cocktail sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$12.50

Steak, white onion, red pepper, cheese, tomato tortilla

Wings

Wings

$16.25

Served with ranch Choice of: Hot | Mild | Cajun | Old Bay | BBQ

Potato Skins

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

1 Dozen Oysters

$48.00

Clams

$20.00

-SALADS-

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with grated parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$13.75

Salad mix, cheddar, tomato, red onion, croutons

-FLATBREADS-

Margarita Flat Bread

$14.00

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato, basil

Pepperoni Flat Bread

$14.25
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$15.00

Chicken, hot sauce, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella

Arugula Flat Bread

$17.00

-SANDWICHES-

Steak & Cheese

$17.25
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.00

8 oz. burger, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bun

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, bun, tartar sauce & coleslaw on the side

Fish Taco

$17.00

Fried white fish, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, bun & coleslaw on the side

Reuben

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.50
Pull Pork Sandwich

Pull Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

B.L.T.

$15.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.50

-PASTA-

Dirty Chicken

$24.00

Grilled blackened chicken and andouille sausage served over linguine with a Cajun cream sauce and tomato

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$26.00
Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$22.50

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese crust, linguine, garlic bread

Spaghetti De Torres

$18.00

Meat sauce, linguine, garlic bread

Shrimp And Grits

$25.00

Diced clams, white cream sauce, linguine, garlic bread

-ENTREES-

Salmon

$28.00

Grilled and glazed with a Bearnaise sauce

Crab Cake Dinner

$24.00

2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce

Fish Platter

$25.00

Grilled or hand battered fried Cod served with tarter sauce

Sunday Brunch

$29.99Out of stock

Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Seasoned and grilled chops

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$21.00

Season then roasted

Snow Crab Legs

$49.00

2 clusters crab legs

$10 Cover

$10.00
Sh

Sh

$22.00Out of stock

-SIDES-

Baked Potato

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.50

FRIES

$5.00

HUSH PUPPIES

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

MASHED POTATO

$5.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$7.00

Mixed Veg

$5.00

Side G. Bread

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Loaded Tots

$9.99

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.50

LOADED FRIES

$8.50

Ex Chips

$3.00

Chili

$7.50

Broccoli

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

-KIDS-

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

2 Battered chicken tenders served with French Fries and Honey Mustard Sauce

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni and Cheese served with fries

Kids Mini Dogs

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs served with French Fries

Kid Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

-DESSERTS-

Ice Cream 2 Scoops

$5.50

Cho. Chip Waffle

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Cake, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

[ EXTRAS ]

Side Balsamic Drs

$0.60

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Caesar Drs

$0.60

Side Cajun Seasoning

$0.60

Side Chipotle Ranch Drs

$0.60

Side Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Greek Dressing

$0.60

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Italian

$0.60

Side Oil/Vin

$0.60

Side Serrano Chili Sauce

$0.60

Side Hot Sauce

$0.60

Side Mild Sauce

$0.60

Side Old Bay

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.60

Side Mayo

Side Tartar

$0.60

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.60

Side 1000 Island

$0.60

Side Parmesan

Side Honey

$0.60

Side BBQ sauce

$0.60

Side Melted Butter

$1.50

Side Jalps

$0.60

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Marinara

$0.60

Side Pickles

$1.00

Extra Bang'Sauce

$0.60

Truffle Sauce

$0.60

Tomato Slice

$0.50

-PLATTERS-

Wing Tray

$85.00

Quesadilla Sticks

$81.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$85.00

Crab Dip

$115.00

Steamed Spiced Shrimp

$140.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$135.00

Cheese Tray

$165.00

Fruit Tray

$165.00

Cheese & Fruit Tray

$175.00

Veggie Tray

$115.00

Grilled Veggie Tray

$135.00

Bruchetta

$90.00

Guacamole & Salsa

$100.00

South West Egg Roll Tray

$105.00

Crab Balls

$250.00

Deviled Eggs

$90.00

Smoked Salmon

$175.00

Lemon Poached Salmon

$175.00

Mini Crab Cake Tray

$275.00

Pot Stickers Tray

$160.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$160.00

Spring Rolls

$170.00

Quesadilla Tray

$95.00

Beef Skewers

$200.00

Chicken Skewers

$150.00

Beef Sliders

$250.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge, VA 22192

Directions

Gallery
The Electric Palm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickmakers Cafe
orange star4.3 • 218
9751 Ox Rd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
The Spot on Mill Street - 406 Mill Street - Occoquan, VA - 703-499-8809
orange star4.7 • 159
406 Mill Street Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurantnext
The Secret Garden Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,450
404 Mill St Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
The Corner Q
orange starNo Reviews
8170 Silverbrook Road Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton - 9020 Lorton Station Blvd
orange star4.5 • 2,216
9020 Lorton Station Blvd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
JUICY CLAW - river oaks shopping center across from from the burger king
orange star4.4 • 769
16701 River Ridge Blvd Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
All About Burger - Woodbridge
orange star4.2 • 122
13605 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodbridge
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston