Restaurant info

Our mission is to provide an outstanding overall experience to our patrons by delivering exceptional food and drink and outstanding service. Our goal is to develop daily menus that build a true sense of our region, with foundations in age-old recipes and cooking methods, using the freshest and most flavorful ingredients from local farms and regional waters. Though remaining true to regional traditions, we strive to innovate through use of classical techniques and deep experience and of our talented kitchen to craft a menu remarkable in the region. Our beverage program focuses on a unique [craft] cocktail program and noteworthy wine list. The seasonal cocktail list puts a twist on the classics, making use of local fresh ingredients and the best of New England’s distillers as well as small batch producers from away. The wine list is varied with emphasis on specific regions and producers well-known to The Elm’s proprietors, allowing us to bring to life the winemakers and terroir.