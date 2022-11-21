Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Emerald Rose

review star

No reviews yet

785 Boston Rd

Billerica, MA 01821

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites
Turkey Dinner
Pilgrim Club

Appetizers

Onion Soup

$6.95

Caramelized Sweet Onions in a Beef and Herb Stock topped with a Garlic Bread Crostini Topped With Swiss Cheese

Clam Chowder

$5.95+

Diced Sea Clams in a Thick, Creamy Sauce with Sweet Onions, Celery and Diced Potato

Chili

$6.95+

Soup Of the Day

$4.95+

Rotating Soup of The Day

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Scallions and a Ranch Dressing Drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Margherita Flatbread

$11.95

Fresh Basil, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Spices Topped With Balsamic Glaze

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Breaded Chicken Tenders fried to perfection

Chicken Wings

$13.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wings

Irish Egg Rolls

$11.95

Crispy Egg Rolls filled with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese and Sauerkraut, Served with Russian Dressing

Irish Meatballs

$9.95

House Made with Guinness, mashed potatoes and ground beef, over fresh Mashed Potatoes and Topped with a Jameson Whiskey Glaze

Pub Chips

$9.95

Nachos

$12.95

Tri-Color Tortilla Chips Smothered with Melted Cheddar Cheese, and topped with fresh Jalapeños, Chopped Scallions, Salsa and Sour Cream

Spinach Dip

$11.95

Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts cooked with Ricotta, Cheddar, and Parmesan Cheeses. Served with Tortilla Chips and Fried Pita Chips

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Soft Bavarian Pretzels served with warm Housemade Beer Cheese

Potato Skins

$12.95

Short Rib Tacos

$14.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Four Jumbo Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Lightly Breaded Calamari Rings and Cherry Peppers Tossed in a Garlic Sauce, Served With Marinara Sauce

Garlic Wine Mussels

$12.95

Salad

House Salad

$9.95

Arcadian Mixed Greens, topped with Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes,And Sliced Red Onions

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing, Topped With Fresh Shredded Parmesan and Croutons

Emerald Salad

$13.95

Arcadian Mixed Greens tossed with Balsamic Dressing and Topped with Vine Ripened Tomato Wedges, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Red Onion and Fresh Avocado

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Arcadian Mix Greens topped with Ripened Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Sliced Boiled Egg and Fresh Sliced Hass Avocado

Side House

$5.95

Side Caesar

$6.95

Demi House

Demi Caesar

$1.00

Sandwiches / Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, melted Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion Topped with Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Buttered and Grilled Brioche Roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Breaded and Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Dill Pickles, Topped with a Drizzle of Chipotle Aioli, Served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

Pilgrim Club

$16.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Herb Stuffing, Stacked on Your Choice of White, Wheat or Rye Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon, Topped with Cranberry Mayonnaise

Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$18.95

Oven Roasted Turkey, Herb Stuffing, Stacked on Grilled Ciabatta Bread served with Mashed Potatoes and Smothered in our House Made Turkey Gravy.

Lobster Roll

$34.95

Maine Lobster Meat mixed with Mayonnaise and served on a Grilled Hot Dog roll with Mixed Arcadia Greens

Haddock Sandwich

$17.95

Fresh Atlantic Haddock battered in a Sam Adams Beer Batter with Mixed Arcadia Greens and Topped with a Drizzle of Jalapeno Aoili. Served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

Grilled Reuben

$16.95Out of stock

Sliced Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread.

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.95

1/2 Pound Angus Beef Patty With Green Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato, Sliced Red Onion Served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

Whiskey Burger

$16.95

1/2 Pound Black Angus Beef Patty with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Straws, Cheddar Cheese and a Jameson Whiskey Glaze. Served on a Grilled Brioche Roll and Topped with a Fried Pickle.

Black And Blue Burger

$16.95

1/2 Pound Black Angus Beef Patty with Mixed Arcadia Greens, Sliced Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese, Topped With a Balsamic Glaze Drizzle. Served on a Brioche Roll.

Veggie Burger

$16.95

House Made Black Bean Burger with Mixed Arcadia Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Swiss Cheese and Topped with a Drizzle of Jalapeño Aioli. Served on a Grilled Brioche Roll.

French Dip Sandwhich

$15.95

Entrees

Chicken Pie

$16.95

Diced Chicken Breast, Corn, Peas and Carrots Blended in a Thick Chicken Gravy. Served over Mashed Potatoes and Topped with a Crispy Puff Pastry Topping.

Fiesta Chicken Bowl

$20.95

Grilled Chicken Served With White Rice and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables. Topped with a Sweet Teriyaki Glaze.

Turkey Dinner

$19.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Served with Her Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Fresh Seasonal Vegetables Covered in Turkey Gravy

Shepherds Pie

$15.95

Ground Angus Beef, Corn, Peas, Carrots Blended together in a Beef Gravy Topped With Golden Brown Mashed Potatoes.

Steak Tips

$24.95

Grill Guinness BBQ Marinated Steak Tips Served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

Filet Mignon

$34.95

8 ounce Grilled Filet Mignon Finished with a Fresh Herb Butter. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

NY Sirloin

$34.95

12 Ounce New York Sirloin Grilled To Perfection and Topped with a Fresh Herb Butter. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Fish and Chips

$19.95

Fresh Atlantic Haddock battered in a Sam Adams Beer Batter served with French Fries and Cole Slaw.

Baked Scallops

$31.95

Local Sea Scallops baked with Ritz Cracker Crumbs. Served with Wild Rice and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Baked Haddock

$21.95

Fresh Atlantic Haddock Topped With Ritz Cracker Crumbs, Baked with Butter and White Wine. Served with Wild Rice and Fresh Seasonal Vegetables.

Pan Seared Haddock

$21.95

Pan Seared Haddock, Served on a bed of Parmesan and Scallion Risotto Topped with a Warm Citrus Sauce.

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.95

Pan Seared Scallops, Served on a bed of Parmesan and Scallion Risotto Topped with a Warm Citrus Sauce

Pan Seared Salmon

$31.95

Pan Seared Salmon Over a Lobster Risotto Topped with Grilled Asparagus and a Drizzle of a Bourbon Maple Glaze.

Bangers and Mash

$16.95

Irish Style Pork Sausage served Over Housemade Mashed Potatoes and Smothered in Bourbon Beef Gravy and Caramelized Onions

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$20.95

Grilled Swordfish

$26.95Out of stock

Meatball Dinner

$15.95

Irish Lamb Stew

$16.95

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Scallion Risotto

$5.00Out of stock

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Vegetable

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.50

White Rice

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Chips

$4.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Kids Hot Dog

$9.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.95

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids PB & J

$9.95

Specials

Prime Rib

$29.95

Rack Ribs

$21.95Out of stock

Meatloaf

$19.95Out of stock

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$16.95Out of stock

Brookie Sundae

$7.95Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.10

DIET COKE

$3.10

SPRITE

$3.10

GINGER ALE

$3.10

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

COFFEE

$3.10

DECAF

$3.10

TEA

$3.10

ORGANIC TEA

$3.75

CRANBERRY JC

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

O.J.

$3.00

CHOC MILK

$3.25

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$6.00

DECAF TEA

$3.10

ESPRESSO

$4.50

GINGER BEER

$2.95

GRAPEFRT JC

$3.00

HOT CHOC

$2.95

ICE TEA

$3.10

JONES ROOT BEER

$4.00

LEMONADE

$3.10

LG SPARK WATER

$6.00

PINEAPPLE JC

$3.00

RED BULL

$4.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

SM SPARK H2O

$3.75

SM STILL H2O

$3.75

SODA WATER

$3.10

TOMATO JC

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.10

VIRGIN ARNOLD

$3.25

VIRGIN LIME RICK

$3.50

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$5.95

Irish Bread Pudding

$5.50

Irish Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.95

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Blondie

$6.25Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$1.50

Kids Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Fine Irish Restaurant and Pub Featuring original cuisine as well as classic dishes, with over 30 beers on tap!

Website

Location

785 Boston Rd, Billerica, MA 01821

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

