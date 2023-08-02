The Empanada Lady - South Street
No reviews yet
10 South Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
Empanadas
3 pack
Nada Avg Lunch
This includes 1 Nada 1 Side 1 Cupcake and 1 Can Soda Seafood NADA's, Bread Pudding and Seafood Salad are available with a small upcharge
Make it a Combo!
1 Nada cocktail strawberry mango and pineapple, peach
Pork Nada
Shredded pork loin sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Crab
Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a house blend with peppers, onions, and cheese
Vegan
Fresh cut multi-color peppers, red onion, Rice minced garlic, broccoli, black beans and spinach lightly seasoned in house blend
Salmon
Juicy salmon seasoned in a house blend with peppers, onions, and cheese
Apple Nada
Thin sliced apples with cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, in a caramelized crust, drizzled in caramel, honey, and powdered sugar
Veggie Nada
Multi-color peppers, red onion, minced garlic, and spinach with cheese
Turkey Nada
Ground turkey sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Chicken Nada
Oven roasted chicken, hand pulled and sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Beef Nada
Ground beef sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Shrimp Nada
5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in peppers and onions, seasoned in house blend with cheese
Small Bites & Salads
Ceviche
Chefs choice of fish or shrimp marinated I’m citrus served with plantain and house chips
Pinchos
Skewered meat served with a nada sauce and a fresh fruit relish
Puerto Rican Motz
Corn fritters with a cheese filling with chucky tomato salsa
Tropical Storm Chef Moon
Mango Salsa, tomatoes, onion, avacado, fresh pan seared cod served on mixed greens
Summer Time Joy Chef E Special
Chef E Special Arugula, feta, peacans, raspberries,heirloom, tomatoes, smoked bacon,cucumbers, paired witha a raspberry vinigerette
Baltimore Jumbo Stuffed Crab + Shrimp Ball
Chef E Special - Jumbo shrimp snuggled up in fresh Maryland crab deep fried and served with old bay aioli
Beef Papi
Fried mashed potato balls stuffed with savory beef served with basil and garlic aioli
Wings
Naked + Hard or Fried +Juicy sweet thai chili-mango haberno-old bay-hot spicy + garlic parm
Salsa and chips
3 of your favorite Salsa + our house chips Mango, Spicey Chunky tomatoes +Corn Salsa
Platters
Sides
Arroz con Gandules
Traditional puerto rican serving of arroz con gandules (yellow rice and peas) *vegetarian
Broccoli
Freshly steamed broccoli seasoned in house blend
Platanos
Depending on availability, chef's choice of either maduros or tostones.Platano Maduro - Thick slices of ripe sweet plantain deep fried to orderPlatano Tostones - Slices of unripe, green plantains that have been smashed fried until crisp and lightly tossed in adobe
Seafood Salad
12 oz with lump and jumbo shrimp
String beans
Fresh String beans sautéed in garlic, sesame oil and spicy Thai chili sauce.
AFO- street Corn
Roasted corn rolled in lime crema and covered in cotija cheese, topped with cayenne and parsley
Nada Sauce
Spicey house aloil
Blue cheese
Raspberry Vin
Ranch
Desserts
Coconut Rice Pudding
A creamy rice custard that can be served warm or chilled
Chefs choice bread pudding
Caramel Bread Pudding
Just like ya grandma made it
Limoncello Cupcake
A lemon cupcake with a house made lemon buttercream frosting
Ameretto Strawberry Cupcake
An almond flavored cupcake with buttercream frosting drizzled in strawberry sauce with a fresh strawberry on top
Nadas by the Pan
Frozen
BAR MENU
Cognac
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Dulce Vida
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
St.Elder
N/A Beverages
Red Wine
Rum
Sparkling Wine/Champagne
Tequila
Dulce Vida (house)
Casamigos blanco
Teremana
Clase Azul
Milagro
Casamigos Rep
Heradura
Deleon
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repasado
Don Julio 1942
Tres Agave (house)
Patron Repasado
Patron Anejo
Vodka
Whiskey
Jack Daniels (House Whiskey)
Crown Royal
Jameson
Angels Envy
Buffalo Trace
Uncle Nearest
Elijah Craig
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Basil Hayden
Old Forester
Bulleit
Macallan
Knob Creek
Sagamore RYE
BOTTLES
sauvignon BBTL
chardonnay BBTL
house red BBTL
rose BBTL
mascato BBTL
Biutiful cava BBTL
DON JULIO blanco BBTL
Jameson BBTL
Remy BBTL
Hennessey BBTL
Tito BBTL
Kettle BBTL
Casa Reposado BBTL
Jack daniels BTTL
Crown BBTL
Hendricks BBTL
1942 BBTL
Don Rep BBTL
Casa Blanco BBTL
Bumbu BBTL
Mocktails
Bodega
Bottles Sodas
Bottled Juice
Glass Soda
Self serve
Canned sodas
Nada Cocktail
Dessert
Oven mitt
Nada Sauce
Brunch Menu
Brunch Food
A La Carte
Crab pricing
Steamed shrimp
Sides/Extras
1/2 Dozen
Black Restaurant Week Specials
Black Restaurant Week Special Vegan Nada
Yelp Elite
Pork Nada
Shredded pork loin sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Apple Nada
Thin sliced apples with cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, in a caramelized crust, drizzled in caramel, honey, and powdered sugar
Veggie Nada
Multi-color peppers, red onion, minced garlic, and spinach with cheese
Turkey Nada
Ground turkey sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Chicken Nada
Oven roasted chicken, hand pulled and sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
Beef Nada
Ground beef sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese
after 8
after 8 fee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
You Hungry ?
10 South Street, Baltimore, MD 21202