A map showing the location of The End 4525 Calle MayorView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The End 4525 Calle Mayor

review star

No reviews yet

4525 Calle Mayor

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Bruschetta

$11.95

toasted crostini, goat cheese, tomato, basil, evoo

Chili Bowl

$15.95

Chili Cup

$10.95

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Meatballs

$11.95

fresh homemade turket meatball, basil marinara

O Rings

$10.95

thin sliced, house ranch

Popcorn Chicken N Fries

$11.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$9.95

Wings

$14.95

spicy bbq sauce, bleu cheese, house ranch

Salads/Soup

Beet Carpaccio

$10.95

roasted beets, goat cheese, cilantro "no nut" pesto

Bowl Tomato Soup

$12.95

brioche crostini topped

Caprese

$12.95

farmer joe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, balsamic syrup

Cup Tomato Soup

$7.95

brioche crostini topped

Shredded Iceberg

$11.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.95

spring mix, carrots, red onion, house made croutons

Wedge

$13.95

Draft

Chimay Tripel

$11.00

Dead Cowboy Red Ale

$7.50

ESBC Pale Ale

$8.00

O'hara Irish Stout NITRO

$7.50

Sky Duster Lager

$7.50

THE END Blonde

$7.50

So Much Citra IPA

$8.50

Peach Cider

$8.00

Cans

Dos Topa

$6.50

Finnish Long Drink

$7.50

Golden Pils

$6.50

Kern Lager

$5.00

N/A Citra

$6.00

Peach Sournova

$8.00

Eureka IPA

$8.00

Harland IPA

$8.00

Boomtown Hazy

$8.50

Stardust Hazy

$8.50Out of stock

Enegren HEF

$8.00

Societe HazyIPA

$8.50

28 Haze

$8.50

Cordials

Gramma

$14.00

Pamplemousse

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Amaro montenegro

$14.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Saint elder flower

$13.00

Amarretto

$11.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Creme De Moka

$6.50

Aperol

$8.00

Moonshine

$11.00

Rum/Gin

Adm. Nelson

$7.00

Aviation Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Damwelle

$7.50

Diplomatico

$14.00

Humboldt Spiced Rum

$10.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$9.00

Rum Chata

$6.50

Whaler's

$7.50

Grey Whale Gin

$12.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Luna Azul Blanca

$7.50

Jaja Blanco

$12.00

Jaja Repo

$12.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Nosotros Repo

$12.00

G4 Blanco

$14.00

G4 Reposado

$17.00

DF Blanco

$17.00

DF Repo

$19.00

DF Fuerte

$17.00

Clase Azul

$42.00

Clase Azul Gold

$55.00

Adictivo Anejo

$14.00

Adictivo Extra Anejo

$18.00

Sombra Mezcal

$8.50

Madre Mezcal

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo

$21.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Drake's

$7.50

Humboldt

$9.00

Neft

$12.00

Whiskey

Aberlour Scotch

$18.00

Dimple Pinch

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$10.00

Evan Williams

$7.50

Larceny

$11.00

Laws 4 Grain Straight

$17.00

Law's Rye

$17.00

Mellow Corn

$10.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Writer's Tears

$12.00

High West Dbl Rye

$17.00

Balcones Single Malt

$16.00

Kaiyo Japanse Whiskey

$16.50

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.50

Mitchers American Whiskey

$16.50

Dalmore 12 Yr

$16.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Red Wood Bourbon

$12.00

Redwood Blend

$12.00

High West Prairie

$17.00

Laws Cask Strength

$26.00

Rarities

Old Fitz 17 yr 1oz

$150.00

Old Fitz 17yr 2 oz

$250.00

Parkers 11yr 1oz

$55.00

Parkers 11yr 2oz

$100.00

HHH 17yr 1oz

$150.00

HHH 17yr 2oz

$250.00

Brunch

Benedict

$14.95

Biscuit Gravy

$10.95

Bloody Maria

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Brunch Btl Gambino

$16.00

Brunch Sangria

$5.00

Burrito

$10.95

Chicken Biscuit

$13.95

Flapjacks & Eggs

$13.95

Hangover Scramble

$10.95

Side Bacon

$3.00

Veggie Sandwich

$11.95

Brunch Mimosa

$6.00

One Egg

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

House Cocktails

90505

$14.00

Caught in the Rain

$14.00

Day Drinker

$14.00

Donkey

$14.00

El Guapo

$14.00

Fighter Pilot

$14.00

Joy Division

$14.00

Ken

$6.00

Key To Happiness

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Less Than Zero

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Oj

$14.00

Derby

$14.00

Pete Passion

$14.00

Houdini

$14.00

Waco Kid

$14.00

Infusions

Cucumber Mint

$9.00

Hibiscus

$9.00

Pecan

$9.00

Strawberry

$9.00

Passionfruit

$9.00

Cocktails

Baybreeze

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Bloody

$10.00

Caiprhaina

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba libre

$10.00

Dark n stormy

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Espresso martini

$12.00

Kaluha+ Coffee

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Long island

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mai tai

$14.00

Mint julep

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Side car

$10.00

Tom collins

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Washington Apple

$12.50

Seabreeze

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bubble Death

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

Sprite

$4.00

Still Death

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Jc

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Pizza

Anza Avenue

$11.95

margarita

Harry's Pie

$16.95

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, garlic

The End

$12.95

four mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmesan, evoo

Garlic Cream Pie

$12.95

four cheeses with garlic cream

Thai Chicken

$14.95

Veg Pizza

$12.95

Pepperoni Only

$12.95

Cheese Please

$10.95

Smoked Meathouse

$14.95

Sandwiches

All American Burger

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Plate

$13.95

rustic white sourdough bread, three cheeses, tomato

Meatball Hero

$14.95

turket meatballs, marinara, mozzarella

PBLT

$15.95

smoked pork belly, heirloom tomato, iceberg, aioli, rustic white bread

Western Style Burger

$17.95

pulled pork, bbq sauce, house slaw, pickle, aioli, slider buns

Truffle Cheese Steak

$15.95

smoked brisket, truffle cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms, hero

BBQ Beef On Sourdough

$16.95

BBQ BEEF ON BRIOCHE

$16.95

Sssshhhh

Pete's Fries

$12.95

Vals Bread Sticks

$3.50

Chx Stir Fry

$14.95

Sides

Buttered Peas

$4.95

Cornbread

$3.95

Kid Butter Pasta

$4.95

Kid Plain Pasta

$4.95

Krinkle Fries

$3.95Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pickle Plate

$7.95

Roasted Veggies

$4.95

Slaw

$4.95

Guac

$7.95

Waffle Fries

$3.95

X2 Crostini

$2.00

A.H. Chips N Pico

$3.00

Chips N Pico

$3.00

Side Biscuits

$4.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Val's Ranch

$2.00

Cake Fee

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Crostinis

$1.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Herb Rice

$4.00

Main Stage

1/2 Chicken

$12.95

Brisket

$13.95

Pork Belly

$13.95

The Rock

$65.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.95

5oz Filet Mignon

$36.95Out of stock

Food

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95Out of stock

Chili Dog

$10.95Out of stock

Hot Dog

$7.95Out of stock

Bbq Beef

$14.95

Bbq Pork Sandy

$13.95Out of stock

1\2 Rack Ribs

$18.95

Cajun Pasta W Shrimp

$17.95

Steak Frites

$39.95

Shrimp Gritz

$14.95

Veggy Stir Fry

$10.95

Drinks

Finnish Friday

$7.00

UFC Deep Eddy

$6.00

Nutrl seltzer

$5.00

Jaja Margarita

$10.00

Brewjaja

$12.00

Sweets

Brownie Ala Depeche Mode

$8.95

double dark chocolate brownie, ala depeche mode

Donuts Ala Mode

$8.95

Scoop Vanilla

$4.50

Fruit Tart

$8.95

fruit filled, whipped cream

Beer Float

$8.95

Double donuts

$5.00

Mods

Spoons 1

Spoons 2

Spoons 3

Spoons 4

Spoons 5

Spoons 6

Shirts

Men's S

$20.00

Men's M

$20.00

Men's L

$20.00

Men's XL

$20.00

Men's XXL

$20.00

Ladies S

$20.00

Ladies M

$20.00

Ladies L

$20.00

Ladies XL

$20.00

Hats

B/W Trucker Hat

$26.00

Black Ball Cap

$26.00

Artwork

Don't Use. Don't.

Real Large Print

$249.00

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$12.95

Chicken Taco

$12.95

marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Pork Taco

$13.95

smoked pork shoulder, onions, cilantro

Veggie Taco

$12.95

Wine

Banshee Pinot Noir

$9.00

Butternut Chard

$9.00

Dashwood SB

$9.00

El Libre Malbec

$7.00

El Libre Rosè

$7.00

Firestone Cab

$9.00

Gambino Cuvee

$8.00

Sangria

$6.00

Fess Parker

$10.00

Sangiovese

$8.00

Lagaria Pino Grigio

$8.00

Wine Wednesday

1/2 Veuve

$50.00

Banshee PN

$43.20

Bellacosa Cab

$45.00

Beronia Rioja

$33.30

Butternut

$32.40

Dashwood SB

$31.50

El Libre Malbec

$28.00

El Libre Rosè

$24.30

Firestone Cab

$32.40

Fleus De Prairie

$36.00

Gambino Cuvee

$28.80

Lancaster Cab

$117.00

Lincourt Chard

$40.50

Lincourt Pinot Noir

$43.20

Middle Sister

$27.00

Prisoner Chard

$78.30

Ramon Bilbao

$54.00

Veuve

$87.30

WW Lagaria

$18.00

Bottles

1/2 Veuve

$55.00

Bottle Banshee PN

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Butternut

$34.00

Corkage

$15.00

Bottle Dashwood SB

$34.00

Bottle EL Libre Malbec

$24.00

Bottle El Libre Rosè

$24.00

Bottle Fess Parker

$34.00

Bottle Fess Parker Chard

$42.00

Bottle Firestone Cab

$32.00

Bottle Gambino Cuvée

$30.00

Prisoner

$87.00

Veuve

$97.00

Btl Sangiovese

$30.00

BTL Lagaria

$30.00

Dranks

Bucket Dos Topas

$30.00

BUCKET KERN

$30.00

BUCKET LONGS

$35.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.50

Spicy bbq

$1.50

Blucheese

$1.50

Asian vinagrette

$1.50

Vinagrette

$1.50

Sriracha ranch

$1.50

Bbq

$1.50

Pesto

$1.50

Apps (Deep Copy)

Bruschetta

$14.40

toasted crostini, goat cheese, tomato, basil, evoo

Chili Bowl

$19.25

Chili Cup

$13.00

Meatballs

$15.00

fresh homemade turket meatball, basil marinara

O Rings

$13.25

thin sliced, house ranch

Quesadilla

$12.00

Wings

$18.00

spicy bbq sauce, bleu cheese, house ranch

Salads/Soup (Deep Copy)

Bowl Tomato Soup

$15.60

brioche crostini topped

Caprese

$15.60

farmer joe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, balsamic syrup

Cup Tomato Soup

$9.60

brioche crostini topped

Shredded Iceberg

$14.40

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.75

spring mix, carrots, red onion, house made croutons

Pizza (Deep Copy)

Anza Avenue

$14.40

margarita

Harry's Pie

$20.35

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onion, mushroom, garlic

The End

$15.60

four mushrooms, fresh herbs, parmesan, evoo

Garlic Cream Pie

$15.60

four cheeses with garlic cream

Thai Chicken

$18.00

Veg Pizza

$15.60

Pepperoni Only

$15.60

Cheese Please

$13.25

Smoked Meathouse

$18.00

Main Stage (Deep Copy)

1/2 Chicken

$15.60

Brisket

$16.75

Pork Belly

$16.75

The Rock

$78.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.60

Sweets (Deep Copy)

Brownie Ala Depeche Mode

$10.75

double dark chocolate brownie, ala depeche mode

Donuts Ala Mode

$10.75

Scoop Vanilla

$5.50

Fruit Tart

$10.75

fruit filled, whipped cream

Double donuts

$6.00

Tacos (Deep Copy)

Brisket Taco

$15.60

Chicken Taco

$15.60

marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Pork Taco

$16.80

smoked pork shoulder, onions, cilantro

Veggie Taco

$15.60

Sides (Deep Copy)

Buttered Peas

$6.00

Cornbread

$3.95

Krinkle Fries

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pickle Plate

$10.00

Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Slaw

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$4.75

Side Biscuits

$4.80

Side Chicken

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar. Lounge. The End.

Location

4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Torrance Tavern - 22735 Hawthorne Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
22735 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
orange starNo Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rebel Republic Social House
orange starNo Reviews
1710 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails
orange star4.1 • 472
1708 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
orange star4.8 • 133
320 S. Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston