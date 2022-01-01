- Home
The Energy Station
2710 Shelly Road
Harleysville, PA 19438
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
"A" Breakfast
Two eggs and toast.
"B" Breakfast
Two eggs, toast & homefries.
1 Egg
One egg & toast.
1 Topping Omelet
One topping omelet served with toast.
2 Topping Omelet
Two topping omelet served with toast.
3 Topping Omelet
Three or more topping omelet served with toast.
Creamed Chipped Beef
Cream chipped beef on toast.
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs, choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs and choice of cheese on choice of bread. NO MEAT.
Egg Sandwich
Two egg on choice of bread. NO MEAT, NO CHEESE.
Egg & Meat Sandwich
Two eggs and choice of meat on choice of bread. NO CHEESE.
Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread. NO EGG.
Meat Sandwich
Choice of meat on choice of bread. NO CHEESE, NO EGG.
Waffle
One whole belgium waffle. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Pancake
One fluffy pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Pancakes
Two fluffy pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Pancakes
Three fluffy pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single French Toast
One piece french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short French Toast
Two pieces french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large French Toast
Three pieces french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Multigrain French Toast
One piece multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Multigrain French Toast
Two pieces multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Multigrain French Toast
Three pieces multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Sticky Bun French Toast
Two pieces of sticky bun french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Sourdough French Toast
One piece sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Srdough French Toast
Two pieces sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Sourdough French Toast
Three pieces sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single GF French Toast
One piece gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short GF French Toast
Two pieces gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large GF French Toast
Three pieces gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
One fluffy chocolate chip pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Chocolate Chip Pancake
Two fluffy chocoalte chip pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three fluffy chocolate chip pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Blueberry Pancake
One fluffy blueberry pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Stack Blueberry Pancake
Two fluffy blueberry pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Stack Blueberry Pancake
Three fluffy blueberry pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Banana Pancake
One flyffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Stack Banana Pancakes
Two fluffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Stack Banana Pancakes
Three fluffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Waffle Topped with Bananas
One whole belgium waffle topped with fresh sliced bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips
One whole belgium waffle topped with chocolate chips. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Single Banana & Chococlate Chip Pancake
One fluffy chocolate chip banana pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Short Stack Banana & Chococlate Chip Pancakes
Two fluffy chocolate chip banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Large Stack Banana & Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three fluffy chocolate chip banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
BREAKFAST FAVORITES
The Dutch
Three eggs scrambled with homefries and fried onions. Served with toast.
The Energizer
Three eggs, any style served with four strips of bacon, one sausage link, homefries and toast.
The Graterford
One piece of multigrain toast topped with fresh guacamole, tomato, feta, pickled onions, balsamic glaze and two eggs, any style. Served with fruit.
The Green Lane
Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, any style, two strips of bacon and one sausage link.
The Harleysville
Two pieces of thick French toast, one egg, any style and four strips of bacon.
The Hatfield
Three egg omelet filled with sliced corned beef, fried onions and Swiss cheese. Served with toast and homefries.
Morwood
Three egg omelet filled with ham, fried onions, green peppers and American cheese. Served with toast.
Perkasie
Cream chipped beef on two pieces of toast. Served with homefries.
Philly
Three egg omelet filled with cheesesteak meat, fried onions, marinara and American cheese. Served with toast.
Salford
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese, served with two sausage links and an english muffin.
Schwenksville
Three egg omelet filled with tomato, fried onions and American cheese. Served with toast and homefries.
Skippack
Three eggs scrambled with bacon, fried onions, homefries and American cheese. Served with toast.
Spring Mount
Half a plain bagel topped with a slice of pork roll, two scrambled eggs with cheese, cream chipped beef and crumbled bacon. Served with homefries.
Sumneytown
A whole belgium waffle served with one egg, any style and two strips of bacon.
Telford
Two egg whites with fresh spinach, fresh bruschetta and provolone cheese in a honey wheat wrap. Served with fruit.
Vernfield
Three egg omelet filled with ham and cheese. Served with two strips of bacon, homefries and toast.
Woxall
Three egg white omelet filled with feta, tomato and fresh spinach. Served with fruit and toast. (No Substitutions)
Create Your Own Skillet
"Create Your Own" Skillet. Layer of homefries topped with your choice of three toppings plus your choice of cheese, eggs and toast.
Fiesta Skillet
A layer of shredded homefries topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)
Meat Lover's Skillet
A layer of homefries topped with bacon, ham, sausage, American cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)
Cheesy Sausage Hash Skillet
A layer of homefries topped with sausage, peppers, onions, American cheese, cheddar cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)
Veggie Lover's Skillet
A layer of homefries topped with broccoli, green pepper, fried onion, mushrooms, tomato, American cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)
Steak and Eggs
Thin sliced prime rib served with two eggs, any style, homefries and toast.
1/2 Dutch
1/2 Perkasie
1/2 Skippack
1/2 Sumneytown
1/2 CYO Skillet
1/2 Fiesta Skillet
1/2 Meat Lover's Skillet
1/2 Cheesy Sausage Hash Skillet
1/2 Veggie Lover's Skillet
BREAKFAST SIDES
Side Toast
All "bread sides" come toasted with butter. Please specify if you would like dry toast or cream cheese on your bagel.
1 Piece Toast
Bagel
Toasted with butter.
English Muffin
Toasted wth butter.
Biscuit
Served warm with butter.
Grilled Bun
Served with butter.
Sd Bacon
Sd Sausage Links
Sd Pork Roll
Sd Scrapple
Sd Sausage Patties
Sd Turkey Sausage
Sd Ham
Sd Kielbasa
Sd Homefries
Seasoned red skin potatoes.
Sd Shredded HF
Shredded string potatoes.
Sd Hashbrowns
Hashbrown patties.
Cup Chipped Beef
Sd Corned Beef Hash
Sd Canadian Bacon
Sd Salsa
Sd Avocado
Bowl Fruit
KIDS BREAKFAST
K Mickey Mouse Pancake
One fluffly mickey panacke. Served with sbacon or sausage and syrup and butter.
K French Toast
One piece thick french toast. Served with syrup and butter.
K 1 Egg & Toast
One egg, any style. Served with toast and bacon or sausage.
K Chipped Beef
Cream chipped beef on one piece of toast. Served with bacon or sausage.
K Cheese Omelet
Two egg omlet with choice of cheese. Served with bacon or sasusage and toast.
K Mickey Mouse Chocolate Chip Pancake
One fluffy chocolate chip mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.
K Mickey Mouse Banana Pancake
One fluffy banana mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.
K Mickey Mouse Blueberry Pancake
One fluffy blueberry mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.
K Mickey Mouse Banana Chocolate Chip Pancake
One fluffy banana chocolate chip mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.
Portions Serve 4 People - No Substitutions
Family Chicken Croquette
12 Croquettes. Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with vegetable of the day.
Family Meatloaf
Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with a quart of gravy and vegetable of the day.
Family Roast Turkey
Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with a quart of gravy and vegetable of the day.
Family Roast Beef
16 Chicken Fingers. Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with Ranch, BBQ and honey mustard for dipping.
Family Pasta Cheese Bowl
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Online ordering hours are below. To place an order please call 215-256-8866. THANK YOU! Normal restaurant hours are the following - Monday: 5:30am-3pm, Tuesday-Saturday: 5:30am-8pm, and Sunday: 7am-3pm.
