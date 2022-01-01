Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Energy Station

review star

No reviews yet

2710 Shelly Road

Harleysville, PA 19438

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
Sd Bacon
"B" Breakfast

BREAKFAST

All "bread mod choices" come toasted with butter. Please specify if you would like dry toast or cream cheese on your bagel.

"A" Breakfast

$4.50

Two eggs and toast.

"B" Breakfast

"B" Breakfast

$6.00

Two eggs, toast & homefries.

1 Egg

$3.00

One egg & toast.

1 Topping Omelet

$6.85

One topping omelet served with toast.

2 Topping Omelet

$7.35

Two topping omelet served with toast.

3 Topping Omelet

$7.85

Three or more topping omelet served with toast.

Creamed Chipped Beef

$6.60

Cream chipped beef on toast.

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Two eggs, choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread.

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.60

Two eggs and choice of cheese on choice of bread. NO MEAT.

Egg Sandwich

$4.85

Two egg on choice of bread. NO MEAT, NO CHEESE.

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$6.15

Two eggs and choice of meat on choice of bread. NO CHEESE.

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$6.15

Choice of meat & cheese on choice of bread. NO EGG.

Meat Sandwich

$5.65

Choice of meat on choice of bread. NO CHEESE, NO EGG.

Waffle

$7.50

One whole belgium waffle. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Pancake

$5.00

One fluffy pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Pancakes

$6.25

Two fluffy pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Pancakes

$7.50

Three fluffy pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single French Toast

$5.00

One piece french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short French Toast

Short French Toast

$6.25

Two pieces french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large French Toast

$7.50

Three pieces french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Multigrain French Toast

$5.25

One piece multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Multigrain French Toast

$6.50

Two pieces multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Multigrain French Toast

$7.95

Three pieces multigrain french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Sticky Bun French Toast

$4.50

Two pieces of sticky bun french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Sourdough French Toast

$5.25

One piece sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Srdough French Toast

$6.50

Two pieces sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Sourdough French Toast

$7.95

Three pieces sourdough french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single GF French Toast

$5.00

One piece gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short GF French Toast

$6.45

Two pieces gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large GF French Toast

$7.45

Three pieces gluten free french toast. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.75

One fluffy chocolate chip pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.45

Two fluffy chocoalte chip pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Large Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Three fluffy chocolate chip pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Blueberry Pancake

$4.75

One fluffy blueberry pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Stack Blueberry Pancake

$6.45

Two fluffy blueberry pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Stack Blueberry Pancake

$8.00

Three fluffy blueberry pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Banana Pancake

$4.75

One flyffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Stack Banana Pancakes

$6.45

Two fluffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Stack Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Three fluffy banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Waffle Topped with Bananas

$7.50

One whole belgium waffle topped with fresh sliced bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips

$7.50

One whole belgium waffle topped with chocolate chips. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Single Banana & Chococlate Chip Pancake

$6.00

One fluffy chocolate chip banana pancake. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Short Stack Banana & Chococlate Chip Pancakes

$7.45

Two fluffy chocolate chip banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

Large Stack Banana & Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Three fluffy chocolate chip banana pancakes. Served with butter and syrup on the side.

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

All "bread mod choices" come toasted with butter. Please specify if you would like dry toast or cream cheese on your bagel.

The Dutch

$7.95

Three eggs scrambled with homefries and fried onions. Served with toast.

The Energizer

The Energizer

$10.35

Three eggs, any style served with four strips of bacon, one sausage link, homefries and toast.

The Graterford

The Graterford

$10.95

One piece of multigrain toast topped with fresh guacamole, tomato, feta, pickled onions, balsamic glaze and two eggs, any style. Served with fruit.

The Green Lane

The Green Lane

$10.25

Two fluffy pancakes, two eggs, any style, two strips of bacon and one sausage link.

The Harleysville

$9.75

Two pieces of thick French toast, one egg, any style and four strips of bacon.

The Hatfield

$9.95

Three egg omelet filled with sliced corned beef, fried onions and Swiss cheese. Served with toast and homefries.

Morwood

$9.15

Three egg omelet filled with ham, fried onions, green peppers and American cheese. Served with toast.

Perkasie

Perkasie

$8.95

Cream chipped beef on two pieces of toast. Served with homefries.

Philly

$9.95

Three egg omelet filled with cheesesteak meat, fried onions, marinara and American cheese. Served with toast.

Salford

$8.25

Two eggs scrambled with American cheese, served with two sausage links and an english muffin.

Schwenksville

Schwenksville

$8.95

Three egg omelet filled with tomato, fried onions and American cheese. Served with toast and homefries.

Skippack

$9.15

Three eggs scrambled with bacon, fried onions, homefries and American cheese. Served with toast.

Spring Mount

$9.95

Half a plain bagel topped with a slice of pork roll, two scrambled eggs with cheese, cream chipped beef and crumbled bacon. Served with homefries.

Sumneytown

Sumneytown

$9.25

A whole belgium waffle served with one egg, any style and two strips of bacon.

Telford

$9.50

Two egg whites with fresh spinach, fresh bruschetta and provolone cheese in a honey wheat wrap. Served with fruit.

Vernfield

$9.25

Three egg omelet filled with ham and cheese. Served with two strips of bacon, homefries and toast.

Woxall

Woxall

$9.95

Three egg white omelet filled with feta, tomato and fresh spinach. Served with fruit and toast. (No Substitutions)

Create Your Own Skillet

$9.95

"Create Your Own" Skillet. Layer of homefries topped with your choice of three toppings plus your choice of cheese, eggs and toast.

Fiesta Skillet

Fiesta Skillet

$9.95

A layer of shredded homefries topped with avocado, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)

Meat Lover's Skillet

Meat Lover's Skillet

$9.95

A layer of homefries topped with bacon, ham, sausage, American cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)

Cheesy Sausage Hash Skillet

Cheesy Sausage Hash Skillet

$9.95

A layer of homefries topped with sausage, peppers, onions, American cheese, cheddar cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)

Veggie Lover's Skillet

Veggie Lover's Skillet

$9.95

A layer of homefries topped with broccoli, green pepper, fried onion, mushrooms, tomato, American cheese and two eggs, any style. Served with toast. (No Substitutions/No Cheese Changes, If you would like a different cheese, please use CYO Skillet.)

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$12.75

Thin sliced prime rib served with two eggs, any style, homefries and toast.

1/2 Dutch

$4.50

1/2 Perkasie

$5.55

1/2 Skippack

$5.55

1/2 Sumneytown

$6.10

1/2 CYO Skillet

$6.25

1/2 Fiesta Skillet

$6.25

1/2 Meat Lover's Skillet

$6.25

1/2 Cheesy Sausage Hash Skillet

$6.25

1/2 Veggie Lover's Skillet

$6.25

BREAKFAST SIDES

All "bread mod choices" come toasted with butter. Please specify if you would like dry toast or cream cheese on your bagel.

Side Toast

$1.75

All "bread sides" come toasted with butter. Please specify if you would like dry toast or cream cheese on your bagel.

1 Piece Toast

$0.90

Bagel

$2.85

Toasted with butter.

English Muffin

$2.50

Toasted wth butter.

Biscuit

$2.15

Served warm with butter.

Grilled Bun

Grilled Bun

$2.95

Served with butter.

Sd Bacon

$3.50

Sd Sausage Links

$3.50

Sd Pork Roll

$3.50

Sd Scrapple

$3.50

Sd Sausage Patties

$3.50

Sd Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Sd Ham

$3.50

Sd Kielbasa

$3.50

Sd Homefries

$2.95

Seasoned red skin potatoes.

Sd Shredded HF

$2.95

Shredded string potatoes.

Sd Hashbrowns

$2.95

Hashbrown patties.

Cup Chipped Beef

$2.25

Sd Corned Beef Hash

$3.25

Sd Canadian Bacon

$3.50
Sd Salsa

Sd Salsa

$0.75

Sd Avocado

$1.50

Bowl Fruit

$4.95

KIDS BREAKFAST

K Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.95

One fluffly mickey panacke. Served with sbacon or sausage and syrup and butter.

K French Toast

$6.95

One piece thick french toast. Served with syrup and butter.

K 1 Egg & Toast

$5.95

One egg, any style. Served with toast and bacon or sausage.

K Chipped Beef

$6.50

Cream chipped beef on one piece of toast. Served with bacon or sausage.

K Cheese Omelet

$6.95

Two egg omlet with choice of cheese. Served with bacon or sasusage and toast.

K Mickey Mouse Chocolate Chip Pancake

$7.85

One fluffy chocolate chip mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.

K Mickey Mouse Banana Pancake

$7.85

One fluffy banana mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.

K Mickey Mouse Blueberry Pancake

$7.85

One fluffy blueberry mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.

K Mickey Mouse Banana Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.35

One fluffy banana chocolate chip mickey pancake. Served with butter and syrup.

Portions Serve 4 People - No Substitutions

Family Chicken Croquette

$32.00Out of stock

12 Croquettes. Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with vegetable of the day.

Family Meatloaf

$32.00Out of stock

Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with a quart of gravy and vegetable of the day.

Family Roast Turkey

$32.00Out of stock

Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with a quart of gravy and vegetable of the day.

Family Roast Beef

$32.00Out of stock

16 Chicken Fingers. Your choice of mashed potatoes or french fries. Served with Ranch, BBQ and honey mustard for dipping.

Family Pasta Cheese Bowl

$32.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering hours are below. To place an order please call 215-256-8866. THANK YOU! Normal restaurant hours are the following - Monday: 5:30am-3pm, Tuesday-Saturday: 5:30am-8pm, and Sunday: 7am-3pm.

Website

Location

2710 Shelly Road, Harleysville, PA 19438

Directions

Gallery
The Energy Station image
The Energy Station image
The Energy Station image
The Energy Station image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mill
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Sumneytown pike KULPSVILLE, PA 19443
View restaurantnext
Lansdale Tavern
orange star3.8 • 73
839 W Main St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Round Guys Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Batch Microcreamery - Quakertown
orange star5.0 • 11
116 E Broad St Quakertown, PA 18951
View restaurantnext
The Sunshine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
207 W Ridge Pike Limerick, PA 19468
View restaurantnext
Red Cedar Grille
orange star3.8 • 474
249 Bethlehem Pike Colmar, PA 18915
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Harleysville
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston