Englewood Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1219 West End Avenue

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

QR STARTERS

Street Corn Dip

$8.00
Burrata

$12.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes , fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic glaze served with a garlic crostini.

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Includes celery sticks and blue cheese. Choose a sauce: Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Bam Ba Lam Ale BBQ, Korean BBQ, Smokey XX, Viper XXX.

Chili Dog Sliders

$13.00

A trio of Nathan's Famous slider all beef dogs, chili, and beer cheese sauce.

Poutine Fries

$14.00

French fries, house-made demi-glace and our signature cheese curds. Add Pulled Pork $3 or Bacon $2

Crab Bites

$18.00

Pretzel nuggets, crab dip and melted colby-jack cheese.

Pretzel

$14.00

Salted and served with honey mustard and beer cheese sauce.

Soup

QR HANDHELDS

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickle chips on a brioche bun.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cooper sharp cheddar cheese, Korean BBQ sauce, Englewood sauce, kimchi, pickle chips on a brioche bun.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk marinated fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Englewood sauce, pickle chips served on a pretzel roll.

Philly Hoagie

$15.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, provolone cheese, broccolini, pork au jus, pickle chips on a hoagie roll.

Carne Asada Torta

$17.00

Guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso, poblano aioli, pickle chips on a hoagie roll.

QR PIZZA

Bruschetta Pizza

$14.00

Traditional red sauce, bruschetta, fresh mozzarella, basil oil and balsamic glaze.

Spicy Farmhouse Pizza

$15.00

Spicy marinara, pepperoni, chorizo, Italian sausage and mozzarella,

Mushroom Calypso Pizza

$15.00

Garlic oil, parmesan, exotic mushroom blend, goat cheese, pistachios, spring mix and balsamic glaze.

Carne Asada Pizza

$16.00

Chili lime sauce, colby-jack cheese, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, poblano aioli, and lemons.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, celery-carrot, scallions and ranch.

BYO Pizza

$12.00

QR TACOS

Chicken Taco

$16.00

3 tacos, choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, scallion, cilantro, poblano aioli and side of tortilla chips and salsa.

Blackened Taco

$16.00

3 tacos, choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, scallion, cilantro, poblano aioli and side of tortilla chips and salsa.

Carne Asada Taco

$16.00

3 tacos, choice of corn or flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, scallion, cilantro, poblano aioli and side of tortilla chips and salsa.

QR BURGERS

Englewood Burger Stack

$25.00

Two Premium Angus beef patties, Englewood sauce, porter cheese, caramelized onions, pickle chips on a brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Englewood sauce, pickle chips on a pretzel roll.

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pico de gallo, chili lime aioli, cheddar cheese, pickle chips on a brioche bun.

Classic Burger

$16.00

Premium Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Cooper sharp cheddar cheese, pickle chips on a brioche bun.

QR SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romain, parmesan, croutons, housemade Caesar dressing Add chicken, portobello, salmon or shrimp $6

Black & Bleu Burger Salad

$16.00

Angus burger, Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomato, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, bacon bits, croutons and chunky blue cheese dressing. Substitute portobello, petite tenderloin, salmon, or shrimp.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Crutons and choice of dressing. Add chicken, portobello petite tenderloin, salmon, or shrimp $6

Grilled Salmon Greek Salad

$18.00

Spring lettuce mix, Kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion, feta cheese, cucumber, pepperoncini, parmesan, oregano and Greek dressing. Substitute chicken, portobello, petite tenderloin or shrimp.

Winter Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine, mixed roasted nuts, dried cranberries, diced apples, gorgonzola crumbles, and maple thyme vinaigrette. Substitute portobello, petite tenderloin. or shrimp.

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese and homestyle croutons.

Side Garden

$7.00

Romaine, spring mix, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrots, colby-jack cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

QR SODA

Pepsi

$2.00

DIet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

RETAIL

Wearables

$5 T-Shirts

$5.00

Bandana

$6.00

Bibs

$5.00

Caps

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00

T-Shirts (all)

$20.00

Merchandise

Belgian Beer Glaas

$8.00

Coffee (1 lb)

$16.00

Crowler Cooler

$30.00

Frisbee

$6.00

Golf Balls

$12.00

Golf Towel

$12.00

Guitar Pick Key Chain

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Magnet

$3.00

Patch

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker

$3.00

Tankard Mug

$12.00

Concert

Concert Ticket $15

$15.00

Concert Ticket $30

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We combine Flavorful Craft Beers, "Elevated Pub Grub" and Live Music.

