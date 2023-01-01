- Home
Etiwanda Roadhouse 12583 Highland Avenue
12583 Highland Avenue
Etiwanda, CA 91739
Fast Bar
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Bud Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Light Bottle$4.25
- Miller Light Bottle$4.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.75
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Coors Light Pint$4.50
- Coors Light Tall$6.50
- Bud Light Tall$6.50
- Michelob Ultra Pint$4.95
- Miller Lite Pint$4.50
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey$9.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Tito's Vodka$8.00
- Adios Mother$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$9.00
- Margarita$7.50
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
Draft Beer
Import Draft
- Stone: Buenaveza Pint$6.75
- Stone: Buenaveza Tall$9.95
- Stone: Buenaveza Pitcher$20.25
- Dos Equis Especial Pint$6.75
- Dos Equis Especial Tall$9.95
- Dos Equis Especial Pitcher$20.25
- Modelo Especial Pint$6.75
- Modelo Especial Tall$9.95
- Modelo Especial Pitcher$20.25
- Pacifico Clara Pint$6.75
- Pacifico Clara Tall$9.95
- Pacifico Clara Pitcher$20.25
Hefeweizen
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Pint$7.50
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Tall$10.95
- Cali Squeeze: Blood Orange Pitcher$22.50
- Garage: Mango Hef Pint$7.25
- Garage: Mango Hef Tall$10.75
- Garage: Mango Hef Pitcher$21.75
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Pint$7.50
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Tall$10.95
- Hangar 24: Orange Wheat Pitcher$22.50
Light/Amber
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Pint$7.50
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Tall$10.95
- Ace Cider: Pineapple Pitcher$22.50
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Pint$7.50
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Tall$11.25
- Alosta: Fu Manchu Pitcher$23.00
- Beachwood: Knucklehead Red Pint$7.50
- Beachwood: Knucklehead Red Tall$11.25
- Beachwood: Knucklehead Red Pitcher$23.00
- Coors Banquet Pint$4.50
- Coors Banquet Tall$6.50
- Coors Banquet Pitcher$13.50
- Coronado: Salty Crew Pint$7.25
- Coronado: Salty Crew Tall$10.75
- Coronado: Salty Crew Pitcher$21.75
- Dogfish Head: Citrus Squall 12oz$6.75
- Dogfish Head; Citrus Squall Pint$9.00
- Firestone: 805 Pint$6.75
- Firestone: 805 Tall$9.95
- Firestone: 805 Pitcher$20.25
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Pint$7.50
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Tall$10.95
- Karl Strauss: Red Trolley Pitcher$22.50
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Pint$7.00
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Tall$10.50
- Last Name: Pomona Queen Pitcher$21.00
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Pint$7.25
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Tall$10.75
- MotherEarth: Cali' Creamin' Pitcher$21.75
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Pint$7.50
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Tall$11.25
- Owl Farms: Cucumber Tajin Pitcher$23.00
- Roadie Honey Blonde Pint$7.00
- Roadie Honey Blonde Tall$10.50
- Roadie Honey Blonde Pitcher$21.00
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Pint$7.50
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Tall$11.25
- Sam Adams: Octoberfest Pitcher$23.00
IPA/Hazy IPA
- Roadie IPA Pint$7.00
- Roadie IPA Tall$10.50
- Roadie IPA Pitcher$21.00
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Pint$8.25
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Tall$12.50
- Ballast Point: Sculpin Pitcher$26.00
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Pint$7.25
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Tall$10.75
- Brewery X: Slap & Tickle Pitcher$21.75
- Hamilton: Double Mango 12oz$6.75
- Hamilton: Double Mango Pint$9.00
- Hop Valley: Cryostash 12oz$6.75
- Hop Valley: Cryostash Pint$9.00
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Pint$8.50
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Tall$12.75
- Hop Valley: Pineapple Stashhouse Pitcher$26.00
- Lagunitas IPA Pint$7.50Out of stock
- Lagunitas IPA Tall$11.25Out of stock
- Lagunitas IPA Pitcher$23.00Out of stock
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Pint$8.25
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Tall$12.50
- Modern Times: Seasonal Hazy Pitcher$26.00
- New Belgium: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force 12oz$6.75
- New Belgium: Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Pint$9.00
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Pint$8.25
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Tall$12.50
- Sierra Nevada: Hazy Little Thing Pitcher$26.00
- Stone: Enjoy By 12oz$7.50
- Stone: Enjoy By Pint$10.00
Dark
Bottle/Can Beer
Basic Domestic/Import
- Bud Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Light Bottle$4.25
- Coors Banquet Bottle$4.25
- Miller Light Bottle$4.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.75
- Corona Extra$5.25
- Corona Premier$5.25
- Pacifico$5.25
- Modelo Especial$5.25
- Modelo Negra$5.25
- Angry Orchard Bottle$5.25
- Blue Moon: Belgian White$5.25
- Budweiser Bottle$4.25
- Carlsberg Can$6.75
- Corona N/A$5.25
- Golden Road: Mango Cart$5.25
- Heineken$5.25
- Heineken 0.0$5.25
- Modelo Oro$5.25
- Shiner Bock$5.25
- Stella Artois$5.25
Seltzer/Kombucha
- Bambucha: Blueberry Vanilla Can$8.00
- BoochCraft: Strawberry Lemonade Can$10.00
- Brewery X: Watermelon Lime 19.2oz$8.75
- High Noon$5.95
- High Noon Tequila$6.75
- Jiant: Hard Peach Tea 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Jiant: Kiwi Strawberry 19.2oz Can$7.00
- Long Drink: Traditional$6.25
- Truly: Strawberry Lemonade$5.25
- White Claw$5.25
Craft Bottles & Cans
- Alchemist: Heady Topper Can$10.00
- Alosta: F*ck Yeah Can$9.50Out of stock
- Alosta: Sally Blonde Ale Can$8.75
- Bambucha: Blueberry Vanilla Can$8.00
- Bells: Two Hearted IPA 19.2oz Can$9.25
- BoochCraft: Strawberry Lemonade Can$10.00
- Brewery X: Dictionary Roulette Can$8.00
- Brewery X: Watermelon Lime 19.2oz$8.75
- Carlsberg Can$6.75
- Claremont: Festbier Can$9.00
- Claremont:: Peppers & Peaches Can$9.00
- Coronado: Salty Crew Can$5.50
- Elysian: Contact Haze 19.2oz$8.75
- Firestone: 805 Cerveza$5.25
- Jiant: Hard Peach Tea 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Jiant: Kiwi Strawberry 19.2oz Can$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA Bottle$5.25
- Modern Times: Fruitlands Can$8.00
- Modern Times: Mt. Pils 19.2oz Can$8.75
- Montucky Cold Snacks Can$6.00
- Stone: Fight On! Can$8.50
- Stone: Delicious 19.2oz Can$9.00
- Study Break: Iced Tea Lemonade 19.2oz Can$9.50
Beverages
Soda
Food Menu
Shareables/Spuds
- French Fries$4.50
- Potato Chips$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
- Tater Tots$4.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.75
Six cream cheese filled chilis, breaded and quick fried to a golden brown. Served with Ranch Dressing.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.75
Six plump sticks battered in Italian seasonings and quick fried. Served with marinara sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
Freshly fried tortilla chips served with our homemade salsa
- Veggie Platter$6.50
A platter with celery, carrots, and sliced cucumbers. Served with Ranch dressing.
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel$7.50
Two shareable, freshly baked Bavarian Brauhaus pretzels. Served with a side of warm cheese.
- Chicken Flautuas$10.25
Three large homemade shredded chicken flautas. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Mexican Egg Rolls$10.25
Fresh jalapeno, Pepper Jack cheese, and beef rolled up in a wonton and deep fried. Served with a side of Chipotle Mayo.
- Zucchini Fries$9.50
Fresh zucchini is cut into strips, lightly battered, and quick fried. Served with ranch dressing.
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.50
Twelve mini corn dogs quick fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of mustard.
- Southern Fried Pickle$9.75
A deli size pickled is sliced, breaded, and fried crispy. Served with chipotle mayo.
- Fried Green Beans$9.50
Fresh green beans, lightly battered, and fried to perfection. Served with chipotle mayo.
- Popcorn Shrimp$10.00
Fresh baby shrimp are lightly battered and fried. Served with cocktail sauce.
- Fried Cauliflower$10.25
Fresh cauliflower is breaded, fried, and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch. Enjoy them dry or tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
- Spicy Cheese Curds$10.25
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds blended with a hint of Nashville spice. Breaded, fried, and served with a side of marinara or chipotle mayo.
- Side Salad$5.50
A small side salad to accompany your dinner.
- Basket of Onion Rings$9.00
- Crispy Potato Skins - Small$5.75
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses are melted over lightly fried potato skins. Topped with crumbled bacon and chopped green onions. Served with sour cream and ranch.
- Crispy Potato Skins - Large$10.50
Shredded jack and cheddar cheeses are melted over lightly fried potato skins. Topped with crumbled bacon and chopped green onions. Served with sour cream and ranch.
- Sampler Platter - 3 Items$11.50
Choose from five of our most popular appetizers: Poppers, Flautas, Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, or Boneless Wings.
- Sampler Platter - 5 Items$16.50
Five of our most popular appetizers: Poppers, Flautas, Mozzarella Sticks, Potato Skins, or Boneless Wings.
- Loaded Spuds - Small$7.95
Fries or Tater Tots loaded up the way you like it.
- Loaded Spuds - Large$11.95
Fries or Tater Tots loaded up the way you like it.
Favorites/Wings/Pizza
- Chicken Tenders$12.50
Five chicken tenderloins are seasoned, battered, and fried southern style. Served with celery, carrots, and ranch.
- Roadhouse Sliders$12.50
Four sliders served with fries. Your choice of Cheeseburger, Pastrami, Tri-Tip, or Crispy Chicken (Dry or tossed in any of our wing sauces)
- Wet Burrito$12.95
Large flour burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, and your choice of chicken or beef. Smothered in red sauce and served with a side of sour cream.
- Roadhouse Quesadilla$9.50
This quesadilla is grilled with tons of cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
- Fish 'N Chips$12.25
Three pieces of cod fillet coated with beer-batter and fried to a golden brown. Served over a bed of freshly made fries and a side of tartar sauce.
- Traditional Wings - Six$9.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Traditional Wings - Nine$13.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Traditional Wings - Dozen$17.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Six$9.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Nine$13.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Boneless Wings - Dozen$17.50
Finger lickin' wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery & carrots with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
- Roadhouse Nachos - Small$9.75
House tortilla chips piled high with cheese, green onions, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
- Roadhouse Nachos - Large$13.95
House tortilla chips piled high with cheese, green onions, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
- Pizza - Personal$10.95
Hand-tossed pizzas freshly baked to order. Includes two toppings. Additional toppings will be subject to extra charge.
- Pizza - 12 Inch$14.95
Hand-tossed pizzas freshly baked to order. Includes two toppings. Additional toppings will be subject to extra charge.
Sandwiches/Burgers/Dogs
- Cheeseburger$13.50
Half-Pound Angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$13.50
Half-Pound Angus patty, American and Swiss Cheese, with grilled onions on Sourdough
- BLAT$13.50
All American BLT with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, & avocado. Served on Sourdough.
- Jalapeno Bacon Burger$14.25
One half pound burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, grilled jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon.
- Western Bacon Burger$14.25
1/2 pound Angus burger topped with BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and beer battered onion rings.
- Traditional Beef Dip$13.50
Slow roasted beef is thinly sliced and piled high on a French Roll. Served with a side of hot Au Jus.
- Tri-Tip Sandwich$14.25
BBQ Tri-Tip with greens, pickled red onions, and mayo. Served on a French Roll.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun. Spice it up by tossing in any of our wing sauces.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on sourdough bread.
- Bad Ass Pastrami$13.50
Lean pastrami is thinly cut and piled high with mustard and pickles on a French Roll.
- Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Melt$13.75
Roasted turkey breast, smoked applewood bacon, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, & cheese stacked on grilled sourdough bread.
- Grilled Cheese$10.75
An American classic. American cheese on sourdough bread is buttered and grilled to a golden brown.
- Roadhouse Sliders$12.50
Four sliders served with fries. Your choice of Cheeseburger, Pastrami, Tri-Tip, or Crispy Chicken (Dry or tossed in any of our wing sauces)
- Grilled Hot Dog$6.00
Quarter pound hot dog grilled and served with sides of onions and relish.
- Bad Ass Dog$9.95
Quarter pound dog surrounded with thinly sliced pastrami, chopped pickles, and mustard.
- The Doghouse$9.95
Bacon-Wrapped and covered with grilled onions, bell peppers, and sliced jalapenos. Topped with mayo and mustard.
- Hot Link$9.95
A spicy beef hot link topped with a drizzle of mustard and your choice of either our house coleslaw or peppers & onions.
- Bratwurst Special$5.00
Salads
- Garden Salad$10.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing and garlic bread.
- Roadhouse Cobb Salad$15.50
Chilled crisp grens topped with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, and your choice of grilled chicken breast or turkey & ham. Served with a side of garlic bread.
- Southwestern Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled or Crispy chicken breast with shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips. Served with our special Southwest Ranch dressing.
- Traditional Caesar Salad$10.50
Crispy and chilled romaine lettuce tossed with fresh parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, and our own rich Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Extras/Sides
Entrees - 5:00pm-10:00pm
Entrees
- Roadhouse Steak - 6oz$16.00
Our own center cut Angus steak. Seasoned, seared, and char-grilled.
- Roadhouse Steak - 12oz$22.50
Our own center cut Angus steak. Seasoned, seared, and char-grilled.
- Country Fried Steak$17.25
100% USDA Choice 6oz Angus steak is flattened, hand-breaded, fried to a golden brown, then smothered in Southern style sawmill gravy.
- Roadie Tri-Tip$17.00
8 ounces of tender, premium Tri-Tip is roasted, sliced, and glazed with our house barbecue sauce.
- Roadie Ribeye$23.00
A juicy 10oz ribeye is seasoned, seared, and char grilled.
- California Chicken$17.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with avocado, tomato, roasted bell pepper, & provolone cheese.
- Nashville Chicken$16.25
Chicken breast is hand-breaded, fried to a golden brown, and smothered in traditional Nashville hot sauce.
- Street Taco Plate$13.00
Our signature street-style taco plate comes with three tacos (carne asada or chicken) with sides of onion, cilantro, and our house salsa. Also served with rice and beans.
12583 Highland Avenue, Etiwanda, CA 91739