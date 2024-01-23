The EVthing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
The EVthing brings you Elevated Texas Street Food that takes familiar flavors to a new frontier of deliciousness, inspired by Texas’ rich culinary tradition and powered by mouth-watering house-smoked meats. With savory food, delectable gelato and cold brews on tap, we’ve got what you need to charge up your day!
Location
511 East Broadway Street, Cuero, TX 77954
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Terraza Victoria - 7800 N NAVARRO ST STE 313
No Reviews
7800 N NAVARRO ST STE 313 VICTORIA, TX 77904
View restaurant
Tolbert's Dairy Treet - 4808 John Stockbauer Drive
No Reviews
4808 John Stockbauer Drive Victoria, TX 77904
View restaurant