The Executive Grille East Tech Campus
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm
CMSD student operated restaurant open to the public. Located on the East Tech campus, 2439 E. 55th St.
Location
2439 East 55th Street, Cleveland, OH 44104
