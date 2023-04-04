Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Executive Grille East Tech Campus

review star

No reviews yet

2439 East 55th Street

Cleveland, OH 44104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

French Fries
Chicken Fingers
Loaded Fries


Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Cappucino

$3.00Out of stock
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$2.00

Pure cane sugar soda similar to Cheerwine or cherry cola

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

A blend of sweet tea and lemonade named for the famous golfer

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.00
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Sweet Black Tea

Sweet Black Tea

$2.00
Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh raspberry and lime juice with soda water, light and refreshing.

3 Citrus Sparkling Water

3 Citrus Sparkling Water

$2.00

Fresh squeezed lemon, lime and orange juice topped with soda water. Light and refreshing

Ice Cream Float

$4.00Out of stock

House made vanilla ice cream with your choice of beverage

Cranberry Fizz

Cranberry Fizz

$2.00

A blend of cranberry juice and ginger ale

Appetizer

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

5 breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Batter coated French fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Our house battered fries topped with cheese sauce, bacon and ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.00

Waffle cut sweet potatoes topped with maple cinnamon brown sugar dust, served with a side of honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

5 battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

*Soup Du Jour

*Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Tomato Bisque

Deep Dish Mac N Cheese

Deep Dish Mac N Cheese

$6.00

4 cheeses blended with cream and spices, add chicken or shrimp skewer for additional cost.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thin sliced breaded onion rings served with our house horsey sauce

Sandwiches

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$9.00

Breakfast for lunch, brioche bun with pork sausage patty, thick cut bacon, over easy egg, pepper jack cheese, hollandaise sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with house made chips and dip.

Lone Ranger

Lone Ranger

$10.00

Better than the best of the west. 2-4 oz. Angus beef patties, American cheese, peach bourbon BBQ, lettuce, tomato and fresh fried onion strings. Served with house made chips and dip.

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$10.00

A food bus favorite, deep fried chicken tenders wrapped in a tomato tortilla with red cabbage slaw, house made pickles, pepper Jack cheese and our own special blueberry hot sauce. Served with house made chips and dip.

Torta Especial

Torta Especial

$9.00

A Grille and food bus favorite. House made black bean burger, mandarin orange Pico de Gallo, avocado and feta cheese on a brioche bun. Served with house made chips and dip. Gluten free bun available upon request.

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$10.00

Our food bus favorite, 2-4 oz. beef patties, American and Pepper Jack Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche bun, served with house made chips and dip.

Flatbreads

Hand stretched dough made to order, allow 12 minutes
Flatbreads

Flatbreads

$10.00Out of stock

Hand made and stretched to order personal flat bread pizza baked in our stone oven The Executive $10 bbq sauce / chicken / ham / bacon / pineapple / red onion / mozzarella provolone Buffalonian $10 Buffalo ranch sauce / chicken tenders / four cheese blend / blue cheese crumbles Cheese Lovers $10 (v) garlic confit / four cheese blend / parmesan Lets Veg- on a cauliflower crust $12 (v) red sauce/ tomato / artichoke hearts / olives / mushroom /red peppers / red onion / mozzarella provolone Pesto Pepperoni $10 red sauce / double pepperoni / pesto / four cheese blend / parmesan

Sides

Quart of Soup

$10.00Out of stock
Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Biscuits

$0.75

House made cheddar garlic biscuits better than that seafood restaurant

Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$4.00

4 large sautéed shrimp

Chip Dip

Chip Dip

$0.75

House made French onion dip

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

House made buttermilk dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Spring greens, bacon, tomato, chicken, cheese, avocado and egg. Choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$7.00

Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made croutons, lemon wedge, classic Caesar dressing

Desserts

Triple chocolate torte

Triple chocolate torte

$4.00

A Grille classic, layers of chocolate cake, French chocolate butter cream, fudge icing and ganache. If you love chocolate this cake is for you.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$4.00

Classic, simple, creamy, slightly sweet but decadent.

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$4.00

This student created customer favorite combines our classic NY cheesecake and creamy banana pudding together into this sensational treat.

Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

If you love your Oreo's you will love this student favorite dessert.

Executive Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Our signature cookie has three types of chocolate, pecans and Heath bar candy pieces.

Fudge Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Decadently dense and rich brownie is a chocolate lovers dream.

Buckey Blast

$3.00

This new staff favorite takes our double fudge cookie we then stuff with a peanut butter buckeye filling.

Red Velvet Cookie

$3.00

Inside out version of an American classic cake, our red velvet cookie has white and milk chocolate chips then the cream cheese icing is baked inside.

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Our house made vanilla bean ice cream is topped with our fudge brownie pieces and chocolate sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

CMSD student operated restaurant open to the public. Located on the East Tech campus, 2439 E. 55th St.

Website

Location

2439 East 55th Street, Cleveland, OH 44104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie
orange starNo Reviews
7815 Carnegie Ave Cleveland, OH 44103
View restaurantnext
Angie's Soul Cafe - Carnegie
orange starNo Reviews
7815 Carnegie Ave. Cleveland, OH 44103
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Clinic
orange star4.1 • 82
9500 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44195
View restaurantnext
Tailgate Sports Bar Cleveland - 1938 Euclid Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1935 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Superior Pho
orange starNo Reviews
3030 Superior Ave E Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Playhouse Sq - Playhouse Square
orange star4.6 • 514
1625 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston