The Expat
64 Tiemann Place
New York, NY 10027
Lunch Specials
Avo Toast
Char-Siu BBQ Pork & Bok Choy Stir Fry
Stir fried pork with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)
Chicken & Bok-choy Stir Fry
Stir fried chicken with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)
Jackfruit & Bok choy Stir Fry
Stir fried jackfruit with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)
Thai Basil Stir Fry.
Veggie medley with chicken, tofu, or shrimp (+$4)
5 Spice Stewed Pork
5 spice shredded pork, marinated shiitake mushrooom, Bok choy and shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish.
5 Spice Tofu & Shiitake
5 spice marinated tofu and marinated shiitake mushrooom, stir fried Bok choy, shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish.
Nachos
Craveables
Veggie Spring Rolls (4pc)
Crispy Curried Tofu Bites
Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free
Fishnet Shrimp Rolls
Fried crispy & light rolls with shrimp. 5pcs
Golden Rickshaw Buns
Golden fried buns with 5 spice pork, cilantro and scallions, cucumber and red onion.
Black Sesame Chicken Roll
Shredded Chicken, cucumber, scallions & cilantro wrapped in a scallion pancake drizzled with our house special black sesame dressing topped with crushed peanuts.
Hand Cut Potato Wedges
Delicious Crispy Hand Cut Wedges
Naughties
The Expat Fried Chicken Tenders
Buttermilk marinaded chicken tenders coated in our secret crunchy coating lightly fried. Served with fries or salad.
The Oink (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with 5 Spice Pulled Pork)
5-spice pulled pork melted cheese, chopped Chinese pork sausage, scallions, topped with a fired egg and gravy.
The Cluck (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with Curried Chicken)
Shredded chicken, melted cheese, scallions, topped with a fried egg and a side of curried bechamel sauce. (Gluten Free)
Lemon Curry Fries/Tater T's
Tater Tots or fries tossed in our signature lemon curry seasoning. (Gluten Free)
Plain Fries
Tater Tots
Classic Plain Tater Tots. (Gluten Free)
Chicken Wings
Cauliflower Wings
Noodles
Pad Thai
Tangy flavor packed stir fried rice noodles with Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp.
Singapore Noodles
Stir-fried curry rice vermicelli noodles with shrimp and chicken or tofu. Gluten-free.
Vietnamese Bún Chả Vermicelli Bowl
Topped with choice of homemade crispy sausage spring rolls or 5 spice tofu accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).
Thai Herbal Ginger Chicken Soup
24 hour simmer herbal ginger/galangal chicken broth with rice noodles, shredded chicken, bean sprouts, fried shallots and herbs. (Gluten Free)
Char Siu Pork Noodles
Stir fried Rice Noodles with Sprouts / Chives / Char Siu Pork
Curries & Rice
Classic Thai Basil Fried Rice (Gluten Free)
Comforting crave-worthy classic served with either chicken or shrimp. Gluten-free.
Massaman Curry
Rich mild curry featuring a complex medley of spices and herbs. Contains potatoes and crushed peanuts (Adjustable). NOTE: Curry is not cook with peanuts, it is a garnish that can be omitted.
Wok'd
Char-Siu BBQ Pork & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice
Stir fried pork with Bokchoy with shredded pickled carrots and daikon radish.
Chicken & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice
Stir fried chicken with Bok choy with shredded pickled carrots and daikon radish.
Thai Basil Stir Fry..
Classic Thai stir fry with veggies and Chicken. Served with white rice. (Gluten Free)
Pub Grub
The Hanoi Burger
Our signature 8 oz juicy marinated beef burger made with house teriyaki sauce, topped with pickled daikon & carrot, Thai basil and cilantro on a brioche roll.
The Nihon Burger
Our signature 8 oz juicy marinated beef burger made with house teriyaki sauce, topped with pickled daikon & carrot, Thai basil and cilantro on a brioche roll.
The Rickshaw Cheeseburger
Beyond Burger
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chop
Jumbo Fried Butterflied Shrimp
6 Pieces Lightly fried with a panko crust served with either fries, tater tots or watercress salad. Comes with tom yum mayo & ketchup.
Signature Fried Chicken Sando
Crunchy fried juicy boneless chicken thigh marinaded in buttermilk and spices on a Brioche Bun with papaya slaw & tom yum mayo.
The Expat Fried Chicken Tenders.
4 pieces Buttermilk marinaded chicken tenders coated in our secret crunchy coating lightly fried. Served with fries or salad.
Salads & Veggie Sides
The Wedgie
Jade Goddess Salad (Gluten Free)
Minty greens with our signature creamy coconut avocado dressing. Gluten-free/ Dairy Free/ Vegan.
Vietnamese Papaya Salad (Gluten Free)
Refreshing crisp shredded green papaya with classic Vietnamese dressing.
Sautéed Bok Choy W/ Garlic (Gluten Free)
Lightly tossed Bok-choy with garlic.
Sautèed Watercress W/ Garlic (Gluten Free)
A delicious nutty and savory veggie. Lightly sautéed with garlic and sesame oil.
House Pickles
Tangy, sweet, and addictive.
