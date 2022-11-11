Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Expat

review star

No reviews yet

64 Tiemann Place

New York, NY 10027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Lunch Specials

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$15.00

Char-Siu BBQ Pork & Bok Choy Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir fried pork with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)

Chicken & Bok-choy Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir fried chicken with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)

Jackfruit & Bok choy Stir Fry

$13.00

Stir fried jackfruit with shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish. (Gluten free)

Thai Basil Stir Fry.

Thai Basil Stir Fry.

$12.00

Veggie medley with chicken, tofu, or shrimp (+$4)

5 Spice Stewed Pork

$12.00

5 spice shredded pork, marinated shiitake mushrooom, Bok choy and shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish.

5 Spice Tofu & Shiitake

$12.00

5 spice marinated tofu and marinated shiitake mushrooom, stir fried Bok choy, shredded pickled carrot and daikon radish.

Nachos

Spicy Five Spice Pork Nachos

Spicy Five Spice Pork Nachos

$15.00

Home made nachos with slow cooked 5 spice pulled pork, shredded melted cheese, herbs and sambal chili

Yellow Curry Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Home made fresh nachos with our slow cooked coconut cream based yellow chicken curry. shredded cheese, sambal + herbs

Craveables

Veggie Spring Rolls (4pc)

$6.50
Crispy Curried Tofu Bites

Crispy Curried Tofu Bites

$8.00

Light & crispy fried cubes of silky tofu dusted in our signature curry seasoning. Gluten Free

Fishnet Shrimp Rolls

Fishnet Shrimp Rolls

$9.00

Fried crispy & light rolls with shrimp. 5pcs

Golden Rickshaw Buns

Golden Rickshaw Buns

$12.00

Golden fried buns with 5 spice pork, cilantro and scallions, cucumber and red onion.

Black Sesame Chicken Roll

Black Sesame Chicken Roll

$12.00

Shredded Chicken, cucumber, scallions & cilantro wrapped in a scallion pancake drizzled with our house special black sesame dressing topped with crushed peanuts.

Hand Cut Potato Wedges

Hand Cut Potato Wedges

$9.00

Delicious Crispy Hand Cut Wedges

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Naughties

The Expat Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Buttermilk marinaded chicken tenders coated in our secret crunchy coating lightly fried. Served with fries or salad.

The Oink (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with 5 Spice Pulled Pork)

The Oink (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with 5 Spice Pulled Pork)

$17.00

5-spice pulled pork melted cheese, chopped Chinese pork sausage, scallions, topped with a fired egg and gravy.

The Cluck (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with Curried Chicken)

The Cluck (Cheesy Loaded Skillet with Curried Chicken)

$17.00

Shredded chicken, melted cheese, scallions, topped with a fried egg and a side of curried bechamel sauce. (Gluten Free)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Lemon Curry Fries/Tater T's

$8.50

Tater Tots or fries tossed in our signature lemon curry seasoning. (Gluten Free)

Plain Fries

$8.50

Tater Tots

$9.00

Classic Plain Tater Tots. (Gluten Free)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.50+

Start at 6 pieces

Dinosaur Wings

Dinosaur Wings

$10.00+

Whole Wings served with your choice of 3 specialty dry rubs.

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$12.50+

Start at 6 pieces. Gluten Free

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Tangy flavor packed stir fried rice noodles with Chicken, Tofu or Shrimp.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$15.00

Stir-fried curry rice vermicelli noodles with shrimp and chicken or tofu. Gluten-free.

Vietnamese Bún Chả Vermicelli Bowl

Vietnamese Bún Chả Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Topped with choice of homemade crispy sausage spring rolls or 5 spice tofu accompanied by a medley of fresh herbs and a tangy Vietnamese dressing (Served on the side).

Thai Herbal Ginger Chicken Soup

Thai Herbal Ginger Chicken Soup

$15.00

24 hour simmer herbal ginger/galangal chicken broth with rice noodles, shredded chicken, bean sprouts, fried shallots and herbs. (Gluten Free)

Char Siu Pork Noodles

Char Siu Pork Noodles

$14.00

Stir fried Rice Noodles with Sprouts / Chives / Char Siu Pork

Curries & Rice

Classic Thai Basil Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

Classic Thai Basil Fried Rice (Gluten Free)

$13.00

Comforting crave-worthy classic served with either chicken or shrimp. Gluten-free.

Massaman Curry

$17.00

Rich mild curry featuring a complex medley of spices and herbs. Contains potatoes and crushed peanuts (Adjustable). NOTE: Curry is not cook with peanuts, it is a garnish that can be omitted.

Wok'd

Char-Siu BBQ Pork & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice

Char-Siu BBQ Pork & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice

$14.00

Stir fried pork with Bokchoy with shredded pickled carrots and daikon radish.

Chicken & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice

Chicken & Bok Choy Stir Fry W/ Rice

$14.00

Stir fried chicken with Bok choy with shredded pickled carrots and daikon radish.

Thai Basil Stir Fry..

Thai Basil Stir Fry..

$14.00

Classic Thai stir fry with veggies and Chicken. Served with white rice. (Gluten Free)

Pub Grub

The Hanoi Burger

The Hanoi Burger

$19.00

Our signature 8 oz juicy marinated beef burger made with house teriyaki sauce, topped with pickled daikon & carrot, Thai basil and cilantro on a brioche roll.

The Nihon Burger

The Nihon Burger

$19.00

Our signature 8 oz juicy marinated beef burger made with house teriyaki sauce, topped with pickled daikon & carrot, Thai basil and cilantro on a brioche roll.

The Rickshaw Cheeseburger

The Rickshaw Cheeseburger

$20.00
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$20.00
Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chop

Grilled Lemongrass Pork Chop

$19.00
Jumbo Fried Butterflied Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Butterflied Shrimp

$17.00

6 Pieces Lightly fried with a panko crust served with either fries, tater tots or watercress salad. Comes with tom yum mayo & ketchup.

Signature Fried Chicken Sando

Signature Fried Chicken Sando

$17.00

Crunchy fried juicy boneless chicken thigh marinaded in buttermilk and spices on a Brioche Bun with papaya slaw & tom yum mayo.

The Expat Fried Chicken Tenders.

The Expat Fried Chicken Tenders.

$14.00

4 pieces Buttermilk marinaded chicken tenders coated in our secret crunchy coating lightly fried. Served with fries or salad.

Salads & Veggie Sides

The Wedgie

The Wedgie

$10.00

Jade Goddess Salad (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Minty greens with our signature creamy coconut avocado dressing. Gluten-free/ Dairy Free/ Vegan.

Vietnamese Papaya Salad (Gluten Free)

Vietnamese Papaya Salad (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Refreshing crisp shredded green papaya with classic Vietnamese dressing.

Sautéed Bok Choy W/ Garlic (Gluten Free)

$10.00

Lightly tossed Bok-choy with garlic.

Sautèed Watercress W/ Garlic (Gluten Free)

$10.00

A delicious nutty and savory veggie. Lightly sautéed with garlic and sesame oil.

House Pickles

$6.00

Tangy, sweet, and addictive.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info