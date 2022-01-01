Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Breakfast & Brunch

The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward

review star

No reviews yet

143 W Saint Paul Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Boneless Wings
Reuben Rolls
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Crowler

Crowler Baklava

$18.00

Crowler Belgian Tripel

$16.00

Crowler Captain Kidd's

$12.00

This hoppy IPA is bittered by generous portions of Magnum and Mosaic hops, finished with Equinox in the kettle and dry-hopped with Mosaic. All that hoppiness is balanced by a generous malt backbone.

Crowler Crocus

$10.00

Crowler Humboldt's Hefe

$10.00

(GLUTEN) South German-style wheat beer produced with German grains, hops, and Weinstephan yeast. Expect a light-bodied beer with a hazy or cloudy appearance due to suspended yeast and wheat protein.

Crowler Island Hopper IPA

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Kiwi Squeeze

$10.00

Crowler Livingstone's

$12.00

St. David Livingstone needed a porter for his many adventures. This roasty, full-bodied Imperial Porter is brewed with easy qualifying in mind.

Crowler Mango Hefeweizen

$12.00

Crowler Mexican Malt Liquor

$16.00

Crowler Oktoberfest

$10.00

Crowler Ryed The Hemp

$12.00

Crowler Strawberry Cheesecake

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Whole Buffalo

$16.00
Packaged Beer to go!

BA Shackletons Endurace Can

$8.00

BA Cinnamon Quad

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake 4 pack

$18.00

The ultimate lawnmower beer! Before beer, Milwaukee was famous for its cream colored brick and became known as Cream City. So before Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller, Milwaukee was famous for brick. So in an ode to our home, we introduce a crushable golden ale available in cans only. Crush one today! 4.5% ABV - 11 IBU

Brandy Of Seltz 4 Pack

$12.00

Carvers Peanut Butter Stout 2 Pack

$14.00

Cranberry Cocktail Seltz 4 Pack

$12.00

Clementine Seltzer 4 Pack

$12.00

Copper Lager 4 Pack

$14.00

Cream City Crusher 4 pack

$12.00

The ultimate lawnmower beer! Before beer, Milwaukee was famous for its cream colored brick and became known as Cream City. So before Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller, Milwaukee was famous for brick. So in an ode to our home, we introduce a crushable golden ale available in cans only. Crush one today! 4.5% ABV - 11 IBU

Damn! Double IPA 4 Pack

$16.00

Chuck Norris vs. Lebowski. This is a big, meaty double IPA that will create a battle in your mouth of intense hops, strong honey and citrus flavor. 8.8% ABV - 74 IBU

Gourdland 4-pack

$14.00

Hard Ginger 4 Pack

$12.00

Hard Root Beer 4 Pack

$12.00

Hash It Out IPA 4 Pack

$18.00

I'll Trade Yah PBJ 4-pack

$18.00

LITS VX Adeena, Mckenzie 4 Pack

$18.00

LITS VX VDH 4 Pack

$18.00

Meyer Lemon Meringue Cheesecake 4 Pack

$18.00

Mixed Berry Seltz 4 Pack

$12.00

Orange Cream 4-pack

$12.00

Pina Colada Selter 4 Pack

$12.00

Red Ryder 4 Pack

$12.00

Root beer 4-pack

$9.00

Strangerine Seltz 4 Pack

$12.00

Taste Like Blue 4 Pack

$12.00

Tastes Like Green 4 Pack

$12.00

Tastes Li!e Purple 4 Pack

$12.00

Wild Ale Fundament Bottle

$16.00

Wild Ale Hibiscus Peche Bottle

$16.00

Wild Ale Kriek Bottle

$16.00

One in Four 4 Pack

$16.00

N/A Beverages

32oz Soda To Go

Root beer 4-pack

$9.00

Crowler Coke

$5.00

Crowler Diet Coke

$5.00

Crowler Sprite

$5.00

Crowler Fanta

$5.00

Crowler Mr. Pibb

$5.00

Crowler Ice Tea

$5.00

Crowler Lemonade

$5.00

Crowler Seltzer

$5.00

Crowler Tonic

$5.00

Crowler Arnold Palmer

$5.00

St Paddy Day Drinks!

Tully Lemon Drop

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Mojito

$8.00

Black Stone

$8.00

Irish Maiden

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Tully event drinks

Dew and Brew

$6.00

The underdog (sazerac)

$6.00

Dog eat dog world (mojito)

$6.00

Caffeinated puppy (Irish coffee)

$6.00

Tully mixed drink

$5.00

Beer special

$5.00

Chef's Weekly Specials

WEDNESDAY ONLY: Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

Garden Pizza

$14.00

Pierogi Bolognese

$15.00

Potato and cheese filled pierogi tossed in a hearty bolognese sauce. Topped with shaved parmesan and micro greens

Chili sampler

$9.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Appetizers

House Wings

$15.00

A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!

Boneless Wings

$14.00

A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Two grilled corn tortillas filled with blackened shrimp, arugula, mango pico, avocado with a drizzle of sour cream.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried sprouts tossed with thick cut bacon and balsamic vinegar glaze

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

A full size pizza crust brushed with garlic oil and topped with house blend cheese and shredded cheddar then baked in our Woodstone oven. Served with ranch and marinara dipping sauces

Chicharrón

$8.00

These pork rinds are fried to order, then tossed with Tajin seasoning and served with a fresh lime wedge and Valentina hot sauce on the side

Cheese Curds

$15.00

Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.

LCD Cheese

$8.00

Pepper Jack cheese and buffalo sauce fried in hand rolled wonton shells. Three rolls served with a side of ranch.

Reuben Rolls

$9.00

Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.

Bacon Pint

$9.00

A pint glass stuffed with sweet candied bacon that has been crisped with a mixture of GR house beer and brown sugar

Fried Meatloaf

$12.00

Our signature bacon wrapped meatloaf chunked, then buttermilk fried. Served with horsey sauce and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ on the side

Cheese & Ale Dip

$10.00

Doc Rae Scotch Ale, our blend of cheeses, roasted red peppers, and toasted baguette slices (Add GF hearth bread ... 4)

Big A** Pretzel

$14.00

A bad to the bone start to any meal. A one-pound Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, brushed with garlic oil, and finished in the hearth; served with house-made Düsseldorf mustard dip and creamy beer cheese

Hummus

$8.00

House-made roasted red pepper hummus; kalamata olive tapenade; served with hearth bread (Add GF hearth bread... 4)

Burgers

Unless Noted: All burgers are superb quality 1/2 black angus patty cooked to chef's temperature of medium unless otherwise requested. Served with choice of side UPON REQUEST lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and pickle spear

Brew Burger

$12.00

Your basic burger, juicy and delish! Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of cheese: Alpine Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack, Brick or American Make it a Blat Burger (on a brioche bun)...+4

Blat Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb angus beef patty served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.

All-American

$14.00

Your burger will come on a fresh brioche bun and piled high with American cheese, crisp bacon, freedom fries and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ sauce

Quesadilla Burger

$15.00

Fajita seasoned beef patty, pepper jack, cheddar, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream.

BOMB

$16.00

A burger patty topped with bacon, cheddar, provolone, Livingstone's Porter caramelized onions then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with Horsey Sauce. (Only available medium to well done)

Brick Burger

$18.00

A thick and juicy 1/2 Pound bison topped with melted Widmer's Brick cheese, porter braised onions, mushroom blend, and sun-dried tomato aïoli on a brioche bun.

The Beast

$18.00

A blackened 1/2 lb. Bison patty topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and pickled red onions; served on a pretzel burger bun. Two hands and extra napkins required.

Jenny Burger

$12.00

Seared turkey patty topped with house made basil pesto, melted Provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers served on a brioche burger bun.

Bean Burger

$12.00

Pepper jack, raw red onion, and avocado; served on a brioche bun. We make this patty from scratch in-house and it's the best around! (NOT vegan due to egg.)

Daily Soups

*Cheese Soup

$6.00

Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.

*Baked English Onion.

$7.00

Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese

*Soup of the day.

$6.00

Ask us what's cooking!

Quart Cheese Soup.

$17.00

Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.

Quart Soup Of the day.

$17.00

Ask us what's cooking!

Quart English Onion.

$20.00

Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese

Desserts

Cast Iron Cookie

$7.00

A gluten free chocolate chip cookie baked in the hearth then topped with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with salted caramel.

Cast Iron Brownie

$6.00

Warm fudge brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate syrup

Buy Chef a Beer

$5.00

Enjoyed your meal? Buy the kitchen a pint of house beer

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Entrées

Churrasco Steak

$20.00

A 6oz Angus Beef Flat iron steak seasoned and grilled to medium, then sliced and topped with chimichurri served with a side of seasoned fries. Served on a hot cast iron skillet.

Signature Meatloaf

$18.00

Ground beef, pork, and veal meatloaf wrapped in bacon and glazed with Doc Rae BeerBQ all topped with fried onion shreds served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables and a side of house-made horsey sauce

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortillas piled high with carnitas style pork topped with fresh mango pico de gallo, shaved lettuce and queso fresco; served with fire roasted tomato salsa and cilantro rice

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, in a rich Alfredo sauce

Crispy Salmon

$18.00

A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Fish (cod) & Chips

$16.00

Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

Our house BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda and our house blend cheese, chicken, red onion. Finished with a sprinkle or cilantro

Made Man

Our MOST popular pizza with red sauce, house cheese blend, Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, pepperoni and lightly topped with red pepper flakes

Neapolitan Daisy

Our take on the classic Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomato red sauce, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil and finished with a drizzle of olive oil.

Brewers Choice

Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, pickled red onion, basil, poblano pepper.

Roast Mushroom Pie

Herb Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, feta cheese, red onion, roasted mushroom blend, roasted red peppers.

Buffalo Chicken

Extra medium buffalo sauce base, shredded white meat chicken, pickled onions, house blend cheese, sprinkle of bleu cheese finished with a drizzle of ranch

Genoa Scampi

Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sun dried tomatoes and split shrimp (Another house favorite!)

BYO Pizza

$12.00

House Made pizza crust with your choice of toppings

BYO Calzone

$14.00

inside this turn-over style pizza you'll find creamy ricotta and house cheese blend. Red sauce on the side and add whichever toppings you would like!

BYO Flatbread

$12.00

Thin, crispy and light flatbread crust ready for your choice of feta cheese, house blend cheese OR fresh blend mozzarella then add the toppings you like!

BYO Famliy Size

$24.00

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.

Brewhouse Chop Salad

$18.00

Grilled and sliced flat iron steak, crisp bacon, mixed greens, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pretzel croûtons, candied walnuts and diced pear; chopped and tossed with bleu cheese dressing

Berry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of baby spinach with raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, cashew, and feta cheese; dressed with champagne vinaigrette

Salmon Genovese Salad

$18.00

Pesto smeared salmon fillet over a bed of romaine hearts, with Roma tomatoes, candied walnuts, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic orange vinaigrette

Side Caesar salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmasean, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pretzel croutons.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.

Double Side House Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

The Big Blat

$12.00

It's just like a BLT, only much better! Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced avocado, and mayo

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled and pressed Cuban roll layered with mustard, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, ham, and pickles. The best Cuban sandwich outside of Ybor City!

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Tender house-made corned beef trimmed, then sliced thick and piled high on grilled marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss.

Capri Baguette

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil chiffonade on a soft French-style bun; finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, coarse salt, and black pepper

Sconnie Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough bread grilled with a crispy Parmesan cheese crust, filled with cheddar and provolone cheese, thick cut bacon, and tomato

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

The best damn sandwich north of the Mason-Dixon Line! Nashville HOT breaded and fried chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with coleslaw.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or fried breast of chicken on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of cheese. Try it with a wing sauce +.50!

French Dip

$16.00

Slow roasted, trimmed & thinly sliced beef on a warmed French roll with swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Sides/Sauce/Extras

Side Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side Au jus

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Spicy Shrimp

$4.00

Side Fried Cod

$4.00

Side Black Bean Patty

$4.00

Side Mayo

Side Siracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Side Doc Rae BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Alfredo

$0.50

Side Cheese & Ale Dip

$1.00

Side Lemon-Caper Aïoli

$1.00

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Valentina

$0.50

Side Syrup

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aïoli

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Honey Sirracha

$0.50

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Side Mango Jerk

$0.50

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Phoenix Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Thai Sauce

$0.50

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side French

$0.50

Side Champagne Vin

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Orange

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

12oz Sauces to go

Ala carte sides

Small To-go Pickles

$4.00

Large To-go Pickles

$10.00

Side TOGO BBQ Sauce (soup cup)

$3.00

Kids

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

6 oz of boneless battered chicken bites served with a side of ranch and fries.

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Red sauce, cheese and choice of one topping (Additional toppings extra)

Kids Chzburger

$7.50

1/4lb beef burger with choice of cheese on a brioche bun; served with fries, mashed red potatoes, or kettle chips

Kids Grill Chz

$6.00

Sourdough bread grilled with american cheese; served choice of side

Kids Noodles

$5.00

The Liquor Store

Amerique Bottle

$34.00

Cruzan Bottle

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bottle

$25.00

Exotico Bottle

$22.00

Explorium Jack Daniels Single

$46.00

Explorium Redemption High Rye

$48.00

Explorium Woodford Bottle

$58.00

Heavens Door Bourbon Bottle

$40.00

Heavens Door Double Barrel Bottle

$48.00

Maestro Anejo Single Barrel

$50.00

Maestro Diamente Single Barrel

$40.00

Maestro Twin Pack

$80.00

Malort Bottle

$26.00

Rittenhouse Bottle

$28.00

Wheatley Vodka

$25.00
CROWLER Koozie

$5.00

CRUSHER Koozie

$6.00

Logo Glassware

$5.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$25.00

Rocks Glass

$5.00

SELTZER Koozie

$5.00

Amerique 1912 Absinthe Bottle

$34.00

Angostora Bitters Bottle

$12.00

Bittercube Bitters: Cherry Bark Vanilla

$21.00

Bittercube Bitters: Orange

$21.00

Boissier Sweet Vermouth Bottle

$14.00

Jar Filthy Cherries

$25.00

Miss Marys Bloody Bottle

$6.50

Spooky Lime Bottle

$7.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Apparel

Hats/ Beanies

Baseball tees 2022

$30.00

BLACK Be hoppy Shirt

$18.00

Captain Kidds Tee

$20.00
Crusher T Shirt

$20.00

Green Hop Hoodie

$40.00

WOMENS Flannel

$45.00

Woman's V-Neck Shirt

$18.00

Glassware

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Blue Mug

$20.00

Cigar/Pipe

EBP Habano No 2

$8.00

EBP CS Shade

$8.00

50 Cal Cigar

$6.00

Acid Blondie

$6.00

Asylum 13 Medulla

$8.00

CAO Cigarillo

$3.00

Tin CAO Cigarillo

$25.00

CAO Robusto

$7.00

RoMaCraft Toro

$12.00

Romeo& Julietta Churchill

$8.00

Boveda 84

$4.00Out of stock

Boveda 72

$4.00Out of stock

Cyclone Lighter

$12.00

Duet Cutter

$5.00

Merch

CRUSHER Koozie

$6.00

SELTZER Koozie

$5.00

CROWLER Koozie

$5.00

Convenient to travel all your beer/bottle needs to their destination!

Cigar Fest Ticket

$280.00

Golf Outing Ticket

$65.00

(1) Sticker

$1.00

Sticker Bundle

$5.00

Dog Merch /Dog Park

Sweet Potato Dog Treats

$10.00

Butchers Blend Dog Treats

$12.00

Paw Balm

$8.50

SMALL Leash

$25.00

LARGE Leash

$25.00

SMALL Collar

$20.00

MEDIUM Collar

$20.00

LARGE Collar

$20.00

Plush Toy

$20.00

Bag Dispenser

$9.00

Bandanas

$6.00

Dog Bowl

$10.00

Single ticket dog event

$3.00

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned and operated restaurant and brewery located in the Third Ward of Downtown Milwaukee. We offer the best is casual pub dining, 24 taps of house-made beer, and a full wine & spirit menu.

Website

Location

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

The Explorium Brewpub image
The Explorium Brewpub image

