The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward

143 W Saint Paul Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Crowler
Crowler Baklava
Crowler Belgian Tripel
Crowler Captain Kidd's
This hoppy IPA is bittered by generous portions of Magnum and Mosaic hops, finished with Equinox in the kettle and dry-hopped with Mosaic. All that hoppiness is balanced by a generous malt backbone.
Crowler Crocus
Crowler Humboldt's Hefe
(GLUTEN) South German-style wheat beer produced with German grains, hops, and Weinstephan yeast. Expect a light-bodied beer with a hazy or cloudy appearance due to suspended yeast and wheat protein.
Crowler Island Hopper IPA
Crowler Kiwi Squeeze
Crowler Livingstone's
St. David Livingstone needed a porter for his many adventures. This roasty, full-bodied Imperial Porter is brewed with easy qualifying in mind.
Crowler Mango Hefeweizen
Crowler Mexican Malt Liquor
Crowler Oktoberfest
Crowler Ryed The Hemp
Crowler Strawberry Cheesecake
Crowler Whole Buffalo
Pint Glass
Lager Glass
Snifter Glass
Tulip Glass
6oz Sample Glass
Blue Stone Mug
Coffee Mug
Bourbon Glass
4pk Bourbon Glass
32oz Souvineer Growler
Packaged Beer to go!
BA Shackletons Endurace Can
BA Cinnamon Quad
Blueberry Cheesecake 4 pack
The ultimate lawnmower beer! Before beer, Milwaukee was famous for its cream colored brick and became known as Cream City. So before Pabst, Schlitz, and Miller, Milwaukee was famous for brick. So in an ode to our home, we introduce a crushable golden ale available in cans only. Crush one today! 4.5% ABV - 11 IBU
Brandy Of Seltz 4 Pack
Carvers Peanut Butter Stout 2 Pack
Cranberry Cocktail Seltz 4 Pack
Clementine Seltzer 4 Pack
Copper Lager 4 Pack
Cream City Crusher 4 pack
Damn! Double IPA 4 Pack
Chuck Norris vs. Lebowski. This is a big, meaty double IPA that will create a battle in your mouth of intense hops, strong honey and citrus flavor. 8.8% ABV - 74 IBU
Gourdland 4-pack
Hard Ginger 4 Pack
Hard Root Beer 4 Pack
Hash It Out IPA 4 Pack
I'll Trade Yah PBJ 4-pack
LITS VX Adeena, Mckenzie 4 Pack
LITS VX VDH 4 Pack
Meyer Lemon Meringue Cheesecake 4 Pack
Mixed Berry Seltz 4 Pack
Orange Cream 4-pack
Pina Colada Selter 4 Pack
Red Ryder 4 Pack
Root beer 4-pack
Strangerine Seltz 4 Pack
Taste Like Blue 4 Pack
Tastes Like Green 4 Pack
Tastes Li!e Purple 4 Pack
Wild Ale Fundament Bottle
Wild Ale Hibiscus Peche Bottle
Wild Ale Kriek Bottle
One in Four 4 Pack
N/A Beverages
St Paddy Day Drinks!
Tully event drinks
Chef's Weekly Specials
Appetizers
House Wings
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Two grilled corn tortillas filled with blackened shrimp, arugula, mango pico, avocado with a drizzle of sour cream.
Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli
Brussel Sprouts
Fried sprouts tossed with thick cut bacon and balsamic vinegar glaze
Cheesy Bread
A full size pizza crust brushed with garlic oil and topped with house blend cheese and shredded cheddar then baked in our Woodstone oven. Served with ranch and marinara dipping sauces
Chicharrón
These pork rinds are fried to order, then tossed with Tajin seasoning and served with a fresh lime wedge and Valentina hot sauce on the side
Cheese Curds
Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
LCD Cheese
Pepper Jack cheese and buffalo sauce fried in hand rolled wonton shells. Three rolls served with a side of ranch.
Reuben Rolls
Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.
Bacon Pint
A pint glass stuffed with sweet candied bacon that has been crisped with a mixture of GR house beer and brown sugar
Fried Meatloaf
Our signature bacon wrapped meatloaf chunked, then buttermilk fried. Served with horsey sauce and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ on the side
Cheese & Ale Dip
Doc Rae Scotch Ale, our blend of cheeses, roasted red peppers, and toasted baguette slices (Add GF hearth bread ... 4)
Big A** Pretzel
A bad to the bone start to any meal. A one-pound Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, brushed with garlic oil, and finished in the hearth; served with house-made Düsseldorf mustard dip and creamy beer cheese
Hummus
House-made roasted red pepper hummus; kalamata olive tapenade; served with hearth bread (Add GF hearth bread... 4)
Burgers
Brew Burger
Your basic burger, juicy and delish! Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of cheese: Alpine Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack, Brick or American Make it a Blat Burger (on a brioche bun)...+4
Blat Burger
1/2 lb angus beef patty served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.
All-American
Your burger will come on a fresh brioche bun and piled high with American cheese, crisp bacon, freedom fries and tangy Doc Rae BeerBQ sauce
Quesadilla Burger
Fajita seasoned beef patty, pepper jack, cheddar, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo pressed and grilled between two tortilla shells. Served with a side of sour cream.
BOMB
A burger patty topped with bacon, cheddar, provolone, Livingstone's Porter caramelized onions then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with Horsey Sauce. (Only available medium to well done)
Brick Burger
A thick and juicy 1/2 Pound bison topped with melted Widmer's Brick cheese, porter braised onions, mushroom blend, and sun-dried tomato aïoli on a brioche bun.
The Beast
A blackened 1/2 lb. Bison patty topped with crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and pickled red onions; served on a pretzel burger bun. Two hands and extra napkins required.
Jenny Burger
Seared turkey patty topped with house made basil pesto, melted Provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers served on a brioche burger bun.
Bean Burger
Pepper jack, raw red onion, and avocado; served on a brioche bun. We make this patty from scratch in-house and it's the best around! (NOT vegan due to egg.)
Daily Soups
*Cheese Soup
Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.
*Baked English Onion.
Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese
*Soup of the day.
Ask us what's cooking!
Quart Cheese Soup.
Creamy yet sharp from copious amounts of Wisconsin cheddar, infused with house beer and grain mustard, topped with house-made pretzel croutons.
Quart Soup Of the day.
Ask us what's cooking!
Quart English Onion.
Livingstones Porter braised onions in a rich beef broth; topped with toasted croutons covered in melted Alpine Swiss cheese
Desserts
Cast Iron Cookie
A gluten free chocolate chip cookie baked in the hearth then topped with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream and drizzled with salted caramel.
Cast Iron Brownie
Warm fudge brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate syrup
Buy Chef a Beer
Enjoyed your meal? Buy the kitchen a pint of house beer
Scoop Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Entrées
Churrasco Steak
A 6oz Angus Beef Flat iron steak seasoned and grilled to medium, then sliced and topped with chimichurri served with a side of seasoned fries. Served on a hot cast iron skillet.
Signature Meatloaf
Ground beef, pork, and veal meatloaf wrapped in bacon and glazed with Doc Rae BeerBQ all topped with fried onion shreds served over mashed potatoes with seasonal vegetables and a side of house-made horsey sauce
Carnitas Tacos
Three corn tortillas piled high with carnitas style pork topped with fresh mango pico de gallo, shaved lettuce and queso fresco; served with fire roasted tomato salsa and cilantro rice
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, in a rich Alfredo sauce
Crispy Salmon
A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.
Fish (cod) & Chips
Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.
Pizzas
BBQ Chicken
Our house BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda and our house blend cheese, chicken, red onion. Finished with a sprinkle or cilantro
Made Man
Our MOST popular pizza with red sauce, house cheese blend, Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, red onion, pepperoni and lightly topped with red pepper flakes
Neapolitan Daisy
Our take on the classic Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomato red sauce, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil and finished with a drizzle of olive oil.
Brewers Choice
Red sauce, house cheese blend, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, pickled red onion, basil, poblano pepper.
Roast Mushroom Pie
Herb Alfredo sauce, house cheese blend, feta cheese, red onion, roasted mushroom blend, roasted red peppers.
Buffalo Chicken
Extra medium buffalo sauce base, shredded white meat chicken, pickled onions, house blend cheese, sprinkle of bleu cheese finished with a drizzle of ranch
Genoa Scampi
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan cheese, sun dried tomatoes and split shrimp (Another house favorite!)
BYO Pizza
House Made pizza crust with your choice of toppings
BYO Calzone
inside this turn-over style pizza you'll find creamy ricotta and house cheese blend. Red sauce on the side and add whichever toppings you would like!
BYO Flatbread
Thin, crispy and light flatbread crust ready for your choice of feta cheese, house blend cheese OR fresh blend mozzarella then add the toppings you like!
BYO Famliy Size
Salads
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
Brewhouse Chop Salad
Grilled and sliced flat iron steak, crisp bacon, mixed greens, grape tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, pretzel croûtons, candied walnuts and diced pear; chopped and tossed with bleu cheese dressing
Berry Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of baby spinach with raspberry, blackberry, strawberry, cashew, and feta cheese; dressed with champagne vinaigrette
Salmon Genovese Salad
Pesto smeared salmon fillet over a bed of romaine hearts, with Roma tomatoes, candied walnuts, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic orange vinaigrette
Side Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with shaved parmasean, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and pretzel croutons.
Side House Salad
Spring mixed topped with onions, carrot shreds, cherry tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing.
Double Side House Salad
Sandwiches
The Big Blat
It's just like a BLT, only much better! Grilled sourdough bread piled high with crisp bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced avocado, and mayo
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled and pressed Cuban roll layered with mustard, Swiss cheese, pulled pork, ham, and pickles. The best Cuban sandwich outside of Ybor City!
Reuben Sandwich
Tender house-made corned beef trimmed, then sliced thick and piled high on grilled marble rye bread with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted Swiss.
Capri Baguette
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil chiffonade on a soft French-style bun; finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, coarse salt, and black pepper
Sconnie Cheese
Sourdough bread grilled with a crispy Parmesan cheese crust, filled with cheddar and provolone cheese, thick cut bacon, and tomato
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
The best damn sandwich north of the Mason-Dixon Line! Nashville HOT breaded and fried chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried breast of chicken on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of cheese. Try it with a wing sauce +.50!
French Dip
Slow roasted, trimmed & thinly sliced beef on a warmed French roll with swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
Sides/Sauce/Extras
Side Celery & Carrots
Side Chimichurri
Side Au jus
Side Bacon
Side Beef Patty
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Blackened Chicken
Side Steak
Side Salmon
Side Spicy Shrimp
Side Fried Cod
Side Black Bean Patty
Side Mayo
Side Siracha Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Doc Rae BBQ
Side Of Alfredo
Side Cheese & Ale Dip
Side Lemon-Caper Aïoli
Side Marinara
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Salsa
Side Valentina
Side Syrup
Side Sour Cream
Side Buffalo Ranch
Side Sun-Dried Tomato Aïoli
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Garlic Parm
Side Honey Sirracha
Side Horsey Sauce
Side Mango Jerk
Side Nashville Hot Sauce
Side Phoenix Sauce
Side Sweet Thai Sauce
Side Pesto
Side French
Side Champagne Vin
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Balsamic Orange
Side 1000 Island
12oz Sauces to go
Ala carte sides
Small To-go Pickles
Large To-go Pickles
Side TOGO BBQ Sauce (soup cup)
Kids
Popcorn Chicken
6 oz of boneless battered chicken bites served with a side of ranch and fries.
Kids Pizza
Red sauce, cheese and choice of one topping (Additional toppings extra)
Kids Chzburger
1/4lb beef burger with choice of cheese on a brioche bun; served with fries, mashed red potatoes, or kettle chips
Kids Grill Chz
Sourdough bread grilled with american cheese; served choice of side
Kids Noodles
The Liquor Store
Amerique Bottle
Cruzan Bottle
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bottle
Exotico Bottle
Explorium Jack Daniels Single
Explorium Redemption High Rye
Explorium Woodford Bottle
Heavens Door Bourbon Bottle
Heavens Door Double Barrel Bottle
Maestro Anejo Single Barrel
Maestro Diamente Single Barrel
Maestro Twin Pack
Malort Bottle
Rittenhouse Bottle
Wheatley Vodka
32oz Glass Howler Souvineer
4 for $10 -6oz Sample Glass
6oz Sample Glass
Blue Stone Mug
Coffee Mug
CROWLER Koozie
CRUSHER Koozie
Logo Glassware
Oktoberfest Stein
Rocks Glass
SELTZER Koozie
Amerique 1912 Absinthe Bottle
Angostora Bitters Bottle
Bittercube Bitters: Cherry Bark Vanilla
Bittercube Bitters: Orange
Boissier Sweet Vermouth Bottle
Jar Filthy Cherries
Miss Marys Bloody Bottle
Spooky Lime Bottle
Triple Sec
Apparel
Hats/ Beanies
Baseball tees 2022
BLACK Be hoppy Shirt
Captain Kidds Tee
Cream City Crusher Hoodie
Crusher T Shirt
Green Hop Hoodie
Jogger pants
Mama Llama Tee
MENS Flannel
Oktoberfest Hoodie
Oktoberfest Shirt
WOMENS Flannel
Woman's V-Neck Shirt
Glassware
Cigar/Pipe
Merch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
The Explorium Brewpub is a locally owned and operated restaurant and brewery located in the Third Ward of Downtown Milwaukee. We offer the best is casual pub dining, 24 taps of house-made beer, and a full wine & spirit menu.
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203