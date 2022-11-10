Main picView gallery
Barbeque
Southern
Burgers

The Fabled Rooster

No reviews yet

520 N 4th St

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

By the Pound #
Fries
Pork Ribs- Half Rack

To Share

Cajun Truffle Fries

Cajun Truffle Fries

$14.00

Truffle Fries, Parmigiano, with DOOB's Secret Sauce

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch

Fried Pickles w/ Bama Ranch

$10.00

A Southern classic with a Northern twist

Brisket ROLLS

Brisket ROLLS

$12.00

Two Brisket & Pimento Cheese filled Eggs Rolls served with our Secret Sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$16.00

Sammies

Brisket Sammie

Brisket Sammie

$15.00

Smoked Brisket, Choice of BBQ Sauce on Texas Toast with our house made Bread & Butter Pickles

Pulled Pork Sammie

Pulled Pork Sammie

$13.00

Pulled Pork on a Soft Toasted Potato Bun with Choice of BBQ Sauce and homemade Bread & Butter Pickles

Chef's Burger

$12.50

5 Oz Black Angus Beef, Government Cheese, Fancy Sauce and Bread & Butter Pickles.

Jackfruit Sammie

Jackfruit Sammie

$14.00

First we marinate it in our Carolina Vinegar BBQ then we Slow Smoke the Jack Fruit, Served with Choice of BBQ Sauce on a soft toasted Potato Bun and Our Homemade Bread & Butter Pickles

Cali Soul Rito

Cali Soul Rito

$17.00

Weighing in at almost 2 LBS! This bad boy is loaded with our Dirty Carolina Gold Rice, Black Eyed Peas, Collared Greens with Ham Hocks, French Fries, and Smothered with BAMA Ranch. And yes, you read that write, its all inside one burrito!

Hoppin John Bowl

Hoppin John Bowl

$15.00

Carolina Gold Dirty Rice, Black Eyed Peas, Ginger Sesame Slaw, Smoked Jack Fruit , Jalapeno Cornbread Crumble and Chipotle Creme

CFS Sammie

CFS Sammie

$15.00

House Made Buttermilk Biscuit with Country Fried Steak, Smothered with our Sawmill Gravy and Onion Straws

Hot Link Chili Dog

Hot Link Chili Dog

$15.00

Texas Beef Hot Link, Slow smoked then covered with our Famous Brisket Chili, and Beer Cheese on a Toasted Baguette.

Extra Sides

All the sides!
Smoked Gouda Potato Salad

Smoked Gouda Potato Salad

$3.00

Creamy smoked gouda potato salad

*Side Fries

*Side Fries

$3.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

Burnt End Baked Beans

Burnt End Baked Beans

$3.00

Our classic Burnt End Baked Beans with a little bourbon.

Creamy Ginger Sesame Slaw

Creamy Ginger Sesame Slaw

$3.00

A refreshing take on classic slaw

Texas Toast X 2

Texas Toast X 2

$3.00

2 Pieces Texas Toast

Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

$3.00

Just like Great Grandmother's

Drinks- 12 oz Can

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Mountain Dew Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Smart Water

$3.00

T- Shirts

T-Shirt S

$25.00

T-Shirt M

$25.00

T-Shirt L

$25.00

T-Shirt XL

$25.00

T-Shirt XXL

$25.00

Hoodies

Hoodie S

$45.00

Hoodie M

$45.00

Hoodie L

$45.00

Hoodie XL

$45.00

Sauce Bottles and Rubs

Doob's BBQ (XXX) 12 oz Bottle

$10.00

Rooster Rub 3.5 oz

$8.00

5oz Bottle of Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Doob's Cherry Cola BBQ (12oz)

$10.00

Holiday Gift Set

Choice of Hoodie or T Shirt, with Bottle of Doob's Carolina Reaper BBQ, Bottle of Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, and a bag of our Rooster Rub!

T Shirt Gift Set

$40.00

Hoodie Gift Set

$60.00

Kids Menu

10 piece chicken nuggies

$6.00

20 piece chicken nuggies

$12.00
*Kid's Burger

*Kid's Burger

$8.00

For kids only, not intoxicated adults. Proof of child required for pick up.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

