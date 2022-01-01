The Factory Pub n Grub imageView gallery

The Factory Pub n Grub

243 Reviews

$$

103 W 3rd St

Sterling, IL 61081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Kids Menu

Big Corn Dogs

$5.99

Big Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Big Tenders

$5.99

Kids Burger

$5.99

Lil Corn Dogs

$3.99

Lil Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Lil Tenders

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Hot dog

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

Catering Menu

Pasta Salad Per Pound

$4.99

Chips Per Pound

$6.99

Chips Box

$40.00

Silverware

$30.00

Pulled Pork/lb

$6.99

Large Southwest Salad

$30.00

Large Lean Line Salad

$30.00

Plates

$20.00

Tots

$30.00

250 Boneless Wings

$130.00

Bottle of Ranch

$10.00

Bottle of Bbq

$5.00

Appetizers

10 Twists

$8.00

4 Pretzels

$8.00

2 Pretzels

$4.00

5 Twists

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chips & Spin

$6.00

Curds

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

HB Mushrooms

$8.00

Loaded Chili WF

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Ravioli

$8.00

Triple Platter

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Cake

$5.00

Nachos

Jr Warrior

$7.00

Warrior Nacho

$10.00

Jr Rocket

$7.00

Rocket Nacho

$10.00

Jr Comet

$7.00

Comet Nacho

$10.00

Wings

5 Wings

$6.00

10 Wings

$11.00

20 Wings

$21.00

Wingsday 5 Dine In

$2.50

Wingsday 10 Dine In

$5.00

Wingsday 15 Dine In

$7.50

Wingsday 5 Carryout

$3.75

Wingsday 10 Carryout

$7.50

Wingsday 15 Carryout

$11.25

Wingsday 20 Carryout

$15.00

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Seafood Sampler

$12.00

Salads/Wraps

BLT Salad

$8.00

Buffalo Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

CBR

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lean Line

$10.00

Southwest

$10.00

Taco

$10.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

Bourbon Ribeye

$11.00

Brisket

$8.00

Cod Sand

$8.00

Italian Beef

$8.00

Load Gr Cheese

$8.00

Load Tenderloin

$10.00

Loaded Chop

$8.00

PCBGC

$8.00

Philly

$9.00

Pork Chop

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Ribeye

$10.00

Tenderloin

$9.00

Popper Gr Ch

$8.00

Construct

Rare

$8.00

Med Rare

$8.00

Medium

$8.00

Med Well

$8.00

Well Done

$8.00

Turkey

$8.00

Herbi

$8.00

Veggie

$8.00

HB Chix

$8.00

GR Chix

$8.00

Extra Meat

$4.00

Specialty

3rd Shift

$10.00

Bacon Bourbon

$10.00

Blazin Bacon Jam

$10.00

Beer Cheese

$10.00

Black & Bleu

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

BLT Ranch

$10.00

Cajun

$10.00

CC

$10.00

Comet

$10.00

Crunch Wrap

$10.00

Hawaiian

$10.00

Healthy Choice

$10.00

King

$10.00

Loaded

$10.00

Melt

$10.00

Moonshine

$10.00

Mush & Swiss

$10.00

Olive

$10.00

Rocket

$10.00

Smokin

$10.00

Spicy Beer Must

$10.00

Sweet & Spicy

$10.00

Warrior

$10.00

Specialty Philly

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Tots

$3.00

Side of Home Chips

$3.00

Side of Waffles

$3.00

Side of SPF

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Curds

$3.00

Side of OR

$3.00

Side of HB Mush

$3.00

Side of Fried Pickles

$3.00

Ravioli (5)

$3.00

Twists (5)

$3.00

Side of Loaded WF

$3.00

Side of Loaded Tots

$3.00

Pretzels Rolls (2)

$3.00

Side of Chips/Salsa

$3.00

Side of Chips/Queso

$3.00

Full Fries

$6.00

Full Tot

$6.00

Full Waffle

$6.00

Full SPF

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Full Home Chips

$6.00

Side of Chips/Spin Dip

$3.00

Dipping Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cup Of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Queso

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Factory Sauce

$0.50

FF Ranch

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Dressing

$0.50

House Sriracha

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raz Chip

$0.50

Raz Vin

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Southwest Dressing

$0.50

SPF Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Ketchup to Go

$0.25

Mustard to Go

$0.25

Delivery Charge

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Soup & Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

Party Fee

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Available for Curbside pick-up and delivery.

Website

Location

103 W 3rd St, Sterling, IL 61081

Directions

Gallery
The Factory Pub n Grub image
The Factory Pub n Grub image

Similar restaurants in your area

The BLVD Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 192
2501 Avenue E Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - - ROCK FALLS
orange starNo Reviews
1405 1st Avenue Rock Falls, IL 61071
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING
orange star4.0 • 24
2312 E Lincolnway Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Sterling Candlelight Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2907 LOCUST STREET STERLING, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Triple P BBQ - Rock Falls
orange star4.4 • 563
3312 West Rock Falls Rd Rock Falls, IL 61071
View restaurantnext
Rock Falls Candlelight Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2200 1st Ave Rock Falls, IL 61071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sterling

The BLVD Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 192
2501 Avenue E Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Arthur's Garden Deli - STERLING
orange star4.0 • 24
2312 E Lincolnway Sterling, IL 61081
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sterling
Rock Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dixon
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston